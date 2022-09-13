News
Charlie’s Crepes in Merchantville, NJ serves delicious crepes
MERCHANTVILLE, NJ — Pancakes are so versatile you can make them sweet for dessert or savory for any meal.
“Creating great pancake recipes is a bit like writing a song, you have to play with the ingredients while playing with the lyrics until you find the right combination,” says Charlie Koory, owner of Charlies Crepes .
Koory and his wife, Lisa, fell in love with pancakes while on a trip to France.
After learning the recipe, they were able to replicate their own version here in the United States.
“You should come for the delicious home-cooked food and you should stay for the beautiful patio and our gardens,” adds Charlie Koory.
Charlies Crepes is open Wednesday through Friday and serves brunch Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
How Celebrities Are Influencing Us
The Kardashians & Jenner’s Show Gender Doesn’t Matter
Nobody has influenced how we think about gender and power quite like the Kardashians and Jenner’s. Through many years of hard work and determination, the family has proven that wealth and influence are not defined by being male or female. In fact, the clan has positively influenced millions of women by simply showing them that success is more than possible.
With two billionaires in the family, the Kardashians and Jenner’s continue to demonstrate that anything is within reach as long as you work hard and pursue your passions. Don’t let preconceived notions of gender hold you back—the sky is the limit!
Kanye West is a Testament to Being Yourself
It’s hard to deny that Kanye West’s music and outspoken personality have made a huge impact on the world. His fiery energy may sometimes land him in trouble, but that’s just about unavoidable when you’re true to yourself!
Kanye has proven himself courageous in spite of the many challenges that come with being a celebrity. He has produced some of the most inspiring tunes of the modern era and has also pushed others to pursue their dreams. He has always sought to instill a lasting impact in his listeners and isn’t afraid to tell them exactly how things are. He almost even made it into the White House—he wouldn’t have been able to do that if he weren’t so self-assured!
Marc Jacobs is Fighting Male Stigmas
Marc Jacobs has influenced millions of people, especially in the fashion world. He has established a creative approach that can’t easily be emulated, with interesting colors and textures, not to mention an emphasis on unisexuality and oversized apparel. Additionally, Jacobs has inspired men to be comfortable with their identity and appearance; last year, he fought against plastic surgery stigmas with his astonishing men’s facelift.
Marc Jacobs seems to have access to an endless flow of inspiration, and he serves as a shining example of the good that creativity can do. He has not only changed the fashion world forever but has given confidence to men who are bogged down by insecurity. To Marc, there is nothing as exciting, or as rewarding, as being who you know yourself to be!
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Symbol of the American Dream
Very few celebrities are as versatile or influential as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. In spite of the challenges, he faced as a young immigrant, the man has accomplished so much that his resumé reads more like a novel!
Schwarzenegger has inspired just about the entire world, including millions of men and women from the most difficult backgrounds. His rules for life are impressive—he teaches others to ignore the naysayers and work as hard as they can to realize their dreams.
From bodybuilding to state-building as the governor of California, Arnold is one of the most accomplished people in recent American history. Many told him that he couldn’t be a movie star because of his “goofy” accent and lack of English-speaking skills, but he still shone through the fog of negativity and become one of the most iconic actors of all time. After all, where would modern action cinema be without the classic Terminator franchise?
George Lucas Inspired the Imagination of Generations
What would our world be without a healthy dose of imagination? At one point or another, everyone has escaped life’s realities and found solace in fantasy worlds full of possibility.
George Lucas is a shining example of imagination at its best. However, it wasn’t all about aliens and space battles when he set out to make his 7-Oscar-winning film Star Wars. Instead, Lucas wanted to tell a great story that revealed truths about the human condition. Since then, he has made countless other films, but Star Wars remains his best-known.
George Lucas’ movies have inspired billions of people to think outside of the box. They have also completely reshaped the cinematic landscape and produced an empire worth billions. It’s safe to say that Lucas is one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, and always will be!
News
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump’s presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at the Archives on an Aug. 24 call could not provide assurances that they have all of Trump’s presidential records. The committee in the letter asked the Archives to conduct an assessment of whether any Trump records remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.
“In light of revelations that Mr. Trump’s representatives misled investigators about his continued possession of government property and that material found at his club included dozens of ‘empty folders’ for classified material, I am deeply concerned that sensitive presidential records may remain out of the control and custody of the U.S. Government,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, wrote in the letter.
The House committee has jurisdiction over the Presidential Records Act, a 1978 law that requires the preservation of White House documents as property of the U.S. government. The request is the latest development in a monthslong back-and-forth between the agency and the committee, which has been investigating Trump’s handling of records.
The request also comes weeks after the FBI recovered more than 100 documents with classified markings and even more than 10,000 other government documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The search came after lawyers for Trump provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
Maloney and other Democratic lawmakers on the panel have been seeking a briefing from the National Archives, but haven’t received one due to the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.
But the letter notes a call between Archives staff and the committee on Aug. 24, where lawmakers were informed that documents could still be missing.
As a result, Maloney wrote, the committee is asking the agency to conduct an “urgent review” of all of the government records that have been recorded from the Trump White House to determine whether any additional records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president.
In addition, the committee also asked for the Archives to get a personal certification from Trump “that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office.”
The committee is asking the Archives to provide an initial assessment of this review by Sept. 27.
News
latest news Extreme heat and homelessness. What is California’s plan?
As the temperature soared above 110 one afternoon last week, the air inside L’aMaira Tyson’s sagging nylon tent felt like an explosion from an open oven.
“It’s hot in here,” she says with stoic understatement, lying next to two jugs of bottled water near a freeway overpass and a busy Sacramento street. “I’m doing with God.”
