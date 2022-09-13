Bitcoin And Ethereum Wick Down Ahead Of CPI

Volatility has stuck the crypto market as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum trend to the downside. The two largest cryptocurrencies are reacting negatively and with volatility to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,600 after a rejection north of $22,000 and a 4% loss in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,640 with a 6% loss over the same period after an aggressive crash from a major resistance area near $1,8000.
Both cryptocurrencies made a sudden move to the downside before the CPI print. Bitcoin quickly dropped to around $21,300 while Ethereum crashed to $1,640, the current price action is filling into those downside moves and hints at a potential further downside for the cryptocurrencies.
CPI Prints Beats Expectations, What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?
The U.S. CPI print came in at 8.3% with a core CPI rising to 6.3%, expectations for the former stood at 8.1%. In other words, the market was expecting inflation to be lower than today’s metrics with the hopes of relief in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).
A low CPI combined with a slowdown in the economy might have provided the financial institution with room to relax on its interest rate hike. However, market participants are pricing in another 75 basis points (bps) hike for the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
There is a small chance, according to recent market expectations, of a more aggressive from the Fed with a 100-bps hike in interest rates. The current monetary policy of the financial institution has broken havoc across global markets and risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin.
A 100 bps hike might push BTC’s price down into its yearly lows and beyond. Economist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger said the following about the CPI print and its implication on the U.S. Fed monetary policy:
Dreadful core CPI numbers. The 0.3% MoM miss should delay any Fed pivot by at least two months. Shorts should have it easy for a while, BTD can wait.
What Could Prevent Further Losses For Bitcoin And Ethereum
The coming days are bound to see more volatility as the CPI print, market expectations about a hawkish Fed, combined with the upcoming Ethereum “Merge”. The event that will complete this network transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” has caused a lot of hype across the crypto market.
A portion of market participants is expecting the Ethereum price to operate under a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, others expect a breach of the resistance around $2,000, and others expect the price to continue dropping from current levels.
The latter has led to a spike in upside liquidity, as traders continue to short ETH and getting “squeezed” by larger investors. This could provide ETH with the ammunition to reclaim the area around $1,700, as the market heads into “The Merge”.
Fetch-ai Network, which is powered by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, recently on-boarded 40,000 more users and is focused on scaling its network usage.
Fetch-ai Network has reached this milestone right after announcing its $150 Million Development fund, which was through a collaboration with MEXC Global and ByBit. Fetch-ai Network’s innovative technology, referred to as Autonomous Economic Agents (AEA), are being supported by powerful AI tech and can offer advanced automation within any industry. These solutions may serve the needs of millions of users. Moreover, these agent-enabled systems provide flexibility, speed, and cryptographic security, which is comparable to leading layer-1 solutions.
Moving forward with its goal to scale its ecosystem of dApps and user-base, Fetch-ai Network has on-boarded 40,000 unique users from Get My Slice. There are also plans underway to on-board millions of Web3 users.
As mentioned in the announcement, the Fetch-ai Network has been committed to supporting a Web3-enabled digital economy where users have control over their data. Users can also provide consent for others to access their data. Evidenced by its partnerships across the crypto ecosystem, with platforms like Bosch and Festo, the Fetch-ai network is focused on welcoming many other Web2 services to an interconnected ecosystem of dApps. This new environment prioritizes data privacy, and the development of smarter automation tech. As explained in the update, the key to lowering entry barriers for less tech-savvy users is by offering easy-to-use applications.
Replacing Web2 Marketplaces with Web3 Tech Stacks
Get My Slice is one of the pioneers in the consumer-centered data marketplace and with a unique user-base of around 40,000 users, they’re focused on helping consumers control and monetize their data. This data may be created during typical online activities and can be stored securely within the Web3 ecosystem.
Fetch-ai Network will reportedly assist Get My Slice (GMS) with transitioning from a Web 2.0 based direct cash (FIAT) incentivization system to an all-digital economy using Web 3.0 technology stacks. Currently under development is the dedicated token based on Fetch-ai network tokenomics with FET token as the main token used for facilitating user transactions and smart contract usage.
The new platform users and the Fetch-ai Network community will be able to access a dedicated data marketplace that’s powered by Fetch-ai network tokenomics. This should encourage the ongoing development of a more equitable ecosystem for end-users, where they’re able to truly own and control how their data might be used.
Playing an important role in the onboarding of 40,000 users will be the Fetch wallet. As confirmed in the update, the Fetch-ai network team is working on further enhancing its native wallet, so that it can address the requirements of Web3 platform users.
Kamal Ved, Chief Product Officer of Fetch-ai Network, remarked:
“We are constantly looking for use cases that leverage the core tenets of Web 3.0 and give all the participants equitable control with fine grained incentivization avenues. Use cases around data sharing based rewards such as the Get My Slice product offering can benefit using the Fetch-ai Network’s Web 3.0 tech stack of blockchain, agent based automation and AI to democratize data sharing.”
With a comprehensive roadmap to be revealed soon, Get My Slice have plans to provide a more robust platform for all users. This would require that the current Web 2.0 based data marketplace model be replaced with a private, transparent, and user-friendly alternative.
Abra Bank will debut in 2023 as the first licensed US bank as per the platform.
Abra will also debut a new product called Abra Boost.
Abra, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered out of California, has announced that it would establish two banks: Abra Bank and Abra International. Customers and companies in the United States will benefit from the former’s digital asset services, while the latter will be able to take advantage of its growth opportunities outside.
Abra Bank, the business just announced, will debut in 2023 as the first licensed US bank, paving the way for customers in the US to use cryptocurrencies and have access to worldwide fiat on and off ramps. By the end of 2022, Abra International should be available to provide users outside the United States access to the same features.
The firm stated:
“We believe that for Abra, this is a defining moment that brings us closer to our mission to make financial independence and well-being accessible to everyone, everywhere.”
Benefit of Both Worlds
The exchange has given its word that the new banks it is helping to form would operate lawfully and ethically. Customer privacy and data integrity will be prioritized throughout.
The platform further stated:
“Abra believes that the best way to become the default Web 3 wallet and crypto bank for everyone is by embracing a global regulatory framework that provides for transparency, oversight, security, and agency.”
As part of the rollout of the new financial services, Abra will also debut a new product called Abra Boost. As of the 3rd of October 2022, it will be available online for all eligible depositors to store and receive interest on their cryptocurrency holdings.
In the United States, the function will only be accessible to institutional and accredited investors. However, regular investors will be able to use it in other countries.
Recommended For You:
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Bank Accounts Free From ED
Bitcoin (BTC) easily brushed past the $22,500 mark today as seen a couple of hours ago.
Bitcoin now trades at $22,342.12
BTC’s bull run triggered by Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin registered 18% gains so far since September 9
Bitcoin was able to peak on a Monday and as shown on Coingecko charts, BTC was trading at $22,610, up 14.5% in the last seven days.
The gains that BTC have registered is said to be brought about by the uptick in the stock market – kind of like a domino effect.
BTC Offshoots Key Resistance Of $21K
James of “Invest Answers”, a popular Bitcoin trader and influencer, have this notion that BTC is now veering towards the $24K mark.
But, crypto experts are also quick to warn traders to be wary and avoid executing a pump-and-dump maneuver especially due to extremely risky macroeconomic conditions.
On September 9, BTC has registered a nearly 20% gain so far and moved close towards the long-term descending trendline with a key resistance at $23,000.
It seems that Bitcoin’s bullish movement has been triggered by the Ethereum Merge which is announced to be rolled out on September 14. BTC was also able to bounce back from a nearly oversold zone at 32 to now at a reading of 39.
On-chain metrics also show the appearance of a bullish divergence with the RSI forming an ascending trendline with the coin’s weekly candlesticks cascading down.
More so, BTC’s MACD has also managed to cross over following a spike in buying activity.
Since January, Bitcoin price has been straight bearish showing one low after another.
With that in mind, traders must keep an eye on a BTC price push that goes above $25,600 or a breach to the 200-MA at the $30K zone that hints an optimistic change in trends.
The key here is to wait and see whether the bull run will continue or if the current trend remains consistent.
CPI, PPI Date To Be Released September 13
Several macroeconomic conditions continue to cause rapid fluctuations in the market.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to continue battling inflation with Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, having strong convictions that the central bank can push the inflation numbers under 2%.
More so, Loretta Mester, Cleveland Fed President, and Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed President are both strong advocates against the perils of inflation.
At this point, the CME Fed Watch Tool has revealed a 95% probability of 75 bps. The current interest target rate is at 225 to 250 bps but Mester says that the Fed might increase the interest rate above 400 bps in the quest to fight off inflation.
CPI date is set to be rolled out on September 13, alongside the CPI for both Euro and UK, as well as the PPI for the United States.
