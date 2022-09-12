Connect with us

Blockchain

TRON and Wintermute Reach Strategic Partnership

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Geneva, Switzerland, 12th September, 2022, Chainwire

TRON is thrilled to announce that Wintermute is now the official market maker for TRX and a strategic partner of the entire TRON ecosystem. In this capacity, Wintermute will provide liquidity for major TRX pairs across various exchanges, boosting greater accessibility to the TRX token. This strong alliance will foster further growth of TRON as the go-to global L1 blockchain. 

“This latest partnership between Wintermute and TRON is an extension of our efforts to partner with leading DeFi projects and offer our support through what we do best – making markets more liquid,” said David Micley, Director of Business Development at Wintermute. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the TRON ecosystem as a liquidity provider.”

Earlier this month, Wintermute became the latest whitelisted member to join the TRON DAO Reserve, gaining access to mint and redeem USDD, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin powered by the TRON network. Wintermute provides liquidity for digital assets and as a leading global market maker has helped a multitude of high-profile projects. Wintermute has a selective approval process before it begins partnering with a particular digital asset.  Accordingly, Wintermute has a track record of working with the most prominent projects, which is further strengthened by its partnership with TRON and USDD.

Other market making initiatives that Wintermute will provide for TRON’s native utility token, TRX, include: providing coverage across centralized and decentralized exchanges, fostering more competitive spreads during all types of market conditions, offering insights on market conditions to help create a sustainable liquidity model, and more. Wintermute will also provide strategic guidance to help better the TRON ecosystem.  

Every major project in the Web3 space needs a reliable and innovative market maker. Wintermute aims to drive a tailored model, using the initiatives mentioned above, to reduce market takers or crypto whales’ influence over asset prices. Such an approach leads to a more decentralized ecosystem that allows for greater user autonomy. Wintermute is lowering barriers for general market participants by providing liquidity on major exchanges, which in turn reduces disruptions and slippage during trading.  

TRON is proud to strategically partner with Wintermute and looks forward to continuing to work towards their shared goal to decentralize the web.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 109 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.7 billion total transactions, and over $13.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Contacts

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Thailand-Based DeFi Platform Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin On Defi Capabilities Combined With Self-Custody Wallets Are The Need Of The Hour
google news
  • Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya, two of Thailand’s largest banks, are backing Forward.
  • Forward has partnered with NFT artist LUNGtiger to better understand blockchain technology.

Forward, a Thailand-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) company, has received $5 million in seed funding from venture capital platforms. It is backed by Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya, two of Thailand’s biggest banks.

Primestreet Capital, GBV-Genesis Block Ventures Capital, Varys Capital, and Ratanakorn Asset Co., Ltd., Thailand’s largest real estate company, are some of the other financiers that took part in the campaign. These inventory investments in blockchain technology and investments in digital assets.

According to a statement from Forward, the initiative would change the financial industry by creating financial products, investing in financial services, setting up a decentralized derivative market, and providing DeFi-focused services.

Also, Forward is a blockchain and investing services company with a Thai base. It offers services like derivative trading, crypto loans, borrowing, and services through a decentralized derivatives firm with an automated position hedger protocol.

DeFi Forward Strategies for the Future

The blockchain sector should prioritize increasing DeFi usage, specifically in Asia. In this field, innovation and new firms demand constant encouragement and empowerment. Only a reliable digital currency will allow DeFi to exist. Tether coin is one of the stablecoins that supports DeFi projects.

Forward Labs has also teamed with NFT artist LUNGtiger to increase their understanding of blockchain technology. And to give opportunities for NFT works by freshmen at Chiang Mai University’s College of Arts, Media, and Technology.

Any service offered by conventional financial institutions should be available through DeFi. In essence, Defi is the mapping of traditional financial services into blockchain-based financial services, resulting in new services or derivatives based on the distinctive qualities of blockchain.

Parallely, Forward will be situated to play an important role in the evolving DeFi ecosystem as an outcome of the funding. Using the funding, the company wants to expand its business, hire more employees, and expand in major places.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cardano On White House Crosshair Can Push ADA Up This Route

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Cardano
google news

The recent White House announcement has placed the spotlight on Cardano as the leading Proof-of-Stake blockchain that’s currently on the market. This recent news follows the announcement of the Vasil upgrade which aims to improve usability and scalability. 

A simple Twitter search of ADA will result with tweets of happy and confident traders and investors. 

“Here is the White House energy report showcasing #Cardano as the largest proof of stake blockchain in the world. Probably something,” said Dan Gombardello in a recent tweet. 

Chart: TradingView.com

At the day of the announcement, ADA’s price went up 7.43 percent with a high of $0.5243 before stabilizing at the range $0.5215 to $0.4992. 

Using the regression trend tool, we can clearly see an uptrend forming even several days before the White House announcement. This uptrend formed clearly after the recent crash in the early half of August.

1662988923 37 Cardano On White House Crosshair Can Push Ada Up This

Chart: TradingView.com

Cardano Gets Some Lift From White House Announcement

During this crash, the coin experienced a 25.18 percent drop in price. It continued stabilizing at the $0.4354 support line. Trade volumes have also risen since the announcement at 3.63 million. 

This solid but slow uptrend coupled by the announcement further solidified confidence in the coin.

Trade indicators also point to buy signals as the price further stabilizes at the 50% percent Fib level which sits at the $0.4992 range. The bulls have also tested the 38.20 Fib level which sat at $0.5219 range. 

If the uptrend continues, investing in ADA will be very beneficial to traders and investors. As of this writing, the CCI 80.20 level says a lot about the investors and traders. This means that confidence in the coin might not be very high, but it is stable.

Stoch RSI also points to a rising buy signal. Just like the CCI indicator, it means investor sentiment is slowly rising. 

ADA Poised For A Bullish Run

With the Vasil upgrade around the corner and the White House placing Cardano as the top PoS blockchain, it might place ADA on a slow, bullish run. 

But if the price falls because of a variety of reasons, the crucial support at the 78.60 Fib level should not be broken.

This line has been the support range that backed the slow uptrend in the past few weeks. If this is broken, this can reverse ADA’s upward price movement. 

The next few days will determine if the gathering storm of the bulls will further push the price up. 

Cardano On White House Crosshair Can Push Ada Up This

ADA total market cap at $17.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from E&E News, Chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cardano’s Executives Rallying Against Token Burn

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Cardano Executives Rallying Against Token Burn
google news

13 mins ago |