Bay Area Jewish community and allies stand against anti-Semitic hate as crimes at record high in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Anti-Semitism is considered the oldest form of hate, and crimes against the Jewish community continue to rise across the country and here in California.
The Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council aimed to raise awareness and say enough is enough through its new campaign called “Here I am.”
In a fight against anti-Semitism, it is a unifying message from members of the Bay Area Jewish community and their allies.
Anti-Semitic crimes in the state of California are at an all-time high, up 32% since 2020 – the largest percentage increase in such crimes in state history.
In cities across the Bay Area, this has been physically documented in the form of hateful flyers targeting Jews.
A key theme of the Here I Am campaign is confronting this kind of hate.
“It’s not just about the messenger of these incidents, it’s about who can listen,” said JCRC Bay Area CEO Tyler Gregory. “We need to make sure our allies and members of our community recognize that we need to create a safe environment for Jews and other minorities.”
The allies here today are using their power to try to create that environment to fight hate.
From California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who leads law enforcement to charge people who commit hate crimes, including those of an anti-Semitic nature.
To Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congress to increase funding for the nonprofit Security Program by $70 million to help support the Jewish community.
Steps forward, but they say the job of stopping anti-Semitism is not done.
“We can never be satisfied with what we’ve already done and not keep the pedal to the metal,” the Ashoo rep said.
“My prayer is that Hineni becomes Hine Anachnu, ‘we are there,’” Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “We are ready. We are ready to do what is necessary to eliminate anti-Semitism from our community so that we can all live together in peace and survive.”
After a dismal offensive performance in a 17-14 loss to Appalachia State — one of the biggest upsets in Texas A&M history — Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was called on Monday. he was considering giving up his call-to-play duties.
“In time, I would,” Fisher said. “It’s possible. You always evaluate these things.”
Texas A&M is 103rd nationally in total offense after earning just nine first downs and 186 total offensive yards against Appalachian State, which gave up 63 points to North Carolina the previous week.
Last season, the Aggies ranked 71st in total offense (392.4 yards per game), 88th in passing (208.6 ypg) and finished 56th in scoring offense (29.3 ppg), recording 24 points or less in six games while stumbling to an 8-4 Finale.
Fisher was asked – as someone who called games dating back to 1991 at Samford and went on to win national titles as offensive coordinator at LSU with Nick Saban and later as Florida State head coach – if his ego would prevent him from letting go.
“No,” he said. “I’m always [about] whatever it takes to win. Winning takes all effect on everything. I promise you.”
The question has followed Fisher for years since he became FSU head coach after serving as Bobby Bowden’s offensive coordinator for three seasons.
In 2012, the year before Jameis Winston joined, Fisher faced similar questions and said he planned to delegate playcalling to a coordinator.
“I wanted to call games for three, four, five [years], whatever it took to get established,” said Fisher, who was in his third year as head coach, according to the Palm Beach Post. “We have an offensive coordinator here to put him back or to hire, anything. It was in my five-year plan.”
Fisher told A&M that his offensive philosophy is “a conglomeration of playcalling” based on the contribution of his offensive team. Fisher shuffled his offensive staff before the start of the season, moving Darrell Dickey from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach, James Coley from tight ends to wide receivers, and Dameyune Craig from wide receivers to quarterbacks. Dickey and Coley are offensive co-coordinators, but Fisher calls the plays.
Fisher also said Monday that he “might” consider a quarterback change after starter Haynes King went 13 of 20 for 97 yards on Saturday. He said there were several reasons for the attack’s difficulties, such as missed blocks or bad routes, and said he wouldn’t blame all of the problems on King.
“We will assess everything this week,” he said. “We will evaluate each position this week.”
Tuesday’s racing tips feature selections from Yarmouth, Wolverhampton, Redcar and Uttoxeter.
talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.
The lightly run 3yo was neutered in July and comes back with huge potential for Juddmonte and Sir Michael Stoute.
The Kingman gelding was by far at Chelmsford at the latest, but has shown more respectable placings before, including only on turf at Sandown.
This fourth was behind Francesco Clemente who won at Newmarket by nine lengths in a class 2 contest and regular in this Ajero sphere.
It seems to be a battle between the two market favourites, Tarhib, who is only in his second race since a wind-op.
And Makarova who has been placed behind top winners like Gale Force Maya who has since won multiple times and Adaay In Asia who has twice won the rebound in Class 2 handicaps.
But it is Makarova, trained by Ed Walker, who looks like the overpriced selection.
The Bowens combine to send this ten-year-old boy who has a great chance of taking this given a suddenly renewed hunting career which has already seen him win five times this season.
He had never won before and also finished third and second since his first win at Ffos Las in June.
Won by six lengths last time out and is clearly in winning form with three straight wins by a combined 26 lengths.
Finished ninth in a Group 3 last time out, but was second and first before that, so should be up to the task returning to a Class 4 venture against weaker rivals, with just one win before.
The two-year-old could show a lot of improvement this time around, but this exposed Golden Horn type should thrive.
Become a promising middle-distance runner with a big win at Pontefract in June winning by more than two lengths.
Debuted behind Francesco Clemente at Newmarket, but in April, which included later winners including Group 2 rider Secret State, who finished second in the Voltigeur Stakes.
A Virginia man who thought he had won $600 with a scratch off lottery ticket was quite surprised when lottery staffers told him he had actually won a bit more.
Annandale resident Jose Flores Velasquez had won $1 million, to be exact.
Velasquez went to a Virginia Lottery customer service center in Prince William County in August to claim his $600 prize when staff members broke the news to him: he was the second winner of the the 20X the Money lottery, which featured “prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million,” the Virginia Lottery announced last week.
The odds of Velasquez winning a $1 million prize in the 20X the Money game were 1 in 1,754,400. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 3.65.
He bought the $10 bill at a Safeway supermarket in Annandale, about 15 miles west of Washington, DC, when he stopped for soft drinks after work.
When given the choice of receiving the $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $759,878 before taxes, Velasquez opted for the one-time payment.
He said he plans to use the money “to take care of his family and eventually start his own business.”
The Safeway supermarket that sold Velasquez the winning ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus, the Virginia Lottery said.
There is one more unclaimed top prize ticket in the 20X the Money game, which had three winning tickets for a $1 million prize.
President Joe Biden is used to pushing the lines on the campaign trail, and during his Monday “Cancer Moonshot” speech in Boston, he had some memorable moments.
During his speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden spoke about what his administration is doing to meet the goals he set in February to reduce the number of cancer deaths in the states by 50%. States over the next 25 years and dramatically improve the lives of cancer patients. and their caregivers.
Biden referenced Boston’s best and brightest during his speech, including former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, whose name was lovingly pronounced “Mah-ty.”
But, in an unfortunate flub, the president screwed up the name of the National Cancer Institute’s new director, Brigham and Women’s Hospital surgical oncologist Monica Bertagnolli.
When it came time to acknowledge Bertagnolli, Biden misspoke and called the oncologist “Monica Bertalia.”
Biden quickly recovered, apologizing and pronouncing his name correctly. He then toyed with a joke saying “Monica, you can call me Bidden.”
Bertagnolli’s name wasn’t the only one Biden got wrong during the speech. Earlier, Biden called Representative for Massachusetts’ 4th congressional district Jake Auchincloss “Jack” before correcting himself.
Unfortunately for Auchincloss, this isn’t the first time Biden has missed his name, although this time it was a much less egregious mistake.
In July, Biden came across the name Auchincloss, referring it to the rep “Auchincloss-sauce” before confusing him by asking, “Where is she?”
But perhaps Biden’s most notable nod to Boston during the speech was the heartfelt tribute he paid to the Kennedy family.
Biden spoke to Caroline Kennedy, President Kennedy’s daughter and current US Ambassador to Australia, when he spoke about former Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy’s battle with brain cancer, as well as his his son Beau Biden’s struggle with the same disease.
“Caroline, I couldn’t be here and not talk about your Uncle Teddy. He was one of my dearest friends,” Biden said.
“One of the things that brings us together is family and the fear of cancer, which he and my Beau fought to the bitter end and died months apart.”
Biden served with Ted Kennedy in the US Senate for more than 30 years. Kennedy died of a brain tumor in 2009 and Beau Biden died of it in 2015.
Biden then described a letter Ted Kennedy’s wife wrote to him after Beau’s death, in which she included a quote from Ted Kennedy’s father, Joe P. Kennedy Sr.
“Caroline, your grandfather wrote, and I quote: ‘When someone close to you leaves your life, you think about what he could have done with a few more years, and you wonder what you are going to do with the rest is up to you,” Biden said.
“’Then one day, because there’s a world to live in, you find that you’re a part of it, trying to accomplish something. Something he didn’t have time to do. And maybe that’s the reason for all this. I hope.”
Biden went on to say that’s what he and so many others are trying to do with his Cancer Moonshot initiative. They are “trying to live a life worthy of the loved ones they have lost and those they can still save,” he said.
Biden ended with a quote from President Kennedy, whose speech about putting a man on the moon inspired the Cancer Moonshot initiative.
“President Kennedy said on this day 60 years ago, ‘We have set sail on this new sea because there is vital new knowledge to be gained which must be used for the progress of all.’ “
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Gov. JB Pritzker and other Illinois officials are touting the rollout of income and property tax refunds this week, but some taxpayers may still have to take an extra step to receive their money.
The refunds, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that passed earlier this year, apply to many state residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or who paid property taxes during that calendar year.
Taxpayers will be eligible for an income tax refund of $50 for single filers or $100 for joint filers, provided their income is less than $200,000 or $400,000, depending on the state. of the statement.
Those with dependents will also receive a $100 refund per claimed dependent, and filers will be eligible for up to three such refunds.
For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a refund of up to $300, provided they paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and have a lower adjusted gross income $250,000 for single filers, or $500,000 for spouses. declarants.
If residents have filed taxes for 2021, they will receive refunds through the same payment method they received their refunds with.
For residents who have NOT filed a tax return, you may still be eligible.
Depending on the state, residents can still receive an income tax refund check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to complete a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, officials say.
Residents who are not legally required to complete tax forms must do so if they wish to be eligible for refunds.
For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 tax return, or did not file their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a refund. These people must complete Form IL-1040-PTR to be eligible, according to officials.
Those seeking refunds have until Oct. 17 to complete the appropriate forms, according to state officials.
Residents waiting for refund checks should note that it can take up to eight weeks to receive payment, with those enrolled in direct deposit likely receiving their payments sooner than that. Residents can also check the status of their refunds by visiting the state’s website or calling 1-800-732-8866.
A new study published in the journal Science finds that even the most aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are not enough to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damage which, in turn, cause more global warming.
One of the most worrying risks of climate change, for example, is that permafrost – a layer of frozen ground in the polar regions – will continue to melt, releasing planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. that are currently embedded in the ground. . Arctic permafrost alone contains about 51 times more carbon than all 2019 global emissions, according to NASA, and if it thaws, it would accelerate global warming at an alarming rate. The last two global agreements on climate change negotiated by the United Nations set an ambitious goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with a target of falling back from 2°C (3.6°F), in order to avoid this kind of disaster.
But the new study finds that permafrost may melt permanently even if warming remains between the current 1.1°C warming and 1.5°C, and becomes “likely” if warming is between 1.5 °C and 2°C.
In addition to permafrost thaw, other potential risks include “collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets” and “death of low-latitude coral reefs”. If the Greenland ice sheet melts entirely, it could cause sea levels to rise by 20 feet. Last year, a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany found that a sea level rise of 3 to 6 feet due to partial melting of the Greenland ice sheet is already likely to happen, although at its current rate it would take centuries. A large-scale ice sheet collapse could have a wide range of dramatic consequences, including disruption of the Atlantic Overturning Meridional Circulation Current, a band of warm water that flows northeast through the Atlantic Ocean, which would cause a much colder winter. temperatures in Europe.
Coral reefs – underwater structures in the ocean made up of the skeletons of marine invertebrates called corals – create an ecosystem that supports robust plant and animal life, and the mass death of coral reefs would deprive marine life of their habitat, destroying the biodiversity of the oceans.
Another emerging tipping point is the dieback of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon covers over 2 million square miles and acts as a huge carbon sink that helps control temperature rise. Its destruction could release years’ worth of global carbon emissions. Dieback refers to the risk that after logging and forest fires, the Amazon will no longer regrow as rainforest due to warmer temperatures that increase water evaporation and dry out the vegetation. A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in March found that the Amazon could be reaching a tipping point where dieback begins.
“Since I first assessed climate tipping points in 2008, the list has grown and our assessment of the risk they pose has increased significantly,” said Tim Lenton, professor of climate change at the University of Exeter in England, co-author of the new study. in science, said in a statement.
“We can already see signs of destabilization in parts of the West Antarctica and Greenland ice sheets, in permafrost regions, the Amazon rainforest and potentially the Atlantic overturning circulation as well,” the report said. lead author of the scientific study, David Armstrong McKay, who is affiliated. with the Stockholm Resilience Center and the University of Exeter, said. “The world is already at risk of tipping points. As global temperatures rise, more tipping points become possible.
The release of the study was timed to coincide with a three-day conference, starting Monday, to analyze climate tipping points.
Currently, the world is on track to exceed 1.5°C of warming. Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent scientific analysis, studied the national emission reduction plans published at the last United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, and found that the world is on the good track between 1.7°C and 2.6°C warm-up. (The lower figure takes big promises of far-flung emissions cuts at face value, while the higher figure is based on the policies nations have actually adopted.) half and half.
But now it looks like even stronger action may be needed to avert catastrophic climate change. The authors of the scientific study say their research on tipping points demonstrates this.
“The risk of crossing tipping points can be reduced by rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, starting immediately,” McKay said.
