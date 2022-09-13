Connect with us

2022 Rhode Island Primary Election Results

Pope, opening Kazakh visit, blasts ‘senseless’ Ukraine war

September 13, 2022

Pope, Opening Kazakh Visit, Blasts ‘Senseless’ Ukraine War
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Pope Francis begged for an end to Russia’s “senseless and tragic war” in Ukraine as he arrived Tuesday in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan to join faith leaders from around the world in praying for peace.

Francis flew to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an official state visit portion of his three-day trip. On Wednesday and Thursday, he participates in a government-sponsored triennial interfaith meeting, which is gathering more than 100 delegations of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Shinto and other faith groups from 50 countries.

The 85-year-old Francis made the trip despite what appeared to be an aggravation of the strained knee ligaments that have greatly reduced his mobility all year. Francis struggled to walk through the aisle of the aircraft during the 6.5-hour flight from Rome, and he appeared tired and in pain as he limped heavily with his cane, ceding to a wheelchair for most events once in town. Doctors have told him that for the time being, any further travel — to Kyiv, for example — is out of the question.

Speaking upon his arrival to government authorities and diplomats gathered at the Qazaq concert hall, Francis praised Kazakhstan’s commitment to diversity and dialogue and its progress from decades of Stalinist repression, when Kazakhstan was the destination of hundreds of thousands of Soviet deportees.

Francis said the country, which borders Russia to the north and China to the east and is home to some 150 ethnic groups and 80 languages, now has a “fundamental role to play” in helping ease conflicts elsewhere.

Recalling that St. John Paul II visited Kazakhstan just days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S., Francis said he was visiting “in the course of the senseless and tragic war that broke out with the invasion of Ukraine.”

“I have come to echo the plea of all those who cry out for peace, which is the essential path to development for our globalized world,” he said.

Directing himself at global superpowers, he said expanding efforts at diplomacy and dialogue were ever more important. “And those who hold greater power in the world have greater responsibility with regard to others, especially those countries most prone to unrest and conflict.”

“Now is the time to stop intensifying rivalries and reinforcing opposing blocs,” he said.

Tokayev didn’t mention Ukraine specifically in his prepared remarks to Francis. But speaking in English, he referred in general terms about humanity being on an “edge of an abyss as geopolitical tensions escalate, global economy suffers, and mushrooming religious and ethnic intolerance becomes the ‘new normal.’”

Kazakhstan has had to walk a thin line with the war. Tokayev has vowed to respect Western sanctions against Russia while trying to maintain close ties with Moscow, an important economic partner and ally. At the same time, Tokayev refused to recognize the Russia-backed separatist “people’s republics” in Ukraine which Moscow recognized days before invading Ukraine.

The most noteworthy aspects of Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan might boil down to the missed opportunities with both Russia and China: Francis was supposed to have met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church on the sidelines of the conference. But Patriarch Kirill, who has supported the war in Ukraine, canceled his trip last month.

Francis is also going to be in the Kazakh capital at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first foreign trip since early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vatican and China haven’t had diplomatic relations for a half century and the timing is somewhat tense, with the two sides finalizing the renewal of a controversial deal over the nominations of Catholic bishops in China.

The Vatican has said there were no current plans for any meeting between Xi and Francis while they were both in Kazakhstan and the Kazakh deputy foreign minister, Roman Vassilenko said he didn’t believe there was time in Xi’s schedule to meet with Francis.

Asked about the possibility en route to Nur-Sultan, Francis said: “I don’t have any news about this. But I am always ready to go to China.”

The interfaith congress, now in its seventh iteration, is a showpiece of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and a reflection of its own multicultural and multiethnic population that has long been touted as a crossroads between East and West.

When St. John Paul II visited in 2001, 10 years after independence, he highlighted Kazakhstan’s diversity while recalling its dark past under Stalinist repression: Entire villages of ethnic Poles were deported en masse from western Ukraine to Kazakhstan beginning in 1936, and the Soviet government deported hundreds of thousands of ethnic Germans, Chechens and other accused Nazi collaborators to Kazakhstan during World War II. Many of the deportees’ descendants remained and some of them make up the country’s Catholic community, which only numbers about 125,000 in a country of nearly 19 million.

Sophia Gatovskaya, a parishioner at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Cathedral in the capital, said she attended that first papal visit and that it has borne fruits to this day.

“It was actually amazing. And after this visit, we have peace and tolerance in our republic. We have a lot of nationalities in Kazakhstan, and we all live together. And we expect the same from this visit (of Pope Francis) that we will have peace in our republic. And we very much expect that the war in Ukraine will end.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Queen’s coffin leaves Edinburgh Cathedral for return to London – The Denver Post

September 13, 2022

Queen'S Coffin Leaves Edinburgh Cathedral For Return To London – The Denver Post
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was transported from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday to begin its final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will bring it back in London.

A piper played as the flag-draped coffin was carried out of the cathedral and crowds again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh to watch the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter , Princess Anne, being hunted.

Crowds once again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, was driven away.

Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin as it lay in the cathedral for 24 hours after being brought to Edinburgh from the Queen’s beloved Balmoral estate, where she died aged 96 on Thursday, ending his 70-year reign.

King Charles III has left Belfast to receive his mother’s coffin in London, where he will spend the night at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken to Parliament on Wednesday, where it will remain in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Cheering crowds welcomed King Charles III to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where the visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a British identity and disputed and deeply divided Irish over the monarchy.

Hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 . The area in front of the castle gates was carpeted. with hundreds of floral tributes.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowds and occasionally used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi – his late mother’s favorite breed of dog – being held by someone, and some chanted “God save the king!”

“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new King is a truly historic moment for all of us,” said Robin Campbell, a Hillsborough resident, while waiting for Charles. , which is touring all four parts of the UK.

Campbell added: “It is also a day tinged with great sadness as we witness the arrival of a loving son to our village as we all mourn the loss of a truly beautiful Queen and her loving mother. “

While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy evokes mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mainly Protestant Unionists who see themselves as British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

This split fueled three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family have been personally affected by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and Charles’s much-loved mentor, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter of a century after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.

For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others recognize the Queen’s role in establishing peace. During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander – a once unthinkable moment of reconciliation.

Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the Queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation”.

In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, Sinn Fein representatives are attending memorial events for the Queen and meeting the King on Tuesday.

Maskey expressed his condolences to the King at an event at Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders of all major political parties in Northern Ireland.

Charles replied that his mother “felt deeply, I know, the importance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated and in reaching out to make possible the healing of long-lasting wounds. date”.

He said he would be inspired by his mother’s “shining example” and “seek out the welfare of all people in Northern Ireland”.

Yet not everyone welcomed the new king.

On Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died during a prison hunger strike in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.

“No, he is not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen has never done anything for us. Never done. No member of the royal family does.

Later, Charles and politicians from Northern Ireland are due to attend a ‘reflective service’ for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

The president and prime minister of the neighboring Republic of Ireland are also due to attend, despite strained relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and EU have been squabbling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the block.

Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward held a brief vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening as members of the public filed past.

The next morning, a man in a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head, and walked away. A woman wiped her tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniform walked slowly past the coffin.

In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen a “wonderful ambassador for our country”.

“She was such an example to all of us. She was dignified. She was righteous, she was beautiful inside and out. And I’ve known her all my life. , she added.

The Queen’s coffin was due to leave Scotland later on Tuesday to be transported back to London and taken to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday it will travel through central London to Houses of Parliament, where the Queen will rest until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line up to pay their last respects at the coffin.

The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster which will carry the coffin was used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to bring humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Chief Marshal of British air Sir Mike Wigston.

Early Tuesday, dozens of workers cleared trash and weeds from the road to the airbase where the plane carrying the coffin will land.

Lawless and Corder reported from London.

Follow AP’s stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family at

The Mets need to end the Darin Ruf experiment

September 13, 2022

The Mets Need To End The Darin Ruf Experiment
On Monday night, in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, the Mets trailing by four and the bases loaded, Buck Showalter sent Darin Ruf to pinch hit against Cubs’ lefty reliever Brandon Hughes.

The move was a fairly obvious one from a matchup standpoint. Subbing in the right-handed Ruf for Tyler Naquin, a left-handed hitter, was something most managers would do ten out of ten times. Given Ruf’s profile as a power-hitting lefty killer, it made sense to send him up there in search of a game-changing extra-base hit. Prior to the at-bat, Ruf was 6-for-17 this season when pinch-hitting against a left-hander. A base hit from him in that spot would have got the Mets right back in it, and a home run would have tied things up while making Showalter — and general manager Billy Eppler, who specifically targeted him at the trade deadline — look like geniuses.

Instead, Ruf fell into a 1-2 hole and looped a weak, humpbacked liner into right field that was caught for the inning’s final out.

“Darin has been really good in that spot in his career,” Showalter said. “It just hasn’t been there for him lately.”

The spot Showalter was referring to is the exact type of spot that the Mets acquired Ruf for. When the front office sent J.D. Davis and three minor leaguers to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2 in exchange for Ruf, they did so envisioning that he would continue torturing left-handed pitchers. At the time of the trade, Ruf had a .886 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2022. Pinch hitting him on Monday was theoretically a good process, but the result, yet again, was not what the Mets wanted.

This has become a theme with Ruf. Since Aug. 5, the day he played his first game as a Met, he has an unsightly .137/.179/.196 slash line (.375 OPS). He has 15 strikeouts to three walks in that time and is still searching for his first Met home run. He is currently mired in an 0-for-September slump, during which he has gone 17 at-bats without a hit and not reached base at all. While Ruf does not play every day, it’s still shocking to realize an established MLB player has not managed a hit or walk in nearly two weeks. The last time he stood safely on the bases was Aug. 31.

In digesting all of that, as well as the importance of the Mets’ final 20 games, it’s time to face the music. This experiment hasn’t worked out at all, and it’s better to cut bait and admit defeat than hoping and praying Ruf can quickly figure it out. Since joining his new team, Ruf has had 38 plate appearances against lefties, the group he was supposed to terrorize. Those 38 plate appearances have spit out four hits, three walks and ten K’s. When facing a lefty with runners in scoring position, Ruf has a .091 batting average for the Mets. It is, simply put, going about as poorly as it could have.

“It’s frustrating,” Ruf said on Monday when asked about his immense struggles. “But it’s baseball, so, it happens.”

On the flip side, Davis is raking. While these numbers are probably due, in some capacity, to the fact that he doesn’t play for the Mets anymore, Davis has a .797 OPS for the Giants since the trade. By wRC+, Davis’ change of scenery has made him 24 percent better than league average. Ruf, meanwhile, has a wRC+ of 7 with the Mets, meaning he is a mind-blowing 93 percent worse than the average hitter over the course of his brief tenure in Flushing.

“I understand how people like to dwell on one thing and rightfully so,” Showalter said while fielding a series of questions about Ruf.

In the olden days (last year), Ruf’s spot on the roster could be justified by having him occasionally hit for the pitcher. With the universal designated hitter now in place — ironically, something Ruf probably thought would help extend his career — the Mets can’t even use him that way. That leaves very few situations in which it makes logical sense to have Ruf grab a bat. While the only way out of this is probably with more at-bats, not fewer, the Mets just cannot afford to wait for that breakout which may never come.

“I’m trying to have good at-bats,” Ruf said in his postgame scrum on Monday. “Sometimes you need a little luck. You need some soft contact to fall and you certainly need hard contact to find holes. When the two don’t line up, you can get on a little stretch where you make more outs than you want.”

There’s no more time to dwell, no more time to hope contact, hard or soft, finds some grass. As tough a pill as it may be to swallow, Ruf cannot be trusted in big situations right now. Moving forward, his main role should probably be giving Pete Alonso some rest days once the Mets are finally locked into their postseason seed.

Continuing to play Ruf seems like one of the most surefire ways to actively make that postseason seed worse.

()

House Oversight Committee asks records if Trump still has presidential records

September 13, 2022

House Oversight Committee Asks Records If Trump Still Has Presidential Records
The committee chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, also asks in the letter that the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, request “personal certification” from Trump that he has turned over all presidential records that ‘illegally removed’ from the White House.

“Given the serious risk that Mr. Trump will still retain sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek personal certification from Donald Trump that he has turned over all records. presidential appointments he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,” Maloney writes.

“I also ask the agency to conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from Trump’s White House to assess whether presidential records remain untraceable and potentially in the possession of the former president,” she adds. .

CNN contacted a spokesperson for Trump.

On August 24, NARA staff informed the committee that the agency was not certain that all presidential records were in its possession, according to Maloney’s letter.

Accordingly, Maloney is asking NARA not only to seek personal written certification from Trump that he has turned over all presidential and classified documents, but also that he “has not made any copies or reproductions of such documents, and has not transferred any records or government documents to any party other than NARA or the DOJ since the end of his tenure.”

The letter notes that Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, expressed concern that the former president “may have transferred classified documents to other clubs, such as Bedminster National Golf Club, where he recently held a professional golf tournament sponsored and attended by foreign nationals.”

The House Oversight Committee conducted its own investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential records, separate from the ongoing Justice Department investigation that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on last month and the seizure of thousands of documents, some marked. classified.

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

September 13, 2022

Us Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite August Slowdown
WASHINGTON — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.

Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.

But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate. And in the year ending in August, core prices jumped 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive last month.

