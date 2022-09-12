Blockchain
XRP Bulls Charge Hard To Pull Prices Up Past $0.34 After A Dismal August
XRP is looking extremely bullish on a short-term outlook. In the long game, the timeframe charts show an incredible selling opportunity in the next three months.
- XRP looking bullish from a short-term perspective
- Price mid-point of $0.36 is now poised as both key resistance and support zones
- Ripple to target $1 next
However, XRP bulls may need to wait a little longer for a breach to take effect.
In June, the crypto was seen to breach the support key of $0.39. Since the support zone was breached, this same level was also poised as the key resistance.
XRP price was also spotted to form a range from $0.3 to $0.41, with the mid-point set at $0.36 which acted as both the resistance and support zones.
Related Reading: How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally
Chart from TradingView.com
XRP Bulls Losing Aggressiveness?
In August, XRP is seen to try to breach the $0.39 level for two weeks. However, the bulls are running out of steam sending the price crashing down under the range’s mid-point. The price dropped further down to the $0.30 level after a couple of days.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price has nosedived by 0.12 % or trading at $0.3558 as of this writing.
Technical indicators for the token demonstrate a sudden twist in bearish foreplay. RSI has surged past 50 and hoisted it to act as support showing a strong uptick that could linger for the next couple of days.
More so, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line was able to breach the key resistance level spotted in May which is a very critical development so far.
But, such development may not validate further progress above the $0.39 level. On the flip side, this would indicate that a breach is a possibility and could happen in a couple of weeks.
XRP’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) also climbed, surpassing +0.08 showing remarkable buying activity.
Spike In XRP Demand Shows Bullish Stance
The sudden surge in the crypto’s demand indicates that the bulls may have taken the driver’s seat. However, a breach that would rip off the key resistance may take some time to happen.
Beyond the SEC issues, the challenge is breaching the resistance line that has been rock-solid since May 2021.
XRP has tested and failed this resistance zone many times but it’s dead-set to retest it again. Flipping the resistance zone will definitely help hoist XRP to target $1 next.
XRP total market cap at $17.2 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Blockchain
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market.
The global loyalty market is valued at USD 7.8 billion, and NFT Tech is poised to use NFTs to fuel the future of loyalty programs. Loyalty programs come in many forms, and as brands look for ways to further engage with customers and fans, loyalty programs are set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.
“Loyalty programs are gaining importance in every business and are becoming increasingly important to a business’s success. The market is huge, and loyalty programs are a part of everyone’s life in one way or another. Starbucks is often seen as the leader of the loyalty space, with over 24 million customers actively using their program – representing over 50% of their customers,” said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech.
Despite their popularity, the loyalty programs of today have many challenges and problems. Customers are sick of carrying multiple reward cards in their wallets, and are questioning the use of their personal data and the real benefits of these programs. In fact, KPMG has found that 38% of people reported a problem with a loyalty program in the past six months.
To address these issues, NFTs can fuel the future of loyalty programs. NFT use cases in the loyalty and reward industry include:
NFTs as loyalty membership passes – NFTs can serve as an access point to a brand’s loyalty program and specific tiered or individualized perks or benefits, as in the case of, for example, a gym membership. Along with the gym membership, perks could be added according to how often the user accesses the gym, rewarding a healthy lifestyle similarly to Fitbit’s step rewards.
Gated access – NFTs can act as a checkpoint for exclusive services, product releases and content based on NFT ownership. Tokengated commerce can also be used to access future NFT releases and airdrops, as well as exclusive access to community channels, in-person events and retail store activations. For example, an online store may only allow users to add an item to their cart if they already own a loyalty NFT.
Use of Blockchain – NFTs can be used to authenticate product ownership, reward transactions, gate membership access, gamify engagement or even represent a customer’s unique profile within a brand (loyalty) community.
