Why Luke Bryan’s Sons Might Be Pushing the Country Singer to ‘Slow Down’

Luke Bryan can take it down, but can it slow it down?
Before returning to judge american idol in 2023, the country singer hits the road for the Farm Tour and continues his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But like her children Thomas “Bo”14, and Tatum12 years old – whom he shares with his wife Caroline Boyer Bryan— continues to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while being the best dad he can be.
“It’s been a huge challenge navigating this career and everything that comes with it,” Luke exclusively shared with E! New. “You just have to set personal goals to get home and move on and there are a lot of nights I go through the night just to try and be there one day to hang out with the boys.”
In addition to their sons, the couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces after the singer’s sister. Kelly and her husband Well died in 2007 and 2017 respectively.
While Luke said the whole family was supportive of his career and enjoying the “incredible life we live because of our blessings”, it became difficult to take it all in.
UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism announced a $25 million state-funded scholarship program in the budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-California, on Wednesday.
The school’s dean, Geeta Anand, promoted the new program on Friday via her Twitter account.
“Big news for journalism in the Golden State: Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget bill that includes $25 million to help Berkeley Journalism serve local journalism statewide,” Anand tweeted. .
She added, “As far as we know, this is the largest state-level injection of funds into local journalism (fact-checking, please!)”
JOURNALIST GLENN GREENWALD BURNS COUNTERHOLY ALLIANCE OF DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENTS, CORPORATE MEDIA AND BIG TECH
According to the announcement, the scholarship program will award up to 40 scholars per year an annual stipend of $50,000 for at least three years starting in 2023.
Chancellor Carol Christ also hailed the new program as a step forward in promoting Berkeley Journalism’s position in higher education.
“This program will be extremely beneficial to the journalism students we train and to the people of California we serve,” Christ said. “The greatest good is advanced when we can count on credible local media coverage that reflects the needs and concerns of all communities. At the same time, providing equitable access to a career in journalism will help ensure that our students can flourish professionally, regardless of their origins or identities.”
Another goal of the program, the statement added, is to focus on a “diverse” class of new journalists from “underrepresented communities”.
Anand continued his Twitter feed, “It’s at the heart of Berkeley Journalism’s mission: to break down economic barriers for journalists who have historically been shut out of the industry. That’s why 1/4 of our new class are first generation students, and nearly 60% come from communities underrepresented in journalism,” Anand tweeted. “The problem is that J-School students go into huge amounts of debt (carried disproportionately by women and students of color) and then go into a profession that’s not really known for being very paid well. TL DR: It’s a great time to be a journalist. It’s a terrible time to get paid for it.”
Some journalists hailed Newsom’s decision as an effort to support “local journalism”.
“Wow!” Washington Post reporter Emma Brown exclaimed.
Alison Berg, former Salt Lake Tribune reporter, tweeted, “So cool! Got to attend a class at UC Berkeley’s School of Investigative Journalism the summer I was an intern at the East Bay Times/Mercury News. Learned so much and one of the coolest experiences I’ve had. Super cool thing for California.
Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce wrote, “Some good news on journalism politics: The California legislature has funded a new $25 million program at UC Berkeley to fund new journalism jobs in theaters. editorial needy of the state. It is apparent from the SB 911 bill that @MediaGuildWest supported the improvement.”
“Important in funding local journalism,” tweeted Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism.
ROBERT TELLES ARRESTED: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC AVOID MENTION OF SUSPECT IN MURDER OF JOURNALIST IS A DEMOCRAT
A Gallup poll in July found that only 16% of Americans said they trusted newspapers “a lot or somewhat” in 2022, down 5% from 2021 results. This is the lowest number ever. since Gallup began polling newspapers in 1973.
Television news also hit new highs in trust among Americans, with just 11% of respondents saying they have “a lot or a lot” of trust in the industry.
The University of California, Berkeley has also experienced various political scandals on its various campuses. In August, a private housing co-op just off the main campus reportedly banned white visitors from their common areas while a UC Berkeley Law dean claimed an “originalist” reading of the Constitution is a ” scourge” for the Supreme Court.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware will host the final multistate primary elections of the 2022 midterm season on Tuesday, with contests to select gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House candidates. United.
Massachusetts State Police warn of traffic delays ahead of Biden’s speech in Boston
Due to their late primaries, the winners of Tuesday’s races will have just eight weeks to convince voters before the November 8 general election. The Delaware primary will feature only one statewide contested race – the Democratic primary for the listener.
As in previous contests in other states, the shadow of former President Donald Trump hangs over some key races to be decided on Tuesday, particularly in New Hampshire.
What to watch:
Until late last year, Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was expected to run for the US Senate, taking on Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them regain control of the Senate.
Although he has faced intense pressure to run for the Senate, Sununu insists he can have a bigger and more direct impact as a governor than as a senator. And despite efforts by the former Trump campaign manager to recruit a challenger, none of the other five Republicans on the ballot Tuesday pose a serious threat.
Democratic State Senator Tom Sherman is running unopposed for his party’s nomination for governor.
With Sununu out of the running, a host of 11 candidates showed up to seek the GOP Senate nomination, including State Senate Speaker Chuck Morse, former Londonderry City Manager Kevin Smith and entrepreneur in Bruce Fenton cryptocurrency. But retired army brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who lost the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s other Senate seat in 2020, quickly emerged as the frontrunner via a hard-fought grassroots campaign to make up for his lack of money.
This has made establishment Republicans nervous, with Sununu calling Bolduc an “unserious candidate” and a conspiracy theorist. Sununu issued a last minute approval for Morse.
Democratic groups, meanwhile, have posted ads promoting Bolduc, hoping he will be an easy opponent for Hassan in November.
Hassan, seeking a second term in the battleground state, faces two virtually unknown challengers on the Democratic side. Although Democrats hold all four congressional seats in New Hampshire, Republicans control the state legislature and Hassan’s victory in 2016 was a narrow one.
Many expected major changes to New Hampshire’s two congressional districts through the once-a-decade redistricting process, but that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled Legislature redrawn the state’s two districts to give the GOP an advantage in the 1st District. But Sununu vetoed the plans and the maps were updated by the courts instead with only minor changes.
Still, Republicans are optimistic about their chances in New Hampshire and are eagerly eyeing the two seats held by Democrats as potential pick-ups in November.
New Hampshire’s 1st District flipped five times in seven elections before Democrat Chris Pappas won his first term in 2018. He faces no primary opponents this year, while more than 10 Republicans vie for a chance to win him. challenge.
The field includes a number of candidates with ties to Trump: Matt Mowers, the district’s 2020 Republican nominee and former State Department adviser to Trump; Karoline Leavitt, former Trump White House deputy press secretary; and former TV host Gail Huff Brown, who is married to Scott Brown, a former US senator from Massachusetts and Trump administration ambassador to New Zealand. Although Trump did not endorse the race, the candidates were quick to point out their ties to him.
In the Second District, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faces no major challenges as she seeks a sixth term. Seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge her, including pro-Trump nominee Bob Burns, a former county treasurer who runs a pharmaceutical security company, and the more moderate George Hansel, mayor of Keene.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is trying to fend off four Democratic challengers as he seeks his first full term. McKee, the former lieutenant governor, became governor a year and a half ago when the then governor. Gina Raimondo has been chosen to be the US Secretary of Commerce in the Biden administration.
McKee is expected to be in a close contest against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Both were first elected to statewide office in 2014 and maintain a base of support and name recognition among voters.
Also running in the Democratic primary: Helena Foulkes, a former CVS Health executive who proved to be a fundraiser and big spender on the race when she first ran for public office; former Rhode Island Secretary of State and Progressive candidate Matt Brown; and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.
McKee hopes her handling during the COVID-19 pandemic — and her 94-year-old mother — will earn her the Democratic nomination.
Willa McKee stars in her son’s first TV commercial, titled “motha” because that’s how she pronounces “mother.” The two play cards as the governor talks about helping the economy, eliminating the state’s car tax, creating affordable housing and passing gun safety laws to ensure family safety.
“Not bad for a year and a half,” said the governor.
He laughs as his mother replies, “Not bad for a governor who lives with his motha.”
The 2nd Congressional District seat has been held by Democrats for more than three decades in a traditionally party-dominated state. National Republican leaders believe now is their best chance to turn the tide.
U.S. Representative Jim Langevin, who has represented the district since 2001, announced his retirement in January. Democratic state treasurer Seth Magaziner was running for governor, but switched races after Langevin’s announcement to try to keep the seat under Democratic control.
Magaziner, who is considered the frontrunner and has been endorsed by Langevin, faces a packed Democratic field, including Joy Fox, a former top Langevin aide; former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former state legislators David Segal and Spencer Dickinson.
A popular former Rhode Island mayor, Allan Fung, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination after two rivals dropped out of the race. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Rhode Island in August to raise money for Fung.
The Narendra Modi government plans to provide additional subsidies for
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Petroleum Marketing Companies (OMC). Already, the government had allocated a subsidy of around Rs 12,000 crore to Ujjwala customers.
CNBC-TV18 learns that the additional subsidy for LPG could reach Rs 25,000-30,000 crore.
Over the past two years, the Saudi contract price (CP) has increased by around 300%, while LPG prices in India are less than a tenth of that price. Thus, the undercovers have also incorporated cooking gas for the MOCs.
Watch the video to learn more.
When looking for new speakers, you need to consider your needs. Do you want speakers for your TV, a speaker for a specific room, or something a little more portable to take on a trip? There are many different types, including bookshelf speakers, computer speakersoutdoor speakers, small Bluetooth speakers, smart speakers with Amazon Alexa and full home theater systems. We’ve rounded up the best speakers around – you can take your audio setup to the next level without worrying about options.
We’ve highlighted speakers that cost between $50 and around $1,000, including budget TV upgrades like the Vizio V21. While most of the included systems are powered, you’ll also find passive speakers, such as the Elac Start 2.0 B6.2that it suffices to associate with a excellent AV receiver.
Each featured product sounds great and can be considered the best speaker in its particular category. We will update this list regularly as we review new products.
Read more: Best soundbar for 2022
With great sound, a compact size and the option of Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money and packs a lot of punch for a small speaker.
Read our Sonos One review.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Elac has been offering classic and affordable designs since its debut in 2015. The Debut 2.0 exemplifies the brand’s appeal to budget-conscious and audiophiles alike. It offers lively, insightful sound and attractive looks for around $400.
Ty Pendlebury/CNET
Want the biggest sound? You will need big speakers. The size of the Fluance XL8 towers, as well as their fit and finish, are unmatched by other speakers at its price point. The XL8F’s sound is open and exciting, but never strident, and when fed with a movie soundtrack, these speakers simply vibrate. They are not left out with the music either. If you really want the maximum speaker for your money, the huge Fluance XL8F has no equal.
Read our Fluance XL8F review.
David Carnoy/CNET
Budget Bluetooth speakers are seemingly a dime a dozen, but among the myriad options there are a few gems. The $50 Tribit Stormbox Micro is a compact, portable speaker that offers both waterproofing and great bass for its size.
Read our Tribit StormBox Micro review.
Ty Pendlebury/CNET
Vizio has a reputation for making gear on a budget and the Vizio V21 is a great example of that. It sounds really good and it’s super easy to set up. It offers Bluetooth, HDMI, and a separate sub, making it an exceptional value.
Read our Vizio V21 review.
The Edifier R1280DB offers almost everything you could want in a PC speaker – great sound, a range of connections including Bluetooth, and a compact footprint – and all for a reasonable price of $150. However, it doesn’t offer USB, so connect your PC’s headphone/line out instead.
Sarah Tew/CNET
The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most comprehensive soundbars the company has ever offered, especially at its price point. With Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer, this soundbar lacks nothing. The sound quality is excellent too.
Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.
Ty Pendlebury/CNET
The Vizio Elevate may have one big gimmick at the heart of it, that rotating height speaker, but it also packs sound quality to back up the gee-whizzery. It’s a Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 soundbar, with a powerful subwoofer, and its performance is equally thrilling in movies and music. Add a bunch of streaming features and you have the best surround system under a grand.
Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.
Prince Harry reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
On September 12, days after the monarch’s death, the Duke of Sussex penned a tribute to his beloved “granny”.
“As we celebrate the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and mourn her loss – we all remember the compass she has been for so many in her commitment to service and duty,” said started Harry’s message. “She was admired and respected around the world. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words that can comfort us all now: ‘Life, of course, is about final partings as well as first encounters.’”
“Grandma, although this latest parting brings us great sadness, I am eternally grateful for all of our first encounters – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and you kissed your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry continued, referring to Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, who is named after the monarch. “I cherish those times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. We already miss you dearly, not just us, but the world. And when it comes to first encounters, we now honor my dad in his new role as King Charles III.”
The Dallas Cowboys have now been without Dak Prescott for several weeks, leaving a glaring hole at quarterback for the second time in two seasons.
Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a horrific ankle injury and was sidelined from training camp last season with a shoulder problem. Now the Cowboys face several weeks without their starting quarterback who led them to the playoffs last season.
Dallas doesn’t have the best options behind him, but the substitutes currently on the Cowboys’ roster have some experience.
Cooper Rush was QB2 to start the regular season and entered the game for Prescott when the quarterback went down. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rush was 7 for 13 with 64 passing yards and two sacks.
Rush is in his fifth season with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. He started a game last season and helped the Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Rush was 24 for 40 with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He had 422 passing yards and three touchdowns in the five appearances he made.
BUCCANEERS’ MIKE EVANS MAKES RIDICULOUS ONE-HANDED TIE AGAINST COWBOYS
Will Grier hangs out on the Cowboys’ practice squad and will likely be promoted to the main roster once Prescott is on injury reserve.
The former Carolina Panthers third-round pick joined the Cowboys earlier this year, was cut and re-signed over the summer. His only playing time came in 2019 when he played and started two games, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions. He has no touchdown.
A potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo was a topic of discussion on Twitter.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was relegated to backup behind Trey Lance early in the season, but agreed to a restructured deal that gave him a no-trade clause. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Trading for Garoppolo would be a risky move as he is a proven starter in the league and the team wouldn’t necessarily want to obscure his own starting quarterback position if he did well and took the team far in this hypothetical scenario.
It’s unclear when Prescott will return, but he will be missed.
