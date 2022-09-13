News
Assemblage OSM manufactures prefabricated skyscrapers like Boeing manufactures planes
Assembly OSM is a modular construction startup that operates more like an automotive or aircraft manufacturer than a traditional builder. As a result, it claims it can cut more carbon emissions than even the greenest builders at work today.
Real estate accounts for 40% of global carbon emissions if you include the entire process from construction to operation and inevitable destruction. Reducing the time it takes to construct a building and the number of workers and vehicles needed on site can help reduce these emissions. Unlike other prefab builders, which largely do low-rise buildings, Assembly it focuses on high-rise buildings between 10 and 30 stories. This will offer the greatest impact on both the current housing shortage and climate change.
“We’re actually using the tools of aerospace to design these buildings, so we’re modeling the buildings at a much higher level of detail,” explained CEO Andrew Staniforth.
The four-year-old company uses the same software as Boeing to design and build the buildings from pieces in several specialized factories.
“We’re actually looking at how cars and planes are built, where they have really robust distributed supply chains,” Staniforth said. “Where people in the aerospace industry make wings, engines and the fuselage, we have people making bathroom modules, kitchen modules, floors, walls and ceilings, and then we let’s put it together in our setup like this and just tie them together.”
A rendering of a future building by Assembly OSM.
Source: OSM Assembly
The offsete assembly reduces the number of fuel-burning trucks needed on site, reducing those emissions by 70 percent, the company says. The buildings themselves are both lighter and more airtight, reducing subsequent emissions from heating and cooling. Overall, it claims to achieve 30-40% less embodied carbon throughout the life cycle of the building.
Unlike other modular home builders such as Katerra, which filed for bankruptcy last year, Assembly uses an extensive network of suppliers and manufacturers in different locations, rather than building in a specific factory.
“While this may look like another modular building company, I think it’s a game changer,” said Matt Higgins, CEO and co-founder of RSE Ventures, one of the company’s investors. “You’re talking about an industry that’s very resistant to change, to innovation, dominated by entrenched players. What the team at assembly is doing is borrowing aerospace technology from industry automobile, and basically starting almost from scratch. It’s similar to what Tesla did, and what Elon Musk did.”
Assembly costs are about the same as a traditional build, but it’s faster. This is what the market demands now.
“Really around embodied carbon, how buildings perform through the lifecycle – a lot of those things have now very quickly become must-haves for developers in major urban markets,” Staniforth said.
The company is initially focused on apartments and hotels and plans to build its first projects in New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.
OSM Assembly backers include Fifth Wall Climate, Jefferies Group, Manta Ray Ventures, FJ Labs, RSE Ventures and Signia Venture Partners. He raised $62 million.
CNBC climate producer Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this article.
3 numbers that stand out during the Chicago White Sox’s recent hot stretch, including the return of power to the lineup
The Chicago White Sox announced the surprising news less than an hour before the first pitch of an Aug. 30 home game against the Kansas City Royals.
“At the direction of his doctors, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss tonight’s game vs. Kansas City,” the Sox said in a statement. “La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the club in La Russa’s absence.”
The Sox lost 9-7 that evening but have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since with nine victories in 12 games.
La Russa went to Arizona for further evaluation and received clearance from his doctors to participate in a ceremony honoring former pitcher Dave Stewart before Sunday’s Sox-Oakland Athletics game at the Oakland Coliseum.
La Russa has not been cleared to return to the dugout in an active managing role, saying Sunday when asked about his expectations to be back: “A lot of it is going to depend on the experts. … It’s uncertain.”
La Russa told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He flew to Chicago with the team after Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the A’s.
The Sox begin a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. They have a makeup game Thursday in Cleveland against the Guardians — the team they’re chasing in the American League Central — before heading to Detroit for three games against the Tigers.
Here are three numbers that stand out during the last two weeks.
20
Elvis Andrus began Thursday’s game against the A’s with a homer. Yoán Moncada followed with another. The back-to-back blasts set the tone for a 21-hit night in the Sox’s 14-2 victory.
Moncada hit a three-run homer an inning later. He matched a career high with five hits.
The offensive outburst continued Saturday. Andrus hit a three-run homer during a four-run second inning. The Sox were on their way to a 10-2 victory, finishing with 20 hits.
It marked the second time in franchise history the Sox had at least 20 hits twice in a three-game span. The other was June 19 and 21, 1974 — 20 hits at Cleveland and 21 at Minnesota.
