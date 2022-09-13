News
2022 Emmy Winners: The Complete List
You are a winner, baby!
TV’s biggest and brightest stars were honored at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The ceremony, which was hosted by saturday night live Legend Kenan Thompson— brought together the most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more in the television industry for an evening full of unforgettable moments.
Some trophies have already been handed out at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. Fan favorite series like weird eye and Love on the US Spectrum won the Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program categories respectively.
The nominees for the awards tonight were famous faces and veterans like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, John Smart, Kaley Cuoco and more. Of course, this year’s newcomers and stars were also up for big prizes, including Abbott Elementary Schoolthe triple threat Quinta Brunson, The White Lotus star and Euphoriait is Sydney Sweeneythe squid game casting and perhaps the most discussed on-screen transformations of the year, Pam and Tommyit is Lily James and Sebastian Stan.
Entertainment
News
The FDA and a treatment for ALS
Few diseases are as cruelly debilitating as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel this week gave patients a glimmer of hope by backing a new treatment that can slow their decline and give them more precious time to live.
ALS, or Lou Gehrig, is a neurodegenerative condition that progressively robs people of their ability to function. It affects approximately 30,000 patients in the United States with 5,000 new cases each year. Patients typically only live for two years after a diagnosis because they lose their ability to control essential muscle movements and eventually chew and breathe.
wsj
News
Mets struggle against neophyte pitcher, Bassitt’s streak of at least six innings pitched ends at 14 in 5-2 loss
If you had never heard of Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Javier Assad before Monday night, you were not alone.
Based on some of the swings they were taking off him, it looked like the Mets might not have known much about him either. Assad helped the Cubs defeat the Mets 5-2, throwing six innings while masterfully limiting hard contact. Making just his fourth career start in the big leagues, the 25-year-old out of Tijuana, Mexico pitched like a man trying to make a case to be in next year’s starting rotation. He used a low-voltage cutter (average velocity: 88.7 miles per hour) to get a surprising amount of whiffs, also keeping the pitch consistently on the edges of the plate to stay off the Mets’ barrels and drive them into fits of frustration.
“Really good cutter,” said Buck Showalter, who asserted that Assad’s night was more about what he did than it was about what the Mets didn’t do. “That was the pitch for him tonight. It’s almost like a small slider, it had more depth than most cutters do.”
In many ways, this game was every contending team’s nightmare. The Mets are miles and miles better than the Cubs, but the Cubs also have very little to play for beyond pride and auditions. In addition to playing with house money, the Cubs also had the element of surprise on their side. Facing a young, unproven pitcher they had never seen before, the Mets couldn’t crack Assad’s code.
“We just couldn’t cash in on a lot of the opportunities that we had,” Showalter sighed. “That was frustrating.”
There’s an argument to be made — even though Assad is an MLB neophyte and those are often prone to embarrassing themselves — that hitters would rather face a proven commodity at this point of the season. Knowing what a pitcher throws, having extensive tape on their stuff and having some previous at-bats against them can lead to a more comfortable experience than facing someone who was in Double-A for most of the season. That newness surely helped Assad on Monday, leading several Mets to presumably wish a ten-year veteran had been on the hill instead.
The Cubs got a good look at a veteran pitcher and they had no problems beating up on him. Chris Bassitt picked a tough day to turn in a dud. He was sent to the showers after just 3.2 disappointing innings, breaking a streak of 14 consecutive starts that lasted at least six. Bassitt was visited by two of a pitcher’s least favorite things: walks and home runs. The right-hander served up two of each, the long balls coming from Rafael Ortega and Zach McKinstry, neither of whom owned a career slugging percentage above .375 prior to their dingers.
It was an abject disaster for Bassitt, a pitcher who prides himself on going deep into games and has stated multiple times that he understands his role to be predicated on eating innings. Getting a mere 11 outs is suboptimal, but even more so is the fact that the Cubs took 33 swings off him and only missed twice. The man who is usually so good at deception lost that skill on Monday night, leaving the Mets with a 5-0 deficit when he was removed.
“I just wasn’t hitting spots,” Bassitt assessed. “They made me pay for not hitting spots.”
