News
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season
When the Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with inflammation in his toe, Aaron Boone expressed concern that the veteran may not return this season.
However, the tide seems to have turned in the right direction. The 34-year-old could return as soon as the Yankees next homestand, which begins on Sep 22. against the Boston Red Sox.
“Yeah, I anticipate coming back,” said LeMahieu. “That’s my plan [to return during next homestand], and our plan. We haven’t picked a set date yet but we think sometime during next homestand.”
LeMahieu received a cortisone shot in his toe right around the All-Star break. He slashed .226/.305/.336 in 37 games after the break before being placed on the injured list. As a career .297 hitter, it was clear that something was not right with the Yankees’ utility man.
“Just rotating on my back foot swinging [I feel] pain,” said LeMahieu. “It got to a point where I wasn’t even rotating.”
LeMahieu added that there are no plans for offseason surgery at the time as it would be a “tricky” one to operate on. The plan is to start ramping up baseball activities at some point during the upcoming road trip that begins in Boston on Tuesday.
RIZZO RELIEF
Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees’ dugout on Saturday. The first baseman was on bed rest due to headaches caused by an epidural to treat back pain. Rizzo underwent a blood patch procedure that immediately relieved his symptoms.
“I think there’s some relief in his face and in his eyes,” said Boone. “The procedure he got the other day kind of gave him that immediate relief. It was immediate, he said it was amazing. He got the procedure and it was literally right away.”
Boone added that Rizzo will begin doing the core exercises he’s used to doing on Sunday. Rizzo has not been in the lineup since Aug. 30 against the Angels when he hit his 30th homer of the season. The-33 year-old has missed multiple games this season due to back issues.
SOMERSET SUPERSTARS
The Yankees have multiple players in Hartford rehabbing with the Somerset Patriots. Harrison Bader will DH and bat second. The gold-glove center fielder is expected to make his team debut during the next homestand.
Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro are also in Hartford and are expected to begin their rehab assignments, weather permitting.
Boone said Saturday that Chapman will make a “couple” of appearances in the minors as he rehabs from an infected tattoo. The Yanks will evaluate Chapman after his appearances.
Zack Britton began his rehab assignment on Aug. 23 and there has been no word of when he is expected to return to the big league club. Britton is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that has kept him out for the last year.
()
News
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after stunning loss to Georgia Southern
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost on Sunday after the Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern, taking the team to 1-2 on aggregate this season.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts made the announcement in a statement.
“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we were making a change in the direction of our football program, effective immediately,” the statement read. “Scott has invested his heart and soul in the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and as a head coach, and I appreciate his hard work and dedication.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“After the disappointing start to our season, I have decided that the best way forward for our program is to change our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”
Frost was hired from UCF after leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never bowled with any team.
JOHNNY MANZIEL JOKES ABOUT RETURNING TO TEXAS A&M AFTER LOSS OF ALMA MATER
In 2019, the team finished 5-7. It was his best year with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers entered the season ranked 24th in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Nebraska started the 2022 season 1-2 with its lone win against FCS North Dakota on September 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin, then suffered a loss to Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt at home.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Nebraska will face No. 7 Oklahoma at home next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Dolphins’ Raekwon Davis, Andrew Van Ginkel available vs. Patriots; Rowe, Igbinoghene, Ezukanma among inactives
Miami Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were available for the team’s regular-season opener against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Neither was on the Dolphins’ pregame list of inactives, announced 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff. Davis started in his regular post in the heart of Miami’s defensive line.
Davis entered Sunday questionable after popping up on the Dolphins’ injury report on Thursday with a knee issue. He said this past week that the knee “got rolled up on” in the Thursday practice, and he was limited again at Friday drills, seen wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Davis, at 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, is a key cog in Miami’s run defense as it faces a New England team that ran for 125 or more yards in each of its two meetings with the Dolphins in 2021. Last season, Davis exited the Dolphins’ opener at the Patriots on the first defensive series and missed the following three weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Van Ginkel, who also was questionable entering Sunday, is ready to play after being listed as limited with an illness during the week of practice. He had his appendix removed nearly three weeks ago.
