About 40 subpoenas recently issued as part of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, seeking more information about Trump’s actions
About 40 subpoenas were issued by the Justice Department last week as part of its criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Among those subpoenaed are advisers close to former President Donald Trump, as well as former White House officials and staff from his 2020 presidential campaign, ranging from low-level employees to those at the highest level. campaign levels.
At least one of Trump’s top advisers, Boris Epshteyn, recently had his phone seized as part of the effort, the sources said.
Epshteyn did not respond to an ABC News request for comment.
The New York Times first reported news of the roughly 40 subpoenas.
As ABC News previously reported, the subpoenas seek information from witnesses about Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, the events leading up to and surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, as well as efforts to Trump-aligned Save America PAC fundraising and spending. .
Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for the Emmys, the others in the red zone
NEW YORK (AP) — Glamor returned to the Emmys on Monday with metallic sheen and plenty of bold color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and fellow stars walked the golden carpet in the Los Angeles sticky humidity.
Lower, of “Severance,” donned a gold beaded Venetian gown with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cutouts at the top and thin embellished straps.
“I felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I appreciate fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel good in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.
There were a lot of skintight looks and Old Hollywood glam. Connie Britton was in a goddess dress by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape effect in the back. Elle Fanning wanted to honor the creators of her show, “Catherine,” so she wore a chest-embellished black and pink dress designed by Sharon Long. Fanning’s hair was pulled back.
“I’ve always been inspired by Old Hollywood glamor of the ’50s,” said Fanning, who was nominated for the first time.
Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel helped kick off the fashion show, she in a bold black mini suit by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture and he in a white print tuxedo jacket, eschewing the usual evening black. Royal blue on Sarah Thompson (a “yellow vests” writer), marigold yellow and more – the bright color was a great start to the evening.
“I’m very hot, I’m in a three-piece suit. I love this costume, but I didn’t expect the heat,” Patel said.
Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a dress with short balloon sleeves and a hit on the fashion carpet – pockets! Megan Stalter also went red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh-split and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with pearl earrings.
“I’m such a fan of his line. It’s elegant but still has a sense of humor,” Tullock said.
Stalter, of “Hacks”, was in burnt velvet by Norma Kamali. She had a fake red rose wedged between her breasts.
“It took my breath away and my words. It’s a kind of sexy dress. It’s wild like me,” she said.
Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato’s hair was bright red and his black tuxedo sported long tails split like a train. And the men? Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” opted for a burgundy tuxedo with black lapels, although his Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and many other men stuck with black.
Emily Heller, meanwhile, went in another direction. She had a “Kick Me” sign on the back of her short floral dress and a piece of toilet paper stuck to a shoe.
___
Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this story.
News
Thanks to the Edge Department, Vikings defense off to solid start after two subpar seasons
The Vikings have had the Purple People Eaters and the Rushmen. Now, they have the Edge Department.
Sack specialist Danielle Hunter revealed after Sunday’s resounding 23-7 victory over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium the nickname that has been bestowed upon Minnesota’s edge rushers.
“The Edge Department did their job,” he said after the game.
Yes, it did. The Vikings sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times and harassed him throughout the game. Three of the sacks were by edge rushers Hunter, Za’Darius Smith and D.J. Wonnum, and the fourth by inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who had a team-high 14 tackles.
But it seems as if membership in the Edge Department might also include those on Minnesota’s defense who aren’t edge rushers. Nose tackle Harrison Phillips let that be known Monday.
“I think if you earn the right, it is,” Phillips said. “There’s a couple of packages where we might be outside or maybe a corner will come down and set the edge and stuff, but it’s just good to know in our base calls and in our stuff, we have an Edge Department.”
It seems as if defensive backs should be candidates for membership, too, even when they’re not used on the edge. After all, cornerback Patrick Peterson spoke after Sunday’s game about some of the Vikings’ sacks.
“We had a bunch of coverage sacks,” he said. “You know, just being really dialed in, in the back end.”
Regardless of who is in the Edge Department, one thing is for sure: The defense was back on Sunday after two lackluster seasons in which the Vikings finished with losing records.
In 2020, the Vikings were ranked No. 29 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 27 in total defense. In 2021, they were No. 24 and No. 30 in those two categories, respectively. Injuries were a factor in the collapse of the defense. And it cost Mike Zimmer his job as head coach not that long after his defense was ranked No. 1 in the league in 2017 in both scoring and total defense.
Kevin O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, took over for Zimmer and hired Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator. Donatell switched the scheme from a 4-3 alignment to a 3-4, and the results sure were good in the opener.
After one game, the Vikings are No. 2 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 13 in total defense. They held the Packers to nearly 20 points below their 2021 scoring average of 26.5 per game. The Vikings gave up 25.1 points per game last season.
“I think you see kind of how it all comes together when it’s working together like that,” O’Connell said Monday of the defense. “I thought Ed and that group, coaching-wise, and then those players out on the field got off to a great start.”
O’Connell made note of how newcomers have helped the defense. Among the starters, four were signed during the offseason as free agents: Smith, Phillips, Hicks and defensive end Jonathan Bullard. Smith and nickel back Chandon Sullivan arrived after playing the past three seasons with Green Bay.
“I think it’s a confirmation from (general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and his staff and the collaboration we have in the building,” O’Connell said. “It’s one thing to acquire talented players, but I think the secret in all of that is making sure we’re in lock step on the role.”
One thing several Vikings players haven’t wanted to do is compare this season’s defense to the units of the past two years. Safety Harrison Smith, in his 12th Vikings season, said they “don’t really look back.” Hunter, in his eighth Minnesota season, echoed that.
“We’re in the present,” said Hunter, who sat out all of 2020 with a neck injury and missed the final 10 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle. “We don’t look at the past. … So, we’re happy about where we are right now. We’re going to continue to build with what we have and continue to thrive on what we have right now.”
For now, Phillips said the Vikings “have an Edge Department … that we pride ourselves on.” He then was asked if the team might start putting out T-shirts with “Edge Department” on them.
“I think so, for sure,” Phillips said.
Cruise to launch robotaxi services in Austin, Phoenix before end of 2022 • TechCrunch
GM’s self-driving technology unit Cruise will launch commercial robotaxi services in Austin, Texas and Phoenix – two hotspots for self-driving vehicle development – “in the next 90 days and before the end of 2022. “said Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt. Monday,
Services will initially be small-scale, but from the outset, robotaxi services will be driverless, a term that means a human safety operator will not be behind the wheel, Vogt said during a speech at the Communacopia conference. and Technology from Goldman Sachs. Operations will expand next year, he added. Initial rides may be free with the intention of starting to charge for the service soon after.
“In Phoenix, we’re leveraging the partnership we have with Walmart, which is an investor and a partner in Cruise,” Vogt said, referring to Cruise’s delivery pilot with the retail giant in Arizona. “And a few weeks ago, in fact a few days ago, we obtained all the necessary permits for commercial transport and delivery operations in Phoenix. So this business is really getting started.
While Cruise has already mapped and walked the streets of Phoenix, the company comes to Austin with no experience of the city. Cruise has no infrastructure or operations in Austin and has not mapped the city, Vogt said.
Cruise is betting that her job in San Francisco, where she has a robotaxi service that operates in select areas of the city between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., will allow her to expand to new cities more quickly.
Cruise’s decision to launch in Phoenix and Austin this year advances the company’s geographic scaling schedule by six months, said Vogt, who noted that it only took Cruise three weeks. to get all the permits she needed for her next cities. In contrast, it took the company 33 months to obtain all the permits it needed for business operations in California, where Cruise has operated a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco since June.
“I think along the way we’ve built a lot of credibility and trust,” Vogt said.
It also places Cruise in two cities that already have an audiovisual presence. Waymo has been operating in suburban Phoenix for years and recently expanded downtown. Argo AI, which is backed by GM rival Ford and the VW Group, is actively testing and has pilots with business partners underway in Austin.
Cruise claimed he will move quickly and aggressively across the country, a sentiment Vogt reiterated on Monday. The executive also said that Cruise and GM will begin ramping up manufacturing of Cruise’s purpose-built AV, the Origin, to supply new markets.
“Looking at at 2023, notjob year, things obtain really interesting on the growth side,” Vogt said. “There are go be thousands of AV rolling out of the General Engines plant, including the first Origins. Oto one be using those at light at the top many After markets and at beginning at produce significant revenue in those markets”.
By 2025, Cruise expects to hit $1 billion in annual revenue, according to Vogt. The company closed the second quarter of 2022 with $25 million after launching its commercial service in San Francisco. The company’s expenses rose $550 million from $332 million in the same quarter last year, and its operating expenses nearly doubled to $605 million.
