Tony La Russa calls his return to the Chicago White Sox dugout ‘uncertain’ while attending a 10-3 loss in Oakland
Tony La Russa was back at a ballpark Sunday, participating in a ceremony honoring former pitcher Dave Stewart at Oakland Coliseum.
The Chicago White Sox manager is awaiting the OK from doctors to return to the dugout.
“A lot of it is going to depend on the experts,” La Russa said before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics when asked about his expectations to be back. “Reading the situation, they’ll ask how I feel, could I do a little more. And how you respond to the little more affects it.
“It’s uncertain. In the meantime, it will be fun to watch (the Sox) stay in contention.”
La Russa jokingly added, “I know if we lose (Sunday), first game in person, I won’t be on that plane (returning to Chicago with the team).”
The Sox were unable to complete a four-game sweep Sunday, losing 10-3 in front of 11,701.
The A’s scored six runs in the fifth as the Sox lost for just the fourth time in 13 games since Aug. 30.
“What can I say, just a bad outing,” Sox starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter. “It wasn’t my day.”
The A’s had more hits in the fifth (6) than the Sox had in the game (4).
The loss, combined with Cleveland’s 4-1 victory against the Minnesota, drops the Sox to 2½ games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central.
The Sox went 5-2 on the trip, winning two of three at Seattle and three of four against the A’s.
They’ve been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when the Sox announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
“The way it happened, you come off the field (on Aug. 30) and they tell you — I had an issue in spring training — so when they had some information that needed to (be) addressed and they make it serious enough to where they say, ‘You get out of uniform, you can’t watch the game,’” La Russa said. “I said, ‘OK, right.’ So I watched the game at home.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with. I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
La Russa told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
He was scheduled to travel to Chicago with the team after Sunday’s game, but his doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager.
Asked if he plans to be with the team the rest of the way no matter what, La Russa said: “It all depends. I’m here (Sunday), flying back with them. And we’ll see what they say. I don’t plan to be in uniform until they say it’s time to be in uniform.
“The most important thing is you don’t want to be a distraction. That’s why it’s best to let it run its course and in the meantime, what they’re doing, concentrating and the game they’re playing, if I think I’m distracting being upstairs like (Sunday), then I won’t be up there watching.”
La Russa said he has “watched them all.”
“It’s been outstanding,” he said. “I always said we’ve got a really good staff. I think they united and picked each other up. I talk to (acting manager) Miguel (Cairo) at least twice a day. Talk to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz).
“But exciting games. Two of those comeback wins (against the Mariners and the A’s) have been critical. The key is they’re having the fun of contending. It’s from here to the end now. It’s been fun to watch.”
La Russa received handshakes and pats from players and coaches Sunday.
“I’m glad to see him,” Cairo said before the game. “He looks really good. I’ve been talking to him, so I know how he feels and he’s feeling good. He’s smiling and I’m glad to see him. I know the whole team is glad to see him.”
The Sox led Sunday’s game 2-1, with José Abreu driving in a run with a double in the first and scoring a run in the fourth on AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly to center.
The six-run fifth for the A’s included three singles, two doubles and Ramón Laureano’s two-run homer. The home run came one pitch after third baseman Leury García ran into the spacious foul territory but couldn’t catch a popup near Oakland’s dugout.
Cueto allowed seven runs, five earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4⅔ innings.
“Just one bad inning,” Cairo said. “We got the loss, (but) it was a really good road trip for us.
“It was awesome to see the guys battle every day. Hit, coming back from being down. We did everything the right way. Good pitching. It was a really good trip.”
The discovery of caves challenges our understanding of the Stone Age
(CNN) — Many people are familiar with the African roots of the human family tree. In recent years, a torrent of exciting fossil and DNA discoveries across Asia have forced a radical overhaul of our family saga.
This is where brand new types of missing humans have been discovered, including relatives nicknamed tiny hobbits and the burly dragon-man – plus three little pigs painted on a cave wall that turned out to be the world’s oldest figurative art.
This week, prepare to be blown away by another tantalizing fossil find from the region that reveals just how sophisticated and knowledgeable our ancient ancestors were.
