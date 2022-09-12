Connect with us

Venezuela government defends detention of US nationals

Venezuela Government Defends Detention Of Us Nationals
Caracas, Venezuela-

The Venezuelan government has defended the detention of US citizens, rejecting an earlier State Department statement marking the two-year imprisonment of a Navy veteran.

President Nicolás Maduro’s government said in a statement on Saturday that it would continue to enforce its laws and reiterated the “spaces and channels” open with the United States “to seek understanding on issues” relevant to their bilateral relations.

“It is regrettable that the authorities of the United States insist on their claim to confer unacceptable immunity or letters of marque on their nationals, in absolute disregard of the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples,” the statement said.

The government’s comment came a day after the State Department said it would continue to press Maduro ‘for the immediate and unconditional release’ of Matthew Heath and other US citizens it considers wrongfully detained. in Venezuela.

At least 10 men, including five oil executives and three veterans, are being held in Venezuela. United Nations officials have long complained about the lack of independence of Venezuelan judges and prosecutors and the conditions at the facility where several Americans are being held.

In March, Maduro’s government freed two Americans following a surprise trip to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, by senior White House and State Department officials. A subsequent trip in June did not result in the release of any detainees.

The State Department issued an advisory in July warning Americans to avoid all travel to Venezuela due to the risk of wrongful detentions and threats from illegal armed groups, especially along the country’s porous borders.

Heath, a former US Marine corporal, was arrested in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela and charged with being a terrorist and spying for then US President Donald Trump. His family and supporters claim he is innocent.

The State Department statement released on Friday said Heath was arrested on “specious charges.” His trial is ongoing.

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 win over the New England Patriots

September 12, 2022

Things We Learned In Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 Win Over The New England Patriots
The Dolphins handled New England fairly easily in Sunday’s season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, further raising expectations for the season. Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the ones who caused the most curiosity coming in, were all good.

The Dolphins showed resilience and quality depth at times, the latter in the secondary and offensive line, and controlled the game the entire day. It was a strong showing and perhaps a sign of things to come.

Here are some more takeaways from the season opener against the Patriots:

Dolphins rookie coach Mike McDaniel had a good debut

His players were prepared, and rarely appeared surprised by anything thrown their way from New England coach Bill Belichick, known for his gameday trickery. McDaniel, who was calling plays for the first time, showed diversity and creativity. The moment wasn’t too big for McDaniel and that bodes well for the season. — Chris Perkins

Dolphins have now won four consecutive games over New England, and five of the past six

In other words, the Dolphins have owned the Patriots recently. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 against Belichick. There was no evidence that Belichick helped his team by practicing at Palm Beach Atlantic University since Wednesday, or that he hurt his team by having Matt Patricia and Joe Judge splitting offensive coordinator duties.

Patriots went at nickel/slot defensive back Nik Needham on the game’s first play and got a 9-yard gain

But it was the last time it happened that way. Miami’s defensive back depth answered the call, which is impressive considering it was without starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg), backup cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (inactive) and safety Eric Rowe (inactive). Rookie cornerback Kader Kohou made his debut and had a tackle and a big fumble-causing hit. Overall it was a nice showing for the secondary. New England quarterback Mac Jones ended with a harmless 21 for 30 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Miami’s playmaking defense answered the call

New England learned a hard lesson by throwing at All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in the end zone in the first quarter. Howard tipped the pass in the air and safety Jevon Holland caught it and returned it 31 yards to the Dolphins’ 28-yard line. In the fourth quarter Kohou had a hit that caused a fumble and linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered. Miami finished with one interception, two recovered fumbles, two sacks, six passes defended, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, 23 for 33, 270 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions (104.4 passer rating) was mostly good all day when it came to decision-making, accuracy and patience

It was mostly a short and intermediate passing game, which is fine. The key is Tagovailoa got the ball to wide receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle in places where they could get YAC (yards after catch). Tagovailoa didn’t throw deep often but he went deep to fullback Alec Ingold in the first quarter. The ball was slightly overthrown but Hill appeared to be double covered. It was a good choice by Tagovailoa to recognize the coverage matchup and go for it.

Safety Jevon Holland was deep to return the two first half punts for the Dolphins

The first was a fair catch at the 6-yard line and the second one was downed at the 8-yard line by New England special teams ace Matthew Slater. During the practice week McDaniel said he wouldn’t hesitate to use wide receivers Hill and/or Waddle as punt returner. Running back Raheem Mostert was deep for the Dolphins’ only kickoff return. By the way, credit punter Thomas Morstead for field-flipping punts, three of which were inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt and his longest was 58 yards. The Dolphins’ special teams had a good day.

The offensive line had a promising showing

Right tackle Austin Jackson went down with an ankle injury early in the second quarter and was replaced by Greg Little. Then in the third quarter Little went down. Miami shifted right guard Robert Hunt to right tackle and inserted Robert Jones at right guard. Little returned in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter left tackle Terron Armstead was sidelined and left guard Liam Eichenberg took his place. The offensive line showed good versatility and depth in all situations. But the offensive line allowed three sacks and the run game was sluggish so there are areas for immediate improvement. But overall it was a good start.

Dolphins’ defense did well at limiting significant plays, but two self-inflicted errors led to a Patriots touchdown in the third quarter

The Dolphins had 12 men on field penalty on second-and-4, giving New England a first down at the Dolphins’ 37-yard line. Four plays later on fourth-and-1, Howard was called for illegal contact on an incomplete pass. New England scored five plays later to cut its deficit to 17-7. Overall, however, the defense was solid in execution and discipline.

Miami’s rushing offense didn’t surface much Sunday

The Dolphins finished with 65 yards on 23 carries. Chase Edmonds had 12 carries for 25 yards and Mostert had five carries for 16 yards. Coach McDaniel puts an emphasis on the run game so perhaps there will be tweaks before next week’s game at Baltimore.

Patriots fans are usually loud and proud at Hard Rock Stadium, but that didn’t seem to be the case Sunday

The Dolphins, of course, have sold out their season ticket allotment for the first time, and that might be a factor, But Patriots fans seemed to have a smaller presence than in recent years and they definitely weren’t loud. Good job by the Dolphins, and Dolphins fans.

Tua Tagovailoa went to a very defense-aided 4-0 against the Patriots

In his four games against Belichick and the Patriots, Tagovailoa has never lost, but his offense’s scoring output has been meager, with only 18.0 points a game. Meanwhile, the defense in those games has held New England to a paltry 14.8 points a game, and has added two touchdowns of their own. — Steve Svekis

Mike Gesicki hasn’t produced at nearly the same level since his 2020 shoulder injury

The Dolphins tight end/wide receiver is still trying to get back to the level of production he had established late in the 2020 season, when he sustained a ugly-looking shoulder injury in Miami’s 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 13, 2020. In the 19 games he had played up until the play, which forced him to miss the following week’s game, Gesicki had pulled in 11 touchdowns and averaged a robust 13.10 yards per reception (878 in 67 catches). However, in the 20 games afterward, Miami’s franchise-tag player has found the end zone only two times and seen his per-catch average plummet to a pedestrian 10.63 yards (882 yards in 83 receptions)

Mac Jones’ costly turnover issues keep building at Hard Rock Stadium

In his past 17 games, the Patriots’ Mac Jones has 20 turnovers (includes first two in opener), but that number is much worse even at Hard Rock Stadium. In his two career games in Miami Gardens, Jones has four turnovers, two of them for Dolphins touchdowns, and another happening with the Patriots in field goal range.

Miami keeps doing its part to keep Belichick’s road to catching Don Shula as rocky as possible

The loss made Belichick 2-8 the past decade in Miami Gardens, and keeps the six-time Super Bowl champion coach 26 wins from tying Don Shula atop the all-time wins list.

On deck: At Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins head to a franchise house of horrors for Week 2. Miami is 0-4 all-time at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, and the results haven’t been close, getting progressively worse in each matchup (losing by seven in 2005, 16 in 2010, 32 in 2016 and 40 in 2017). The one silver lining is that Brian Flores’ defense gained a bunch of confidence last season when it locked down then-MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to 10 points, while tacking on a Howard pick-six, as Miami won by 12 points for the second straight win in what would grow to a seven-game win streak.

Credit card companies to adopt new sales code for gun transactions

September 12, 2022

Credit Card Companies To Adopt New Sales Code For Gun Transactions
The Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization approved the code on Friday. The system will separately categorize sales at gun and ammunition stores, which proponents say can help track suspicious gun and ammunition transactions.

Visa, the world’s largest payment network, “will take the next steps,” the company said in a statement on Sunday, “while working to protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules.”

American Express said it would follow its usual business practices and work with third-party processors and partners to implement the code.

“We strive to ensure that we have the right controls in place to meet our regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, as well as to prevent illegal activity on our network,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

A Saturday statement from Mastercard noted that recent bipartisan action in Congress is a positive step in the “significant” fight against gun violence. Now that the ISO has approved the new merchant category code, Mastercard said it is focusing on how the system will be implemented by merchants and their banks.

“We continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders,” Mastercard said in a statement. “This is exactly how we would handle the process for any other suitable MCC, like a bike shop or a sporting goods store.”

Almost every retail item has a merchant category code – before Friday’s ISO decision, gun store sales were categorized as general merchandise or sporting goods.
Merchant codes track where a consumer used a credit card, but do not indicate what specific items were purchased. Gun rights activists have argued that the code would unfairly police legal gun purchases.

“It’s not about tracking or prevention or any virtuous motivation – it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners,” the NRA said on Sunday.

The New York Times found in 2018 that electronic payments were being used to buy the guns and ammunition used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings, including in Aurora, Colorado, San Bernardino, California, in Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas.
Amalgamated Bank and some politicians, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Elizabeth Warren, had lobbied the ISO to implement the code. The financial firm first requested the code from ISO last summer, an Amalgamated official said.
“The new code will allow us to fully comply with our obligation to report suspicious activity and illegal arms sales to authorities without blocking or impeding legal arms sales,” said Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief direction of Amalgamated Bank, in a press release on Friday.

Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James carted off with ankle injury vs. Jets, ruled out

September 12, 2022

Ravens Left Tackle Ja’wuan James Carted Off With Ankle Injury Vs. Jets, Ruled Out
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James was ruled out after suffering a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.

With less than five minutes to go in the half, James was driven backward while blocking a Jets defensive lineman and immediately fell to the ground without putting weight on his left foot.

James lay on the ground while being looked at by trainers before being carted off the field. Patrick Mekari replaced James at left tackle, and the Ravens scored on the next play as Jackson completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:51 left in the first half.

James started at left tackle in place of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out as he recovers from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the last 30 games.

A 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, James was playing in his first game since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then tore his right Achilles tendon in May 2021. The Denver Broncos waived James soon after the injury, and he signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens that offseason.

This story may be updated.

Ray J claims to have filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris

September 12, 2022

Ray J Claims To Have Filmed 3 Sex Tapes With Kim Kardashian, Slams Kris
Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.

The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after taking a lie detector test which he claims was “fake”.

“YOU had sex with THE BAD BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.

“I DON’T GIVE AF-K THE AGE OF THIS ST!! WHAT YOU ARE TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMAN AND WRONG ON THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F–K THIS IS JUST RACIST – THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO NO ONE – YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE AND BE IT FOREVER!!!”

Her impassioned post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of questions from James Corden while hooked up to a polygraph.

Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner after taking a lie detector test he claimed to be
Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner after taking a lie detector test which he called “fake”.

During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. Polygraph examiner John Grogan determined that she was telling the truth.

“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is singer Brandy’s younger brother, claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. It is quite accurately known as polygraph parasite. … IT’S GUY KRIS JENNER DID HIS LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME RESULT AS A LIAR! AND THE SADEST IS THAT THE NETWORK ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN!! »

Ray J
The singer claimed the former couple filmed three separate tapes.

The R&B entertainer – born William Ray Norwood Jr. – also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.

“You know what we did! Your mom was controlling this whole sex tape thing with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was his idea to release the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly sent on April 14.

Kim Kardashian Ray J
The pair dated back to the 2000s and the now infamous strip was released in 2007.
WireImage

He continued, “Now you want to make it look like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trust you to be honest and sincere, but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all this!

Ray was referring to a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West retrieves a computer, which allegedly contained all of the couple’s remaining video footage.

Ray J
He also shared clips from his initial contract.

“The show filmed in real time the day in hell I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five at the time saw an ad with my crying face emoji that read “Kim’s new sex tape” like click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly replied via DM, referencing the “new footage” allegedly leaked by Ray’s manager, Wack 100.

The mother-of-four continued: ‘It was heartbreaking to have to cope and I’m sure I can relate to how it feels. My “burn them to the ground” comment was a generalization to anyone who threatened to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young children and careers and I’m sure you want to move on like me. But your manager is the person who brought it all out of nowhere and I have every right to share how that affected me.

Ray J
In the video, Ray J scrolled through his Instagram DMs with Kim.
WireImage

Ray replied that he felt like “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time”.

Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which stated that they both received $400,000.

On a separate page listing contract deliverables, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim wrote by hand.

Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Mets continue to crush Marlins pitching, Taijuan Walker goes 7-strong innings in 9-3 win to cap road trip

September 12, 2022

Mets Continue To Crush Marlins Pitching, Taijuan Walker Goes 7-Strong Innings In 9-3 Win To Cap Road Trip
Maybe a night in second place was the wake-up call the Mets needed.

Or maybe it was just a trip to face the lowly Marlins in Miami that got Buck Showalter’s club back on track.

After waking up on Saturday morning looking up at the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the NL East for the first time all season, the Mets used back-to-back dominant performances to finish off this road trip back atop the division.

Taijuan Walker followed up Carlos Carrasco’s six-inning gem from Saturday with seven strong innings of his own and the Mets offense continued to crush Marlins pitching in a 9-3 matinee win.

In Saturday’s 11-3 romp, the big blast was Mark Canha’s first career grand slam as part of an eight-run fourth inning. All told, five players recorded multiple hits. The bats were still hot on Sunday as Brandon Nimmo got things started with a three-run homer to right center to give the Amazin’s a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Tomas Nido plated a pair of runs in the fifth on a double to left to stretch the lead to 7-1. He then added his first homer of the season in the ninth to cap the offensive fireworks.

Eduardo Escobar also kept up his torrid home run pace as he hit his fifth homer in his last nine games, also with a ninth-inning blast.

That was more than enough offense for Walker as he struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits.

With Sunday’s win, the Mets finished 7-2 against the Marlins on the road this season and went 4-2 on this trip through Pittsburgh and Miami.

The Braves will look to pull back within a half game with a win against the Mariners later Sunday afternoon.

Showalter’s club now returns to Citi Field to start a seven-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, two terrible teams just playing out the string.

QB Justin Fields rallies Chicago Bears in 2nd half for 19-10 win in rainy conditions at Soldier Field – The Denver Post

September 12, 2022

Qb Justin Fields Rallies Chicago Bears In 2Nd Half For 19-10 Win In Rainy Conditions At Soldier Field – The Denver Post
Equanimeous St. Brown whipped the football against the wall behind the end zone in celebration at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields on the heels of it, and the burst of energy within Soldier Field on the team’s first lead of the game was immediate.

The Bears started slow with a scoreless first half, but roared after halftime for a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 2.8 passer rating at halftime, Fields rebounded to finish 8 for 17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating. The Bears players slid into a puddle-filled end zone at the end of the upset to celebrate.

Fields found a wide open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown catch, and Khalil Herbert added a 3-yard touchdown run to lead the Bears’ surge.

Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson had his first interception since Dec. 29, 2019, and returned it 26 yards to set up Herbert’s run, which put the Bears ahead 19-10.

Prior to St. Brown’s capture, Fields opened up the 84-yard touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Byron Pringle. An unnecessary rough call to 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for a hit on Fields gave the Bears a boost.

Fields found Darnell Mooney for the first time in the game on an 8-yard pass to get the Bears to the 18-yard line before the touchdown.

A practice earlier, Fields escaped sack attempts from Arik Armstead and Charles Omenihu and looked up to find Pettis wide open on the right side of the pitch with only an open field to the end zone. Pettis caught the high pass and ran 30 yards to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Bears defense limited the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.

The 49ers scored a second and a goal from the 2-yard line on their first practice of the second half. But safety Jaquan Brisker stopped running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 2-yard loss and Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith combined to fire quarterback Trey Lance on third down.

The 49ers went to kicker Robbie Gould, who netted a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The 49ers were without three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

On a rainy day, Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed two extra runs, and starter Trenton Gill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel onto the field to dry before a 47-yard field goal attempt of Santos. The penalty pushed the Bears out of range of the baskets.

Here’s how the day went.

Weather report

It’s shaping up to be a botched season opener for the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Chicago, Naperville and Cicero until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Bears re-seeded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing old Kentucky bluegrass. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change had been in the works for some time, although it was only implemented after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert the last week.

Inactive for week 1

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. will miss the season opener with a hamstring injury after being out of practice most of the week.

New offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who the Bears took on waivers Aug. 31, is also inactive as he gets up to speed. Other waiver claims that are inactive are defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Trevon Wesco. Rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and safety Elijah Hicks are also inactive.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was battling a knee injury, is active.

For the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle has a groin injury and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Jordan Willis are also inactive.

Halftime: 49ers 7, Bears 0

The Bears’ new offense didn’t get off to a good start in the first half of the season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field

The Bears had just 68 net yards of offense as the 49ers took a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Bears seemed to avoid being shut out late in the second quarter. But as kicker Cairo Santos prepared for a 47-yard field goal in the final minute, rookie starter/kicker Trenton Gill brought a towel onto the field to dry the field, which officials said were illegal. Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Bears out of range of the field goals and forcing them to punt.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards, one interception and a 2.8 passer rating. He also had five carries for 25 yards. He was sacked twice.

Deebo Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

The Bears had the 49ers in a third-and-3 situation at the 8-yard line. But defensive tackle Justin Jones committed a neutral zone offense, giving the 49ers first and 4 for 4. Samuel scored two plays later.

The 49ers 52-yard run included a 20-yard pass from Trey Lance to Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Bears defense got its first takeout of the season earlier in the game on a carry from Samuel. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball off Samuel, and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker picked it up.

But the Bears returned the ball on the next drive when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney and returned the interception 6 yards out.

While running back David Montgomery worked the majority of drives, Khalil Herbert got some work done and finished with five carries for 27 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 13 yards.

The Bears’ starting offense was left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. But Lucas Patrick replaced Jenkins on a few runs in the first half.

The Bears used Trestan Ebner on the first kickoff return and Dante Pettis on punt returns.

Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips

Bears president George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down with the Tribune and a Chicago Sun-Times reporter on Friday to answer some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.

Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington draft will be handled as Phillips prepares to leave, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Learn more here.

Here’s the latest on the stadium’s possible move to Arlington Heights.

Justin Fields in Year 2

In their quest to make Justin Fields their franchise quarterback without a doubt, the Bears need to set him up for success and keep him in the right frame of mind.

There’s more than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must stay in tune with its preparation responsibilities – for himself and the team. He also needs to have a clear idea of ​​what his new offensive system demands while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Learn more here.

