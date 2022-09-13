Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Major Surge
Bitcoin is moving in a positive zone above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could climb higher if there is a clear move above the $22,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin settled above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is consolidating gains and might eye a fresh surge above the $22,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price gained pace for a clear move above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels. The price even settled above the $22,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Recently, it made an attempt to clear the $22,500 resistance zone. A high was formed near $22,473 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $22,200 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $22,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,500 level. A close above the $22,500 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $23,200. Any more gains might send the price towards the $24,000 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,000 zone.
The next major support is near the trend line and $21,800. It is near 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high. The first major support is now forming near the $21,500 level. A downside break below the $21,500 level might send the price towards the $21,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,800, followed by $21,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,450, $22,500 and $23,200.
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?
Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin.
Even though the Bitcoin price has stabilized, the $18,000-$19,000 price range remains critical.
If the cryptocurrency fails to trade above its present level and falls near $18,000, its next trading zone will be at $15,000. Buyers seem to have returned to the market owing to the relief rally.
Technical indicators have also painted a bullish picture for Bitcoin on the daily chart. Demand for Bitcoin has to remain constant in order for the coin to stay optimistic on its daily chart.
The coin could go to $24,000. However, that price level may prove to be a strong barrier for Bitcoin.
That could in turn push the price of Bitcoin to its closest support line. If Bitcoin manages to hold above $22,000, there are chances that it could trade close to $24,000.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $22,100 at the time of writing. However, there has been a relief rally in recent days after a period of consolidation.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $24,000, but the aforementioned level could prove to be a strong resistance mark for Bitcoin.
Local support for the coin was at $19,000 and then at $18,000. If Bitcoin reaches $18,000, it is possible that it will aim for $15,000.
The volume of Bitcoin traded in the last session declined, which was a sign of increased selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
BTC has been flashing signs of optimism over the last couple of days.
It is still to be seen how Bitcoin price fares above the $22,000 price mark.
The outlook for Bitcoin price has turned positive, with buying strength increasing over the past few trading sessions.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which indicated that buyers outnumbered sellers at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price travelled above the 20-SMA line, signalling that buyers were driving price momentum in the market.
Increased demand would push the 20-SMA line to crossover the 50-SMA line, thereby increasing the chance of bullishness.
Other technical indicators of Bitcoin also seemed to side with the bulls at press time. The overall price direction of the coin was positive, as depicted by the technical indicators.
The Directional Movement Index was positive, with the +DI line above the -DI line. However, the Average Directional Index (red) sagged slightly.
This meant that price momentum could lose steam. Bollinger Bands indicate volatility, and the slight opening of the bands means that there could be a chance of a price fluctuation.
Here’s Where Investors Expect Cardano (ADA) Price To Be At The End Of September
Cardano (ADA) remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but the digital asset’s decline from its all-time high back in 2021 has left in its wake a lot of bearish sentiment. These sentiments have not seemed to change even through the numerous recoveries that have been recorded by the digital asset. Even now, investors do not look favorably upon the digital asset as they do not expect any significant growth from the digital asset.
Investors Say $0.6 For ADA In September
The “Price Estimates” feature that was introduced by Coinmarketcap allows investors to be able to enter their price predictions for a cryptocurrency and the tool then takes an average of these predictions. ADA is one of the cryptocurrencies that has seen a lot of interest when it comes to this feature, attracting more than 14,000 estimates in the month of September alone. But even such interest has had no positive bearing on the expected movement of the asset for the month.
The average of the submitted estimates shows that investors expect the price of the digital asset to top out at $0.61 by the time the month of September elapses. This same sentiment is carried throughout the estimates for the next six months, which gets significantly worse as time goes on.
Cardano set at $0.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
For the longer term, investors expect the digital asset’s price to drop further from where it currently is, with an average estimate of $0.49 by the end of the year 2022. What this shows is that there is more positive sentiment toward the digital asset for the shorter terms.
Cardano May Change Direction
Now, the Coinmarketcap price estimates may show bearish sentiment, but this does not exactly mean that is how the market will go. One thing to keep in mind is that important upgrades usually have positive impacts on the price of a cryptocurrency, and with the Vasil hard fork less than a week away, there is the possibility of a turn in the tide for the digital asset.
A good example is what is currently happening with the price of Ethereum ahead of the Merge. According to the countdown, the move to the proof of stake mechanism is less than 3 days away, and the price of ETH has already broken $1,700 once more.
If this is the case with ADA, the digital asset might see a more positive movement going forward. Especially once the Ethereum Merge is completed and investors turn their focus to the next big upgrade, which is the Vasil hard fork. However, there is no way to tell how much the upgrade might affect the price of ADA, given that there is a tendency for it to be overshadowed by the Ethereum Merge.
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of SOL has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $45 area, which was acting as a supply zone for most sellers.
Despite growing sentiment that the price of SOL will rise, SOL has struggled to regain its bullish momentum.
The weekly chart of SOL looks good, as the week ended bullish with more bullish sentiments. As the price of SOL cannot trend higher, it faces resistance to breaking above $38.
SOL must break above this level in order for its price to rise to $40 and possibly $45. For a better chance of trading higher, the price of SOL must break and hold above this resistance. If the price of SOL breaks out with significant volume, the price may rise. If the price of SOL fails, we could see a retest of $31, which would act as a good demand zone for a price sell-off.
The price of SOL appears to be rising as the market prepares for a relief rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $38-$45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $31.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for SOL prices appears bullish, with prices aiming to end the day on a high following a strong weekly candle close. SOL has recovered from a daily low and is attempting to break above the 50 Exponential Moving Average.
With good volume, the price of SOL would break above this region of $38, acting as resistance for the price of SOL to trend higher.
If the price of SOL fails to break above $38, it may retest the lower region of $31 in order to gather more volume for a possible rally above that price region.
On the daily timeframe, the price of SOL is currently trading at $37, holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $36 corresponds to the 50 EMA, which is a resistance to the price of SOL.
If the price of SOL flips the 50 EMA, a strong bullish price movement is assumed. If the price of SOL flips the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement value, a higher price movement is assumed.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 50, indicating high buy order volume.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $31.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From
Tether Releases USDT Stablecoin on Near Protocol
- Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.
- When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain.
Tether (USDT) has been released on the Near Protocol, marking the latest in Tether Operations Limited’s growing list of blockchain integrations. Tether said on Monday that Tether USDT is now available on the Near Protocol, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and is optimized for decentralized applications.
Tether’s addition to the Near blockchain is a significant step. Especially, toward the company’s goal of expanding its role in DeFi ecosystems, the company stated. In addition to Polygon, Kusama, Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Protocol, Omni, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol, Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.
Boosting Expansion
At now, Tron and Ethereum have the most USDT in circulation, with $33 billion and $32 billion in circulation, respectively. According to Tether’s disclosures, more than 96% of all USDT issued is backed by Tron and Ethereum combined.
When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin blockchain using a protocol called the Omni Layer. This protocol is used to create and trade digital assets on top of the Bitcoin Protocol.
Near has reached a big milestone with 700 projects now developing on the Protocol, including the Aurora Protocol and the Octopus Protocol, all of which are now part of the Tether ecosystem. Around 300,000 to 400,000 transactions were processed on the Near Protocol every day as of the month of July. On Monday, the Near Foundation announced the formation of a $100 million venture capital fund. And also a venture lab dedicated to Web3 development.
Recommended For You:
Tether Denies Claims of Inadequate Stablecoin Reserves
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Gains Amidst Crypto Market Reversal
The overall crypto market shows signs of price reversal from the downtrend, boosting investors’ confidence. To start with, the week started well for BTC as the market saw its price above $22K.
Bitcoin had traded below the $20K price mark until the close of the market on September 9, when it hit $21,381.15. BTC managed to hold down its fort at that price until Monday, September 12, when the market opened with impressive rallies.
Related Reading: SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services
Currently, BTC and many altcoins are trading in the greens. Bitcoin price has added by 3.32% at the time of writing and now stands at $22,342.67. Other cryptos with commendable increases in 24 hours include Golem GLM with 52.43%, NEAR with 10.10%, Solana with 8.84%, Ravencoin RVN with 6.42%, and AVAX with 5.52%.
Uniswap, Quant, eCash, AAVE, BTC, GRT, and others have gained between 3 to 5% in the past 24 hours. But what about the weekly price gains? How are the cryptos comparing in their seven days price growth?
ETC Leads Others in Weekly Gains
Currently, the ETC price stands at $38.68, indicating a 0.22% increase in 24 hours. While this daily price increase is seemingly lower than others ETC has taken the lead in weekly increases. Its seven days growth surpassed many cryptos in the market.
ETC recorded a 20.47% growth in the past seven days, while others still struggle to add value. For instance, Bitcoin added 3.36% in the last 24 hours, but its weekly price increase is still at 13.13%. Ethereum has gained nothing in 24 hours. Instead, it lost 0.18% today, September 12, even though the slated merge date is fast approaching. But there’s still hope since ETH’s price is $1,744.66, and its weekly gain is 10.93%.
Ripple XRP has shown some price gain today and is currently trading at $0.3559 representing a 0.28%. Also, its weekly gain stands at 9.36%, meaning the past week’s rallies for the coin were significant.
Other cryptos with high weekly gains include Solana, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cosmos Atom, Near Protocol, Chainlink, Stellar XLM, Bitcoin Cash, terra Classic LUNC, ApeCoin, etc. Some cryptos haven’t recorded notable price gains in 24 hours, but their weekly growth is impressive.
Will The Merge push Ethereum Classic?
The upcoming Ethereum ETH Merge is expected to bring more recognition to Ethereum Classic. Since the ETH network will migrate to proof-of-stake, it will use staking as its transaction validation mechanism. Ethereum Classic still operates with the proof-of-work mechanism making it an option for the miners.
Related Reading: Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”
But analysts are still not sure about the effect of the Merge on ETC. The expectation is that if ETC price increases and miners see profitability in it, they could stay on the network. But if not, they might stick with ETH1 and ignore ETC and ETH2.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Huobi Global Announces De-listing of 7 Privacy Coins
- After September 12th, users will no longer be able to add funds to their coin’s wallet.
- Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based mixing service, was recently sanctioned.
On September 6, the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said it will no longer trade Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC), or Horizen (ZEN). After September 12th, users will no longer be able to add funds to their coin’s wallet, but withdrawals will continue as usual.
On September 19, all of these tokens will be removed from exchanges and circulation forever. According to Huobi, this move is an attempt to adhere “with the latest financial regulations,” as well as the company’s own worldwide token management guidelines.
The firm stated:
“Huobi Global strictly complies with the compliance policies of every country and region and always endeavors to safeguard our users’ assets.”
Rising Restrictions Due to Sanctions
All open orders for each currency have been requested to be closed by Huobi. In the event that they don’t, orders placed before the delisting will be automatically cancelled, and users will be credited with the corresponding assets.
Due to the lack of complete transparency in their public ledgers, coins like Monero make it very hard, if not impossible, for third parties to keep track of individual transactions. The increased anonymity that these currencies provide is attractive to hackers, but it has also raised concerns among authorities who worry that they may be used to promote illegal activity.
This has, in turn, made exchanges hesitant to deal with the assets, which may slow down their widespread acceptance. For instance, despite Monero’s status as one of the 30 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, exchanges including Bittrex, Binance.US, and Coinbase do not facilitate its trade.
Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based mixing service, was recently sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and one of its developers was promptly arrested.
Recommended For You:
Huobi Joins the List of Supporters for LUNC Burn
