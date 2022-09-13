News
Australian man killed by wild kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
PERTH, Australia – A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwestern Australia, police said on Tuesday. It would be the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
A relative found the 77-year-old with ‘serious injuries’ on his property on Sunday in the semi-rural area of Redmond, 250 miles southeast of Western Australia’s state capital, Perth .
He was believed to have been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said.
“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
The man died at the scene. The police prepare a report for a coroner who will record an official cause of death.
Police believe the victim kept the wild kangaroo as a pet.
There are legal restrictions on keeping native Australian wildlife as pets, but the police media office said on Tuesday it had no information to release as to whether the victim had a permit.
Tanya Irwin, who cares for macropods at Native Animal Rescue in Perth, said authorities rarely issue permits to keep kangaroos in Western Australia.
“It looks like it was an adult male and they get quite aggressive and they don’t do well in captivity,” Irwin said.
“We don’t know what the situation was; If he was in pain or why he was kept in captivity and unfortunately… he’s not a cute animal, he’s a wild animal,” Irwin added.
Irwin said his rescue center is still rehabilitating native animals with the goal of getting them back into the wild, especially kangaroos.
“You need a special permit to be able to do that. I don’t believe they really give them out very often, unless you’re a wildlife center with trained people who know what they’re doing,” she said.
Western gray kangaroos are common in southwestern Australia. They can weigh up to 119 pounds and stand 4 feet 3 inches tall.
Males can be aggressive and fight people with the same techniques they use against each other. They use their short upper limbs to grapple with their opponent, use their muscular tails to support their body weight, and then lash out with their powerful clawed hind legs.
In 1936, 38-year-old William Cruickshank died in a hospital in Hillston, New South Wales, on Australia’s east coast, months after being attacked by a kangaroo.
Cruickshank suffered serious head injuries, including a broken jaw, while trying to save his two dogs from a large kangaroo, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time.
nbcnews
Ravens are field-goal favorites in home opener vs. Dolphins
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Miami Dolphins ahead of their home opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a comfortable 24-9 win Sunday over the New York Jets, the Ravens opened as 3 1/2-point favorites over the Dolphins. Miami opened its season with a 20-6 home victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown in Mike McDaniel’s head coaching debut, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for 12 catches and 163 receiving yards.
The Ravens will be looking to avenge a surprising loss in Miami Gardens, Florida, last season. They were 8 1/2-point favorites entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, but quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense faltered against Miami’s blitz-heavy pressure in a 22-10 loss. After knocking starter Jacoby Brissett out of the game, the Ravens’ defense also struggled to limit big plays against a hobbled Tagovailoa.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 10-7, and before last season’s upset, they’d won three straight meetings against the Dolphins. In their last meeting in Baltimore, in 2017, the Ravens scored two defensive touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Miami.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 1/2 points.
()
Piramal Group plans to expand retail lending business in 5 years
Piramal Group said on Tuesday that the company plans to expand its wholesale and retail lending business over the next five years.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18Tanvir Gill, Chairman Ajay Piramal, said the company aims to split the lending business into two-thirds retail and one-third wholesale over the next 5 years. The company currently lends 60% to wholesale and 40% to retail.
Piramal said the NBFC business has undergone a transformation. Last year, the company merged with DHL, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders.
“DHFL is a company that went bankrupt. It was the first company that was referred by the RBI to the bankruptcy courts. Our lending business, which was previously mainly for wholesale, is now diversified into trading wholesale and retail. So the lending today, retail is around 40% and wholesale is 60%,” he said.
Additionally, Piramal said the company will target retail customers in Tier II and Tier III cities that are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
He said the retail business is very competitive and the business caters to customers who are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
“For example, in housing loans, the business is not going to major cities or major customers. The business will go to Tier II and Tier III cities where we can assess the risk well, where it there are people who have the creditworthiness to take home loans but are not easily accessible by banks and larger NBFCs, so our strategy is to get into more and more Tier II cities, Tier III in using technology and distribution,” he added.
Watch the video to learn more.
First post: Sep 13, 2022, 4:30 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Column: Decision on Tony La Russa’s return brings the Chicago White Sox to another fork in the road
Tony La Russa is back by popular demand, ready to lead the Chicago White Sox back to the playoffs.
Well, not really “back” back. La Russa said Sunday it’s “uncertain” when he would return to the Sox dugout, relying on medical experts to tell him if he’s healthy enough for the playoff push after a recent heart-related episode.
And if he does return, it wouldn’t be by popular demand — or any demand whatsoever. The consensus opinion of Sox fans on a potential La Russa comeback can be summed up in three words: “We’re good, thanks.” A race right now between La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo would result in a landslide.
But Sox fans don’t get a vote in this saga, which enters its second week Tuesday with the start of a two-game home series against the Colorado Rockies.
The ball is now in the hands of doctors who will let the 77-year-old La Russa know if it’s OK to get back to what he loves doing most, at the best time of the season, in the heat of a division race, and possibly at the end of a Hall of Fame career.
It’s just another fork in the road for the Sox, who finally found their groove on the West Coast with their leader sidelined.
If doctors clear La Russa to return, and if La Russa wants to return, he’ll no doubt be back. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would not deprive La Russa of a chance to finish the job he started, no matter what fans, critics or anyone else thinks. He proved that by hiring La Russa in October 2020 amid a fierce backlash.
In a normal scenario, the person in line to make the call if doctors clear La Russa would be general manager Rick Hahn. But this is not one of those scenarios. Hahn has not addressed La Russa’s situation at all since the Aug. 30 announcement he would miss that night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.
Whether Reinsdorf would listen to Hahn’s opinion is unknown.
Because no one is talking on the record, we can only speculate whether Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams would prefer to stay the course with Cairo. The Sox finally are playing the way everyone envisioned back in March. Shortstop Elvis Andrus has provided defense up the middle and an unexpected offensive boost. The pitching has been solid.
And a collaborative effort between La Russa’s coaching staff and the front office appears to be working, which has to thrill Hahn and Williams. They’ve spent most of the season reading posts on Sox Twitter asking for everyone to be fired for an underachieving season.
It could be a coincidence or a mild winning stretch. But the vibe certainly has changed since Aug. 30. Two weeks ago no one could’ve imagined a five-run ninth inning like the one the Sox pulled off Friday in a 5-3 win in Oakland. It’s shaping up as an exciting finish in which every game matters, and the Sox are playing their best ball of the season.
La Russa told reporters Sunday in Oakland he doesn’t want to be a “distraction,” but it’s unlikely the Sox players would feel that way. They’re used to him being the center of media attention. If the second-winningest manager in baseball history decides to return from an in-season heart episode, he once again would draw attention to himself on a national level.
La Russa also said he speaks with Cairo a couple of times a day. Even if Hahn asked him to step aside and take a breather, La Russa could continue working remotely, consulting Cairo on decisions and contributing from behind the scenes like a political operative.
It would be seen as a win-win for both sides. Cairo and Co. would carry the load, and La Russa could be the manager whisperer and avoid obvious stress inducers such as the media and chanting Sox fans.
Based on years of observing Hahn deal with a multitude of player injuries, it’s not going out on a limb to guess he would prefer La Russa sit out the rest of the year “out of an abundance of caution.” Even if doctors cleared La Russa to manage, why risk it? La Russa turns 78 next month and takes losing harder than any manager in the game.
Hahn recently told longtime head groundskeeper Roger Bossard to slow down for the remainder of the home schedule as he recovers from hernia surgery. Hahn told the “Sodfather” that his health was more important than his job and that he can pick up the rake again next year. The same logic applies to La Russa, with the carrot of 2023 still there for him if he agreed to let Cairo and Co. do their thing down the stretch.
That surely would ignite another debate, but one crisis at a time, please.
Remember how the La Russa saga began nearly two years ago? When news of La Russa’s DUI arrest in February 2020 was revealed shortly after the Sox rehired him that fall, he had a chance to bow out. But the Sox stood by him and La Russa didn’t consider resigning, admitting he was “fortunate” they didn’t change their minds.
“The fact that I’m still the manager is further (evidence of the) gratitude that I feel,” he said in February 2021. “But once the publicity was there, I had already been beating myself up about a mistake without anybody knowing it. Once it became public, especially so soon after getting the job, when you understand the negative effect potentially on the fans, my family, friends, it was torture. And I don’t enjoy torture.