We are a family
In a remote cave in Borneo, Indonesia, archaeologists have made a discovery that shakes up our understanding of the Stone Age: an amputee who lived 31,000 years ago.
The young individual’s skeleton was missing its lower left leg, which Australian and Indonesian researchers say was carefully severed just above the ankle by a surprisingly skilled prehistoric surgeon, likely using stone tools.
Only a century A few years ago, most amputees would have died, either from blood loss and shock, or from subsequent infection.
Not only was this Stone Age operation a success, but the amputee lived for another six to nine years, eventually dying of natural causes before being gently buried by carers, according to the research.
Trail Blazers
Scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK have created synthetic mouse embryos in a lab dish – an exciting breakthrough that could eventually lead to new fertility treatments.
Without using sperm or egg, the researchers produced an embryo that developed a beating heart and a brain from mouse stem cells.
By observing embryos at this stage of life in a lab instead of a womb, scientists gained insight into the mystifying process of why a pregnancy can fail and how to prevent this loss.
They hope to move from mouse embryos to creating models of natural human pregnancies, many of which fail in the early stages.
fantastic creatures
The first mammal known to science, Brasilodon quadrangularis, was a shrew-like creature. It slipped at the feet of the first dinosaurs 225 million years ago.
In case of mistaken identity, researchers previously thought the little animal was a reptile.
Now a new study has revealed it was “definitely” a mammal, thanks to clues provided by three fossilized jawbones that belonged to the long-extinct creature.
This discovery will help paleontologists better understand the evolution of modern mammals.
defy gravity
What’s happening with NASA’s Artemis I mission after two failed attempts to launch its mega lunar rocket?
space agency postponed a third try to September 23 or 27 – or maybe even longer as engineers find a way to fix a hydrogen leak.
To complicate matters, Florida’s changing weather, with hurricane season in full swing, and existing commitments: NASA plans to launch the The Crew-5 mission, which will carry a new team of astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, on October 3.
For now, the moon the rocket remains on the launch pad while engineers replace the seal on an interface between the liquid hydrogen supply line and the launch vehicle.
The colossal rocket, however, may still have to return to Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building.
mission critical
The Thwaites Glacier, located in West Antarctica and sometimes referred to as the “doomsday glacier”, has been of concern to scientists for decades, who fear the extreme sea level rise that would accompany its potential demise.
Geophysicists have mapped the historic retreat of the Florida-sized glacier, hoping to learn from its past what will likely happen in the future.
The research team found that at some point over the past two centuries, the base of the glacier broke away from the seabed and retreated at twice the rate scientists observed at the time. course of the last decade.
The glacier has the ability to undergo rapid retreat once it recedes past a seafloor ridge that helps control it, according to the findings. Put simply, it’s “by the nails”, as one marine geophysicist involved in the research explained.
wonderment
Immerse yourself in these captivating stories:
— Our footprint on space may seem small compared to its vastness, but one space environmentalist says we need to start treating it like an ecosystem. Here is his vision for protecting inner space from orbital debris.
— Don’t Waste: Human poo is a vastly untapped and undervalued natural resource that could revolutionize the way we live, according to a new book.
– A giant space tarantula has been captured by a Webb – NASA’s highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
News
Mike Preston: Titles aren’t won in Week 1, but Ravens’ victory over Jets provides relief and momentum | COMMENTARY
Ravens coach John Harbaugh is used to experiencing first game jitters, but the ones felt Sunday before Baltimore opened the 2022 season against the New York Jets were different.
Very different.
There was the usual nervousness about wanting to win the first game and start the season on the right foot, but the Ravens were also playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who just ended contract negotiations with the team on Friday, and against Joe Flacco, the quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.
There was also the anxiety of seeing if their new training camp routine and practice schedule to limit contact after suffering a rash of injuries last year would translate to the regular season. And to top it all off, the Ravens had to travel to play the Jets as fans commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11, one of the worst attacks on American soil.
So, when the Ravens came away with a 24-9 victory before a crowd of 78,827 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Harbaugh and players exhaled deeply. Not only was it over, but they won convincingly after struggling in the first half.
