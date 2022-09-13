Broncos defense? Too soft. Offensive line? Too soft. Shotgun runs at Seattle 1? Very, very sweet.

Initial thoughts on the Broncos’ 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at Lumen Field:

1. Where is Vic Fangio when you need him? Heaven help us. The pre-season warned us. But man, did the Broncos come out sluggish, especially at the line of scrimmage. Denver sacks, on three quarters: zero. (Bradley Chubb rectified that, thankfully, in the last stanza.) Denver goes for the loss after three: two. Geno Smith’s passer rating from fourth: 122.92. Seattle succeeds three quarters: zero. If you have serious playoff aspirations, especially in the AFC West, there’s only one word for it: Unacceptable.

2. Even in 2022, preseason tackles in the NFL matter. There’s a reason you practice blocking and tackling in pre-season tilts, with your starters, at the speed of the game. Is there a risk of injury? Sure. Is it a marathon and not a sprint? No question. But as the Broncos showed up to play flag football, the Seahawks and the 12th Man got off the bus looking for a street fight. Until Randy Gregory lifted DK Metcalf and snatched the ball out of his hands midway through the third quarter, Broncos starters along the front seven still seemed to be largely in preseason mode.

3. Enough with shotgun racing. Please. History, everyone! The Broncos became the first NFL team to fumble the ball on two plays at the opposition 1-yard line since the Chiefs retired it in 1987. On fourth-and-2, the Broncos made a match draw with Melvin Gordon on the right. The balloon broke away from its grip before it could cross the plane. Next drive: third and goal from 1. Javonte Williams this time. Same result, only uglier. Guard Graham Glasgow was pushed into the backfield and a collision released the ball into the end zone, where the hosts happily fell on it. Two reversals. Two touchdowns on the board. I can’t have it. Can not.

4. Penalties will come to Seattle, but…Twelve of them heading for the last ride? In week 1? Denver’s dirty dozen from the 2-minute warning was the biggest in a Broncos game since Oct. 6, 2019 (12) at the Chargers — another salty West Coast road trip.