Chainlink Integrates New Tech, And It’s Going Green – Healthy For LINK?

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction all around the world. The cryptocurrency and blockchain communities are now obsessed with NFTs. Companies in previously unrelated sectors are increasingly dabbling in it.
GameStop, a retailer located in Texas, is shifting its attention to NFTs. According to a January story in the Wall Street Journal, the company is setting up a department to develop a marketplace for NFTs. Along the way, it hopes to establish partnerships with other cryptocurrency businesses.
Focusing More on NFTs?
Matt Finestone, head of the blockchain division at GameStop, announced his resignation on Monday. In a heartfelt five-part tweet exchange, he expressed his feelings.
Matt tweeted:
“I’ve recently moved on from my role as head of blockchain at GameStop. The past year and a half has been among the most meaningful of my life. I am so grateful to so many, and excited for what this motivated new division will continue to accomplish.”
GameStop, an American video game retailer, released a new wallet in May optimized for crypto transactions and NFTs ahead of the debut of its NFT marketplace later this year.
Using the Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol ZK-rollup technology, users may transmit, store, transfer, and receive cryptocurrencies and NFTs at a cheaper cost and quicker rate than when using the Ethereum layer-1 Mainnet.
The crypto trading platform FTX and the game firm announced their alliance last week. Users may now be skeptical of the company’s blockchain ambitions after the departure of the head of the blockchain. This is followed by mass layoffs that have been announced recently throughout various crypto firms.