They prevailed.
“They were so much fun on the sideline, the people holding the [American] flag, mostly in their Jets’ stuff, but it was just neat,” Harbaugh said. “It was kind of a coming together, kind of a unifying type of a feeling, but we knew the enthusiasm, the emotion was going to be high.
“We knew the Jets were going to be very physical, very tough, very emotional; that’s how they play. They fly around, they hit you, they’re a tough, physical team. They play very hard; they’re very well-coached. So, we were hoping to weather that first quarter as much as we could.”
Few knew what to expect. After several star players suffered major injuries last season, Harbaugh opted to hold out those players in the team’s three preseason games. Some rust was expected, but conditions were made worse when Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters and starting running back J.K. Dobbins, both trying to come back from knee injuries, were scratched shortly before Sunday’s game and were held out along with Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
That’s an almost certain guarantee for a loss even against a sorry team like the Jets. It seemed that way for two quarters as the Ravens led only 10-3 at the half, but then Baltimore started to find a rhythm.
As usual, it starts with Jackson. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 83 yards in the first half but he looked so uncomfortable and missed easy throws. Worse yet, Jackson didn’t want to run, acting as if his legs were cement. That changed in the third when he started making plays in and out of the pocket with his feet.
He threw for only 213 yards but had touchdown passes of 25 and 17 yards to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard bomb over the middle for a score to Rashod Bateman. The catch by Bateman put the Ravens ahead, 24-3, with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
“I feel like it was just us feeling it out, out there,” Jackson said. “We didn’t play in the preseason. I haven’t played in like six games last year — not much really. We’re just getting back into the swing of things. We played better, we came out better in the second half and started putting points on the board.”
For some of the Ravens, there was some vindication. The receivers have been maligned all preseason about being one of the worst groups in the NFL, and the lack of a pass rush has been a point of contention for years. But on Sunday, the Ravens sacked Flacco three times and hit him on eight other occasions.
This isn’t to say the Ravens now have a receiving corps as deep as the “Greatest Show on Turf” of the former St. Louis Rams or have outside linebackers to rival former Ravens stars Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper.
But for one game, they stepped up and proved themselves.
“It felt good to get in the game mode, get things going, show the work I’ve put in this offseason and training camp,” Duvernay said. “I just went up and tried to make a play. We’ve been doing it all camp. We don’t really listen to what the critics say. We all know what we can do. We all know our abilities, our athleticism, our speed.”
The Ravens know they have a lot to work on, too. They had only 63 yards on 21 carries, and that’s not good enough to carry this offense. Flacco still threw for 307 yards and at times there were some glaring holes in coverage, especially out in the flats.
The offensive line was weak again and couldn’t’ move the opposition off the ball until the second half, but the offense should get better with the return of both Stanley and Dobbins.
But that’s all in the future; the good, the bad and the ugly. Coaches downplay the loss if they lose the opener, but it’s a huge momentum swing if you win. Teams have been building for moments like Sunday since they played the final game of last season.
The entire offseason and the NFL draft is centered around Sunday’s game. So are free-agent acquisitions like safety Marcus Williams, who had an interception. All the weight training and conditioning is geared toward the opener.
Harbaugh gambled and held out his starters just so the Ravens could win Sunday, and everything worked his way, which really does show the importance of Week 1 wins.
It’s great for release and relief because no one wants to carry that loser tag around for another week, not after thinking about it for months.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Beijing discovered 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among quarantined people on Sunday
Beijing has strengthened COVID-19 prevention measures on campus
- detected 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people under quarantine between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, 13 of whom are university students
Info via Global Times (more on this link).
News
Dolphins win opener over Patriots as McDaniel earns first coaching victory, Tagovailoa extends unbeaten streak vs. NE
Mike McDaniel won his head coaching debut. Tua Tagovailoa extended his unbeaten streak against the New England Patriots. Tyreek Hill was heavily involved in his first game with the Miami Dolphins. The defense made game-changing plays.
