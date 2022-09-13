- Before -0.1%
- Producer and import prices +5.5% y/y
- Before +6.3%
News
Almost all major fact-checkers have completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since she took over from PSAKI
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has remained largely unscathed by the crowd of fact-checkers since taking over for Jen Psaki, with nearly all of the top fact-checkers largely unaware of the new face of the Biden administration.
Since taking office on May 13, Jean Pierre has received no fact-checking from Factcheck.org, Reuters, The Associated Press, The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and CNN’s Daniel Dale, according to a Fox News review. Digital.
None of the sites or individuals responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Snopes and PolitiFact were on their own in fact-checking the new White House press secretary. PolitiFact fact-checked Jean-Pierre twice, giving her two “false” ratings, while Snopes fact-checked a claim about a past comment from her.
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY GRILLED ON TWEET CALLING 2016 ELECTION ‘STOLE’
Still, Jean-Pierre has made a number of questionable claims during his first four months on the podium.
At the end of August, Jean-Pierre claimed that illegal immigrants were not content to “cross” the southern border, although many did.
During a press briefing, Peter Doocy of Fox News noted that thousands of migrants are pouring into the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status.
“But that’s not how it works,” replied Jean-Pierre.
“That’s what’s happening,” Doocy retorted. “I know that’s not what you want to happen. But it is.”
“But it’s not, it’s not like someone walks up and-” Jean-Pierre replied.
“That’s exactly what’s happening,” repeated Doocy.
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DEFENDS BIDEN’S ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ CLAIM ON ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’
Not a single fact-checking website mentioned Jean-Pierre’s comments about migrants illegally entering the United States.
The White House press secretary also came under fire in July after claiming that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was actually an “unconstitutional action”.
“From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action on their part,” she said.
Only PolitiFact took note of the misrepresentation.
Barely a month later, Jean-Pierre faced backlash for denying claims that the United States was in recession or “pre-recession” despite two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
WAPO CHIEF ‘FACT-CHECKER’ WILD TO TACKLE TRUMP’S CLAIM THAT WINDMILLS KILL BIRDS: ‘CATS’ KILL MORE
Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate that the United States is in a recession. This is the measure traditionally used as the red line to determine if a recession exists.
At the time, Jean-Pierre said this: “So if you look at the economic indicators as the president was laying out, if you look at the labor market, right now, we see historic unemployment. If you look at unemployment low at 3.6, if you look at the average number of jobs created, it’s around 400 [thousand] per month. These indicators do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession.”
No leading fact-checking site or individual has invoked this particular claim.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Anger at the past, indifference meets the death of the queen in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to sever colonial ties at a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V.
Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was a “symbol of slavery” under the British Raj, he said. Instead, under the new name of Kartavya Path which leads to the iconic India Gate, “a new story has been created”, beamed Modi.
His speech last Thursday was the latest in a concerted campaign to purge India of its colonial relics. It was also a clear sign that the country, once the largest of Britain’s colonies that endured two centuries of imperial rule, was moving on.
The revamped avenue now houses a black granite statue of Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, where a cast of King George V, Elizabeth’s grandfather once stood.
The Queen’s death has sparked sympathy in some for a deeply respected figure while for a few others it has rekindled memories of a bloody history under the British crown. But among most ordinary Indians, the news was met with an indifferent shrug.
The British monarchy “has precisely no relevance to Indians today – they don’t matter,” said Kapil Komireddi, author of “Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India”.
British rule shaped the country significantly, but India has since surpassed the British economy in size.
“The country has come into its own…As a rising power, India can gain a lot from the UK, but the UK can gain a lot more from India,” Komireddi added.
On Thursday, Modi penned a heartfelt note, calling the Queen a “pillar of our times”, as the government declared a day of mourning. But for most Indians born a generation after independence from the British in 1947, there is little attachment to the queen or the royal family.
Sankul Sonawane, 20, was at home when he heard the news, which had “no impact” on him. “We have no sense of emotional connection to the Queen. She was a monarch and I don’t believe in the idea of a monarchy.
Dhiren Singh, a 57-year-old entrepreneur in New Delhi, felt the same way. “I don’t think we have any room for kings and queens in today’s world because we are the biggest democratic country in the world,” he said.
Elizabeth visited India three times during her reign and was the first monarch to visit the newly liberated country, cementing the start of new ties with Britain. After her coronation in 1953, she arrived in the capital New Delhi in 1961, where she addressed a huge crowd and almost a million people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of her and her husband , Prince Philip.
Darshan Paul was 10 or 11 when she stood along a road in New Delhi and waved an Indian flag at the Queen. “I remember his gloved hand waving at me and I was so impressed,” said Paul, now 71.
There was a lot of excitement and curiosity surrounding her visit, Paul recalls, as she and her friends pored over newspaper photos of the Queen and were dazzled by the dresses she wore.
But those were different times, Paul said, as she recognized that the traditional connection some Indians once had with the royal family has since changed dramatically.
“To young Indians today, they look like any other high profile celebrity family – you might follow their news because you want to know what’s going on behind closed doors. But beyond the glamor and celebrity, they no longer have any meaning.
If his son, who was officially proclaimed King Charles III over the weekend, were to make an official visit to India, “it certainly won’t matter as much,” Paul added.
The Queen’s last visit in 1997 was tinged with controversy when she visited a memorial to hundreds of unarmed Indians who were killed by British colonial forces in 1919, amid calls for an apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
For many, the royal family remains the mark of a deeply painful history. Colonial rule is still remembered for the extraordinary violence and suffering it brought, from numerous famines and economic exploitation to an unprecedented level of bloodshed during the partition of India and Pakistan. .
Scrolling through social media after the news, Sumedha Chatterjee, 25, said the tweets in support of the Queen almost made it seem like people had forgotten about all the “looting and looting” overseen by the British monarchy. “They built their empire on the backs of the so-called Third World,” she added.
Just hours after his death, Indian social media lit up with renewed calls for the return of the famous Koh-i-Noor, the 106-carat discovered in India that is among Britain’s crown jewels.
“If the king is not going to wear (the) Koh-i-Noor, give it back,” one user joked.
Since its independence, India has decided to shed its colonial ties, including changing the names of a group of cities that were renamed during British rule. In the 1960s, authorities removed figures of British civil servants and royalty from public view – the statue of King George V, which stood under the canopy of India Gate, was moved to Coronation Park, a cemetery or final resting place for Imperial symbols in the Capital.
And under Modi there has been renewed vigor to reclaim India’s past, which has seen the government erase colonial-era street names, some laws and even flag symbols.
Such gestures “represent a new India” that has nothing to do with the monarchy, said Archana Ojha, a history professor at Delhi University. She added, however, that the country’s imperial history cannot be hidden.
“We may not need to cherish some of the legacies, but we need to preserve them to teach our future generations. We can’t just completely erase it,” she said.
___
Associated Press reporter Rishi Lekhi contributed to this report.
yahoo
News
Switzerland August producer prices and import prices -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m previous
-
Latest data published by the Federal Statistical Office – September 13, 2022
Justin Low
Tuesday 09/13/2022 | 06:32 GMT-0
09/13/2022 | 06:32 GMT-0
The most popular
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Peloton co-founders leave the company amid executive shuffle
Peloton said on Monday that co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi would step down from their executive roles as the beleaguered exercise bike maker undergoes structural changes to reduce financial losses and regain investor confidence.
Peloton said in a statement that Foley, Peloton’s former CEO, stepped down as executive chairman of the board effective Monday, while Kushi would step down as chief legal officer on October 3.
“It’s time for me to start a new professional chapter,” Foley said in a statement. Foley’s resignation comes about seven months after he was replaced as chief executive of the company he co-founded 10 years ago. At the same time, the company also announced that it cut around 2,800 jobs worldwideapproximately 30% of its workforce.
Peloton received a major boost from the pandemic home workout boom, but momentum has waned significantly as lockdowns have ended and consumers have felt more comfortable returning to their gymnasiums. Shares of the company are down about 68% year-to-date.
Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive, replaced Foley as CEO in February in a reshuffle that also included scaling back manufacturing operations and reversing course on its US factory project. In April, the company slashed the price of Peloton bikes but increased the cost of subscriptions to its online library of fitness content.
Several companies have reportedly expressed interest in buying Peloton, including Amazon, which has partnered with an exercise company to sell a selection of its products through the online retailer – the first time Peloton has made its wares available outside of its own online platform and showroom.
The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.
CNET
News
“It just opened up a whole new angle to the game”
Longtime commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan couldn’t believe what he saw of Irene Aldana in her win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.
The top-ranked bantamweight contenders squared off in a thrilling catchweight bout on the main card of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Aldana started the fight well, hurting his opponent on the feet before nearly finishing the fight on the ground. The Mexican locked in a very tight armbar submission which had the commentary team speculating about a broken limb and an apparent tap.