“I try to live without regrets. We make mistakes. But I also live with acknowledging it. So if they decided, once they knew, and wanted to keep me, then I haven’t had the first thought that I should back off.”
Maybe La Russa will return the favor and sideline himself to keep the status quo.
Or maybe he wants one last chance to get into the postseason, no matter the health risk or public opinion.
It will be a September to remember either way.
()
Liverpool vs Ajax: Why are some people worried fans will boo a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth?
Asked about the club asking for a minute’s silence before the game, Klopp replied: “Yes, I think it’s the right thing to do.
“But I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect.”
“There were plenty of examples where our people showed exactly the respect that was needed,” Klopp added.
“The one that surprised me, and I was really proud of that moment, was last year when we played against Man United around the very sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldo’s family, and that’s what I expect.
“For me, it’s clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”
booing the national anthem
But why was Klopp asked if he hoped the tribute – requested by the club itself – would be respected by the Anfield faithful?
Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned those who booed.
After that match, Klopp said the English national anthem boos were “not something I enjoyed”, but also said: “It’s always best to ask the question, ‘Why is this happening? -he? They wouldn’t do it for no reason.”
Fan reaction during the FA Cup final made headlines in the UK. But it wasn’t the first time this had happened.
Fans had the same reaction to the national anthem in the Carabao Cup final in February – and in the 2012 FA Cup final. It’s how some club supporters express their opposition to the establishment, and it’s a chance to do so in front of a global audience.
In the aftermath of the troubles, the government of Margaret Thatcher spoke of a “controlled decline” of the city.
National anthem boos at football matches when the team played at Wembley – which was common given Liverpool’s dominance of English football at the time – became widespread and remains so today. The reaction in the English media is always shocking.
Social and economic inequality is something that continues to irritate many people in the left-wing city. Significantly, it was Liverpool and Everton supporters who started Fans’ Supporting Foodbanks in 2015, an initiative that aims to tackle food poverty in the UK.
In the same interview in May, Gibbons said: “Maybe come to Liverpool and talk to people and visit food banks and see how some people in this town are struggling.”
According to journalist Tony Evans, during the FA Cup final in 1965 Liverpool fans began chanting “God Save Our Team” and by the 1970s “the boos were getting louder and louder”.
That, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean fans will boo Tuesday night’s minute’s silence to honor Queen Elizabeth at Anfield.
The Fed will pivot in 3 stages, according to author Nomi Prins
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference following a rate announcement the Fed, in New York, United States, on July 27, 2022.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
According to author Nomi Prins, the US Federal Reserve could be forced to deviate from its path of aggressive interest rate hikes in three steps.
Markets expect the central bank to adopt a third consecutive 75 basis point hike at its monetary policy meeting later this month, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since policymakers began to tighten. using the benchmark federal funds rate as the primary policy tool in the early 1990s.
investment related news
Various Fed officials have reiterated the Federal Open Market Committee’s commitment in recent weeks to controlling inflation, but Prins told CNBC on Tuesday that the acceleration of interest rate hikes to appease markets was disconnected from the economic reality that many face.
“This period of accelerating rate hikes that we’ve seen so far has impacted the real economy because it’s lowered borrowing costs…for real people, real consumers,” he said. she declared.
“While for the street in general, historically money is still always cheap and leverage is still always high in the system, and the Fed’s pound is still just slightly below $9 trillion , double what it was during the pandemic, and since the 2008 financial crisis.”
Despite general market expectations for further 75 basis point hikes, Prins — a global economist and staunch advocate of economic reform — said the Fed would likely back away from its hawkish three-step trajectory as the disconnect between investors and wealthy institutions and the “real economy” expands.
After first reducing the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points and then neutralizing policy, Prins expects the Fed to start reversing the trend and becoming “accommodative” as the US has already recorded two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
“Whether to cut rates or increase the size of his portfolio again remains to be seen,” Prins added.
Global inflation has been pulled higher by supply chain bottlenecks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent supply bottlenecks in China due to recurring lockdowns and the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove up food and energy prices.
Central banks have argued that aggressive action is needed to prevent inflation from “taking root” in their respective economies, and have been particularly wary of consumer price inflation feeding into inflation. wages, which they believe could further exacerbate demand and therefore price increases.
During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late August, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell responded to market concerns about an impending recession caused by tighter monetary conditions by saying that a “pain” for the economy would be necessary in the fight against inflation.
Prins argued that targeting wage inflation when wage increases fail to keep pace with broader inflation was a mistake.
“I think the Fed is absolutely missing that link between what’s happening to real people in the real economy and why, and how that relates to the overall picture of inflation, that they’ve basically positioned themselves to fight. There’s just a lag here,” she said.
She argued that raising rates by central banks as a primary inflation-fighting tool created a “chasm” between individuals and institutions who were able to rely on markets when costs and prices borrowing were considerably lower, and the average consumer.
cnbc
Dr. Becky’s new book ‘Good Inside’ eases parents’ anxieties
In late February 2020, Rebecca Kennedy, a 39-year-old British-trained psychologist and Manhattan mom of three, launched an Instagram account, @drbeckygoodinside, to complement her clinical practice.
“We are the parents of the pandemic period. Books will be written about us one day. Historians will explain how difficult this time was for families and how parents heroically coped day in and day out,” Kennedy writes.
She had about 200 subscribers at the time. She now has over 1.3 million plus pre-recorded classes on topics like food fights ($54) and tantrum reduction ($95); a $276 annual subscription where followers can access exclusive content; 20 employees who help him run his growing business; and, starting tomorrow, a new book, “Good Inside: A Guide To Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” (Harper Wave).
While some may see advice from Kennedy – aka “Dr. Becky” – as valuable and ineffective (a critique of many millennial trends), her loyal clientele takes a breather, grants you your own experiences, and respectfully disagrees. Dr. Becky is this parent generation’s Dr. Spock, soothing the angst with Ivy League credentials, a good blowout, and Goop-tinged language.
“We are moving from a place of ‘What is wrong with my child and can you fix it’ to ‘What is my child struggling with and what is my role in helping them’” , she wrote. “And I’m also hoping, ‘What awaits me in this situation?’”
The book begins with the assumption that parents in every millennial were a bit lacking.
“Place your hand on your heart and deliver this important message. “I am here because I want to change,” reads the first chapter. “I want to be the hub of my intergenerational family patterns.”
How exactly does one become a pivot? First, Kennedy argues, you have to drop demands in favor of two-way communication. Instead of just telling your kids to clean their rooms, it asks them, “Do you want to clean right now or in two minutes?” If two minutes pass and the Legos stay on the floor, as they most likely will, parents should validate their children’s feelings, saying things like “I know you’re so angry you don’t want to to clean!”
Eventually, a child is expected to do what you want them to do, but Kennedy foresees that tantrums can also ensue. Epic tantrums should be met with patience and, preferably, dressing. If a child has a major meltdown, Kennedy recommends carrying them to a small space and sitting with them until they regain their composure. “A small room shows a child – through body confinement, not words – that their emotional fire cannot set an entire house on fire,” she wrote.
Mantras are recommended for parent and child. For bedtime, a child can be told to repeat “Mom is near, I am safe, my bed is comfortable”. Mom might be thinking, “It’s going to end. There will be a time when my child will sleep. I can deal with this. Kennedy doesn’t suggest wording like “A bottle of Sancerre awaits you,” but parents are free to customize as they see fit.
Time outs, a long recommended practice, are prohibited. Kennedy said they might work in the short term, but in the long term they can erode trust and the bond between parents and children.
Reena Patel, a licensed school psychologist and San Diego board-certified behavior analyst, doesn’t disagree. “Kids who are acting out are trying to communicate,” she said. “Research supports that penalties, including timeouts, are not effective.”
But Angela Caldwell, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles, agrees parents who follow Dr. Becky might find themselves frustrated at times (and with the Legos still on the floor).
“The advice you receive is good, but this is the CliffsNotes version. What should take a few paragraphs to explain could only [get] a few sentences,” she told the Post. “If your problem is small to medium in size, CliffsNotes may work. But if it’s bigger, you may need more support.
New York Post
