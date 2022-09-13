Candidate for the LR presidency, Pradié speaks out against raising the retirement age – RT in French

Connect with us

Candidate for the LR presidency, Pradié speaks out against raising the retirement age

While the government wants to quickly reform pensions, the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié, candidate for the presidency of his party, declared himself against the decline in the retirement age. But he is isolated on this point at Les Républicains.

“I don’t believe in raising the legal retirement age, it’s an old refrain, you’ll never hear me say to a worker or a 60-year-old craftsman who has worked all his life, who will be broken by work, that he will have to work a few more years”, declared this September 13 the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié at the microphone of France inter.

The one who currently holds the post of secretary general of the party and is seeking the presidency has pleaded for a reform based on annuities and taking into account the hardship. “It is according to the number of years worked that we must calculate our retirement. It is a fair measure which must take into account the arduousness – you work for five years in a difficult position, in a difficult situation, you gain a year of retirement, ”he said.

But this idea is far from unanimous in his own party. Thus, his competitor for the presidency of the Republicans, Senator Bruno Retailleau, on the same day, defended on the contrary on Sud Radio the raising of the legal retirement age “if we want to preserve the quality of life, the purchasing power of our retirees”.

A position close to that of the current president of the party, Olivier Marleix, who on France Info once again declared himself in favor of extending the retirement age, declaring: “For us, 64 could be a first step. The sole purpose of such a reform is to be able to increase pensions in our country.” But specific on the starting age, he said nothing about the increase in pensions.

“Total Opposition” by Marine Le Pen

Also interviewed on September 13, on Radio J, the Minister Delegate for People with Disabilities, Geneviève Darrieussecq, did not rule out that the pension reform would be voted on quickly via the Social Security Financing Bill.

The day before, President Emmanuel Macron had told journalists from the Presidential Press Association that the pension reform could not wait any longer and should come into force “from 2023”.

Finally, Marine Le Pen promised on September 13 on France 2 that her party would oppose a reform this fall. “If Emmanuel Macron, as I can hear, uses the Social Security budget to attack pensions, that is to say, in reality to circumvent a genuine debate on this subject, he will find himself confronted with total opposition on our part”, warned the boss of the RN group in the National Assembly.

Mary Peltola, a native of Alaska, will be sworn in Congress

September 13, 2022

Mary Peltola did media interviews on Monday outside the United States Capitol. An assistant says they receive more than 100 media requests a day.

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Mary Peltola will be sworn in as a member of Congress. But on Monday morning, she was speaking to reporters outside a locked door of what was Congressman Don Young’s office, across from the US Capitol.

“I don’t have any keys yet,” she said between interviews with Time Magazine and CBS. “I’m not an official member yet, so I’m standing here as one of Don’s constituents.”

The Alaskans elected Peltola to fill the remainder of Young’s term. Alaska’s only seat in the House has been vacant since his death in March.

Mary Peltola, The First Alaska Native To Make It To Congress, Walks Home To The River

Peltola is attracting unusual national media attention as the first Alaskan native elected to Congress, and even more so due to his special election win over Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump. . She receives more than 100 interview requests a day, her new spokesperson said.

Mary Peltola did interviews in the doorway of her locked office. Here she spoke to a Time reporter. Aides Josh Wilson and Hector Jimenez, right, share a word.

She was surprised to find that she was even recognized here on the street.

“There was a young man who said, ‘Whoa, did you just win the seat in Alaska? And so we had a selfie…it was really sweet,” she said.

His swearing-in will take place on the House floor at 2:30 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday. It can be viewed here. It will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony in a reception room on the first floor of the House.

Peltola is in Washington with her seven children (including three stepchildren), two grandchildren, two sisters and her husband.

The eve of the swearing-in was filled with tasks, big and small. She had to pick up a special lapel pin that identifies her as a member of the United States House, allowing her to pass security throughout the Capitol. She had to start a series of COVID tests to accept an invitation to the White House to watch President Biden sign a bill on Tuesday afternoon.

Plus, “lots of interviews, and I’m going to take my 16-year-old son to make sure he has a suit that fits,” she said.

While she serves out the rest of Young’s term, Peltola will also campaign for re-election in November, when she’s on the ballot with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Libertarian Chris Bye.

Brian Guvenir, a nurse from Anchorage, was thrilled to run into Peltola at DC “We encourage him so much,” he said.

Delighted Alaskan Brian Guvenir stumbled upon Peltola while walking up Capitol Hill from the National Mall.

“I came over and said, ‘Oh, there’s Mary Peltola! ‘” said Guvenir, a nurse from Anchorage visiting DC while his wife was attending a conference here.

Guvenir, an independent, said he voted for Peltola and was impressed with the civil tone she adopted for her campaign.