BTC total market cap at $431 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Coinpedia, Chart from TradingView.com
GBR Coin, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that promises to be one of the fastest and most secure Web3 frameworks in the market, is ahead of schedule with the tasks listed on their roadmap. This comes after the team has successfully laid down the necessary foundations for their upcoming ICO which was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.
Due to the relentless drive and continued effort of the GBR Coin team, the project milestones listed on the GBR Coin website have been achieved much sooner than the team had initially planned. Perhaps the biggest milestone is the team moving up the date for their ICO. According to the team, they are now looking at launching their ICO towards the end of this month.
On top of the rescheduled ICO, the team has also entered into an R&D phase with Crypto Intelligents, officially launched their project and have submitted numerous partnership proposals with real estate companies from across the globe to build early momentum towards their market presence and dominance objectives.
Furthermore, the project’s website has gone live and the team is completing their final milestone for the third quarter of 2022 – listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and other crypto market tracking websites.
Being built by a veteran team of professionals in the real estate industry, GBR Coin’s decentralized platform will combat some of the major limitations of blockchain and digital currency technology head on, namely highly-volatile prices, slow network throughput, and rising transaction fees.
In addition, the GBR platform will equip any real estate investors with the tools and technology needed to maximize the profitability of their property investments. Functionalities such as being able to verify the validity of investments, as well as market analysis and trading bots designed to ensure price stability, will enable investors to achieve and maintain peak profit margins.
About GBR Coin
GBR Coin is a real estate and investment company based in Dubai. The team behind the project has been an active player in the real estate industry for over 25 years, and their services include 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, the marketing and purchase of investment properties, as well as full service property management.
The native token of the GBR platform, GBR, is built on top of the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and has a total supply of 60,000,000 tokens, wherein 40% will be sold via private and public sales, 25% for company allotment, 20% for advisors and partners, and 15% for the ecosystem and general marketing.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Investors may speculate on the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency.
The merging event planned for later this week is a major factor in the soaring demand.
One of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges, CME Group, will soon provide Ethereum options contracts. Derivative instruments, such as options and futures, provide investors with additional avenues for speculating on the price movements of underlying assets.
Options contracts serve the same purpose as futures contracts but do not obligate the holder to purchase or sell the underlying asset until the contract’s expiration date. Thus, investors may speculate on the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization by purchasing Ethereum options and exercising them at a certain future time.
The Merge Bringing in Demand
The significant increase in trading activity on CME Group’s Ethereum futures product over the last several months is largely responsible for the launch of options. Tim McCourt, global head of stock and FX products at the business, said that Ethereum futures have “seen a 43% increase in average daily volume year over year.” With the release of this new options product, traders in the derivatives market now have more alternatives at their disposal.
McCourt stated:
“The launch of our new Ether options contracts is particularly well-timed to provide the crypto community with another important tool to gain access to and manage exposure to ether.”
He also said that the merging event planned for later this week is a major factor in the soaring demand. The Ethereum network’s consensus mechanism will transition from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) to the less resource-intensive proof-of-stake (PoS) as a result of the upgrade. The Ethereum Foundation claims that the network’s energy consumption would drop by 99.5% after the merging event.
Recommended For You:
Ethereum Has a Major Security Challenge on Post Merge
Picture this! It’s the mid-1980s. The internet, which was going to connect everyone around the world and revolutionize how they communicated, had just started, and everyone wanted a part of it.
Fast forward to the early-mid 2000s, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Tumblr had just arrived on the scene, and social media was born.
Today, the Metaverse is the new kid on the block, and it just seems like people can’t stop talking about how it is redefining the digital real estate landscape and how it will change how we interact with the internet, and each other, forever.
But wait, “Metaverse,” “Digital Estate”, what do those mean, and more importantly, what’s the hype all about?
What Is Digital Real Estate, and How Does It Relate to the Metaverse?
Digital real estate is, simply put, property that exists on the internet. Traditionally, this used to be in the form of websites, social media accounts, or even email lists.
However, today, digital real estate includes virtual spaces and assets in the Metaverse which you can own, lease, or develop, just like in the physical world.
The Metaverse is a term used to describe the virtual world where people can interact with each other and with digital content in an immersive experience.
This virtual world can take many forms, but it typically includes some combination of 3D avatars, virtual spaces, and other virtual assets such as in-world tokens.
So, from having meetings with employees in a virtual office to selling digital art or fashion in a virtual gallery to exploring exotic virtual worlds with fantastic avatars and breath-taking creatures, the Metaverse provides opportunities for businesses to do things that were once impossible, or at least impractical.
Now that we know what digital real estate is and what the Metaverse is, let’s take a look at some specific Metaverse projects that are helping to shape the digital real estate landscape.
Projects That Show Why Digital Real Estate is Worth the Hype
There are many different Metaverse projects out there, but here are three that show the potential of digital real estate and the Metaverse.
SIDUS HEROES
A major upcoming project that is set to make waves and leverage digital real estate potential in Metaverse gaming is SIDUS HEROES.
The brainchild of a massive collaboration between some of the best minds in blockchain tech and gaming, with a large supporter base, SIDUS HEROES is set in a virtual universe inhabited by NFT characters from twelve technological races with unique traits and features.
The game is notably listed as one of New Zoo’s top 10 gaming projects to look out for and one of Coin Market Cap’s top NFT games for 2022.
Conceived as a game where players can travel to all corners of the Metaverse and seek out various adventures, SIDUS HEROES has also forayed into adding digital real estate value into its gameplay.
SIDUS HEROES metaverse apartments are the form of digital real estate in the game that can be bought, sold, or rented out to other players. The apartments are located in the capital city of the in-game universe and provide private space quarters where players can store virtual household items within the game.
With only 6000 apartments of different rarity, i.e., Common, Epic, and Legendary, in the game, they have been designed with various features and amenities that make them worth investing in for players.
These include robots, which provide bonuses for investment activities within the game; plants, which produce the fruits that upgrade the in-game heroes and pets; and workbenches, which are used to create new pharmaceutical items.
Of course, players can use these assets to develop different industries within the game, which can translate into actual revenue for whoever is holding them.
Apartments in the SIDUS HEROES metaverse will soon be out for sale, and early investors can start to get their hands on these valuable in-game assets. With the digital real estate landscape getting heated up and projects like SIDUS HEROES leading the charge, it’s advisable to keep your eyes peeled, follow updates on its Opensea, Twitter, and Discord channels, watch out for its upcoming release, and keep your crypto wallet ready.
The successful precedent set by similar projects with established communities, innovative gaming marketplace, and ecosystems like SIDUS HEROES highlights that players have every reason to invest in digital real estate for their game-play value and investment potential.
Let’s check out two of these similar projects below.
Otherside BAYC
The Otherside BAYC is an offshoot of the successful Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project. Yuga Labs, BAYC Creator, announced the project in March 2022 and was launched on 30th April 2022.
Although the Otherside Metaverse is currently in development, it is already one of the most talked about projects in the Metaverse space.
The world will feature playable characters will feature up to 10,000 playable characters in a massively multiplayer online role-playing game.
Its in-world natural voice chat also takes in-world communication to its next level.
With the awe-inspiring tour that Bored Ape and Mutant Ape owners participated in during July, it’s easy to see why 55,000 Otherdeed–plots of land in the Otherside sales were sold for more than $300 million when the project’s first round of land selling concluded; and why the value of Otherdeeds has grown over time, enabling it to scale over $1 billion in sales in the secondary market, becoming the fastest NFT collection to do so.
Illuvium
Illuvium is another upcoming Ethereum-based MMORPG, set to be officially released in 2022 on Mac and PC.
With 100,000 land plots available in the game, 22,000 were put up for sale for early investors and prospective sellers, making over $72 million in sales.
Like in real life, the owners can use these plots in various ways to make money. These include mining fuel to sell to game players, generating NFT blueprints, renting space to other players, etc.
These possibilities have made many enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the game’s official launch and a possible future land sale.
Key Takeaway
Digital real estate is worth the hype, and Metaverse projects are a big part of why. While the three projects discussed above lend credence to the explosive potential of digital real estate, it happens that SIDUS HEROES is the only one with a launch coming up soon for interested players.
Although it is in its early adoption phase, placing a cap on how much it can multiply in value is impossible. Like NFTs and actual real estate, the primary driver of digital real estate’s value is scarcity. With a limited supply of apartments, coupled with an ever-growing demand for them, the value of digital real estate will only increase with time. For example, while the BAYC project minted at 0.08 ETH, just a little over a year later, its floor price on the Open Sea is 72.6 ETH.
These projects are changing the way we think about virtual worlds and asset ownership, and they have the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry. With so much potential, it’s no wonder that more value is increasingly being attached and generated by digital real estate.