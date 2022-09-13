Candidate for the LR presidency, Pradié speaks out against raising the retirement age – RT in French

While the government wants to quickly reform pensions, the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié, candidate for the presidency of his party, declared himself against the decline in the retirement age. But he is isolated on this point at Les Républicains.

“I don’t believe in raising the legal retirement age, it’s an old refrain, you’ll never hear me say to a worker or a 60-year-old craftsman who has worked all his life, who will be broken by work, that he will have to work a few more years”, declared this September 13 the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié at the microphone of France inter.

The one who currently holds the post of secretary general of the party and is seeking the presidency has pleaded for a reform based on annuities and taking into account the hardship. “It is according to the number of years worked that we must calculate our retirement. It is a fair measure which must take into account the arduousness – you work for five years in a difficult position, in a difficult situation, you gain a year of retirement, ”he said.

But this idea is far from unanimous in his own party. Thus, his competitor for the presidency of the Republicans, Senator Bruno Retailleau, on the same day, defended on the contrary on Sud Radio the raising of the legal retirement age “if we want to preserve the quality of life, the purchasing power of our retirees”.

A position close to that of the current president of the party, Olivier Marleix, who on France Info once again declared himself in favor of extending the retirement age, declaring: “For us, 64 could be a first step. The sole purpose of such a reform is to be able to increase pensions in our country.” But specific on the starting age, he said nothing about the increase in pensions.

“Total Opposition” by Marine Le Pen

Also interviewed on September 13, on Radio J, the Minister Delegate for People with Disabilities, Geneviève Darrieussecq, did not rule out that the pension reform would be voted on quickly via the Social Security Financing Bill.

The day before, President Emmanuel Macron had told journalists from the Presidential Press Association that the pension reform could not wait any longer and should come into force “from 2023”.

Finally, Marine Le Pen promised on September 13 on France 2 that her party would oppose a reform this fall. “If Emmanuel Macron, as I can hear, uses the Social Security budget to attack pensions, that is to say, in reality to circumvent a genuine debate on this subject, he will find himself confronted with total opposition on our part”, warned the boss of the RN group in the National Assembly.