And the Dolphins started the 2022 season with a victory against the AFC East rival Patriots, topping New England, 20-7, in front of an announced attendance of 65,786 on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
McDaniel earned his first win as a coach going against Bill Belichick, who is third on the NFL’s all-time wins list. Belichick’s plan to spend the week of practice in South Florida, at Palm Beach Atlantic University to get acclimated to the heat and humidity, ultimately was for naught.
McDaniel was showered with Gatorade by defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler as he went into the locker room following the win.
“It was a very, very cool moment, against my wishes. They just showered me in Gatorade and made it about me, which I know for a fact it’s not,” McDaniel said. “But the team celebrated together, and just being happy for the direction that we’re going in.”
McDaniel didn’t soak in the emotions of a first career win. He was more concerned with every next step, whether it was finding Belichick for the postgame handshake or working up a message to his team in the locker room. That translated into his immediate focus on the next game, at the Baltimore Ravens.
“I wish all you had to do is win one game,” he said. “That’s not the case, so I’m kind of thinking about Week 2. Time for reflection will come on my own time, not other people’s. Right now people don’t need me to sit and think about my win-loss record. They need me to do my job.”
Tagovailoa, the Dolphins quarterback, is now 4-0 against New England as Miami extended its win streak over its division rival to four games. Tagovailoa has edged his former college backup at Alabama, Mac Jones, in all three of their professional meetings.
“It’s not an individual accolade,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a team sport, and this team has won four games straight against New England. However way you see it, however way you put it, that’s what it is.”
Tagovailoa was 23 of 33 for 270 yards and a touchdown on a key fourth-down conversion to Jaylen Waddle at the end of the first half. Tagovailoa went without a turnover, avoiding multiple near interceptions and fumbles. He connected with Hill eight times as Hill had 94 yards receiving in his debut in Miami.
Jones was 21 of 30 for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a key fumble that was recovered for a Miami touchdown as Jones made the key mistakes that Tagovailoa narrowly dodged.
Dolphins newly acquired edge defender Melvin Ingram made his first big splash in Miami, scooping up the Jones fumble near the goal line for an easy 2-yard touchdown in the middle of the second quarter to put the Dolphins up, 10-0. Brandon Jones, who led Miami with 11 tackles and added a pass deflection that was nearly intercepted, came in on a safety blitz that wasn’t picked up by the New England offensive line for the strip-sack on the Patriots quarterback.
It was one of several instances where the defense stepped up with a game-changing play.
“This is still the defense’s team until proven otherwise,” said McDaniel after an offseason where the revamped offense received much of the hype.
Miami went into the half leading, 17-0, after Waddle slipped through the New England defense for a 42-yard touchdown on fourth-and-7. Waddle caught the Tagovailoa pass beyond the first-down marker on a slant, and two Patriots defenders, including deep safety Kyle Dugger, collided in pursuit as Waddle broke free.
“It was a great ball,” Waddle said. “O-line held up good, great ball placement.”
The Patriots cut into their deficit with a long scoring drive to open the second half. New England went 15 plays for 92 yards, taking up 8:21 and capping the series with a throw to an open Ty Montgomery to the flat. Montgomery went to the ground to make the catch but had time to roll into the end zone with Jaelan Phillips chasing.
The New England scoring drive was extended on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 when cornerback Xavien Howard was called for illegal contact before a pass to ex-Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker to the end zone. Miami also had too many men on the field earlier in the series to give up a first down.
The Patriots squandered later chances to sneak closer with Dolphins undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou contributing to major stops. First, Kohou broke up a fourth-down pass. Then, Kohou delivered a big hit on wide receiver Nelson Agholor that jarred the ball loose for a fumble that Phillips recovered.
“It was a great experience for my first NFL game,” said Kohou, the Ivory Coast native who played college football at Texas A&M-Commerce. “I was nervous before until I got out there and then it was just kind of filled in from there.”
Sunday started with the Patriots driving against the Dolphins defense, but Mac Jones decided to target Howard 1-on-1 against Parker. It didn’t go well for him that time as Howard broke up the pass, tipping it to safety Jevon Holland for an interception in the end zone.
Starting at the 28-yard line following Holland’s 31-yard interception return, the Dolphins drove into field-goal range but had a drive stall as Tagovailoa was stripped on a sack by New England’s Deatrich Wise, who broke through between center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt. Miami recovered the fumble, and Jason Sanders converted a 43-yard field goal. Sanders also hit a 49-yarder to finish the third quarter.
Miami had to shuffle its offensive line multiple times due to injuries on Sunday. With Austin Jackson exiting at right tackle, Greg Little entered to replace him. Little then momentarily left the game, and left tackle Terron Armstead once went to the sideline. Each time, the guard on that side, either Robert Hunt or Liam Eichenberg, kicked out to tackle and Robert Jones entered at guard.
The Dolphins now hit the road for the first time this season, visiting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. It’s part of a challenging stretch in the first four games, with games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to follow.
Blockade Australia calls for Australia to be renamed saying it represents oppression
A radical climate activist group has called for Australia to be renamed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Blockade Australia demanded the change, arguing the name represents a corrupt system designed to oppress and exploit.
The activist group is known for its climate change protests, which included a Sydney Harbor Tunnel blockade that caused major traffic delays on June 27.
A radical climate activist group has called for Australia to be renamed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The activist group is known for its climate change protests which have often ended in clashes with police.
Now the group has released four blistering Facebook posts bringing their attention to the name following the Queen’s death on Thursday.
“Australia is not the name of this continent,” it read.
The second added: ‘Australia does not refer to this land, these waters or the many communities that call this place home.’
The climate group argued that the country’s name was rooted in oppression.
“Australia is the name of the economic and political systems that work to oppress and exploit this continent and its peoples,” reads a third message.
The final message read: “These systems are complex, corrupt and were designed to maximize extraction and maintain hierarchies of power.
Now the group has released four blistering Facebook posts focusing their attention on the country’s name following the Queen’s death on Thursday
Blockade Australia argued that the country’s name is rooted in oppression and exploitation
“They’ve been in place since the invasion.”
Invasion is the term used by campaigners to describe the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788.
The posts drew a mixed response from social media users, with some criticizing the climate activist group.
“Blockade Australia is part of this system…hence the title of this group…it’s ironic!!!” one wrote.
Another took a tongue-in-cheek dig at the group: ‘You are so amazing, so brave Blockade Australia d-heads’.
Protests organized by Blockade Australia often end in clashes with police (pictured, protest in Sydney on June 28)
Blockade Australia caused major delays in Sydney after a protester blocked the entrance to the Sydney Harbor Tunnel in June
In June, the blockade caused major disruption to the road leading to the Sydney Harbor Tunnel
Blockade Australia are not the only group to use Her Majesty’s death to further their own agendas or crack cheap jokes as her health deteriorated in the final hours of her life.
The Australian Republican Movement and its chairman Peter FitzSimons waited just 17 minutes after news of his death was announced at 3.30am AEST.
After brief condolences, the organization noted that Her Majesty “respects the self-determination of the Australian people” in a thinly veiled reference to the republic.
“The Queen supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation in the Australian republic referendum in 1999, saying she has “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a problem for the Australian people and them. alone to decide, by democratic and constitutional means,” he said.
The statement was released even before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released his lengthy one at 4:47 a.m.
Although his organization alludes to the need for a republic, FitzSimons himself said now was not the time to start the conversation.
Journalist and author Peter FitzSimons (pictured with his wife Lisa Wilkinson) is the chairman of the Australian Republican Movement
“At the moment what is happening now is keeping a respectful silence,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a question from a republic supporter.
“Apart from the citations provided in the event of death, our only statement was that acknowledging Her Majesty’s contribution to Australia for over 70 years.”
“There will be a lot to say, but now is not the time to say it.”
Greens leader Adam Bandt was not so tactful, waiting just five hours to call on Australia to “move on” and become a republic.
The staunch Republican, who refuses to display the Australian flag with its Union Jack wedge behind him at press conferences, posted a brief tweet at 8.27am.
‘Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him,’ he began – his full statement of condolences.
“Now Australia needs to move forward. We need a treaty with the First Nations people and we need to become a republic.
The Queen’s death was announced around 3:30 a.m. and Adam Bandt posted his tweet at 8:27 a.m.