In the 12 games leading up to Sunday’s series finale in Oakland, the Sox had a combined .301/.353/.492 slash line and averaged 6.4 runs.
“Hitting’s contagious,” left fielder Andrew Vaughn said after a four-hit game Saturday. “We’re all feeding off that and just rolling with it.”
4
Dylan Cease continued to make his case for the AL Cy Young Award, allowing four hits and no runs in 15 innings during his last two starts.
He was sensational Sept. 3, taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. Luis Arraez ended the chance at history with a two-out single.
Cease gave up a single in the first inning of his next outing Thursday against the A’s. He allowed just two more the rest of way, pitching six scoreless innings in the 14-2 victory.
“To go out there and make a statement, both on the pitching and the offensive side, is important,” Cease said afterward.
Sox starters had a combined 2.03 ERA from Aug. 31 through Saturday, when the team went 9-2.
21
The Sox trailed by three entering the ninth Friday against the A’s.
Designated hitter Eloy Jiménez homered to right with one out. It was the beginning of an incredible comeback as the Sox scored five in the inning and won 5-3.
The power has returned for the Sox lineup with home runs in 10 of their last 13 games. They have 21 homers during that stretch with six multi-homer games. That includes five homers Thursday in Oakland.
Friday’s rally was the second dramatic win during the trip. The Sox fought back from an early four-run hole Wednesday to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 at T-Mobile Park.
The team’s first runs in that game came on a two-run homer in the fourth by Jiménez.
“Eloy has been getting really good at-bats,” Cairo said Friday. “He’s not chasing out of the strike zone. They are looking for a pitch, they’re attacking the strike zone. That’s what good hitters do.”
Cairo said that has been the approach up and down the lineup.
“We’re swinging at strikes,” he said before Sunday’s game. “We’re not chasing balls out of the strike zone. When they throw strikes, we’re ready to attack the zone and I think that’s the difference before and now.
“They’re taking good at-bats and they want to win. That’s what you’re looking for in a team.”
Morgan Stanley lowered its Brent forecast for Q3 to $98/barrel from $110
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month.
The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
Department lawyers said in a filing Monday night that, in addition to the two retired judges whom they earlier recommended, they would also be satisfied with one of the Trump team selections — Raymond Dearie, the former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York. He is currently on senior active status, and the department said he had indicated he was available and “could perform the work expeditiously” if appointed.
It was not immediately clear whether U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon would name Dearie or someone else. The Trump team said earlier Monday that it opposed both Justice Department selections.
The back-and-forth over the special master came as Trump’s lawyers in a 21-page filing Monday dismissed the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago as a “storage dispute” and urged Cannon to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” saying the Justice Department had not proven that the materials taken by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search were classified or remain so now.
The filing underscores the significant factual and legal disagreements between lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government as the Justice Department looks to move forward with its criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago. Department lawyers in their own filings have rejected the idea that the documents, many of them classified at the top-secret level, belonged to Trump or that Mar-a-Lago was a permissible place to store them.
“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided,” they wrote. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records.”
The investigation hit a roadblock last week when Cannon granted the Trump team’s request for a special master and prohibited the department, for now, from examining the documents for investigative purposes.
The Justice Department has asked the judge to lift that hold and said it would contest her ruling to a federal appeals court. The department said its investigation risked being harmed beyond repair if that order remained in place, noting that confusion about its scope had already led the intelligence community to pause a separate risk assessment.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their own motion Monday that Cannon should not permit the FBI to resume its review of classified records. It said the government had unilaterally determined the records to be classified but had not yet proven that they remain so.
“In opposing any neutral review of the seized materials, the Government seeks to block a reasonable first step towards restoring order from chaos and increasing public confidence in the integrity of the process,” the lawyers wrote.
Both sides on Friday night proposed different names of candidates who could serve as special master, though they disagreed on the scope of duties the person should have. Cannon has said the yet-to-be-named arbiter would be tasked with reviewing the documents and segregating out any that could be covered by claims of either executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
The Justice Department recommended either Barbara Jones, a retired judge in Manhattan who has served as special master in prior high-profile investigations, or Thomas Griffith, a retired federal appeals court jurist in the District of Columbia who was appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush. The department said in its proposal that the special master should not have access to classified documents, or be empowered to consider claims of executive privilege.
