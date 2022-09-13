Afm, Acute Flaccid Myelitis: Cdc Warns Rare Disease In Children May Be On The Rise This Fall

Colorado residents trust their state government more than the federal government and civil rights issues that “rip the fabric” of other states appear to have more consensus in Colorado, according to a poll by the African American Research Collaborative.

The results of a poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado were released Tuesday. The survey questioned 1,223 Colorado residents, 95% registered voters, about politics and was conducted Aug. 11-26 by phone and online. It had a margin of error of 2.8%. Black and Latino Coloradans were oversampled and their margins of error were 5.1% compared to the 4.9% white Coloradans surveyed.

Colorado is unique in several ways, according to political strategist and AARC CEO Henry Fernandez.

“Coloradoans see voting as a critical part of bringing about change and believe voting in statewide elections is helpful in correcting recent problems at the federal level, but wonder if elected officials will ensure on people like them,” Fernandez wrote.

When it comes to trust in the federal government, 44% of respondents chose “disgusted” from the words provided to describe federal politics – the highest percentage of the words selected. For state government, 34% chose “hopeful”, although 30% also said they were “disgusted” with the state government and 25% said they were ” full of hope” with federal politics.

The group that conducted the survey asks questions of voters across the country, and although Coloradans have put affordable housing and inflation on their lists of major issues as other voters have in other In other states, an affordable housing ballot initiative drew bipartisan support in the inquiry.

“The popularity of this affordable housing initiative is striking, which I think really supports the consensus that there is an affordable housing crisis,” Fernandez said. Rent is a big issue in urban areas, but the concern is not limited to those areas, according to the survey.

Poll respondents rated the Affordable Housing Ballot Initiative at 7.43 (average score out of 10), reflecting the level of support the ACLU saw for the measure at 77%. They marked seeing it as a reason to vote at 7.48.

On the issue of housing affordability and homelessness, 37% of respondents identified it as a “crisis” and 43% as a “major problem, but not a crisis”. More blacks and Latinos said it was a crisis, as did city dwellers, compared to 4% of respondents who said it was not a problem.

Although the survey did not use the term ‘critical race theory’, one of the questions asked whether an accurate history of racial discrimination should be taught in schools, ‘even if it makes some people feel bad. comfortable”. Of all respondents, 82% agreed, including 82% white, 82% Latino, and 89% black. The results crossed party lines with 91% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans agreeing.

“It really stood out,” Fernandez said.

Another point that surprised some of the pollsters was Coloradans’ support for whether schools becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ students (including some banning LGBTQ student organizations) would drive respondents out and vote. in the next elections. The answer was a clear yes with 45% of white respondents agreeing versus 39% of Latinos and 41% of black respondents.

“It’s not that people are tacitly accepting the pro-civil rights realities that already exist in Colorado, but they’re willing to vote to protect the LGBTQ community…especially for younger voters,” Fernandez said.

The survey asked questions related to race and discrimination as well as policies adopted and considered to protect undocumented immigrants and reduce mass incarceration.

The majority of respondents said they believe “elected officials are not doing enough to address racism and discrimination,” with 57% of white respondents, 67% of Latinos and 77% of black respondents. Liberals saw this more as a problem at 81% compared to 68% of moderates and 30% of conservatives.

Various messages were tested in the Policing and Social Services survey, and the message that communities should not have to choose between police and social services and should have social services and police services Well Funded received the highest rating at 7.82 out of 10.

It “takes away a politically charged way of talking about this and instead says that Coloradans both deserve responsible, high-quality policing and should invest resources in social services and services for youth and others who have made their evidence to reduce crime,” Fernandez said.

The survey asked respondents to rate concerns about other posts and encourage them to vote, and an ACLU memo said “posts that juxtapose concerns about the federal government’s abandonment protection of rights with the possibility of electing state and local officials who would protect the Coloradans”. ‘ Rights also performed well.

The strongest support was for: “Our democracy is under threat. We must vote for local elected officials who will ensure fair and transparent elections and reject partisan lies about voter fraud,” at 7:49 a.m., followed by messages about threats from an extremist Supreme Court at 7:45 a.m. and the Court Supreme Court forcing states to decide to abort in order to hold state elections. will now decide abortion rights at 7:43 a.m.

Respondents also rated their top issues with inflation leading at 40% of respondents, then the economy at 31%, mass shootings and gun violence at 20%, affordable housing and rent at 19% and homelessness at 18%.

For young adults, mass shootings and gun violence come second at 29% and K-12 education at 21%. Blacks also ranked mass shootings and gun violence as a secondary concern at 25%, followed by discrimination and racism at 24%.

Ultimately, the poll showed that younger voters, who are less likely to run in midterm elections, are more motivated to vote when issues of affordable housing, K-12 education and LGBTQ rights are on the ballot, Fernandez said.