The Queen’s death was announced at around 3.30am and Australian morning TV shows broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.
Mr Bandt frequently calls for an Australian republic, saying the country needs its own head of state and the royal family is too closely tied to colonialism.
His deputy, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, was even less respectful in her own tweet, and also took the opportunity to demand reparations for the natives.
“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on the stolen lives, lands and wealth of colonized peoples,” she wrote.
“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for the British colonies and becoming a republic.”
She said last year: ‘The royal family presides over an empire that has enslaved millions of black and brown people across the world. Their racism and colonialism endure.
“If we’re really interested in fighting racism in our country, we need to sever ties with the royal family.”
Mr Bandt also backed controversial Indigenous Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, who branded the Queen a ‘coloniser’ in taking the oath.
“I Sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and bear allegiance to the colonizer Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.
Mr Albanese is also a republican and has appointed a republic minister to possibly explore Australia’s break with the monarchy – but not the Commonwealth.
However, he made no mention of this aspiration in his statement or address to the nation, which had nothing but praise for the Queen.
In 1999, Australians voted narrowly against impeachment of the Queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by MPs, not the public.
Polls show most Australians favor a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be chosen
Abbie Chatfield used the Queen’s death as an excuse to remind her fans of Britain’s colonial history and said the thought of Charles becoming king made her physically sick.
Without even getting up on Friday morning, she began by saying the Queen’s death was “obviously sad” for the royal family, but quickly moved on to criticizing colonialism and the monarchy.
‘[It’s] obviously sad that someone died, sad for his family. Colonialism, not great; the monarchy is not my favorite thing in the world,” she said.
“He’s not very nice or competent. I don’t really know, and I don’t have good things about Charles.
‘Furthermore, it’s not [the] 1700s. “The King”? yuck! yuck! Oh my God. I knew this day would come, but I don’t like it. “King Charles…” she added, throwing up like she was about to throw up.
Flashing their potential on offense and defense, Ravens open season with 24-9 win vs. Jets
Season openers can reveal a lot about a team, or not much at all. Narrow the sample size down to the first half of Week 1, and the findings get even more exaggerated, a test case of sample size variance. In the Ravens’ case Sunday, the first two quarters of a a 24-9 win over the New York Jets seemed to be realizing every worst fear about their offense and every high hope for their defense.
Lamar Jackson was playing like a quarterback bracing himself against the weight of the NFL’s most scrutinized contract situation, and his teammates were playing like he could do it all himself. There were errant passes and dropped passes. There were missed reads and missed blocks. The offense was as dreary as the slate gray sky looming over MetLife Stadium.
The Ravens’ saving grace was a defense that looked more like the units that have held up the franchise, more like the talented group that was envisioned when last season started. The line got after quarterback Joe Flacco. The linebackers flowed from side to side. The secondary was making plays and toying with the Jets’ offense.
By the time Jackson and Flacco embraced near midfield late Sunday afternoon, the Ravens’ comfortable win well in hand, the Week 1 narratives had mellowed out some. The offense had shown an uncommon burst in a breakaway third quarter. The defense had faltered here and there. There were injuries to evaluate and film to study, but at least there was a win to savor, the Ravens’ first since Nov. 28. Even if it was against the Jets.
“I feel like it was just us feeling it out out there,” said Jackson, who missed the final four-plus games of last season with a bone bruise in his ankle, coinciding with the Ravens’ six-game losing streak, and sat out the preseason along with many of the team’s starters. “Yes, we’re just getting back into the swing of things. We played better, we came out better in the second half and started putting points on the board.”
The Ravens’ rainy opener felt in many ways like a sideshow to Jackson’s recently suspended contract negotiations. He awoke Sunday to headlines splashed on every NFL pregame show about the king’s ransom he had passed on and how, in the final year of his rookie contract, he was willing to bet that he could earn more.
After finishing 17-for-30 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, along with six carries for 17 yards, Jackson was asked whether he’d turned down a contract extension worth $250 million, as ESPN reported. “Guaranteed?” he asked, referring to his desire for a deal similar to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s.
“No, there’s no truth to that,” Jackson said. He later told ESPN that he turned down an extension offer with about $160 million to $180 million fully guaranteed.
In the third quarter, Jackson looked worth every dollar the Ravens have offered him. His first half had been rather forgettable: 10-for-16 for 83 yards and a touchdown, just one carry for 4 yards. The Ravens, still missing starting running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, entered halftime with just 11 rushing yards on seven attempts, their lowest yardage with Jackson as starter.
In one eight-minute stretch, however, Jackson transformed into the quarterback who has made season openers his personal playgrounds. On third-and-10 from the Jets’ 17-yard line, Jackson hung patiently in the pocket until wide receiver Devin Duvernay crossed his line of sight. The two had connected in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown, Duvernay winning a jump ball around the goal line to extend the Ravens’ lead to 10-3.
Duvernay’s second touchdown was much easier: a 17-yard score he snagged over the middle of the end zone to give the Ravens a 17-3 lead. Duvernay finished with four catches, matching his career high, for a career-high 54 yards.
“Not surprised,” coach John Harbaugh said of Duvernay, who entered the season with two career touchdown catches. “This guy, he’s done so many things for us that really doesn’t always show up in the stat book, but he’s made big plays for us in the past. He works so hard; he’s been doing it in camp every single day. So I don’t think any of the players are surprised, [nor the] coaches. We’re just happy to see it happen in a game.”
Jackson’s dagger came five minutes later. It required some good fortune, which was not always overflowing Sunday. In between losing starting left tackle Ja’Wuan James to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury and later losing starting cornerback Kyle Fuller to a knee injury of unknown severity, the Ravens watched running back Mike Davis lose the ball on a third-quarter, open-field carry.
Somehow, amid a wave of Jets defenders, Davis fell on what he’d dropped. The next play sent Jets fans streaming to the exits. Jackson’s 55-yard bomb hit Rashod Bateman in stride, and the second-year wide receiver stared into the stadium’s lower bowl of seats, packed with purple, as the team’s sideline exploded.
According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, it was Jackson’s third deep touchdown pass (20-plus air yards) of the game, a career high. The ball also traveled 58.5 yards downfield, the second-most air yards on a completion of his career.
“Lamar played outstanding,” Harbaugh said. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game. He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well. … He got the guys in the right spots, and then he was poised in the pocket, held the ball, protected the ball, found guys open, moved when he had to, made a couple plays with his legs when he had to here and there. He played a really veteran, winning-quarterback type of a game.”
Asked whether he’d seen any clues Jackson was stressed by the pregame scrutiny, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum chuckled. “No,” he said. “I think we were about beating the Jets.”
If the offense can marry that level of production — in the third quarter, it averaged 8.8 yards per play, compared to 3.5 yards otherwise — with a defense that reintroduced itself to Flacco with a sneer Sunday, the Ravens’ path back to the playoffs will ease considerably.
In coordinator Mike Macdonald’s play-calling debut, the Ravens didn’t have many opening-day jitters. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike beat Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson twice on the Jets’ first drive for quarterback pressures. Marcus Williams had an interception in the first quarter. Fellow safety Chuck Clark forced a fumble the Ravens recovered in the fourth. Outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive lineman Calais Campbell had two of the defense’s three sacks, powering an unrelenting pass rush.
The Jets outgained the Ravens 378-274 but were less efficient on a per-play basis and didn’t convert a third down until midway through the fourth quarter. Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, finished 37-for-59 for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
But just as the offense was better than it let on early, the defense left room for improvement ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Miami Dolphins and their arsenal of weapons. There were missed tackles and penalties that wiped out two sacks. There was the occasional blown coverage. A surprisingly leaky run defense (17 carries for 83 yards) opened the door for the Jets’ only first-half score.
Afterward, standing at the lectern, Duvernay and Madubuike leaned on well-worn cliches to explain the win’s significance. After the first week of an 18-week regular season, the classics took on renewed meaning: They’ll take things a day at a time. They’ll not worry about the critics. They’ll control what they can control.
This early in September, their season can go a lot of ways.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to the ultimate goal,” Houston said. “The goal is the ring. And to get there, we’ve got to play way better than what we played today.”
Week 2
Next Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