Personalized Rewards – Every NFT is authenticated as unique. This creates an enhanced sense of exclusivity and, consequently, value. Brands can therefore use NFTs to recognise their customers in a more fine-grained, ultra-personalised way. An NFT can unlock specific personalized privileges, such as unique benefits within a programme that might otherwise only have one or two tiers of differentiation.
“We’re excited to bring web2 brands into the blockchain space and explore the use of NFTs alongside their existing loyalty programs,” continued Adam. “With conversations in brick and mortar retail, to large sports organizations, I’m excited to start announcing new partnerships and brands. NFTs have significant utility in this space and the ability to reduce the amount of loyalty programs a customer deals with by tying in reward functions directly with customer activity.”
About NFT Tech
Publicly listed on NEO as $NFT, NFT Technologies (NFT Tech) is a company that partners with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity. By working with established brands and Intellectual Property, NFT Tech leverages loyal customer and fan bases to garner future-proof credibility in the metaverse and web3 spheres.
Follow us on social media:
twitter.com/nfttech
medium.com/@nfttechnologies
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to multi-year deals, partnerships and contract goals; revenue and pipeline projections; recurring revenue models; benefits realized from said partnerships and agreements; expansion of the Company’s NFT developments and product offerings; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Contacts
Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838
Blockchain
Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Trends/Analysis Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Non-fungible Token Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Non-fungible Token Market size is expected to reach $97.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 31.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are blockchain-based cryptographic assets having unique metadata and identification codes that separate them from one another. They cannot be purchased or exchanged at face value, unlike cryptocurrencies. This is in contrast to fungible tokens, such as bitcoins, which are all similar and hence can be used as a medium of exchange.
Each NFT’s unique construction allows for a variety of applications. They are a great approach to digitally representing actual things, like real estate and artwork, for example. NFTs can also be utilized to eliminate intermediaries as well as link artists with audiences or for identity management as they are based on blockchains. NFTs can eliminate intermediaries, streamline transactions, and open up new markets.
NFTs, like Bitcoin, include ownership information to facilitate identification as well as transfer between token holders. In NFTs, owners can additionally add metadata or aspects related to the asset. For example, Fairtrade tokens can be leveraged to represent coffee beans. Artists can also sign their digital artwork in the metadata with their own signature.
The ERC-721 standard gave rise to NFTs. ERC-721 defines the basic interface, such as ownership details, security, and metadata, that are required for the distribution and exchange of gaming tokens. The ERC-1155 standard expands on this notion by lowering transaction and storage costs for non-fungible tokens and combining multiple varieties of non-fungible tokens into an individual contract.
For example, Decentraland, an Ethereum-based virtual reality platform, has already implemented this notion. It may become possible to deploy the same concept of tokenized chunks of land (varying according to the value and location) in the physical world as NFTs get more complex and incorporated into the financial infrastructure.
The most widely utilized token standard for NFTs is Ethereum. To construct NFTs, the ERC-1155 and ERC-721 token specifications are commonly employed. Blockchains, such as Flow, EOS, and Tezos, in addition to Ethereum, provide token specifications for constructing NFTs.
Additionally, Ethereum’s imminent switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is predicted to cut the blockchain’s energy consumption significantly. As a result, the utilization of Ethereum tokens for NFTs is projected to increase globally.
Market Growth Factors:
Generation of economic prospects
For a very long period, the primary focus of NFT experts has been on their essential characteristics. In the modern era, NFTs have a wide range of applications in the field of digital content. The primary reason for the viability of NFTs in the field of digital content in the industry’s diversity.
Content creators are frequently concerned about rival platforms sapping their income and earning potential. For example, a digital artist who publishes content on social media can monetize the site by selling ads to the artist’s audience. While the artist receives proper visibility, it does not assist the artist in earning any money in exchange for platform benefits.
Allows building intellectual property with authenticity
The fundamental advantage of NFTs is that they allow people to own intellectual property. When intellectual property is included in a blockchain, it is easier to monitor ownership. It is also easy to ensure that the IP owner is not violating the IP of others. For example, a fashion designer can design a garment and then embed it in a blockchain smart contract.
The blockchain can then store the one-of-a-kind design as well as the designer’s ownership of it. The designer then has the option of selling the design to a customer. The consumer will be able to use the blockchain to authenticate the design and confirm that it has not been replicated.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
The threat of digital replica generation
While a blockchain’s integrity is unassailable, NFTs can also be utilized to propagate fraud. There are various instances, in which, several artists have reported finding their work for sale as NFTs on online marketplaces without their permission. This clearly goes against the purpose of using NFTs to simplify the commercialization of paintings.
An NFT’s value proposition is that it uses a unique token to verify a physical work of art, ensuring that the token owner also possesses the original work of art. If someone develops an electronic replica of the original work, links a token to it, and sells it on a virtual marketplace, there is a severe concern.
Type Outlook
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Digital Asset and Physical Asset.
In 2021, the digital asset segment acquired the largest revenue share of the non-fungible token market. The rising growth of the segment is attributed to the increased usage of NFTs by artists around the world to secure ownership of their digital assets. Artists can benefit from their work by preserving ownership of it through NFTs and not having to provide it to other platforms for the promotion. Simultaneously, the increased usage of NFTs to sell digital real estate in both the actual and virtual worlds is likely to propel the market forward.
End Use Outlook
Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Personal and Commercial.
In 2021, the commercial segment registered a significant revenue share of the non-fungible token market. The increasing usage of NFTs for business objectives, such as supply chain management and logistics innovation, is likely to propel the industry forward. Companies in the logistics industry are progressively incorporating blockchain technology into their operations, opening up new chances for the industry to expand.
Application Outlook
Based on Application, the market is segmented into Collectibles, Art, Gaming, Sport, Utilities, Metaverse, and Others.
In 2021, the collectibles segment procured the largest revenue share of the non-fungible token market. NFT coins that can be minted in NFT exchanges are known as crypto-collectibles. The increased demand for crypto assets can be linked to advantages, such as asset independence and ease of use. Sports collectibles, for example, allow fans to interact directly with their heroes, gaming collectibles allow players to exchange and play, and artist collectibles allow them to connect with potential clients and sell their work.
Regional Outlook
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the non-fungible token market. Millennials in the region are increasingly adopting NFTs, which is fueling the regional market growth. At the same time, the increase in the number of artists generating digital artwork in nations like the United States and Canada is likely to fuel regional market growth. The presence of key players in the blockchain business in the region is also encouraging for the regional market.
Key Market Players
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Gemini Trust Company, LLC
- Ozone Networks, Inc.
- Dapper Labs, Inc.
- Semidot Infotech
- The Sandbox (BACASABLE Global Limited)
Scope of the Study
By Type
- Digital Asset
- Physical Asset
By End Use
By Application
- Collectibles
- Art
- Gaming
- Sport
- Utilities
- Metaverse
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlyn0z
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Blockchain
OLB Group to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12 from 10-10:30 AM. The conference is being held as a hybrid (in-person and virtual) conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB Group will be providing an overview of the Company’s e-commerce merchant services and crypto mining operations.
The OLB Group presentation will be available at 10 AM, Monday, September 12 at https://journey.ct.events/view/e53d9c52-ddca-4e43-aee6-cf108e0a2520
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above or by visiting www.OLB.com
In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal.
Future OLB Press Releases and Updates
Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: [email protected]
About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.
For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com
Future OLB Press Releases and Updates
Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: [email protected]
About The OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2022.
For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and https://investors.olb.com
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
Contacts
OLB Group Investor Relations
Rick Lutz
[email protected]
(212) 278-0900 Ext. 333
Blockchain
Brave Now Supports Celo Blockchain and Dapps
The decentralized, EVM-compatible, PoS platform Celo is now accessible to over 59 million Brave users around the world
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celo, the carbon-negative, mobile-first, layer-1 platform is now accessible with Brave, a crypto industry leader with 59+ million browser users and built-in Brave Wallets to provide greater global financial inclusivity and access to Web3 tools.
Aligned with Celo’s mission to create the conditions of prosperity for all, the integration of Celo on Brave following it’s v1.40 release allows users to engage with Mento stable assets (including cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) through self-custodial Brave Wallets, as well as with Celo’s diverse ecosystem of purpose-driven, decentralized applications (dapps) accessible through Brave Browser, like Ubeswap, Moola, impactMarket or Cyberbox.
Celo Foundation President and Celo Co-Founder, Rene Reinsberg says, “We are excited to welcome Brave to the Celo ecosystem. With its global user base and seamless experience for using dapps directly from the Brave browser and signing transactions with the integrated Brave wallet, people everywhere can more easily participate in the emerging Web3 digital economy.”
The partnership furthers Celo’s core value to bring Web3 to every mobile device, such as a consensus protocol and light client that uses cutting-edge cryptography techniques (zk-SNARKS) to help users sync with the P2P network with only a few kilobytes of data, mapping encrypted phone numbers to wallet addresses, or accessing Celo’s ecosystem of dapps via low-powered smartphone devices; it also supports the growth of Celo as the “home of ReFi” (regenerative finance) and an expanding community of mission-aligned founders and builders.
About Celo
Celo is a carbon-negative, permissionless, layer-1 protocol with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, the Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Protocol), the CELO native token, and several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) that enable anyone to use digital assets like currency. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open source Celo mainnet now supports 1000+ projects created by developers and artists located around the world.
About Brave
Brave Software’s fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is reinventing the Web for users, publishers, and advertisers. Users get a private, speedier Web experience with much longer battery life, publishers increase their revenue share, and advertisers achieve better conversion. Users can opt into privacy-respecting ads that reward them with the Basic Attention Token (BAT), a frequent flyer-like token they can redeem or use to tip or contribute to publishers and other content creators. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave currently has 60 million monthly active users and over 1.5 million Verified Publishers. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, creator of JavaScript and co-founder of Mozilla (Firefox), and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.
Contacts
Media
[email protected]
Blockchain
Perfect Corp. & Nolcha Shows NYFW Bring AR & AI to the NYFW Runway with an Interactive Beauty & Fashion Accessories Try-On Experience in YouCam Makeup
This season, fashionistas can experience the glamour of the New York Fashion Week with a collection of featured runway-inspired beauty looks available for virtual try-on in the free YouCam Makeup app.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, is excited to team up with Nolcha Shows NYFW to create a unique New York Fashion Week beauty and fashion experience. The interactive AR-powered experience brings top fall beauty looks and featured statement accessories from featured independent designers to life through virtual beauty try-ons in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app.
Virtual Try-on of the Exclusive NYFW Looks by Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår
The exclusive New York Fashion Week runway collection features three beauty looks and accompanying fashion accessories inspired by the stylish collections of indie Nolcha designers Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår. The featured looks range from bold brows and smoldering eyes inspired by Nazranaa’s feminine, fierce styles; to warm, glowing skin and petal pink lips to match the playful palette of Høst & Vår; to bronze skin and radiant highlights to reminiscent of the classic elegance of Kaiane Designs. Fashion fans can experience the glamour of New York Fashion Week with a tap of their mobile phones through true-to-life beauty and fashion accessories try-ons, including stylish sunglasses and statement earrings, in YouCam Makeup.
Immersive Nolcha Experience with Virtual Try-on
“We are excited to partner with the innovative minds behind the Nolcha Shows to elevate the New York Fashion Week experience to the next level, offering fashion lovers the chance to immerse themselves in the glamourous looks through virtual AR beauty try-ons,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s an exciting opportunity to seamlessly marry the capabilities of AR and AI with the glamour of the fashion and beauty industry, bringing an authentic New York Fashion Week experience to audiences around the globe.”