On Monday, the Trump team told the judge it was objecting to both those candidates but was not prepared to say why publicly at the moment.
Trump’s lawyers proposed either Dearie, a senior judge on active status in the federal court in Brooklyn who also previously served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, or Florida lawyer Paul Huck Jr. They have have said the arbiter should have access to the entire tranche of documents and should be able to evaluate executive privilege claims.
The Justice Department said it was willing to support Dearie’s selection but it opposed the selection of Huck because of what it said was a lack of relevant experience.
In its filing Monday, the Trump team again voiced a broad view of presidential power, asserting that a president has an “unfettered right of access” to his presidential records and absolute authority to declassify any information without the “approval of bureaucratic components of the executive branch” — though it did not say, as Trump has maintained, that he had actually declassified them.
The Justice Department has said Trump had no right to hold onto the presidential documents. And the criminal statutes the department has used as the basis of its investigation, including one criminalizing the willful retention of national defense information, do not require that the records be classified.
In any event, the Justice Department says more than 100 documents with classification markings were found in last month’s search.
Trump, who often spends time at his various properties, was at his Virginia golf club Monday.
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
Follow Eric Tucker at
Follow AP’s coverage of Donald Trump-related investigations at
latest news Tim Rutten, longtime Times columnist and editor with a knack for original thinking, dies
Tim Rutten, a longtime Times columnist and editor whose ability to unravel the many mysteries and contradictions of Los Angeles won legions of admirers, has died.
A deep thinker with an impish sense of humor, Rutten was found dead on Thursday after falling at his Alhambra home, his ex-wife said, criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson noted. He was 72 years old.
Over a 40-year career, Rutten has moved seamlessly through the Times newsroom – city bureau chief, subway reporter, columnist, deputy national editor, book reviewer and columnist. He was part of the Times reporting team that won the Pulitzer Prize for the newspaper’s coverage of the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
“Original in thought and lyrical in print, his work is witty, well-reported, impassioned, yet decidedly non-partisan,” Times writer Tom Curwen wrote in Rutten’s 2005 Pulitzer nomination for comment.
Rutten has used his “About the Media” column to unravel the complexities of Los Angeles, the national culture wars and the eccentricities of media stars.
He slammed news agencies for downplaying the horrors of war by refusing to publish the chilling photos of the torture that took place at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. He proposed that the deadliest weapon created by mankind was not the nuclear bomb but the assault rifle and that the Kobe Bryant rape case in Colorado underscored the two-tier justice system of the country – one for celebrities and the other for the rest of us.
A native of San Bernardino, Rutten attended Cal State Los Angeles but dropped out when he landed a job at the San Gabriel News athletic desk. He joined The Times in 1972 as editor of the newspaper’s former View section and left the paper in 2011 during a series of layoffs. He then worked as a columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News.
“He gave up because he was already a journalist. Why sit in a classroom when you could be in a real newsroom? Abramson said. “He was almost entirely self-taught.”
Steve Wasserman, a former Times editor, recalled that Rutten always seemed like the adult in the room. Accustomed to wearing three-piece suits and bow ties, he smoked a pipe and carved out a striking image as he drove to work in his 1962 Porsche.
“He also had a flexible political intelligence and could analyze the behind-the-scenes dealings of the city’s power brokers as though he were front row at a papal conclave,” Wasserman wrote in a Facebook reminiscence.
John Arthur, the paper’s former editor, said he came to appreciate Rutten’s “wit and wisdom” while working at the Times national desk.
“I later became a devoted reader of his weekly column, where he served up brilliant and scholarly analyzes of current events and the state of the world,” Arthur said.
Rutten also got a Hollywood footnote when NBC released “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” a miniseries about Abramson’s defense of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents in the one of many high-profile murder cases in Los Angeles. Edie Falco, who starred in “The Sopranos,” played Abramson and Chris Bauer, known for his role in “The Wire,” played Rutten.
Rutten is survived by one son, Aidan Conor Rutten; one daughter-in-law, Laine Abramson; one brother, Tom; and a sister, Paula.
The Justice Department issued dozens of subpoenas last week relating to Trump and the Capitol Riot
The Justice Department issued about 40 subpoenas last week relating to the actions of former President Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to nullify the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter.
He also seized two phones, the sources said.
The subpoenas and phone seizures, first reported by The New York Times, are the latest developments in the sprawling investigation into the former president.
A source who spoke to Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn said his phone was taken last week.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenaed Epshteyn and three other Trump associates — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell — in January.
The attorney for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik confirmed to NBC News that he received a subpoena last week.
Kerik’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, called it “the broadest, most obtuse subpoena I’ve seen in my years of practicing criminal law.”
Parlatore said he is also representing Trump in the investigation.
The Justice Department declined to comment Monday evening.
Separately, the department is engaged in a legal battle with Trump and his attorney over documents recovered during an FBI search of the former president’s estate in Florida on August 8.
Trump’s attorneys on Monday asked a judge to continue to block the Justice Department from reviewing those documents, some of which contained classification marks.
Jonathan Diest and Marc Caputo contributed.
Sammy White figured Vikings’ Justin Jefferson ‘for sure’ would break his Vikings’ single-game record
At halftime Sunday, Sammy White figured his record was toast.
White, a Vikings wide receiver from 1976-1985, set the team mark of 210 yards receiving in a game on Nov. 7, 1976 against Detroit. And he was watching on television at his home in Monroe, La., when Justin Jefferson rolled up 158 yards on six catches in the first half against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I thought he had (the record),’’ for sure,’’ White said Monday in a phone interview. “You get up to 158 and it looked like 210 should be easy. That’s a 300-yard game. That puts you on shaky ground.’’
The Vikings, though, had a 17-0 halftime lead and went on to win 23-7. Having that comfortable lead, they mostly ran the ball in the second half and Jefferson finished with nine catches for a career-high 184 yards.
But it was Jefferson’s sixth career game of 150 or more yards receiving in his three seasons. So White figures his record might not last long.
“I don’t see it standing when you’ve got somebody that explosive,’’ White said.
But White will be rooking for Jefferson to get the mark. White, who was born in Winnsboro, pointed out that Jefferson, born in the New Orleans suburb of St. Rose, is a fellow Louisiana native, and he has had the chance to meet the young star.
“I’ll be the first one to congratulate him,’’ White said about if Jefferson sets the record. “I’m always going to root for him to have a great game.”
As much as White likes Jefferson, White was surprised at the Packers’ shaky defense, which resulted in him often being wide open in the first half. The half featured Jefferson having touchdown receptions of 5 and 36 yard.
“I thought for the most part (Sunday) our guys did a really nice job of taking advantage of some things where I didn’t think it was schematically something wrong that Green Bay did, but just within our rhythm and timing and how we put together plays,’’ Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.
CINE DEBUT LIKELY MONDAY
Rookie safety Lewis Cine sat out Sunday with a knee injury, but is expected to make his NFL debut next Monday at Philadelphia.
“Lew Cine should be somebody we expect to get back this week,’’ O’Connell said of No. 32 pick in the first round. “Lew is kind of champing at the bit to get going. He’s done everything we’ve asked from a rehab standpoint. We’ll see what his practice schedule looks like, but we’re expecting to hopefully have Lew.”
The news is not as encouraging on cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick. Booth suffered a quad injury against the Packers and it’s uncertain if he will play against the Eagles.
“(It’s a) soft tissue type of deal,’’ O’Connell said. “It’s something we’re still evaluating, trying to see what his weekly schedule is going to be like to maybe see if we can give him a shot to be ready to go with the extra day this week. Definitely not a long-term thing.”
BRIEFLY
–Receiver Adam Thielen said Sunday’s resounding win hasn’t necessarily increased the Vikings’ expectations but will make them focus even more. “What it does is it makes you hone in a little bit more this week,’’ he said. “You realize, yes, is it a great win? Absolutely. But teams are going to start putting a target on our backs.” Thielen said teams sometimes get “complacent” after a big win but he doesn’t believe that will happen with the Vikings since they will evaluate film the same as if they lost.
–O’Connell discussed some things he can do better following his regular-season debut as a head coach. “One of the things that I think I can do better moving forward is when the defense is out there, I’ve got to be in certain locations on the field to have an impact with the refs and timeouts and things like that,’’ said O’Connell, who calls the offensive plays. “I can’t just spend 10 minutes over there talking to (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) or talking to (offensive coordinator) Wes (Phillips).”
–O’Connell was generally pleased with the play Sunday of rookie right guard Ed Ingram even though he gave up an early sack to Rashan Gary. “He really ascended as the game went on, and then ultimately, there’s a lot to correct,’’ he said. Overall, O’Connell said that Ingram “battled.”