“We encourage him so much. So much,” he said. “I know it’s a big task, a big responsibility. I know she’s a little nervous but that’s okay. We encourage her to do this job for all Alaskans.”

Peltola also took a moment for a selfie with two Australian tourists.

“God’s wisdom about you and your future,” Jane Jayes, from Perth, said as they parted.

“I need all the prayers I can get, so thank you very much,” Peltola said.

On Monday, she quickly went through her to-do list. By afternoon Peltola had his pin and had access to his office in the Rayburn House Office Building.

Thoughtspot to invest $150m in India, 91squarefeet raises $10m, Blacksoil invests over $8m in 3 new startups

September 13, 2022

Here’s an overview of the best boot space deals.

ThoughtSpot announces $150 million investment in India over the next five years

Saas-based analytics firm Thoughtspot has announced plans to invest $150 million in its India operations over the next five years. Additionally, the company is opening a new office in Trivandrum, its third R&D center in India.

The new investment will fuel continued product innovation for the modern analytics cloud, empowering every business to grow their business on data.

Last year, ThoughtSpot said its annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings increased by 102%.

ThoughtSpot hopes to continue to grow by increasing its workforce by more than 30% in its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Trivandrum over the next year.

Simultaneously, it wants to expand beyond traditional R&D with partner engineers, working closely with software integrators (SI) and other technology partners to create joint solutions and value for customers. .

The investments ThoughtSpot will make in India over the next five years are part of the company’s long-term strategy in the market and the natural evolution of the business to date.

91Squarefeet Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round Led by Stellaris Venture Partners

91Squarefeet, a construction tech startup, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from its existing investors Y Combinator, Betatron and other top angel investors .

According to the company, the new capital will be used to strengthen its field service strength, product development and deepen its engagement with its supplier network.

91Squarefeet has a network of over 600 contractors and factories and claims to have developed over 700 stores to date for over 40 brands in over 230 cities. The company is building or renovating a retail store every 12 hours with 3x better on-time delivery compared to industry benchmarks, according to a statement.

BlackSoil Invests Over $8 Million in 3 New Deeptech and Financial Services Startups

A venture debt and alternative credit platform, BlackSoil Capital has invested over $8 million in Tonbo Imaging, Paras ARC and Dar Credit, as part of its investment strategy focused on the high tech and service sectors financial.

“These companies have shown growth in their segments and are backed by well-known investors. Their business positioning and ability to survive adversities like Covid is what has made these companies an attractive proposition for BlackSoil. We are optimistic that our loan capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level,” Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director of BlackSoil.

Earlier this year, the debt investor backed fintech SME LivFin, investing $2 million. In January, BlackSoil announced an $80 million investment in 20 deals in 2021, seeing 2.5x growth in value and 1.8x growth in investment volume over 2020.

Procol procurement management platform pockets Rs 51 crore in funding

Procurement management startup Procol has Rs 51 crore in a new funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, Esas Ventures, FounderBank Capital and Anchorage Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Beenext and Sequoia Surge, as well as several angel investors also participated in the funding round.

According to the company, the capital raised will be used to create and improve solutions to solve India’s procurement problems through Procol’s procurement software and B2B marketplace.

“Growing from managing Rs 70 crore to Rs 7,000 crore supply in two years, our journey at Procol has only just begun. We humbly believe that Indian businesses will multiply over the next decade and our teams at Procol are dedicated to the mission of doing it,” said Gaurav Baheti, Founder and CEO of Procol.

With a supplier network of over 25,000, the company claims to have managed over Rs 7,500 crore of procurement spend and works with over 70 major companies. Procol works with clients such as Dalmia Bharat, Havells, Mrs Bectors, Emami, Zetwerk and Tata BigBasket.

PickMyWork secures $1 million round from SOSV’s Orbit startups

PickMyWork, a startup that helps digital businesses acquire end customers, raised $1 million in seed funding rounds led by SOSV’s Orbit startups.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Soonicorn Ventures, Upaya Social Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, Mumbai Angels, 888 Network, Imperier Holdings and WeFounderCircle. CXOs from the startup ecosystem, including Akash Gupta, CEO – Zypp Electric, Gaurav Chopra, CEO – IndiaLends and Prajakt Deolasee, CTO – Turtlemint, also participated.

The company said it plans to use the fund to expand its agent network in various geographies of India. Part of the investment raised will also be used to strengthen the technology backbone, which will further increase distribution efficiency, he added.

cnbctv18-forexlive

The cowboy is deeply misunderstood, says Adobe Emoji Report

September 13, 2022

His warm smile beams from under the rim of his 10-gallon Stetson, bringing farm-to-text fun to every conversation he joins. Invoked only by the cheekiest of texters, his exuberant presence delivers a sudden jolt of shrieking rodeo glee as he rides a wire. The message it sends? A mysterious enigma. His delivery? Wild and indomitable. No one, it seems, really knows the secrets of the chaotic charming cowboy emoji.