“We’re proud to partner with Perfect Corp. to introduce interactive AR try-ons to the runway beauty experience and offers fans an immersive new way to experience the glamour of the Nolcha Show,” says Arthur Mandel, Co-founder of The Nolcha Shows NYFW. “The YouCam Makeup app experience is wonderful way to further showcase our talented roster of independent designers and share their creative vision with a larger global audience.”
Future of Fashion Tech in the Era of Web 3.0
The Nolcha runway show will take place at 3 World Trade Center on September 13th, from 2 PM and 6 PM ET. The event is followed by Web3 and Metaverse programming on September 14th from 12 PM to 5 PM ET, featuring insightful panels and presentations with industry leaders across fashion and technology. Perfect Corp.’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Gam, will join the “Community is the New Fashion Culture” panel at 5:30PM ET, hosted by The Fashion DAO, and speak to the future of fashion tech and the AI and AR digital technologies ushering in the era of Web 3.0 in fashion. For more information and ticket registration, please visit, https://nolchaweb3.splashthat.com/.
Discover the exclusive Nolcha Shows runway beauty collection in the free YouCam Makeup now available for download on the App Store and Google Play: https://youmakeup.page.link/nolcha_online
To dig deeper into the newest Perfect Corp. fashion tech capabilities, including sunglasses, earrings, watches, bracelets, rings, and more, visit the demo store at Perfectcorp.com for real-time demonstrations of all fashion accessories across hand and face.
About Nolcha Shows NYFW Web3 Edition
Nolcha Shows is a collection of leading award-winning experiential events. Over the past 14 years, the Nolcha Shows have become a discovery platform, promoting cutting-edge, innovative brands, connecting and building communities across the dynamic industries of lifestyle fashion and tech-driven Web3.
The curated event series is held during New York Fashion Week, NFT.NYC, Consensus, Art Basel and Bitcoin Miami.
WWW.NOLCHASHOWS.COM | @NOLCHASHOWS #NOLCHA #NOLCHASHOWS
About Perfect Corp.
Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.
Contacts
Press Contacts
Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com
Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/
Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog
Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167
USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 917-935-8232
Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected]orp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651
China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855
UAE: Moushmi Bhatia at [email protected] or by phone: +971 (0) 56 896 5253
Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]
Mexico: Ingrid Motta at [email protected] or by phone: (+521) 5512491739
United Kingdom: Will Parrott at [email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Rockets to $22k, Next Bullish Levels Traders Should Watch
Bitcoin gained pace and even spiked above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below $21,500.
- Bitcoin was able to clear the $21,200 and $21,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $21,500 level.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Rally
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 level and started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $21,000 and $21,200 resistance levels.
The price even surpassed the $21,500 resistance and spiked above the $22,000 resistance. A high was formed near $22,347 and the price recently started a downside correction. There was a move below the $22,000 and $21,850 levels.
Bitcoin price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $21,180 swing low to $22,347 high. It is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $22,000 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,350 level. A clear move above the $22,350 resistance might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $22,800. Any more gains might send the price towards the $23,200 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $22,000 zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,700 zone.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $21,180 swing low to $22,347 high is also near $21,700. The first major support is now forming near the $21,600 level. A downside break below the $21,600 level might send the price towards the $21,200 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,700, followed by $21,600.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,000, $22,350 and $23,200.
XRP Bulls Charge Hard To Pull Prices Up Past $0.34 After A Dismal August
CBP Officers Announce Largest-Ever Meth Seizure at Del Rio Port of Entry
Angelica Ross is about to make Broadway history. She’s ready to “kick down the door”
Pete Davidson’s sister Casey pays tribute to her dad on 9/11 – NBC Chicago
Alex Jones trial begins in Sandy Hook hoax case
Teenage superstar Carlos Alcaraz makes history with his first US Open title – and that’s just the beginning
Analysis: New deadline and critical questions hang over judge in Trump documents case
Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California
Activist investor Dan Loeb backs down from asking Disney to sell ESPN
Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open for his first Grand Slam title, ranked first
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed