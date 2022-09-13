Charlie’s Crepes in Merchantville, NJ serves delicious crepes

As the temperature soared above 110 one afternoon last week, the air inside L’aMaira Tyson’s sagging nylon tent felt like an explosion from an open oven.

“It’s hot in here,” she says with stoic understatement, lying next to two jugs of bottled water near a freeway overpass and a busy Sacramento street. “I’m doing with God.”

We appreciate his faith, but this encampment felt more like hell than heaven during the worst of the “heat dome” that sent temperatures soaring across California, including a record high of 116 in the capital.

“You can’t breathe,” Tyson said. “It wears you out.”

The heat has always made it harder to be homeless. But to use this favorite word of our time, it’s unprecedented. When the temperature hits new extremes and stays high for days on end, tens of thousands of homeless people find themselves at higher risk of heatstroke, cardiac arrest and dehydration.

Unlike cities on the East Coast and the Midwest, which rely on a strong network of shelters to spare homeless people the dangers of extreme cold, cities in the West have long left people languishing outside by our generally good weather.

But what happens when climate change makes that good weather bad?

Will the extreme heat cause California to pass a legal right to shelter or housing to help those who now cook in the summer and may find themselves shivering in freezing rain and escaping flooding as winter storms become more intense?

And, if more and more lives are at stake, does a “right” to be indoors mean a requirement to be indoors?

Already, Los Angeles has more deaths from hypothermia than many cities in colder regions, as more homeless people live outdoors here than anywhere else in the country.

“These days are extreme examples of what’s wrong and what’s broken in the first place,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a longtime advocate for the legal right to housing and health care. “If extreme weather can contribute to the change needed, then let’s take advantage of the crisis. »

In the United States, extreme heat kills more people each year than hurricanes, wildfires and floods. It just doesn’t deserve the same attention because these deaths are spread out, occurring in bedrooms, tents and workplaces one at a time, and not counted by coroners and health officials.

Last year, a Times investigation found that in California alone, around 3,900 people died from extreme heat between 2010 and 2019 – around six times more than the state was reporting – and some hospitals saw the cases heat-related increase over the past 15 years.

This year’s researchers found that unhoused people – particularly those with mental illness – were much more likely to end up in hospital during extreme heat than housed people, based on a study of emergency room admissions.

The aMaira Tyson stayed in her nylon tent on September 7, at the height of the recent heat wave, when temperatures reached 116 in Sacramento. (Anita Chabria/Los Angeles Times)

Blacks are usually the hardest hit. Like Tyson, who hunkered down in his broken tent for much of the past week, too tired and too hot to even fetch more water as cars drove by spewing exhaust fumes. She attributed her misery to the direct, relentless sun and the sidewalk that mercilessly radiated stored heat.

The dire and profound effects of climate change are becoming more apparent with each passing week, across the country. President Biden’s infrastructure package includes $50 billion to protect against drought, extreme heat and flooding, but that’s a meager investment in resilience given the many threats.

Meanwhile, California still isn’t officially tracking heat-related deaths, including among unprotected people, though there are signs that could change. Beyond that, there remains little consistent momentum for action, other than early planning and a few ambitious mission statements. This is despite a $37.6 billion climate change program and $800 million in Budget 2021 to reduce urgent extreme heat risks.

Like so much other homelessness, the California plan relies on the voluntary action of local governments – where the dangers of climate change are too often treated as a passing inconvenience rather than a new normal.

Many cities and counties open cooling centers when temperatures hit certain markers, as they should. Los Angeles did it last week, as did Sacramento. But these centers tend to have limited hours and disappear as soon as the heat is no longer extreme, but still dangerous for the most vulnerable people on our streets.

And even that little respite is only available where public pressure has made political action necessary.

Then there are places like Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, where about 200 homeless people live on a smoldering expanse of the Mojave Desert just outside the city limits.

Eve Garrow, political analyst with the ACLU of Southern California, argued on their behalf. Many say, as the Guardian reported, that they were forced there by pushy sheriff’s deputies and are now locked up in tents, cars and RVs, miles from resources they need to survive.

“The weather is very inhospitable,” Garrow said, “and it’s getting hotter and hotter.”

Over the weekend, it was in the triple digits. Garrow said he met several homeless people who were nervous about doing anything that would cause physical exertion.

She met a man named Jeff, who told how he nearly died. He miscalculated and didn’t drink enough water before entering town, so he collapsed. He only survived because a relative found him and took him to the hospital.

A woman named Linda explained that she usually skated everywhere because she didn’t have a vehicle and the pavement had once melted the soles of her shoes. She lives with a friend who has a caravan, but no air conditioning. So they hooked up a car battery to a radiator fan, Garrow said.

With stories like this, California needs to do more to drive lasting change than draft plans and mission statements. It’s totally possible too. Steinberg points to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence.

Within months, thousands of people were moved from street camps to shelters and later to hotel and motel rooms under Project Roomkey and Project Homekey. It was an effort made possible by state and local public health orders coupled with California’s flush bank accounts.

In releasing the latest estimates of the homeless population in Los Angeles County, officials argued that policies enacted during the pandemic — from more housing options to rental assistance to eviction moratoriums – have slowed growth. Between 2020 and 2022, the homeless population increased by 4.1% to 69,144, compared to a jump of 25% in previous years.

Neither Project Roomkey nor Project Homekey has been perfect, and many activists are rightly critical of the way officials have passed off temporary shelters as “housing”. But each has shown what is possible when the government is legally bound to provide immediate solutions to homelessness.

“There is a precedent and there is a lesson” to be learned from what elected officials have been able to learn during the pandemic, Steinberg said: When the law compels the government to act, the government will act much more urgently and effectively. . .

But giving extreme heat the same legal weight as COVID-19 won’t be easy. Some, including Steinberg, would like to see the California legislature pass laws declaring a legal right to shelter, housing and care — at least for the vulnerable.

New York City has had the right to shelter, as required by the courts since 1981, when attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was denied shelter for lack of space. But even the officials there don’t go as far as Steinberg would.

A vehicle drives past a bank sign displaying the temperature in Sacramento on September 6. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

The mayor, who is also a former head of the state Senate, is considering some sort of requirement for homeless people to accept shelter when offered. Fed up with the encampments, other elected leaders across California have echoed at least vague support for the same.

But such a requirement is non-existent for many activists and civil rights advocates, who argue that personal autonomy is the fundamental right that cannot be compromised — deadly heat wave or not.

Meanwhile, California is sure to face more extreme weather in the years to come, from catastrophic wildfires to tropical storms to giant floods. California has just had the longest and hottest September in its history, and this is just the beginning.

Tyson says the Sacramento heat is worse than the cold and snow in her hometown of Buffalo, NY, where she was also homeless. At least in the cold, she says she had some motivation to move. In the heat, she “can’t do anything.”

Except wait, and hope California does something.