Tommy Hunter swooped in after Bassitt to make sure things didn’t get out of hand and Mychal Givens came in later with his most impressive outing as a Met. If five strikeouts in two innings wasn’t enough, including a seventh inning where he was one pitch away from an immaculate inning, Givens also pinch ran for Daniel Vogelbach in the bottom of the eighth but never got a chance to rev his engine. The pair of ex-Oriole relievers from Showalter’s days in Baltimore were helped out by Trevor May, who had a scoreless inning between them.
Showalter would have gladly traded that bullpen dominance for a good performance from his starter, though. Bassitt, extremely uncharacteristically, did not give his guys a very good chance to win. Paired with the hitters getting ambushed by Assad, the Mets kicked off their homestand with an ugly loss. A homestand, mind you, against two teams (Chicago and Pittsburgh) that began Monday a combined 60 games under .500. This loss also sunk the Mets to 6-5 in September. If that doesn’t serve as a bit of a wakeup call, losing again on Tuesday surely would.
The Mets are in the strange position of knowing that they’ll be a playoff team, knowing that they’ll most likely finish the year with one of the five best records in the league and simultaneously grappling with the fact that they’re playing some of their worst baseball of the season.
“I’m not trying to make this a bigger deal than it is,” Bassitt reasoned. “I mean, it’s just a bad start. Obviously, this entire game is on me.”
They don’t have the urgency of, say, an American League Central team that has to win their division to qualify for the playoffs. But maybe they should, as whatever mental space they’ve been occupying this month has led to performances that, at present, look like they will get the Mets quickly bounced from the postseason.
()
News
MLS Power Rankings – How low can NYCFC and Vancouver drop as Atlanta and Charlotte climb?
Alert: The Major League Soccer playoff race is shrinking.
It arrived about a month late, but we finally have an idea of what the race for the playoffs looks like. The bottom teams are – if not mathematically eliminated – realistically eliminated, and we know which teams are really fighting for a playoff spot.
In the East, the New England Revolution have a great chance of jumping over the line and Inter Miami are still clinging to their puncher’s luck. In the West, the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders are desperately trying to fight their way into the playoffs and may well do so.
It’s the race for the playoffs. It makes sense. It is reasonable to follow. It does not require hundreds of permutations. It’s a real fight. Finally, we understand what it looks like. As for, well, the whole league? Let’s classify them.
– MLS on ESPN+: Stream live games, replays (US)
– Football on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas
Previous ranking: 1
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m. ET
Score only five goals to beat Orlando? They slip.
Previous ranking: 2
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Another week, another comeback, this time against Columbus for a draw. But if he wanted to stop needing feedback so often, that would probably be a good idea.
Previous ranking: 3
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
LAFC lost – again. And that’s bad. But the one thing you can really take away from his loss to Dallas is that getting a red card in the 13th minute is not a good call because it basically decided the game. So no more red cards in the 13th minute, okay?
Previous ranking: 5
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Paul Arriola deservedly got a ton of credit for his smart, quick free kick to set up Dallas’ equalizer in their 2-1 win over LAFC, but, man, Jesús Ferreira’s finish is absurdly good. He’s in that place now where he ends up with such ease that you sometimes miss how hard it is.
Jesus Ferreira scores twice to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 win over LAFC.
Previous ranking: 4
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Remember when Verde cemented their position as Cup contender by thrashing LAFC? They’ve lost three straight since by a combined score of 8-1, after Seattle handled them over the weekend. It’s not very competitive.
Previous ranking: 6
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. LAFC, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Losing to Portland is nothing to worry about, especially with Emanuel Reynoso out, but three straight losses – all scoreless – is.
Previous ranking: seven
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. NYCFC, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
While the spotlight is on Union on fire, the Red Bulls have also quietly hit their stride. An ultra-rare home win against the Revs gives them 13 points from their last six games.
Previous ranking: 8
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Austin, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
From the start, the NSC were beaten hard by the Galaxy, but sometimes the teams are in great shape, so the gods look down on them benevolently and bequeath the teams an undeserved point. Nashville is the proud owner of one right now.
