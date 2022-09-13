Buccaneers running game, defense can make Tom Brady’s job easier

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady likes the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season, showing a greater commitment to running the ball as well as a strong, confident defense capable of making some quarterback work- 45 year old rear. Easier.
“The running game, the defense, that will win you a lot of games in the NFL,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said after a 19-3 win over Dallas, improving his all-time record to 7-0 against the Cowboys. .
They can also help the Bucs (1-0) protect Brady as a revamped offensive line, with two new young starters, coalesces following the loss of two veterans in training camp and plays part of the game. Sunday night opener without injured left tackle Donovan Smith.
“We’re less into throwing the ball and controlling the game… playing great defense and getting turnovers,” said Brady, who was 21 of 27 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception after leading the league in completions, attempts , passing yards and touchdowns last year.
“I think we did a decent job moving the ball around, we just couldn’t get it into the end zone,” Brady said. “There are a lot of things to clean up.”
While a more balanced approach to offense was influenced by several factors, including a desire to slow down Dallas’ pass rush led by Micah Parsons and the hyperextended elbow that swept Smith away in the second half. , coach Todd Bowles stressed that it made sense to stick to running. game against the Cowboys.
“We were having success, we were eating the clock, so we stuck with it,” Bowles said.
Fournette carried 21 times for 127 of Tampa Bay’s 152 rushing yards. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.
The defense, bolstered by the offseason addition of tackle Akiem Hicks and a healthy secondary, did its part in shutting down the Cowboys after giving up a field goal in the game’s first practice.
Dallas, which led the league in offense and scoring last season, was limited to 12 first downs and 244 total yards on offense.
It’s as dominant a defensive performance as Tampa Bay has had since the Bucs thwarted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl season two years ago.
WHAT WORKS
Linebacker Devin White set the tone for the defense with eight tackles and two of Tampa Bay’s four sacks. The fourth-year professional also received rave reviews from Bowles, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to coach when Bruce Arians retired in March.
“It wasn’t just the pass rush. It was the way he executed and led the defense,” Bowles said. “He was sort of the quarterback there. Understand trainings and (make) the right calls and checks. … I think he did a great job.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The Bucs settled for four field goals in the first half. They finished with a total offense of 347 yards, but entered the end zone only once – on Brady’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the third quarter.
“I think the defense has been terrific,” Brady said. “Offensively, I think we can do a lot better than that. … We’re going to have to.
STORE
WR Julio Jones. Slowed by injuries that have limited his output with Atlanta and Tennessee for the past two seasons, he looked good on his Bucs debut with three receptions for 69 yards, including a 48-yard catch that was the most big pass of the game.
SOLD OUT
If there was one downside to the opener, it was WR Chris Godwin who left with a hamstring injury after being cleared to play on Sunday night just eight months after undergoing surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament, as well as the medial collateral ligament, to its right. knee.
INJURIES
Bowles said Godwin’s hamstring injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as the team initially feared. “It all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals. I hope he will be back as soon as possible,” the coach said. … Smith, meanwhile, has a hyperextended elbow and will be monitored during the week. “It’s a pain tolerance thing, so he’s pretty sore right now,” Bowles said.
KEY NUMBER
5 — After being penalized 11 times in a season-opening two-point win over the Cowboys in Tampa last September, the Bucs have only been flagged five times on Sunday night, which Bowles says is ” still a bit too much.”
NEXT STEPS
The Bucs travel to New Orleans next Sunday to take on NFC South rival Saints, who have won all four regular season meetings between the teams since Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020. Of course, the Bucs Brady-led Bucs won a playoff. game in New Orleans during the Tampa Bay Super Bowl race.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Securities:
Markets:
European trading today was more or less a placeholder as we count down to the release of US CPI data later today.
The dollar is down as positioning flows ahead of the key risk event weigh on the currency while equities are higher as risk sentiment looks more positive. EUR/USD moved from 1.0135 to 1.0180 while USD/JPY slipped from 142.40 to 141.90 as Treasury yields also looked a bit heavy during the session.
GBP/USD rose from 1.1690 to 1.1730 as the UK unemployment rate hits its lowest level in 48 years, although wage growth – in real terms – continues to decline to a low. alarming rate, so beware.
Elsewhere, USD/CAD fell from 1.2980 to 1.2955 and AUD/USD rose from 0.6885 to 0.6915 during the session, with stocks also moving higher ahead of the breakout. main event.
CPI is the new NFP now and it’s going to be really fun in just over 30 minutes.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Every Tuesday in the NFL regular season, we’ll be pinpointing fantasy football waiver wire mics specifically for those of you looking for deeper league streaming options. These are players available in the majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (prior to the standard Tuesday night waiver window) who have enticing matches in the coming week that make them worthy of consideration for your rosters.
Some weeks will have more options than others, but hopefully you can find a viable candidate who might deserve a spot on your roster.
While you may notice some overlap with Eric Moody’s pickup column which publishes on Mondays, one important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column only focus on this week’s game not player values for the rest of the season.
As we approach Week 2, we have some quality players to work with here. We’ll start with two veteran quarterbacks who can stream as starters this week. This duo offers more benefits than Cooper Rush for managers looking to replace injured Dallas Cowboys signalman Dak Prescott, who will miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb.
Carson Wentz, Washington COs (at Lions; 16.6% registrants)
You’ll get some rollercoaster moments in any game involving Wentz, who threw two interceptions in Week 1, as his physical tools can sometimes work against him. However, Wentz also dropped four touchdown passes on the Jags defense Sunday, finishing with a fantastic 313 passing yards and 27.72 points. Having a healthy Curtis Samuel back in the mix for Washington is a boost, and I think we’ll see more targets for rookie Jahan Dotson. Additionally, we need to look at the commanders scheme and how it responds to Wentz’s traits as a setter: defined play-action concepts, as well as third-level vertical throws. With a Week 2 game against the Lions, I’ll be the first to stream Wentz as a starter in my home league as I look to replace Prescott.
Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (at Jaguars; 24.0% rosters)
Ryan and the Colts are getting a Jaguars defense that was heavy on Cover 2 (28.9% of cover shots) and Cover 3 (20%) in Sunday’s loss to Washington. These are center zone coverages that can be planned for Ryan to find wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (nine receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). Execute crosses and deep overs here. While we should expect Ryan’s throwing volume to decline after throwing 50 passes in Week 1 due to how the game against Houston went, he’s fine as a streaming option in leagues with 12 or more teams. due to Indy’s passing restriction. Look for Colts coach Frank Reich to dial in some play pitches for Ryan in this one. Strike the back foot at the top of the drop and attack the open void. It will be there.
Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. Commanders; 35.3% rosters)
There is no doubting D’Andre Swift’s dynamic ability in the Lions attack as a clear RB1. But I’m on Williams as a streaming option for Detroit’s Week 2 game against Washington. On Sunday, Williams rushed for just 28 yards on 11 carries. However, he turned two of those rushing attempts into touchdowns on low red zone carries. Of course, Williams looks like a touchdown-dependent back. But given his Week 1 volume and situational opportunities, Williams has enough non-PPR upside to find a home as a deeper flex game this week.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (at Packers; 24.8% registrants)
Starting running back David Montgomery beat Herbert 20-10 in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the 49ers. The tape tells a different story here, however, watching the Chicago race game. Herbert was much more decisive as a downhill racer on zone patterns. Press the hole and get vertical. Also, it was Herbert (nine carries, 45 rushing yards, one touchdown) who saw the red zone work during a critical possession in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a rushing attempt. With a Week 2 game in Green Bay, Herbert has flexible appeal.
Other potential options: Jeff Wilson Jr. (3.5%)/Tyrion Davis-Price (2.9%), San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seahawks); Isiah Pacheco (17.7%), Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Chargers)
Eric Moody explains why Khalil Herbert is a perfect fit for the Bears offense and says he’s a player to watch on the waiver wire this week.
Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at Giants; 37.5% registered)
Anderson’s stat line for Week 1 — five receptions, 105 receiving yards, one touchdown — was inflated by a 75-yard tally. However, Anderson was targeted by Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield eight times in the game against Cleveland. We know Anderson brings a vertical element to any NFL passing game, and Mayfield is an aggressive pitcher who will challenge opposing secondaries on play-action and back-out concepts. Next on the schedule are the Giants, with a defense that recorded a blitz rate of over 26% in Week 1, so there could also be isolation opportunities for Anderson outside of the numbers. Molten bullets, direct routes there. In deeper, non-PPR formats, Anderson is worth a look as WR3 this week.
Corey Davis, New York Jets (at Browns; 3.0% rosters)
It’s easy to overlook Davis with young players Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson on the Jets roster. It was Davis, however, who led the Jets with 77 receiving yards (with six catches on nine targets) in New York’s Week 1 loss to Baltimore. With anticipation that the Jets are forced to rely on the passing game again in Week 2 against the Browns, Davis can give you a WR3 advantage. He’s a veteran player who can run the deep breakers in the Jets’ system or isolate himself on the outside to win on mid-bound throws.
Other potential options: Joshua Palmer (35.5%), Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs); Donovan Peoples-Jones (1.7%), Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets)
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs Bears; 22.5% rosters)
I would watch Tonyan this week against an extremely heavy Bears defense in the zone. Matt Eberflus’ unit played zone coverage on over 70% of coverage snaps in Week 1. This coverage structure makes Tonyan (three catches, five targets, 36 yards received in the week 1) a viable midfield option. for Aaron Rodgers in the Sunday night game. Stretch the seams and find the zone windows on the second level. In Week 1, Tonyan’s first game since injuring his knee last season, I didn’t see any limited movement on the tape. It’s a good game here for a Packers offense that needs to find some juice in the passing game.
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs; 13.5% rosters)
Everett posted 14.4 PPR points on Sunday, catching three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Playing in one of the NFL’s best offenses and schemes with quarterback Justin Herbert, Everett can come off as a second-tier target. Execute in-breakers and crossers, and produce after the catch on undershoots. With a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs, Everett is a solid streaming option who could see an increase in target volume if wide receiver Keenan Allen suffers a hamstring injury.
Other potential options: Hayden Hurst (19.5%), Cincinnati Bengals (at Cowboys); Logan Thomas (5.0%), Washington Commanders (at Lions)
Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets; 46.1% registrants)
If you stream a defense every week based on favorable games, like I do, then jump at the chance to get the Browns back. In Week 1 against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, this Cleveland unit recorded four sacks and an interception and posted a fantastic 8 points. And that fantastic total should increase this week against the Jets. Don’t forget that Cleveland has perhaps the best point combo in the league with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns have a zone-based coverage unit that will also increase the Heat (#9 in blitz rate after Week 1), and they also have speed at the second and third tiers of defense. Play the game against quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. And collect.
espn
Before the Chicago Bears’ biggest gain in Sunday’s 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, their offense was out of rhythm. Disjointed. Stuck.
The Bears didn’t cross midfield until 2 minutes, 48 seconds remained in the second quarter. They didn’t score on their first six possessions. They didn’t complete a pass beyond the line of scrimmage until their second play of the third quarter. And on their first 34 plays during a wet and sloppy afternoon, they averaged 2.2 yards.
A beauty pageant this was not.
“Rough sledding,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Then came the magic moment. Third-and-long from their 49-yard line deep into the third quarter. Justin Fields took a shotgun snap but was quickly surrounded after both offensive tackles were beat. Less than two seconds into the play, playground chaos erupted.
Fields escaped with a spin to his left, used his speed to buy time, then settled at his 40 when he spotted Dante Pettis as the lone body in a sea of green.
“I was just supposed to sit there in the zone,” Pettis said. “But I broke back out because there was nobody there. … When I saw Justin set up to throw to me, I was like, ‘OK. Let’s go.’ The ball felt like it was in the air forever.”
Fields threw a high-arcing pass back across the field to the most open receiver he might ever see. Pettis did the rest. The final 30 yards on the 51-yard touchdown pass came after the catch, an untouched sprint across Soldier Field’s south goal line.
“That was the play that changed the momentum of the whole game,” Fields said.
Added Pettis: “We definitely felt that.”
That touchdown wasn’t by design. Far from it. And the Bears offensive performance as a whole was, to put it nicely, far from pretty.
The Bears averaged 2.7 yards per rush while netting only 105 passing yards. You might not find another NFL team all season that sputters like that offensively yet leaves the stadium with a two-score win.
But football can be a quirky game. Sometimes it’s as much about well-timed breaks, improvisational playmaking and taking advantage of an opponent’s mistakes as anything else. And as these Bears look for catalysts to accelerate their growth, perhaps they will find fuel in their ability to hang around in games, to limit game-changing errors, to remain mentally steady through prolonged struggle and to hit a few momentum-shifting big plays.
The Bears’ first touchdown of the season could prove symbolic for the mission the organization faces. When things are a mess, just try to make something happen.
Celebratory Slip ‘N Slide dives for everyone.
Here’s our comprehensive Week 1 QB review.
If the touchdown pass to Pettis helped unlock the offense, Fields’ 18-yard scoring strike to Equanimeous St. Brown with 12:45 remaining gave the Bears control of the game. It provided their first lead of the season — one they wouldn’t relinquish.
The play was designed to be a play-action pass in the flat to fullback Khari Blasingame. Yet the mechanics of the play put the 49ers defense in conflict and gave Fields options.
The Bears quarterback sold his play fake to running back David Montgomery, sucking the defense up. Then with Blasingame blanketed to the right, Fields moved to St. Brown as his second read on a corner route.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also was wide open and would have had a walk-in touchdown had Fields made it that far in his progression. Fields said Pringle was his fourth and final read, though, and when he recognized the sharp angle St. Brown had found to gain separation from safety Talanoa Hufanga, the rest was easy.
See. Set. Throw.
“I just hit him for the touchdown,” Fields said.
With touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, the Bears had momentum with a charge of energy pulsing through Soldier Field.
As the Bears claw to stay competitive this season, they have to take care of the ball consistently while also limiting penalties. To that end, the offense was impressive Sunday. It turned the football over just once, on a woeful Fields interception in the first quarter — more on that shortly — and committed only one penalty, an intentional delay-of-game infraction with 2:37 remaining that the 49ers declined.
Other than that? Nothing. Not a single false start. No holding violations. No ineligible men downfield.
When Eberflus talks about establishing a foundational floor, he is emphasizing his players’ ability to play with maximum effort and supreme focus. Those are qualities that will give this team a chance and keep morale steady when things aren’t clicking.
That was another notable element of Sunday’s game. Even after a miserable first half offensively, the Bears never seemed like they were pressing.
That’s a credit to Fields’ mental toughness and the way his calm confidence steadies those around him.
Pringle spent his first four seasons in Kansas City and likened Fields’ contagious composure to that of Patrick Mahomes.
“I loved his composure throughout the game, from the first (quarter) to the fourth,” Pringle said. “He knew it was four quarters we have to play, not just one half.”
Bears fans know as well as anyone it can be incredibly difficult to pull a struggling quarterback out of a funk within a game. Fields perhaps has different DNA in that regard.
“That’s just being a pro, that’s being a vet,” Pringle said. ‘That’s a big leap — especially for a second-year player. I know you’ve probably seen other players pout or get down or point fingers behind closed doors. But he just kept his composure and was able to lead the offense and orchestrate it the correct way.”
Fields’ interception was a real no-no, a misguided throw forced into heavy traffic on third-and-7 and easily picked off by poaching safety Hufanga.
Fields was targeting Darnell Mooney and explained after the game that against the 49ers’ “vision-and-break” defense, he was focused on steering linebacker Fred Warner with his eyes to the right toward St. Brown, who ran a hook route. But Fields failed to hold or steer Hufanga, who made a decisive break on the pass and had an easy pick.
“I’ve got to read the squeeze off of that and just make a better decision,” Fields said.
Tight end Cole Kmet happened to be open 3 yards short of the line to gain, but Fields didn’t recognize Kmet as his best bet until after the fact. That’s the kind of error the second-year quarterback is vowing to eliminate as he conditions himself to better understand his risk-reward calculus in the NFL.
While the league’s best quarterbacks make their money on third down and inside the red zone, Fields also is growing in his understanding of batting averages at this level.
In Sunday’s postgame media session, he noted that a third-down conversion rate of 48% is often good enough to lead the league or at least be near the top.
“So I’ve just got to not force anything down the field,” Fields added. “Boom. Just take the check-down (to Kmet) and maybe he catches the ball before the sticks and breaks a tackle and gets the first down. I’ve got to be smarter and, of course, just know who I’m playing and just take the odds.”
()
PERTH, Australia – A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwestern Australia, police said on Tuesday. It would be the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
A relative found the 77-year-old with ‘serious injuries’ on his property on Sunday in the semi-rural area of Redmond, 250 miles southeast of Western Australia’s state capital, Perth .
He was believed to have been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said.
“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
The man died at the scene. The police prepare a report for a coroner who will record an official cause of death.
Police believe the victim kept the wild kangaroo as a pet.
There are legal restrictions on keeping native Australian wildlife as pets, but the police media office said on Tuesday it had no information to release as to whether the victim had a permit.
Tanya Irwin, who cares for macropods at Native Animal Rescue in Perth, said authorities rarely issue permits to keep kangaroos in Western Australia.
“It looks like it was an adult male and they get quite aggressive and they don’t do well in captivity,” Irwin said.
“We don’t know what the situation was; If he was in pain or why he was kept in captivity and unfortunately… he’s not a cute animal, he’s a wild animal,” Irwin added.
Irwin said his rescue center is still rehabilitating native animals with the goal of getting them back into the wild, especially kangaroos.
“You need a special permit to be able to do that. I don’t believe they really give them out very often, unless you’re a wildlife center with trained people who know what they’re doing,” she said.
Western gray kangaroos are common in southwestern Australia. They can weigh up to 119 pounds and stand 4 feet 3 inches tall.
Males can be aggressive and fight people with the same techniques they use against each other. They use their short upper limbs to grapple with their opponent, use their muscular tails to support their body weight, and then lash out with their powerful clawed hind legs.
In 1936, 38-year-old William Cruickshank died in a hospital in Hillston, New South Wales, on Australia’s east coast, months after being attacked by a kangaroo.
Cruickshank suffered serious head injuries, including a broken jaw, while trying to save his two dogs from a large kangaroo, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time.
nbcnews
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Miami Dolphins ahead of their home opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a comfortable 24-9 win Sunday over the New York Jets, the Ravens opened as 3 1/2-point favorites over the Dolphins. Miami opened its season with a 20-6 home victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown in Mike McDaniel’s head coaching debut, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for 12 catches and 163 receiving yards.
The Ravens will be looking to avenge a surprising loss in Miami Gardens, Florida, last season. They were 8 1/2-point favorites entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, but quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense faltered against Miami’s blitz-heavy pressure in a 22-10 loss. After knocking starter Jacoby Brissett out of the game, the Ravens’ defense also struggled to limit big plays against a hobbled Tagovailoa.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 10-7, and before last season’s upset, they’d won three straight meetings against the Dolphins. In their last meeting in Baltimore, in 2017, the Ravens scored two defensive touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Miami.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 1/2 points.
()
Piramal Group said on Tuesday that the company plans to expand its wholesale and retail lending business over the next five years.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18Tanvir Gill, Chairman Ajay Piramal, said the company aims to split the lending business into two-thirds retail and one-third wholesale over the next 5 years. The company currently lends 60% to wholesale and 40% to retail.
Piramal said the NBFC business has undergone a transformation. Last year, the company merged with DHL, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders.
“DHFL is a company that went bankrupt. It was the first company that was referred by the RBI to the bankruptcy courts. Our lending business, which was previously mainly for wholesale, is now diversified into trading wholesale and retail. So the lending today, retail is around 40% and wholesale is 60%,” he said.
Additionally, Piramal said the company will target retail customers in Tier II and Tier III cities that are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
He said the retail business is very competitive and the business caters to customers who are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
“For example, in housing loans, the business is not going to major cities or major customers. The business will go to Tier II and Tier III cities where we can assess the risk well, where it there are people who have the creditworthiness to take home loans but are not easily accessible by banks and larger NBFCs, so our strategy is to get into more and more Tier II cities, Tier III in using technology and distribution,” he added.
Watch the video to learn more.
First post: Sep 13, 2022, 4:30 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed