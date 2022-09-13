Bitcoin Brutalized After August CPI Data Release

- UnoCoin has halted its IMPS and NEFT instant withdrawal services, as per reports.
- The platform recently introduced a reward program for its users.
According to the latest reports, one of the prominent Indian crypto exchange platforms, UnoCoin has suspended its IMPS and NEFT instant withdrawal services. The UnoCoin users can collect their investments from the exchange, after a few business days. For this, the investors can submit a fund withdrawal request to the platform, as per the sources.
UnoCoin to Expand Their Services
The trading platform, UnoCoin, was founded in 2013. The firm has more than 2 million users across the world. To expand its service to a wider area, the exchange already partnered with various crypto companies.
Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & Co-Founder of UnoCoin, recently stated:
We processed transactions worth more than ₹2 billion per month for more than nineteen lakh customers and now aim to acquire a majority share of users across the nation. We want to extend heartfelt gratitude to the existing users and stakeholders for their unwavering support over the years.
The Indian crypto exchange is adapting various strategies to expand its functionalities across the country and the world. Recently, the platform introduced a reward program for its traders, to enable their customers to receive 51% of the trading fees on each transaction.
Additionally, to reach a wider audience in tier-II and tier-III cities, UnoCoin has previously launched a new brand identity with an updated website design, and iOS application. The Indian citizen can access UnoCoin’s application in various Indian languages.