Previous ranking: 9
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Austin, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The problem with being the team that conjures up victories is that sometimes your powers fail you, so you draw DC home.
Previous ranking: 13
Next MLS game: Sunday vs. Columbus, 1 p.m. ET
Are the Timbers the team that has won four straight and is the best in the West? Or are they the team consistently in close games on an unsustainable streak of one-goal wins? After beating Minnesota 1-0, what they are is not just a playoff team, but a team with a chance to seize home-court advantage to open the playoffs.
Previous ranking: ten
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
There’s no right way to lose 5-1, but they were in Philadelphia, so it really was a question of how much pain the Lions would go through.
Previous ranking: 11
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Get a point in Montreal? Excellent. Blow up a late two-goal lead? Very bad. Split the difference and the crew gets a passing grade that their parents have clearly stated isn’t good enough.
Previous ranking: 12
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
It was always going to be too little, too late when TFC signed Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Not only was there a giant hole to come out in the East, but the defense certainly wasn’t about to help build the ladder. And after losing to Atlanta 4-2, we can safely say that TFC is over.
Previous ranking: 14
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Luciano Acosta scored, which was fine, but his three assists in a 6-0 win over San Jose that took him to 18 this season were more impressive.
FC Cincinnati’s Brenner ends the game with three goals in the second half.
Previous ranking: 15
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Whitecaps, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Chicharito is, statistically, an indefensible penalty taker. A week ago, the Galaxy missed three points because of a hilarious and poorly taken Panenka. So what have they been up to this week? They let him take another. That’s why they left Nashville with one point instead of three, and they could watch the playoffs from home because they kept letting Chicahrito take penalties they knew he shouldn’t take.
Previous ranking: 18
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Just when you think you’ve finally come out on the 2022 Sounders, they scream Austin and suck you in again.
Previous ranking: 16
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Inter’s abysmal away record has taken another hit, this time in the hostile surroundings of Chicago’s SeatGeek Stadium.
Previous ranking: 17
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Revs’ playoff chances took a hit with their loss to the Red Bulls, but three of their last four games are against teams out of playoff contention and the fourth is at home. Three points and four to play and they are the favorites to enter? Honestly, they could be.
Lewis Morgan scores a penalty to put the Red Bulls ahead in the 78th minute.
Previous ranking: 20
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. DC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
There’s something about SKC having its worst season under Peter Vermes and heading to Houston for the first game since Dynamo fired Paulo Nagamura, Jimmy Nielsen and Chris Martinez, all of whom had a long history with Vermes in Kansas City. I have no idea what it is, but the scoreless draw that SKC played is probably part of it too.
Previous ranking: 22
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
To be clear, Charlotte won’t make the playoffs, but there are four games left in a season that has seen its manager throw the roster under the bus in preseason, every named player underperforming, a managerial change in mid -season and a complete inability to play away from home, and he’s still mathematically alive for the playoffs after beating NYCFC. The Charlotte kids are going to play in meaningful games at the end of the season. As far as disaster seasons go, this one is definitely non-disastrous.
Previous ranking: 23
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The answer to the Five Stripes’ longstanding problem of “Who will be the top scorer?” is… JJ Purata? Nothing says a season of confusion like your centre-back becomes the goalscorer you’ve been looking for with a hat-trick to beat Toronto.
Juan José Purata powers Atlanta United FC with a hat trick
Previous ranking: 24
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. San Jose, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Rapids beat the Caps and confirmed that if they could play every home game against non-competitors, they would be a pretty competitive team.
Previous ranking: 19
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Kudos to the Caps, who haven’t been afraid to try a lot this season. Players, formations, styles, they tried everything. Unfortunately, none of them worked very well, just like nothing worked in a loss to Colorado.
Previous ranking: 21
Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Red Bulls, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
In another edition of “It’s a shame they started the season so well because this team absolutely doesn’t deserve a playoff spot,” NYCFC lost to a Charlotte team that played more than one half hour with 10 men.
Previous ranking: 26
Next MLS game: Tuesday c. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
They beat Miami and are technically still in playoff contention. It’s rather good. But they also avoided playing a day later as Chicago was flooded. It is very good.
Previous ranking: 25
Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Colorado, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Quakes are (and have been) at the point in the season where you just hope their losses are competitive. Well, 6-0 against Cincy is not competitive.
Previous ranking: 27
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Revs, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
For years, Houston vs. Kansas City has been a battle for a spot in the MLS Cup. Saturday was an opportunity to create a very long list of what Pat Onstad got wrong in 2022 – a list that was not yet complete when the referee whistled for a scoreless draw.
Previous ranking: 28
Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
After a draw at RSL, DC’s results aren’t much better under Wayne Rooney than they were before, but it’s getting better, is it? And after the season starts, better vibes matter.
espn
News
Community rallies around farmer hospitalized with COVID
A western Wisconsin community came together for a dairy farmer who was fighting for his life.
FREDERIC, Wis. – Adam Hedlund was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and since then it has been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home.
“We need him home. We need dad home,” said Annie Hedlund, Adam’s wife of five years.
Adam is currently in a Milwaukee hospital.
“Doctors don’t know how he’s still alive. They’ve never treated a case like Adam’s before,” Annie said.
Two lung transplants later, he’s still trying to get rid of a ventilator.
“The surgeon who did his transplant said he had done 200 and Adam’s was probably the worst he had ever done,” Annie said.
Annie and Adam are dairy farmers, so Adam’s absence is felt at home and on the farm.
“It’s me and another girl who milk the cows, usually. Before, Adam did all the feeding and harvesting and so when he got sick, his dad came out of retirement, his friends and family got involved. “, said Annie.
Annie said their daughters haven’t seen him in person since he was hospitalized, and their son, Atlas, hasn’t spent much time with his father either.
“He was born on May 9 and he’s seen it twice,” Annie said.
A performance on Saturday evening brought together hundreds of people. All food, silent auction items and raffle prizes were donated by businesses or residents of Fredric, Wisconsin and surrounding communities.
“We’re running out of food. I’ve been to General Dollar twice already,” Lori Lundquist said.
The performance fell on a special day for Adam and his family, it is also his 40th birthday.
“It’s even hard to thank everyone, you know. I don’t know what you’re supposed to do. But the people who helped us, like I said, it’s been very overwhelming,” said Anna.
If you would like to follow Adam’s story or donate for his medical expenses and family’s trip to visit him, click here.
RELATED: After COVID left her legally blind, St. Paul woman finds strength in numbers
RELATED: What You Need to Know About Updated Bivalent Boosters
RELATED: Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube Playlist:
Cnn
News
Steelers may not lose TJ Watt for remainder of season: report
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
After initial testing, it doesn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers will lose star defensive end TJ Watt for the season.
The Steelers are still subject to additional opinions, but the current belief is that Watt will land on injured reserve but will not be out for the season after suffering a pectoral injury on Sunday, the NFL Network reported.
Although Watt should run out of time, it would be good news for the Steelers not having to replace the reigning Defensive Player of the Year entirely.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
There’s no exact timeline for Watt’s return, but NFL Network noted it could happen before the end of October, which “depends on the healing process.”
STEELERS’ TJ WATT TO SEEK FURTHER OPINION ON POTENTIAL END OF SEASON INJURIES: REPORT
Watt immediately knew something had happened to his pec, running to the sideline with a limping left side and telling the coaching staff he tore it. An MRI was scheduled for Monday, and it was reported that Watt would get a second and third opinion on Tuesday regarding the injury.
Watt had a sack and three tackles for the loss in what turned out to be a wild win for the Steelers over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Boswell hammered the game-winning field goal from 53 yards in overtime after hitting one of the uprights on his previous attempt. An extra point block late in the fourth quarter by Minkah Fitzpatrick kept the Steelers’ hopes alive.
STEELERS BELIEVE TJ WATT SUFFERED A DEVASTATING INJURY AGAINST. BENGANS: REPORT
The injury to their best defensive player made the victory bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin’s squad. But now, perhaps a sigh of relief will come when Watt’s official move comes later this week.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Watt won Defensive Player of the Year last season by totaling 22.5 sacks in 16 games to lead the NFL.
Fox