However, the fight continued into the second round and Chiasson bounced back with a whopping five minutes, which she dominated with her wrestling and ground strikes.
The American continued to look impressive in round three from top position before Aldana pushed her away and landed a kick that ended the fight.
Chiasson fell to the ground and the fight was called off, but it took a few moments before the commentators and everyone in the arena realized what had happened.
silver lining
Chimaev explains why he’s happy UFC 279 main event with Diaz fell through
easy
UFC star Paddy Pimblett knocks out 10 Marines in back-to-back grappling matches
deal done
Hasbulla signs five-year contract with UFC amid dispute with Conor McGregor
TRAGIC
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies of cancer aged 34
Goodbye
“Our trilogy will happen,” says McGregor congratulating Diaz on his UFC career
LITTLE
Watch Nate Diaz ‘slap’ Khabib in the face after big brother Nick throws a drink at him
The slow-motion replay showed Aldana landing a perfect kick to her opponent’s liver, which completely stopped her and left her in a heap on the mat.
After more than two decades of working UFC events, Rogan couldn’t believe what he saw from Aldana and suggested his finish could change the face of MMA.
“The public doesn’t seem to know what’s going on,” he said.
“Oh my God. I’ve never seen this before. Look at that liver heel, perfectly placed. It just opened up a whole new angle to the game.
“I’ve never seen anyone get stopped with a heel kick to the liver from the ground.”
His efforts also earned him a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus, with Nate Diaz, Johnny Walker and Jailton Almeida getting the others.
Aldana has now won two fights in a row and is a true title contender at 135 pounds. The 34-year-old holds several high-profile wins over Bethe Correia, Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Best Moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
NEXT
People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor the Queen
01:20
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Talks Taking Husband Travis’ Last Name
04:33
-
Royal rebranding: here’s everything that will be updated for the new king
02:34
-
Luke Combs reimburses young fans the price of their concert tickets
01:24
-
Gigi Hadid talks about modeling, motherhood and transitioning to styling
06:52
-
Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a concert
00:20
-
Queen cameos author says she could have been an actress
01:35
-
‘The Crown’ halts production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
00:35
-
Behind America’s Obsession With British Royalty
01:32
-
Kenan Thompson Reveals Collaboration With Lizzo For Emmy Awards Show
05:29
-
Olivia Wilde responds to feud rumors with Florence Pugh
00:53
-
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke About On-Screen Kiss
00:55
-
Get a First Look at Mila Kunis’ New Movie “Luckiest Girl Alive”
01:19
-
Regina Hall shares the life event that made her want to become an actress
08:02
-
Hollywood stars come together to honor beloved acting teacher
04:21
-
Netflix celebrates 25 years with a new nostalgic video
01:17
-
National Movie Day brings in $3 movie tickets this Saturday
00:51
-
Serena Williams prepares for her eventual final singles match
01:31
-
Inside Tiger Woods’ plan to protect PGA’s legacy from LIV
02:36
-
‘Rings of Power’ Stars Talk Joining the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Universe
03:30
-
NEXT
People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor the Queen
01:20
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Talks Taking Husband Travis’ Last Name
04:33
-
Royal rebranding: here’s everything that will be updated for the new king
02:34
-
Luke Combs reimburses young fans the price of their concert tickets
01:24
-
Gigi Hadid talks about modeling, motherhood and transitioning to styling
06:52
-
Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a concert
00:20
nbcnews
News
Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 12th time for killing John Lennon
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for the 12th time, New York City Corrections officials announced Monday.
Mark David Chapman, 67, appeared before a parole board in late August, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of December 8, 1980, as Lennon and Yoko Ono returned to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, “Double Fantasy,” earlier in the day.
State officials have not yet made available transcripts of Chapman’s last interview with the board, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse during previous parole hearings. Chapman called his actions “despicable” during his 2020 hearing, and said he would have “no complaints” if they chose to leave him in jail for the rest of his life.
“I murdered him…because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was looking very, very, very, very much for personal glory. Very selfish,” Chapman said then.
Chapman is serving a 20-year to life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Center in upstate New York, according to state correctional records online.
He is then due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.
New York Post
Almost all major fact-checkers have completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since she took over from PSAKI
Anger at the past, indifference meets the death of the queen in India
Switzerland August producer prices and import prices -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m previous
Peloton co-founders leave the company amid executive shuffle
“It just opened up a whole new angle to the game”
Best Moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse
Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 12th time for killing John Lennon
Call on nations to identify the origin of Covid-19 and penalize the culprits: parliamentary panel in the center
Queen Elizabeth hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed