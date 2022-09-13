Bank of America Suggest Wider ETH Adoption After Merge

SEBA Bank is a renowned digital currency company that acts as a bridge between conventional currencies and digital currencies, like Ethereum. It’s committed to offering its customers and clients a secure and seamless trading experience.

Like regular banks, SEBA Bank allows investors and traders to perform transactions based on cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies. While these services seem good enough for its customers and clients, the company saw a need for operational expansion. To this effect, the firm has included Ethereum staking as part of its services.

SEBA Bank Includes ETH Staking In Its Services

According to SEBA Bank executive Mathias Schütz, including Ethereum staking to its services is an excellent way to be relevant to the network upgrade.

The Swiss crypto asset banking platform revealed in an announcement that Ethereum staking has successfully been added to its services. The idea is to create an opportunity for other companies that wish to make profits through ETH staking.

DeFi (Decentralized finance) services have an increasing institutional demand. The company cited that one way to meet this demand is through Ethereum staking. Schütz added that the company would play a vital role in securing the network’s future by including Ethereum staking into its services.

The cryptocurrency sector is rapidly evolving, and there’s a need for the company to follow up at the same pace. So, supporting Ethereum staking is the best way to achieve this goal, Schütz added. Moreover, he acknowledged that the Merge would mark a significant breakthrough regarding Ethereum sustainability, scalability, and security.

Other Firms In Ethereum Staking Business

SEBA Bank is not the only firm interested in incorporating Ethereum staking into its services. Some other companies are already in the business as they await the Merge. A few examples of these companies are Anchorage Digital and Ethermine.

Anchorage Digital announced in June this year that it had incorporated Ethereum staking into its operations. Anchorage is recognized as a crypto bank in the digital currency industry. The firm also cited that the new development was intended for institutional clients.

Diogo Mónica stated that there would be no chances of losses with this development. So, the institutions and the ecosystem should be prepared for a win-win operation at the start of the Ethereum staking. Diogo Mónica is the co-founder of the crypto bank Anchorage Digital.

On the other hand, Ethermine has decided to create a staking pool for its users, which is already in operation. Ethermine is the known mining pool of Ethereum.

The minimum amount required for users to engage in the staking is 0.1 Ether. In addition, through the staking pool, users will receive a 4.43% yearly interest rate on the platform.

Furthermore, the platform allowed participation in the staking with less ETH. However, such stakers will be required to pay additional fees.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com