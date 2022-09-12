TRON and Wintermute Reach Strategic Partnership

TRON is thrilled to announce that Wintermute is now the official market maker for TRX and a strategic partner of the entire TRON ecosystem. In this capacity, Wintermute will provide liquidity for major TRX pairs across various exchanges, boosting greater accessibility to the TRX token. This strong alliance will foster further growth of TRON as the go-to global L1 blockchain.
“This latest partnership between Wintermute and TRON is an extension of our efforts to partner with leading DeFi projects and offer our support through what we do best – making markets more liquid,” said David Micley, Director of Business Development at Wintermute. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the TRON ecosystem as a liquidity provider.”
Earlier this month, Wintermute became the latest whitelisted member to join the TRON DAO Reserve, gaining access to mint and redeem USDD, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin powered by the TRON network. Wintermute provides liquidity for digital assets and as a leading global market maker has helped a multitude of high-profile projects. Wintermute has a selective approval process before it begins partnering with a particular digital asset. Accordingly, Wintermute has a track record of working with the most prominent projects, which is further strengthened by its partnership with TRON and USDD.
Other market making initiatives that Wintermute will provide for TRON’s native utility token, TRX, include: providing coverage across centralized and decentralized exchanges, fostering more competitive spreads during all types of market conditions, offering insights on market conditions to help create a sustainable liquidity model, and more. Wintermute will also provide strategic guidance to help better the TRON ecosystem.
Every major project in the Web3 space needs a reliable and innovative market maker. Wintermute aims to drive a tailored model, using the initiatives mentioned above, to reduce market takers or crypto whales’ influence over asset prices. Such an approach leads to a more decentralized ecosystem that allows for greater user autonomy. Wintermute is lowering barriers for general market participants by providing liquidity on major exchanges, which in turn reduces disruptions and slippage during trading.
TRON is proud to strategically partner with Wintermute and looks forward to continuing to work towards their shared goal to decentralize the web.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 109 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.7 billion total transactions, and over $13.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya, two of Thailand’s largest banks, are backing Forward.
Forward has partnered with NFT artist LUNGtiger to better understand blockchain technology.
Forward, a Thailand-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) company, has received $5 million in seed funding from venture capital platforms. It is backed by Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya, two of Thailand’s biggest banks.
Primestreet Capital, GBV-Genesis Block Ventures Capital, Varys Capital, and Ratanakorn Asset Co., Ltd., Thailand’s largest real estate company, are some of the other financiers that took part in the campaign. These inventory investments in blockchain technology and investments in digital assets.
According to a statement from Forward, the initiative would change the financial industry by creating financial products, investing in financial services, setting up a decentralized derivative market, and providing DeFi-focused services.
Also, Forward is a blockchain and investing services company with a Thai base. It offers services like derivative trading, crypto loans, borrowing, and services through a decentralized derivatives firm with an automated position hedger protocol.
DeFi Forward Strategies for the Future
The blockchain sector should prioritize increasing DeFi usage, specifically in Asia. In this field, innovation and new firms demand constant encouragement and empowerment. Only a reliable digital currency will allow DeFi to exist. Tether coin is one of the stablecoins that supports DeFi projects.
Forward Labs has also teamed with NFT artist LUNGtiger to increase their understanding of blockchain technology. And to give opportunities for NFT works by freshmen at Chiang Mai University’s College of Arts, Media, and Technology.
Any service offered by conventional financial institutions should be available through DeFi. In essence, Defi is the mapping of traditional financial services into blockchain-based financial services, resulting in new services or derivatives based on the distinctive qualities of blockchain.
Parallely, Forward will be situated to play an important role in the evolving DeFi ecosystem as an outcome of the funding. Using the funding, the company wants to expand its business, hire more employees, and expand in major places.
The recent White House announcement has placed the spotlight on Cardano as the leading Proof-of-Stake blockchain that’s currently on the market. This recent news follows the announcement of the Vasil upgrade which aims to improve usability and scalability.
A simple Twitter search of ADA will result with tweets of happy and confident traders and investors.
“Here is the White House energy report showcasing #Cardano as the largest proof of stake blockchain in the world. Probably something,” said Dan Gombardello in a recent tweet.
Chart: TradingView.com
At the day of the announcement, ADA’s price went up 7.43 percent with a high of $0.5243 before stabilizing at the range $0.5215 to $0.4992.
Using the regression trend tool, we can clearly see an uptrend forming even several days before the White House announcement. This uptrend formed clearly after the recent crash in the early half of August.
Chart: TradingView.com
Cardano Gets Some Lift From White House Announcement
During this crash, the coin experienced a 25.18 percent drop in price. It continued stabilizing at the $0.4354 support line. Trade volumes have also risen since the announcement at 3.63 million.
This solid but slow uptrend coupled by the announcement further solidified confidence in the coin.
Trade indicators also point to buy signals as the price further stabilizes at the 50% percent Fib level which sits at the $0.4992 range. The bulls have also tested the 38.20 Fib level which sat at $0.5219 range.