Safety Eric Rowe (pectoral), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) were officially out after being questionable going into Sunday.
The Dolphins also had edge defender Trey Flowers, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson as pregame inactives. None of them had pregame injury designations.
In addition to the inactives, the Dolphins are without starting cornerback Byron Jones for at least the first four games of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, recovering from offseason lower left leg surgery.
Igbinoghene, the 2020 first-round pick, won’t play despite Miami being thin at cornerback. Nik Needham took on the responsibility on the boundary, in addition to his usual nickel role, while Keion Crossen saw extended action. Miami also has undrafted rookie Kader Kohou, Elijah Campbell and recent signing Justin Bethel, the last two of which are primarily special teamers.
Ezukanma being held out of Sunday’s opener is intriguing, but the Dolphins elevated practice squad wideout River Cracraft on Saturday. They did the same with undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley.
Flowers, listed as an outside linebacker but practicing with the defensive line this past week, was inactive after signing with Miami following the preseason.
Jackson, Carter exit
Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson exited the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter on Sunday.
Greg Little replaced Jackson in the lineup, and Jackson is questionable to return.
Jackson slowly walked off the field during a second-quarter drive. He initially went into the team’s blue medical tent before being escorted into the locker room by trainers.
Jackson returned to the sideline later, without re-entering the game. Little also left momentarily, causing Robert Jones to come in at right guard and Robert Hunt to kick out to the tackle until Little returned.
Tight end Cethan Carter left Sunday’s game with a head injury on kick return coverage. Carter was initially motionless on the field before he walked to the sideline and was then carted into the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game moments later.
First returns
The questions about who the Dolphins and coach Mike McDaniel will use in the return game began to be answered on Sunday.
Safety Jevon Holland fielded the first two punt return opportunities of the season, fair-catching a second-quarter Patriots punt at Miami’s 5-yard line and then letting another one go to be down by perennial New England Pro Bowl gunner Matthew Slater. Miami’s kickoff returns, beginning with the start of the second half, were handled by running back Raheem Mostert.
Kick and punt returns were a hot topic throughout the preseason with Miami listing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the starting punt returner, Mostert as the top kick returner and wideout Jaylen Waddle as the backup in both spots.
Jenkins remembered
The Dolphins, on Sunday, further honored Jason Jenkins, the team’s senior vice president of communications and community affairs who died on Aug. 27 at the age of 47.
A moment of silence was held before kickoff between the Dolphins and Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jenkins’ wife, Elizabeth, and three children, Liya, Aiden and Sloane, accompanied Dolphins captains Tua Tagovailoa and Elandon Roberts on the field for the coin toss. A picture of Jenkins with flowers and a football that read “Jason Jenkins 1974-2022″ was set up at the press box entrance.
The Dolphins held a celebration of life event at the stadium on Monday to remember Jenkins. They also established two memorial funds in his name: the Jenkins Children’s Fund, which supports Jenkins’ three children, and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund, which will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.
Across the NFL this past week, team PR departments wore their best outfits, or dressed “to the nines” to work in remembrance of Jenkins, who was always known to dress sharp. They posted images under the hashtag #2the9s4Jason.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Chicago Bears lose 7-0 at halftime to San Francisco at sloppy Soldier Field – The Denver Post
It’s shaping up to be a botched season opener for the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Chicago, Naperville and Cicero until 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Earlier this week, the Bears re-seeded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing old Kentucky bluegrass. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change had been in the works for some time, although it was only implemented after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert the last week.
Check back for all-day updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime: 49ers 7, Bears 0
The Bears’ new offense didn’t get off to a good start in the first half of the season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field
The Bears had just 68 net yards of offense as the 49ers took a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Bears seemed to avoid being shut out late in the second quarter. But as kicker Cairo Santos prepared for a 47-yard field goal in the final minute, rookie starter/kicker Trenton Gill brought a towel onto the field to dry the field, which officials said were illegal. Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Bears out of range of the field goals and forcing them to punt.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards, one interception and a 2.8 passer rating. He also had five carries for 25 yards. He was sacked twice.
Deebo Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.
The Bears had the 49ers in a third-and-3 situation at the 8-yard line. But defensive tackle Justin Jones committed a neutral zone offense, giving the 49ers first and 4 for 4. Samuel scored two plays later.
The 49ers 52-yard run included a 20-yard pass from Trey Lance to Ray-Ray McCloud.
The Bears defense got its first takeout of the season earlier in the game on a carry from Samuel. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball off Samuel, and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker picked it up.
But the Bears returned the ball on the next drive when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney and returned the interception 6 yards out.
While running back David Montgomery worked the majority of drives, Khalil Herbert got some work done and finished with five carries for 27 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 13 yards.
The Bears’ starting offense was left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. But Lucas Patrick replaced Jenkins on a few runs in the first half.
The Bears used Trestan Ebner on the first kickoff return and Dante Pettis on punt returns.
Inactive for week 1
Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. will miss the season opener with a hamstring injury after being out of practice most of the week.
New offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who the Bears took on waivers Aug. 31, is also inactive as he gets up to speed. Other waiver claims that are inactive are defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Trevon Wesco. Rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and safety Elijah Hicks are also inactive.
Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was battling a knee injury, is active.
For the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle has a groin injury and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has a hamstring injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Jordan Willis are also inactive.
Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips
Bears president George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down with the Tribune and a Chicago Sun-Times reporter on Friday to answer some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington draft will be handled as Phillips prepares to leave, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Learn more here.
Here’s the latest on the stadium’s possible move to Arlington Heights.
Justin Fields in Year 2
In their quest to make Justin Fields their franchise quarterback without a doubt, the Bears need to set him up for success and keep him in the right frame of mind.
There’s more than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must stay in tune with its preparation responsibilities – for himself and the team. He also needs to have a clear idea of what his new offensive system demands while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Learn more here.
()
denverpost
News
Mets World Series hero Mookie Wilson takes his cuts at catering business
Mookie Wilson is stepping up to the plate again.
The long-retired Mets fan favorite, 36 years after his integral role in the team’s 1986 World Series triumph, has swapped his old No. 1 jersey for a chef’s apron. The 66-year-old Wilson, along with a half-dozen family members, recently launched their “Legacy Catering” business featuring southern-style cuisine in their home state of South Carolina.
“I’ve always cooked, even when I played,” Wilson told the Daily News. “I’d cook in the rooms in spring training, trying different dishes. Some worked, some didn’t … And after I retired, it gave me something to do that I really enjoyed.”
The crew, including four of Mookie’s brothers, his son Preston and a son-in-law, are prepping for a major November gig: Catering the annual Mets Fantasy Camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
What can the campers expect? More than just autographs, promised Wilson, who credits his mother for his culinary skills. In addition to feeding her family, she cooked for years in the South Carolina school system.
“Legacy is in there for a reason,” he said of the business’ name. “It’s who we are, how we ate, how our mother taught us how to cook. The food is a lot of stuff we all grew up eating, just tweaked. That’s our inheritance.”
The menu will feature beef, pork, ribs, chicken and the family’s signature pineapple cake.
Making the new business a family affair helped things run smoothly at the start for the formerly-retired Wilson brothers, he said.
“Much easier, much easier,” said the 12-year major league veteran, who spent 10 years with the Mets. “Before we started, we sat down and said ‘Let’s make this an enjoyable experience more than just making dollars.’
“It makes it so much easier just having people you can depend on to get things done. It really is a joy.”
No chat with Wilson is complete without mention of the 1986 World Championship alongside Mets teammates Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden and Gary Carter. It was Mookie’s bouncer down the first base line that slipped through the legs of the Red Sox’s Bill Buckner to win Game Six, with the Amazin’s taking the title in the series finale.
Wilson and the late Buckner wound up close friends and business partners, agreeing to contact one another and appear in tandem when offers came in for paid appearances. The two even landed on a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode with Larry David, with Buckner arranging for Mookie to join him.
“He called and got me to do a cameo appearance,” said Wilson. “It was the greatest feeling, I really enjoyed it. I miss him being around and talking to my dear friend.”
Wilson said the fantasy camp date arrives after the brothers spent years making meals for family and friends, all free of charge.
“We were cooking for the neighbors and the churches, and my brothers and I decided to make it official instead of doing it for nothing,” he said with a laugh. “We always cooked, and we never received a cent.”
The family recently held a tailgate for the minor league Hudson Valley Renegades in Fishkill, a bit of warm-up for the Florida event.
Mookie will do double-duty at the week-long fantasy camp, working as both chef and a coach to the sellout crowd of fans gathering for the chance to hang with some Mets of the past.
“I don’t think as a player I ever realized the effect the game has on people,” he said. “Now that I’m a fan, not a player, I appreciate it now more than I ever did.”
()
News
Here’s what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis after she dies
The Queen owned over 30 corgis and dorgis during her reign, most of which are descended from her first corgi, Susanna, which was given to him on his 18th birthday in 1944, according to Buckingham Palace. Over the years, some of the corgis have been bred with dachshunds to create dorgis. One of the dachshunds was Seedwhich belonged to the queen’s sister, Princess Margueritesaid the palace.
The Queen’s dogs have accompanied her on her trips to her residences and a few have also canceled her official engagements and appeared with her in official photographs. A photo from 2016 taken by a famous photographer Annie Leibovitz for the queen’s 90th birthday show the monarch with corgis willow and holly and dogs Vulcan and Candy.
Holly died in 2016, while Vulcan died in 2020. In 2018, the Queen mourned the passing of corgis Whisper and Willow, who was her last home-raised corgi and played with her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond-themed comedy sketch aired during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
See photos of the Queen with her many dogs throughout her life:
Entertainment
News
Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims backfired when some called the 9/11-themed seafood menu offensive.
“My intention was to bring attention to this horrible day 21 years ago,” George White, manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu. , reported ABC 7. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave their all that day.”
“I apologize to those I offended with the Sunday 9/11 seafood post,” the post added.
The Aquia Harbor Clubhouse, which is located about an hour from Washington, D.C., released the 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, which included meals titled “First Responder Flatbread”, “9 -11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip. The menu also included “Pentagon Pie” chocolate floss, a lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and a “Never Forget” sampler, OMCP reported. .
9/11 SURVIVOR STORIES ESCAPE FROM WORLD TRADE CENTER 81ST FLOOR: ‘DON’T LOOK, JUST RUN’
The menu has been removed, but screenshots of the menu remain on social media.
Some expressed shock at the menu theme.
“I’m just kind of shocked that someone, you know, is using this to get customers in, I guess? I don’t know,” Jackie Adams told Fox 5.
ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11, NATIONAL FAITH LEADERS OFFER PRAYERS, COMFORT AND HOPE FOR OUR COUNTRY
“It’s a moment of remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if this menu described that type of situation,” added Jeff Gibson.
Others said they didn’t know why the menu was outraged.
HILLARY CLINTON SAYS 9/11 A REMINDER WE MUST ‘FACE EXTREMISM OF ANY KIND’
“I just don’t see why people would want to call it disrespectful,” a person at a nearby grocery store, Chris Campbell, told Fox 5.
The menu was replaced with a “Seafood Sunday” menu, featuring football-themed meals, such as “Offense Oysters”, “Fumble Flounder”, and “Field Gold Flatbread”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for further comment on Sunday.
Fox
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after stunning loss to Georgia Southern
Dolphins’ Raekwon Davis, Andrew Van Ginkel available vs. Patriots; Rowe, Igbinoghene, Ezukanma among inactives
Chicago Bears lose 7-0 at halftime to San Francisco at sloppy Soldier Field – The Denver Post
Mets World Series hero Mookie Wilson takes his cuts at catering business
Here’s what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis after she dies
Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers
Economic Secretary Wants the UK To Become a Crypto Hub
How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards on TV, streaming and online – NBC Chicago
Sunny, warm weather returns to Denver on Sunday after the cold front hit the metro area
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed