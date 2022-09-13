Bay Area Jewish community and allies stand against anti-Semitic hate as crimes at record high in California

A new study published in the journal Science finds that even the most aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are not enough to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damage which, in turn, cause more global warming.

One of the most worrying risks of climate change, for example, is that permafrost – a layer of frozen ground in the polar regions – will continue to melt, releasing planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. that are currently embedded in the ground. . Arctic permafrost alone contains about 51 times more carbon than all 2019 global emissions, according to NASA, and if it thaws, it would accelerate global warming at an alarming rate. The last two global agreements on climate change negotiated by the United Nations set an ambitious goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with a target of falling back from 2°C (3.6°F), in order to avoid this kind of disaster.

But the new study finds that permafrost may melt permanently even if warming remains between the current 1.1°C warming and 1.5°C, and becomes “likely” if warming is between 1.5 °C and 2°C.

The Duvanny Yar site near the city of Chersky, Russia, provides a side view of permafrost thaw taking place underground. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

In addition to permafrost thaw, other potential risks include “collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets” and “death of low-latitude coral reefs”. If the Greenland ice sheet melts entirely, it could cause sea levels to rise by 20 feet. Last year, a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany found that a sea level rise of 3 to 6 feet due to partial melting of the Greenland ice sheet is already likely to happen, although at its current rate it would take centuries. A large-scale ice sheet collapse could have a wide range of dramatic consequences, including disruption of the Atlantic Overturning Meridional Circulation Current, a band of warm water that flows northeast through the Atlantic Ocean, which would cause a much colder winter. temperatures in Europe.

Coral reefs – underwater structures in the ocean made up of the skeletons of marine invertebrates called corals – create an ecosystem that supports robust plant and animal life, and the mass death of coral reefs would deprive marine life of their habitat, destroying the biodiversity of the oceans.

Another emerging tipping point is the dieback of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon covers over 2 million square miles and acts as a huge carbon sink that helps control temperature rise. Its destruction could release years’ worth of global carbon emissions. Dieback refers to the risk that after logging and forest fires, the Amazon will no longer regrow as rainforest due to warmer temperatures that increase water evaporation and dry out the vegetation. A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in March found that the Amazon could be reaching a tipping point where dieback begins.

Dead coral on the ocean floor near Key Largo, Florida, in September 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

“Since I first assessed climate tipping points in 2008, the list has grown and our assessment of the risk they pose has increased significantly,” said Tim Lenton, professor of climate change at the University of Exeter in England, co-author of the new study. in science, said in a statement.

“We can already see signs of destabilization in parts of the West Antarctica and Greenland ice sheets, in permafrost regions, the Amazon rainforest and potentially the Atlantic overturning circulation as well,” the report said. lead author of the scientific study, David Armstrong McKay, who is affiliated. with the Stockholm Resilience Center and the University of Exeter, said. “The world is already at risk of tipping points. As global temperatures rise, more tipping points become possible.

The release of the study was timed to coincide with a three-day conference, starting Monday, to analyze climate tipping points.

The Kuskokwim River in Napakiak, Alaska in December 2019. Climate change is a contributing factor to erosion caused by the Kuskokwim. (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Currently, the world is on track to exceed 1.5°C of warming. Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent scientific analysis, studied the national emission reduction plans published at the last United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, and found that the world is on the good track between 1.7°C and 2.6°C warm-up. (The lower figure takes big promises of far-flung emissions cuts at face value, while the higher figure is based on the policies nations have actually adopted.) half and half.

But now it looks like even stronger action may be needed to avert catastrophic climate change. The authors of the scientific study say their research on tipping points demonstrates this.

“The risk of crossing tipping points can be reduced by rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, starting immediately,” McKay said.

