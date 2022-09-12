Which Premier League matches will take place this weekend? Latest news and what was said following the postponements due to the death of Queen

The Premier League will return this weekend after a break in the season due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Football was suspended across the country last weekend in tribute to the sad passing of Her Majesty.

Getty Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend, however, three matches have been postponed

Top-flight clubs, for the most part, will be in European action as usual this week while the EFL have confirmed their fixture schedule will return as scheduled from Tuesday.

And now the Premier League will return, however, three matches that were supposed to take place will not take place.

Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds will not take place this weekend.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is also postponed, however, the decision was made due to train strikes, which have since been called off, and before the Queen’s death.

A statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a break in the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seven of the ten Premier League matches this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

revealed Premier League football will return this weekend but three matches are postponed

Getty The Premier League made their return this weekend but only 14 of the teams are in action

“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

“The postponed games from Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United.

“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s game against Crystal Palace FC, which was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”

Among the matches to be rescheduled is Arsenal’s trip to Brentford, which now takes place at 12pm on Sunday, a game which you can listen to live on talkSPORT.

Getty Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to stay top of the league and you can listen to how they get on live on talkSPORT

Manchester City’s trip to Wolves on Saturday is also live on talkSPORT, kick-off at 12.30pm and Newcastle’s home clash against Bournemouth is live on talkSPORT 2.

We’ll also have exclusive commentary from Friday night matches, with Aston Villa v Southampton live on talkSPORT, while Nottingham Forest v Fulham is live on talkSPORT 2.

The statement added: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.

“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums.

“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

Premier League fixtures this weekend friday september 16 Aston Villa v Southampton kick off 8pm talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE

Nottingham Forest v Fulham kick off 8pm talkSPORT 2 EXCLUSIVE Saturday September 17 Wolves v Manchester City kick off 12.30pm talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick off 3pm talkSPORT 2 EXCLUSIVE

Tottenham – Leicester, kick-off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday September 18 Brentford v Arsenal, 12pm kick off, talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE

Everton v West Ham, kick off 2.15pm Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Leeds

Chelsea v Liverpool

Getty The Queen’s death on Thursday led to the postponement of all domestic football matches in England this weekend

Both the EFL and the FA have confirmed their competitions are due to resume.

The EFL said: “The fixtures program will return as scheduled from Tuesday September 13, with tributes to be paid to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at grounds across the country.

“A minute’s silence will be observed before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in the stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in effect, the League and clubs will continue to work with the forces regarding any challenges that may arise regarding the policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration of individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with standard Security Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

The FA added: “After a period of pause and reflection for our domestic game, we can confirm that matches will resume as scheduled.

“We will recommend that clubs, leagues and competitions across the country observe a minute’s silence before the start of matches and wear black armbands where possible.

“All flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half mast this week and weekend.

“The FA can also confirm that all scheduled football matches will be postponed on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

“Our thoughts at this time are with His Majesty King Charles III, our Chairman, HRH The Prince of Wales, and the entire Royal Family.”