Vikings’ Greg Joseph ties team record with 56-yard field goal against Packers

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph had spoken earlier in the week about hoping to break the record for longest field goal in team history. On Sunday, he tied it.
Joseph drilled a 56-yard field goal in the third quarter of Minnesota’s resounding 23-7 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. That tied the record previously set by Paul Edinger in 2005 and Blair Walsh in 2012.
“I saw him make that kick,” said Edinger, who was watching on television at his home in Florida. “He has a nice smooth stroke. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to beat the 56-yard record, I’m sure. He should have a nice career with the Vikings if he continues to stroke them like that.”
Joseph, in his second Minnesota season, made all three of his field-goal attempts Sunday, also hitting from 28 and 29 yards. He downplayed the 56-yarder.
“Coach (Kevin O’Connell) calls it and I go out there,” Joseph said. “I was confident that I’d do my best and put my best forward to help the team.”
Joseph said the ball “felt good” when it left his foot. It would have been good from well over 50 yards.
In the preseason, Joseph made a 58-yard attempt at Denver and a 60-yarder in practice. That prompted O’Connell to say entering Sunday’s game that he might extend Joseph’s range.
“Without hesitation, he goes on and sets his career long right there,” O’Connell said of the kick. “I think he was great.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Brian Daboll’s late grandparents were everything to him.
Ruth and Chris Kirsten of West Seneca, N.Y., raised the Giants’ head coach. And they were married 68 years before they both passed away last fall in a span of three weeks.
So Sunday wasn’t about a first NFL head coaching win for Daboll. It wasn’t about his ballsy two-point conversion call for the win in the fourth quarter.
It was about his grandparents: how they got him here, and how they’re still with him.
Literally.
“I don’t come from much,” Daboll said. “Those two people helped me get where I am.”
When Titans kicker Randy Bullock walked onto the field to attempt Sunday’s last-second field goal, Daboll grabbed the small urn on a chain around his neck that contains his grandmother’s ashes.
“This is what I was doing during the kick,” Daboll said during an emotional moment in the visitors’ locker. “I held the ashes of my grandmother … I just held them and looked up. That’s what I did.”
Daboll’s grandfather was with him, too. Oh, was he ever.
It was almost a year ago that Chris Kirsten died while Daboll was on the Buffalo Bills’ plane flying to this exact city, Nashville, Tenn., for a game against these same Tennessee Titans.
Daboll grew so choked up telling the story in Sunday’s locker room that, at the end, he had to duck into a private area to avoid breaking down in front of reporters.
“Here’s what happened,” he said. “I was on the airplane. My grandmother had just died. And I got a game ball and I gave it to my grandfather. And he died three weeks later.
“He was laying on the bed before I left [for Nashville],” Daboll recalled. “And I said, ‘Hey.’ I got a video. I looked at it right before the game. ‘We’re gonna win,’ [he said]. He always said that. ‘We’re gonna win.’ Son of a b—h is 95. He’s strong as shit. I said, ‘Hey, your a— better f—–g be here when I get back.’”
Daboll said his grandfather pumped his fist and winked at him in response.
“So I left. Got on the airplane,” Daboll continued. “My wife started blowing me up. I said just tell me. She said, ‘He’s gone.’ I landed. She said he looked at me and he said, ‘They on the airplane yet?’ She said ‘yeah.’”
Then Chris Kirsten gave one more wink before he passed.
Fast forward to Sunday, and Daboll carried a fighting spirit into Sunday’s victory in his grandparents’ honor. Down 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, Daboll said he decided the Giants would go for two after a touchdown “when we got the ball” with 5:27 left in the game.
Why?
“Going for the win,” Daboll said. “We’re gonna be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I can live with it. You’re an inch away. I trust Saquon [Barkley].”
Daboll said he even “grabbed a couple defensive players that busted their tails out there and said if we score we’re going for two, you good with that? And they said F yeah.”
Dexter Lawrence didn’t remember Daboll asking, exactly.
“No, he told us,” Lawrence said with a grin. “And we respect his decision. I love that out of him.”
The point, though, is that the players felt empowered.
“When we scored, I saw him put up the two sign,” Barkley said. “We made eye contact. He gave me that look. I knew what the play was gonna be and looked back at him and said ‘F yeah.’
“He’s a man of his word,” Barkley added. “He told us he’s gonna be aggressive and it’s gonna be on the players to make plays, and in that situation he did exactly that. You have a coach like that, it makes you want to fight for him in that situation.”
Wideout Kenny Golladay added: “He’s got our back, we got his back.”
Daboll said sticking his neck out, and exposing himself to possible criticism if the decision failed, is part of the job.
“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s what you sign up for when you’re a leader. Being a leader’s tough. It’s not easy. There’s gonna be plenty of times I fail. And I understand that. But I try to prepare the best I can.”
In the end, Daboll’s trust in his players paid off. Bullock’s kick hooked left. The Giants won.
And while Daboll admitted “I was hoping the son of a b—h would miss it” as he watched Bullock, he later explained his thoughts were elsewhere: on Ruth and Chris.
“It was weighing heavy on me,” he said. “When he missed it, I thought about them.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saquon Barkley’s blistering 194 yards from scrimmage on Sunday paved the way for a stunning 21-20 Giants upset of the Tennessee Titans.
And only after a gusty Brian Daboll two-point conversion shovel pass to Barkley gave them a late lead, and Titans kicker Randy Bullock pulled a 47-yard field goal wide left as time expired.
“It’s a new era,” Barkley said with a twinkle in his eye.
Jones threw a one-yard TD pass to tight end Chris Myarick with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter, bringing the Giants within 20-19. Then Daboll went for two and the lead in his NFL head coaching debut, rather than calling for an extra point to tie the game.
Barkley took a shovel pass from Jones and bounced and barreled through traffic into the end zone for the lead, with rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu paving the way.
Along with a 68-yard third quarter run that turned the game’s energy, and a 5-yard TD rush that ignited the Giants’ second-half comeback, Barkley’s emphatic performance was nothing short of a statement.
“That man’s been working his ass off,” receiver Sterling Shepard said. “I’ve been seeing that every single day. He’s got it in his eyes. You see that man’s eyes. Locked in, focused. Man’s a dog, bro. People better stop playing with that man. For real. Wake up the monster. 194? Stop playing with him.”
When Barkley’s two-point conversion gave the Giants a 21-20 lead, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill still promptly drove the Tennessee offense into field goal range, helped by three Giants penalties.
But Bullock, the Titans’ kicker, pulled his 47-yard field goal wide left, and Daboll’s Giants spilled onto the field in celebration. This was the Giants’ first Week 1 win since 2016, the last time they made the playoffs. They beat last year’s AFC No. 1 seed to get it.
“Luckily when you have Saquon Barkley, it works out,” Jones said.
The game felt like it had been lost earlier, when Jones coughed up an unthinkable end zone interception to Titans safety Amani Hooker with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter—on a third-down pass intended for a covered Barkley.
“Just a poor decision,” Jones said. “It was a play to take advantage of [Barkley] and try to get him the ball, but I gotta make a better decision there and make sure we keep points.”
A muffed punt by Titans rookie Kyle Philips, recovered by Giants safety Jason Pinnock, had gifted the underdog visitors a chance to tie with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter while trailing, 20-13.
Don Martindale’s determined defense had kept Daboll’s team in the game despite a 13-0 deficit at halftime. They held Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries led by edge Jihad Ward (six tackles).
A 13-point third quarter flurry by Jones, Barkley and Sterling Shepard had tied the game. But they were still within reach after Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard’s second touchdown reception of the game with 2:54 left in the third quarter, and after Jones’ pick—his second turnover of the day.
And Daboll’s gutsy decision, with Mike Kafka sending in the play call, made the difference. The Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in their home opener next Sunday.
The energy of Sunday’s game changed drastically early in the third quarter, though when the Giants scored 13 points in a span of two minutes and 28 seconds to tie it up. They trailed, 13-0, with the ball on their own 10-yard line.
Then Barkley burst up the left sideline for a 68-yard run, and capped the drive off with a 5-yard TD run off the left side. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and Ezeudu plowed open a hole on the TD for a 13-6 deficit with 11:16 remaining in the third.
“I kinda just started to get in the zone, start locking in,” Barkley said of that big run. “I kinda love being in that place. Gotta try to find a way to get in that place a little quicker.”
A bad snap robbed the Giants of an extra point. But they tied the game on their very next drive.
Jones hit Shepard for a 65-yard bomb TD pass up the left sideline over the head of young Titans corner Kristian Fulton. Shepard broke a tackle after making the catch to burst into the end zone. A Graham Gano extra point tied the game at 13 apiece with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Tannehill responded to drive the Titans 75 yards in nine plays and hit Hilliard sprinting past inside linebacker Tae Crowder for a 23-yard TD. That was carry over from the first half.
Tennessee had led 13-0 at halftime behind a 7-yard TD pass from Tannehill to Hilliard and two Bullock field goals. The Giants offense didn’t snap the ball on Tennessee’s side of the field all half. And Tannehill had exploited the Giants’ inside linebackers, a position group weakened by the recent release of Blake Martinez.
Austin Calitro was beaten on Hilliard’s touchdown on the Titans’ first drive with favorable field position due to a 46-yard Philips punt return. And Crowder was burnt on Hilliard’s 31-yard gain to set up a Bullock field goal in the early second quarter.
The Giants’ Jones also was sacked five times in the game, four times in the first four drives. Titans terror Jeffrey Simmons got him for a strip sack in the second quarter recovered by Bud Dupree.
But Jones still finished 17-of-21 for 188 yards, two TDs and two turnovers. And of course, he had Barkley. The Titans did not.
“Crazy,” Golladay said of Barkley’s afternoon. “You can never see a game like this coming. The stats were crazy. But am I surprised that it happened? Hell no.”
The 74th Emmy Awards are fast approaching, celebrating the best in television from the past year.
Actors, directors and producers from Massachusetts and the rest of New England are well represented in this year’s batch of nominees. Here are ten New England Emmy nominees who are up for awards this year.
Coolidge is from Norwell and attended high school in Weston. The actress and comedian also studied at Emerson College before moving to New York to complete her education. Coolidge is nominated for “Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for her performance as fan-favorite Tanya in the comedy-drama series “The White Lotus,” and is heavily favored to win the award.
Strong grew up in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston and later moved to Sudbury, where he discovered an interest in acting. Strong is nominated for “Lead Actor in a Drama Series” a second time for bringing the highs and lows of SuccessionKendall Roy, the troubled media heir to life. Strong won the same award at the 2020 Emmys.
Ralph was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, and grew up between Jamaica and New York. Ralph’s role as no-nonsense veteran teacher Barbara Howard in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary School earned her a nomination for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at that year’s Emmys.
Winchester native Carrigan earned his third Emmy nomination for his performance as lovable mobster NoHo Hank in HBO’s dark comedy barry. Carrigan has previously been nominated for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” in 2019 and 2021.
Britton was born in Boston and attended Dartmouth University in New Hampshire. Britton’s supporting actress nods to The White Lotus marks her fifth Emmy nomination. In the HBO limited series, Britton plays the powerful chief financial officer of technology, Nicole Mossbacher.
A third white lotus New England actor Lacy was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and raised in Pittsford, Vermont. Lacy’s Emmy nomination for “Supporting Actor in a Limited Series” is his first.
The SNL and Parks and recreation The actress was born in Newton and raised in nearby Burlington. She also attended Boston College, where she was inspired to pursue a career in comedy. Poehler is twice nominated this year: by his side Parks and Recreation his teammate Nick Offerman for organizing the series of craft competitions Do it; and to lead Lucy and Desia documentary on the life of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Massachusetts native Bo Burnham won three Emmys last year for his groundbreaking Netflix special On the insideand is nominated again this year for directing Jerrod Carmichael’s introspective stand-up comedy special, Rothaniel. Burnham grew up in Hamilton and attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers.
An HBO comedy co-creator hacks, Jen Statsky grew up in Milton before moving to New York. Statsky is nominated in the writing and producing categories for the show’s second season. His other works include Saturday Night Live, The right placeand Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
Hailing from Canton, Bill Burr made history in August as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park. He landed an Emmy Award nomination this year for Immoral Compassa dark comedy anthology series on the Roku Channel.
Tell all your local favorites at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Vikings opener, a methodical 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, was an eye-opener for many, even those who suspected Kevin O’Connell might have been the right choice to succeed Mike Zimmer as coach.
That includes the players.
When asked if he anticipated the defense would play so well against the defending NFC North champions on Sunday, veteran free safety Harrison Smith said, “I had an idea.”
He, of course, knew better than the spectators at U.S. Bank Stadium – paying, paid and otherwise – because Smith had been practicing with the team for a month and a half of training camp.
Still, while many were willing to speculate that the offense would improve under O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback with a Super Bowl ring, after years under Mike Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator with a Super Bowl ring. Few, if any, went on record saying the defense would drastically improve, even with Danielle Hunter returning from injury and Z’Darius Smith coming over from Green Bay. Even if new coordinator Ed Donatell has two Super Bowl rings of his own.
That was OK with Hunter, who played his first game on Sunday since Halloween night 2021 because of a torn pectoral muscle.
“I mean, we kind of like being the silent assassins, you know?” he said. “A lot of people, they see us as underdogs, but we have a lot of guys with their minds in the playbook, that do their job. We do what we need to do out here.”
The secret is out. The Vikings’ bottled up arguably the NFL’s best quarterback on Sunday.
Minnesota caught some luck when Christian Watson dropped a likely touchdown pass on Aaron Rodgers’ first of the game but it might not have mattered one way or the other. Smith, Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Hicks each sacked Rogers, who was held under 200 yards passing and without a touchdown. Harrison Smith intercepted a pass in the second quarter, and Tomlinson recovered a Rodgers fumble in the third.
The Vikings also twice forced the Packers to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone, once from their 1-yard line on Green Bay’s second drive. The Vikings led 20-0 before the Packers finally scored on a two-yard run by A.J. Dillon with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
“You look at the way we played; something was messed up, we fixed it,” Hicks said. “People rallying to the ball. Strong tackling. And then they might have driven down the field a couple times, but at the end of the day, we were able to limit their points.”
Hicks’ forced a Rodgers fumble on his third-quarter sack, quickly recovered by tackle Dalvin Tomlinson at Green Bay’s 44-yard line.
“As (Rodgers) was falling, I saw the ball in the air,” Tomlinson said. “I jumped and grabbed it and started rolling with it, and I tried to get up but I felt like 300 pounds on my back before I got up.”
The Vikings didn’t get far with it but added three points on Greg Joseph’s 56-yard field goal to go up 20-0.
With a chance to tie the game 7-7, the Packers failed to score from the Vikings’ 1-yard, stuffed on consecutive runs by the Smiths – Harrison on third down, Z’Darius on fourth.
“We all started making some plays down there,” Harrison Smith said. “A turnover on downs in the red zone is big-time.”
They did it again in the fourth, effectively ending the game on a Rodgers incompletion in the end zone with 3:50 remaining.
“We haven’t focused on anything but connection and figuring out our identity and how we’re going to play together,” said linebacker Hicks, who joined the team this season after seven seasons in Philadelphia and Arizona. “I mean, you really never know what’s going to happen the first game. You’re rolling out the kinks and trying to figure out all of that. The fact that we came out here and played as well together (was impressive).”