At least that’s what Adobe said in its 2022 report, released Tuesday, on the motives and methods of emoji user trends. In the analysis, Future of Creativity: 2022 US Emoji Trend Report, Adobe claims that no emoji is more misunderstood among users than the lone cowboy.

Read more: Confused by some Emoji? Here’s how to decipher them

“Generationally, Baby Boomers (24%), Gen X (18%) and Millennials (14%) are less sure about having a cowboy hat than Gen Z (10%),” reported Adobe.

Across all groups, the least understood emoji was the cherry. The third least understood, the upside-down smiley.

While the cowboy was the most misunderstood of all emojis, he could have suffered a worse fate. There’s one emoji that all generations have said they hate more than any other – the pile of poo emoji. 💩

Read more: 5 Emoji Keyboards to Make Texting More Fun

CNET

Boston Marathon 'expands opportunities for non-binary athletes' for first time

September 13, 2022

“The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) is currently working to expand opportunities for non-binary athletes at our events, including the upcoming 2023 Boston Marathon,” race organizers said on their registration site.

“Event entry will be determined by an athlete’s submitted time and based on the Boston Marathon’s overall field size limit. The Boston Marathon entry application will include the option to select non-binary in regarding sex.”

Those looking to enter as non-binary must have completed a race in the September 1, 2021 to September 16, 2022 qualifying window and entered that race as non-binary, the BAA said.

The announcement is part of a larger discussion about gender identity and sports. Qualification standards for non-binary runners will be the same as for female runners this year, but the organization has recognized the potential drawbacks of this approach.

“Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes with the goal of further promoting inclusion at all BAA events,” race officials said.

“As this is our first year, we do not yet have enough data to establish non-binary qualifying times. Therefore, we will use the times shown here, as they include the qualifying times of the two existing divisions.

“As we prepare for future races, participants can expect non-binary times to be updated accordingly. We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

The Boston Marathon Is The Oldest Annual Marathon In The World, First Held In 1897.
Several top US races have added a non-binary division to their event schedules in recent years. In September 2021, the Philadelphia Distance Run became the first elite road race to feature a non-binary split with the Brooklyn Marathon following suit in April 2022, according to The New York Times.
The Boston Marathon and its organizers have long been among the pioneers of inclusive politics. In 1975, the race added a wheelchair category, making it the first major marathon to do so, according to its website.
The registration window opened on Monday, with the race scheduled for April 17, 2023.

Demonstration in support of Perronne and all doctors "harassed" by the Council of the Order

September 13, 2022

A demonstration was organized this September 13 in Paris in support of Professor Christian Perronne, summoned by the Order of Physicians following his positions during the health crisis, outside the government doxa.

“Professor Perronne is a doctor who has held high the Hippocratic oath, when so many others seen on television have lain under mountains of money, conflict of interest and corruption. He is the opposite,” greeted the president of Patriotes Florian Philippot, present in the rally.

According to him, this mobilization is also an opportunity to support all doctors “less known but who are constantly harassed by the council of the Order, even justice”. “There are many who have done their job, who have treated and who today have the worst problems in the world,” he said.

As such, the deputy Nicolas Dupont-Aignan came accompanied by a doctor “forced to close his practice, slandered [mais] who joined an NGO to provide care all the same”. “She symbolizes all these doctors who are struggling,” launched the chosen one.

Very critical of health measures during the Covid epidemic, Christian Perronne had been dismissed from his post as vice-president and president of the Scientific Council of the French Federation against tick-borne diseases (FFMVT) in October 2020. A few weeks later, on December 17, the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) ended his duties as head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine ), and had filed a complaint against him before the College of Physicians.

In question, his comments made on Sud Radio concerning, in particular, PCR tests and the usefulness of wearing a mask in the street. Christian Perronne had thus declared that we “ruin social security for tests which are useless” but which are a “jackpot” for hospitals and general practitioners who would receive more money when a case of Covid-19 is detected – a reference to the increase which, according to Health Insurance, valued “the announcement of the positive test, the prescription of tests for close contact cases […], the information given to the patient on the barrier measures, the recording in the Contact Covid tool of the patient and close contact cases”. The author ofIs there a mistake THEY didn’t make?and support of Professor Didier Raoult also wondered about the usefulness of wearing masks in the street and in the metro.

RT All Fr Trans

Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Miami Dolphins' opener and look ahead to Ravens

September 13, 2022

Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.

On today’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers evaluated Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Patriots and Mike McDaniel’s offense from Week 1. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s big game at Baltimore.

Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.