Core prices typically provide a clearer read on where costs are headed than overall inflation. Stock prices tumbled and bond yields jumped on the worse-than-expected core figures, with many investors fearful that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in its drive to curb inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average sank more than 800 points in early trading.

Further Fed rate hikes could weaken growth so much as to push the economy into a recession. Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to 4.5% or higher. That would make it even harder for the central bank to meet its goal of achieving a “soft landing, whereby it tames inflation without causing a recession.

“This was a disappointing report,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “It raises the risk of higher interest rates and a hard landing for the economy.”

Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce another big increase in the Fed’s key rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for many consumer and business loans.

Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment.

Grocery prices continue to rise rapidly, jumping 0.7% from July to August. In the past year, they have soared 13.5% — the biggest 12-month increase since 1979.

Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17% in the past year. And egg prices surged 2.9% just in August from July and are up nearly 40% from a year ago.

Republicans have sought to make inflation a central issue in the midterm congressional elections. They blame President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed last year for much of the increase. Many economists generally agree, though they say that snarled supply chains, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and widespread shortages of items like semiconductors have also been key factors in the inflation surge.

At the same time, the drop in gas prices — for consumers, perhaps the most visible barometer of inflation — could bolster Democrats’ prospects in the midterm elections. It may already have contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for Biden.

In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of inflation on family budgets. He has instead highlighted his administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that’s intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.71, down from just above $5 in mid-June.

But the prices of many other goods are still rising even as supply chain snarls unravel, Rosner-Warburton pointed out. Furniture, rugs and new cars grew more expensive last month, suggesting that companies are still raising prices in the face of strong consumer demand.

“Companies are still putting through large price increases for those goods, and that’s problematic,” she said. It means the Fed will likely have to work harder to quash consumer spending through higher rates.

Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said the pandemic disruptions to overseas production of semiconductors, which have slowed auto output, have significantly dissipated and that overall supply chain disruptions have improved about 80% from the worst days of the pandemic.

Yet Americans are still desperate for cars, Buckberg said, which has allowed dealers to keep their markups much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“Virtually every vehicle that gets to a dealer has already been sold to someone,” she said.

Ongoing price increases for raw materials — and labor — have left many small businesses struggling. Some are raising their own prices to keep up, only to then lose customers, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices.

Meaghan Thomas, co-owner of Pinch Spice Market in Louisville, Kentucky, an online spice seller, has avoided raising prices for the past two years but worries that that can’t last if inflation worsens.

The price to ship spices from overseas have quadrupled, she said, and she has seen little relief so far despite reports that such costs are declining. The cost of spices, which she and her partner grind and blend in a small factory, have jumped by as much as 25% in the past year. They plan to expand the factory, but have found that the cost of lumber, metal doors and other materials is higher than they expected.

The company’s profit margin has been cut by half, Thomas said, but she and her partner think it’s important to keep their products affordable. She says larger companies have made inflation worse by raising prices unnecessarily.

“We can hang on for a little bit if all these other companies can stop raising their prices,” Thomas said.

Next week, most Fed watchers expect the central bank to announce a third straight three-quarter-point hike, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed’s rapid rate increases — the fastest since the early 1980s — typically lead to higher costs for mortgages, auto loans and business loans, with the goal of slowing growth and reducing inflation.

The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to nearly 5.9% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the highest figure in nearly 14 years.

Powell has said the Fed will need to see several months of low inflation readings that suggest price increases are falling back toward its 2% target before it might suspend its rate hikes.

Wages are still rising at a strong pace — before adjusting for inflation — which has elevated demand for apartments as more people move out on their own. A shortage of available houses has also forced more people to keep renting, thereby intensifying competition for apartments.

Rising rents and more expensive services, such as medical care, are also keeping inflation high.

Charlie’s Crepes in Merchantville, NJ serves delicious crepes

September 13, 2022

Charlie'S Crepes In Merchantville, Nj Serves Delicious Crepes
MERCHANTVILLE, NJ — Pancakes are so versatile you can make them sweet for dessert or savory for any meal.

“Creating great pancake recipes is a bit like writing a song, you have to play with the ingredients while playing with the lyrics until you find the right combination,” says Charlie Koory, owner of Charlies Crepes .

Koory and his wife, Lisa, fell in love with pancakes while on a trip to France.

After learning the recipe, they were able to replicate their own version here in the United States.

“You should come for the delicious home-cooked food and you should stay for the beautiful patio and our gardens,” adds Charlie Koory.

Charlies Crepes is open Wednesday through Friday and serves brunch Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