Spending increases are expected to continue as the company builds vehicles and expands into new markets, but Vogt said Cruise has a strategy to cut costs as it expands. For example, the company has built robots to charge and clean its AVs, and Cruise has built custom chips that can reduce power consumption and system costs.
While Vogt has continually stated that the company’s technology is where it should be for growth in new markets – even markets that Cruise has yet to map – Cruise recently posted a recall and update. software in 80 of its robotaxis following a minor crash in June in which two riders were injured.
Along with laying out Cruise’s plans to scale its robotaxi service, Vogt also nodded toward the possibility of mass-market autonomous vehicle production by 2025. He also hinted that we’ll start to see Cruise technology appearing in “exciting new ways”.
Mets get healthier as key players are reinstated from injured list
The Mets are getting whole again.
Luis Guillorme is back with the Mets for Monday’s game and was added to the active roster again, though he was not in the starting lineup. Guillorme missed nearly a month with a moderate strain in his left groin, which he sustained on Aug. 14.
“We had some guys do a good job in his absence, but there’s a lot of things he brings,” Buck Showalter said of Guillorme. “One of the things you talk about with players when they’re on your club, or you’re trying to acquire them, is do they make their teammates better? Having Luis here kind of gives us a nice safety net in a lot of places.”
Guillorme has played every infield position this season except for first base. His absence led the team to call up infielders Brett Baty and Deven Marrero in mid-August. Baty dazzled in his first game but then fell into predictable rookie struggles before hurting his thumb. Marrero, always more of a “just in case” player than an actual part of the team’s long term plans, made just six plate appearances for the Mets this year. He did not record a hit. As part of the roster moves to welcome Guillorme back, Marrero was designated for assignment.
In his 86 games pre-injury, Guillorme was putting together the best season of his career. He hit .283 with a .355 on-base percentage. Guillorme is also the only Met (minimum 250 plate appearances) to draw a walk in at least 10% of their plate appearances.
“We’ve missed him, so we’re excited about having him back,” Showalter said.
Headed into the crunchiest part of crunch time, the Mets will now once again have the services of one of their most patient hitters and arguably their best defensive infielder as well. Though Eduardo Escobar has been swinging a magic wand for the last two weeks, he still struggles mightily against right-handed pitching, a group that Guillorme is hitting .304 against. Should the Mets lock up their playoff positioning early, having Guillorme back also allows them to rest Francisco Lindor or Jeff McNeil if they so choose.
“One thing Billy [Eppler] and the front office have been adamant about is making sure that we keep the versatility and people being able to move around if there’s a need,” Showalter said.
In Monday’s other roster move, Trevor May was reinstated from the injured list. The late-inning reliever was stricken with COVID-19, which sent him to the IL on Sept. 3. Bryce Montes de Oca, the rookie pitcher whose sinking fastball comes with extra mustard on it, was placed on the injured list with left hamstring tightness.
May told reporters on Monday that he stayed in shape by turning his couch over, covering it with blankets, and using it as a pitching net. He joked that he’d have to throw 160 miles per hour to put a hole in this apparently indestructible piece of furniture. Showalter was asked what the plan is for using May, whose last game was on Sept. 1.
“You’d like to give him time to ease in but the game doesn’t always cooperate,” Showalter said.
EVERYBODY LOVES EDUARDO
There are players who are beloved by their teammates, then there’s Escobar.
“He has a way of energizing the dugout,” Showalter said lovingly.
The player with perhaps the highest approval rating in the Mets’ clubhouse, unfortunately, has also been one of their biggest liabilities. Not counting the 60-game shortened season in 2020, Escobar has his lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage since 2016. But entering Monday, he had a .452 batting average in his last 12 games, going 19-for-42 with five homers and nine RBI. His manager thinks that’s a sign of a player naturally getting right, even though in Escobar’s case it took him nearly the entire season.
“I’ve said many times, sooner or later guys kind of seek their level,” Showalter explained. “Unfortunately, sometimes that comes in spurts. It’s a hard game to be real consistent in.”
This current hot streak came directly on the heels of an 0-for-10 slump that was also interrupted by a finicky oblique.
“He’s making up some ground,” said Showalter, who suggested that the clubhouse has been a safe haven for Escobar amid his personal struggles. “He’s trying to make some people feel the pain he felt during the first half of the season.”
TALES FROM THE SKIPPER
In 1977, with his Yankees in a funk, manager Billy Martin famously made his batting order by drawing names out of a hat. Showalter hasn’t had to do that yet, but he did tell a story about a different method of lineup construction that he’s been forced into a few times.
“I’ve been in situations where I’ve had to make the batting order from nine up,” he said. “‘Well I know he’s hitting ninth. He’s gonna hit eighth.’ Then you see what you’ve got left over.”
With Starling Marte on the mend, Showalter has had to play around with the top of his lineup for the first time as Mets’ manager.
“This is kind of the other way around,” Showalter said thankfully. “Francisco’s lack of ego where he hits, and his versatility to bring what a lot of spots need, has made it easy on me and us.”
Ramsey Lewis death: Jazz pianist known for hit ‘The In Crowd’ dies in Chicago at 87
CHICAGO– Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully at his Chicago home on Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87 years old.
Lewis is perhaps best known for successfully jumping from the jazz charts to the pop charts with his hit “The In Crowd.”
Lewis was born in Chicago in 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He started playing the piano when he was only 4 years old.
Lewis is survived by his wife, five children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
MN nurses hit the picket line for more pay, better staffing, hospital officials say demands unrealistic
Striking Minnesota nurses say they’ll scale back their request, for a 30 percent increase in wages over the next three years, if hospital leaders promise to improve staffing levels and give nurses more of a say in their workloads.
But hospital leaders maintain nurses’ demands for new union contracts are too expensive and unrealistic.
More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports walked off the job Monday for a three-day strike in their push for a new contract.
The work stoppage affects 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports regions and nurses say it is the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history.
Nurses are pushing for better pay, improved staffing and new safety protections. They say their colleagues are quitting in droves and staffing levels have gotten so bad they routinely fear patients are not receiving adequate care.
“We are out here to save our profession,” said Mary C. Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, during a news conference across the street from Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.
Turner noted more than half of nurses are considering quitting because of stress, staffing shortages and safety fears. “That’s a health care crisis,” she said.
Hospital leaders have said they cannot afford nurses demands for a 30 percent pay hike and they want to maintain flexibility over staffing levels.
They’ve offered roughly 12 percent in wage increases for the next three years. Hospital officials also say they want to address nurses’ concerns about retention and patient safety.
The two sides negotiated over the weekend, but so far, there are no new talks expected until next week.
“They called the strike. They set the timing of the strike. We are focused right now on hospital operations,” said Paul Omodt, a spokesman for the Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents four of the seven systems affected by the strike.
TEMPORARY WORKERS CALLED IN, SOME PROCEDURES DELAYED
Hospitals were forced to call in temporary workers to replace striking nurses and to delay some procedures that were not time sensitive, Omodt said. Otherwise, the Children’s, North Memorial, Fairview and Methodist hospitals affected by the strike are operating “as expected.”
A spokeswoman for Allina Health said similar actions were taken to maintain care during the strike.
Omodt characterized nurses’ push for more of a say in staffing levels as unnecessary. He said hospital leaders don’t want patient-to-nurse ratios that are set by union contracts or state legislation.
“Our care decisions should be made within the hospital walls,” Omodt said, noting that health care needs vary by patient type and that experienced care teams decide staffing levels.
Hospital officials have repeatedly asked nurses to work with a mediator to settle the contracts they’ve been negotiating since March. Nurses have rejected that proposal, saying they remain too far apart on important issues.
“At the conclusion of (the nurses’) strike, we are hopeful that they will be ready to engage in serious negotiations with the assistance of a federal mediator to help the parties remain at the table until a deal is reached,” Allina said in a statement.
Omodt acknowledged that the pandemic and other pressures have taken a toll on health care staffing. He said that’s why hospitals provide competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain workers.
A Minnesota Hospitals Association survey found hospitals’ operating margins dropped to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 33 hospitals and health systems surveyed are losing money.
Nationally, roughly one in five nurses quit during the pandemic. Surveys show even more are considering leaving the bedside.
15,000 STRIKING NURSES
Melisa Koll, a registered nurse at Children’s, said 500 nurses have quit at the hospital in the last three years and staff have filed 3,500 reports over safety concerns. “This is no longer sustainable,” Koll said.
The 15,000 nurses at the striking facilities represents roughly two-thirds of the Minnesota Nurses Association’s membership. The union represents nurses in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the metro, hospitals affected by the pending nurses strike are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
In the Twin Ports region, Essentia hospitals in Duluth and Superior, Wis., as well as St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth are affected. Moose Lake nurses decided to conduct an informational picket rather than a strike.