If the uptrend continues, investing in ADA will be very beneficial to traders and investors. As of this writing, the CCI 80.20 level says a lot about the investors and traders. This means that confidence in the coin might not be very high, but it is stable.
Stoch RSI also points to a rising buy signal. Just like the CCI indicator, it means investor sentiment is slowly rising.
ADA Poised For A Bullish Run
With the Vasil upgrade around the corner and the White House placing Cardano as the top PoS blockchain, it might place ADA on a slow, bullish run.
But if the price falls because of a variety of reasons, the crucial support at the 78.60 Fib level should not be broken.
This line has been the support range that backed the slow uptrend in the past few weeks. If this is broken, this can reverse ADA’s upward price movement.
The next few days will determine if the gathering storm of the bulls will further push the price up.
ADA total market cap at $17.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from E&E News
Charles thinks the idea of burning a token is stupid and extremely greedy.
ADA has been trading steadily between the price range of $ 0.4 to $ 0.6.
Cardano (ADA) founder, Charles Hoskinson was totally against the concept of token burning and takes the same stand firmly now too. Cryptocurrency burning is the day-to-day happening in the current crypto market. Some coins by default have the burn mechanism in their ecosystem, some are trying to cultivate it now.
But the case is different with the creators and developers of the Cardano environment. During an interactive online session last month, questions were raised to Charles regarding the token burn mechanism chances for ADA. He, with a sarcastic tone, replied that the idea was stupid and extremely greedy.
Cardano’s Stance on Token Burn
The ADA has been trading steadily between the price range of $ 0.4 to $ 0.6 for the last month. A few in the community have put up the idea of introducing the burn mechanism to increase the scarcity. That in effect is expected to raise the price value of the ADA.
Despite this thought, Cardano founder Charles very strongly believes burning is taking out and destroying part of the wealth in a greedy mindset to achieve more.
Charles Hoskinson states:
“All Ada is in the hands of owners, actual people, to burn it would require it be taken from them and destroyed”
Cardano’s development team considers burning to have no long-term value or advantage and has no satisfactory result for the community. At the same time, burning the tokens will only increase the volatility of the network.
Bullish QUACK price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000000009466 to $0.0000000023105.
The QUACK price will also reach $0.00000001 soon.
Bearish QUACK price prediction for 2022 is $0.00000000004018.
In RichQuack (QUACK) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about QUACK to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
RichQuack (QUACK) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of RichQuack (QUACK) is $0.0000000008211882 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,730,761 at the time of writing. However, QUACK has decreased to 0.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, RichQuack (QUACK) has a circulating supply of 44,426,497,413,816,035 QUACK. Currently, QUACK trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap.
What is RichQuack (QUACK)?
QUACK is the native token of the RichQuack platform. A hyper-deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity platform called RichQuack (QUACK) intends to provide token holders on the platform with static rewards. The QUACK token operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). QUACK token was launched in June 2021.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022
RichQuack (QUACK) holds the 503rd position on CoinGecko right now. QUACK price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of RichQuack (QUACK)laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, RichQuack (QUACK) is at $0.0000000006742. If the pattern continues, the price of QUACK might reach the resistance level of $0.0000000008122, and $0.0000000010633. If the trend reverses, then the price of QUACK may fall to $0.0000000006205.
RichQuack (QUACK) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of RichQuack (QUACK).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of RichQuack (QUACK).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0000000009466
Resistance Level 2
$0.0000000013579
Resistance Level 3
$0.0000000023105
Support Level 1
$0.0000000006222
Support Level 2
$0.00000000004018
QUACK/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that QUACK has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, QUACK might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0000000023105
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the QUACK might plummet to almost $0.00000000004018, a bearish signal.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of RichQuack (QUACK) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of QUACK lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of RichQuack (QUACK) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the QUACK price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, RichQuack (QUACK) is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of QUACK at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the QUACK is at a level of 100.00. This means that QUACK is in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of RichQuack (QUACK). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of RichQuack (QUACK). Currently, QUACK lies in the range of 84.30, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of RichQuack (QUACK). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of QUACK lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, QUACK’s RSI is at 100.00, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of QUACK with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RichQuack (QUACK).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and QUACK are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and QUACK also increase or decrease respectively.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, RichQuack (QUACK)might probably attain $0.00000003 by 2023.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, RichQuack (QUACK) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, QUACK might rally to hit $0.00000005 by 2024.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2025
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.00000007.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2026
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.00000009.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2027
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.0000001.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2028
If RichQuack (QUACK) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, QUACK would hit $0.0000003.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on RichQuack (QUACK), it would witness major spikes. QUACK might hit $0.0000005 by 2029.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the RichQuack ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in RichQuack (QUACK) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, RichQuack (QUACK) might hit $0.0000007 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the RichQuack network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for QUACK. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of RichQuack (QUACK) in 2022 is $0.0000000023105. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of RichQuack (QUACK) for 2022 is $0.00000000004018
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the RichQuack ecosystem, the performance of RichQuack (QUACK) might hit $0.00000001 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000015463 soon.
FAQ
1. What is RichQuack (QUACK)?
QUACK is the native token of the RichQuack platform. The QUACK token operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). QUACK token was launched in June 2021.
2. Where can you purchase RichQuack (QUACK)?
RichQuack (QUACK) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap.
3. Will RichQuack (QUACK) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the RichQuack platform, RichQuack (QUACK) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of RichQuack (QUACK)?
On November 07, 2021, RichQuack (QUACK) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000015463.
5. Is RichQuack (QUACK) a good investment in 2022?
RichQuack (QUACK) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of RichQuack in the past few months, QUACK is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can RichQuack (QUACK) reach $0.00000001?
RichQuack (QUACK) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, RichQuack (QUACK) will hit $0.00000001 soon.
7. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2023?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach $0.00000003 by 2023.
8. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2024?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach $0.00000005 by 2024.
9. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2025?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach$0.00000007 by 2025.
10. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2026?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach$0.00000009. by 2026.
Cardano (ADA) forms bullish sentiments against tether (USDT) as the price of Cardano (ADA) aims to go higher with an imminent breakout above the current resistance. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed great strength after closing the weekly candle on a high, with the price holding above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. This has influenced most crypto assets, including Cardano (ADA), as the price aims to break out. (Data from Binance)
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of ADA has had a tough time maintaining the bullish momentum it has shown in recent months as the price was rejected from the $3 area acting supply zone for most sellers.
ADA has since struggled to discover the bullish momentum it experienced, but with the upcoming “Vasil Hard Fork,” there has been growing sentiment of the price of ADA going to as high as $1. Vasil Hard Fork is the latest and highly anticipated upgrade on the Cardano network to improve the usability and scalability of the network.
The price of ADA on the weekly chart looks good as the week closed bullish with more bullish sentiments. The price of ADA is faced with resistance to breaking above $0.54 as the price is faced with resistance to trend higher.
ADA’s price needs to break above this region for its price to trend higher to $0.6 and possibly $1. The price of ADA must break and hold above this resistance for a better chance to trade higher. If the price of ADA breaks out with good volume, we could see the price going higher. Should the price of ADA fails, we could have a retest of $0.4, acting as a good demand zone for price sell-off.
The overall sentiment ahead of ADA’s upgrade is bullish, and we could expect more upside for the price of Cardano.
Weekly resistance for the price of ADA – $0.6-$1.
Weekly support for the price of ADA – $0.4.
Price Analysis Of ADA On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for ADA prices looks bullish, with prices looking to close the day on a high after a good weekly candle close. ADA bounced off from a daily low as the price broke above the 50 Exponential Moving Average.
The price of ADA formed a bullish symmetric triangle and broke out of this range with a good volume, with the price looking to flip the first major resistance on the 1D timeframe at $0.56.
If the price of ADA fails to break above $0.56, we could see the price retesting the lower region of $0.5 to build on more volume for a possible rally above that price region.
On the daily timeframe, the price of ADA is currently trading at $0.514, holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $0.5 corresponds to the 50 EMA, which supports the price of ADA.
The price of ADA needs to flip the 200 EMA to assume a strong bullish price movement. The price of $0.7 corresponds to the 200 EMA and is just below the 38.2% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement value for higher price movement.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ADA is above 50 on the daily chart, indicating high buy order volume.
Ethereum rallied from the hype generated by the Merge announcement. Although this is recent news, ETH already hit the $2,000 mark after the bearish July market.
After over a month of price increases, ETH’s price closed in on the $2,000 mark. One of its highest since the entire crypto market crashed. However, the most recent rally has placed confidence in investors and traders alike.
The Highly-Anticipated Merge
The rally was because of the recent ETH Merge announcements that has been the talk of crypto traders around the world. This move, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, will bring efficiency to the network and reduce overall carbon footprint.
These types of announcements however boost the confidence of traders and investors pushing the price up.
As of this writing, ETH is oscillating at ranges $1,718.41 and $1,791.76. The token is also trying to entrench itself on the 78.60 percent in the Fib retracement.
Ethereum Bulls Try To Breach Resistance
The recent support is set at $1,740.63 with the resistance at the $1,802.12. The bulls have consistently tried to target $1,802.76 resistance to continue the rally.
But as the graph shows, the rally has stagnated and the bull now tries to consolidate the position.
Two things might happen while ETH’s price stabilizes; (1) the resistance will be pierced on a later day and will rally again, or (2) the price breaks the $1,740 support and drops.
If the price pierces the 61.80% Fib level, then the bulls will gain momentum and may reach $2,000 in a few days’ time. But the indicators say otherwise.
The CCI and Stochastic RSI numbers indicate a slow down in trend price. As of writing, the CCI is at 16.69 and Stoch RSI at 16.17 indicating a small sell-off movement.
If the bulls manage to gain momentum once again, then the price might jump and pierce to the next resistance level at the 61.80% Fib level. If the price goes down however, we can expect the support to be at the $1,662.31 range.
This is a crucial point in ETH’s history pre-merge. If the bulls fail to at least consolidate the price at the $1,740 support line then there will be a large chance for a downward price reversal. This would inherently have an effect on ETH’s price post-merge.
Crypto total market cap at $1.02 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Crypto News