We appreciate his faith, but this encampment felt more like hell than heaven during the worst of the “heat dome” that sent temperatures soaring across California, including a record high of 116 in the capital.
“You can’t breathe,” Tyson said. “It wears you out.”
The heat has always made it harder to be homeless. But to use this favorite word of our time, it’s unprecedented. When the temperature hits new extremes and stays high for days on end, tens of thousands of homeless people find themselves at higher risk of heatstroke, cardiac arrest and dehydration.
Unlike cities on the East Coast and the Midwest, which rely on a strong network of shelters to spare homeless people the dangers of extreme cold, cities in the West have long left people languishing outside by our generally good weather.
But what happens when climate change makes that good weather bad?
Will the extreme heat cause California to pass a legal right to shelter or housing to help those who now cook in the summer and may find themselves shivering in freezing rain and escaping flooding as winter storms become more intense?
And, if more and more lives are at stake, does a “right” to be indoors mean a requirement to be indoors?
Already, Los Angeles has more deaths from hypothermia than many cities in colder regions, as more homeless people live outdoors here than anywhere else in the country.
“These days are extreme examples of what’s wrong and what’s broken in the first place,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a longtime advocate for the legal right to housing and health care. “If extreme weather can contribute to the change needed, then let’s take advantage of the crisis. »
In the United States, extreme heat kills more people each year than hurricanes, wildfires and floods. It just doesn’t deserve the same attention because these deaths are spread out, occurring in bedrooms, tents and workplaces one at a time, and not counted by coroners and health officials.
Last year, a Times investigation found that in California alone, around 3,900 people died from extreme heat between 2010 and 2019 – around six times more than the state was reporting – and some hospitals saw the cases heat-related increase over the past 15 years.
This year’s researchers found that unhoused people – particularly those with mental illness – were much more likely to end up in hospital during extreme heat than housed people, based on a study of emergency room admissions.
Blacks are usually the hardest hit. Like Tyson, who hunkered down in his broken tent for much of the past week, too tired and too hot to even fetch more water as cars drove by spewing exhaust fumes. She attributed her misery to the direct, relentless sun and the sidewalk that mercilessly radiated stored heat.
The dire and profound effects of climate change are becoming more apparent with each passing week, across the country. President Biden’s infrastructure package includes $50 billion to protect against drought, extreme heat and flooding, but that’s a meager investment in resilience given the many threats.
Meanwhile, California still isn’t officially tracking heat-related deaths, including among unprotected people, though there are signs that could change. Beyond that, there remains little consistent momentum for action, other than early planning and a few ambitious mission statements. This is despite a $37.6 billion climate change program and $800 million in Budget 2021 to reduce urgent extreme heat risks.
Like so much other homelessness, the California plan relies on the voluntary action of local governments – where the dangers of climate change are too often treated as a passing inconvenience rather than a new normal.
Many cities and counties open cooling centers when temperatures hit certain markers, as they should. Los Angeles did it last week, as did Sacramento. But these centers tend to have limited hours and disappear as soon as the heat is no longer extreme, but still dangerous for the most vulnerable people on our streets.
And even that little respite is only available where public pressure has made political action necessary.
Then there are places like Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, where about 200 homeless people live on a smoldering expanse of the Mojave Desert just outside the city limits.
Eve Garrow, political analyst with the ACLU of Southern California, argued on their behalf. Many say, as the Guardian reported, that they were forced there by pushy sheriff’s deputies and are now locked up in tents, cars and RVs, miles from resources they need to survive.
“The weather is very inhospitable,” Garrow said, “and it’s getting hotter and hotter.”
Over the weekend, it was in the triple digits. Garrow said he met several homeless people who were nervous about doing anything that would cause physical exertion.
She met a man named Jeff, who told how he nearly died. He miscalculated and didn’t drink enough water before entering town, so he collapsed. He only survived because a relative found him and took him to the hospital.
A woman named Linda explained that she usually skated everywhere because she didn’t have a vehicle and the pavement had once melted the soles of her shoes. She lives with a friend who has a caravan, but no air conditioning. So they hooked up a car battery to a radiator fan, Garrow said.
With stories like this, California needs to do more to drive lasting change than draft plans and mission statements. It’s totally possible too. Steinberg points to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence.
Within months, thousands of people were moved from street camps to shelters and later to hotel and motel rooms under Project Roomkey and Project Homekey. It was an effort made possible by state and local public health orders coupled with California’s flush bank accounts.
In releasing the latest estimates of the homeless population in Los Angeles County, officials argued that policies enacted during the pandemic — from more housing options to rental assistance to eviction moratoriums – have slowed growth. Between 2020 and 2022, the homeless population increased by 4.1% to 69,144, compared to a jump of 25% in previous years.
Neither Project Roomkey nor Project Homekey has been perfect, and many activists are rightly critical of the way officials have passed off temporary shelters as “housing”. But each has shown what is possible when the government is legally bound to provide immediate solutions to homelessness.
“There is a precedent and there is a lesson” to be learned from what elected officials have been able to learn during the pandemic, Steinberg said: When the law compels the government to act, the government will act much more urgently and effectively. . .
But giving extreme heat the same legal weight as COVID-19 won’t be easy. Some, including Steinberg, would like to see the California legislature pass laws declaring a legal right to shelter, housing and care — at least for the vulnerable.
New York City has had the right to shelter, as required by the courts since 1981, when attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was denied shelter for lack of space. But even the officials there don’t go as far as Steinberg would.
The mayor, who is also a former head of the state Senate, is considering some sort of requirement for homeless people to accept shelter when offered. Fed up with the encampments, other elected leaders across California have echoed at least vague support for the same.
But such a requirement is non-existent for many activists and civil rights advocates, who argue that personal autonomy is the fundamental right that cannot be compromised — deadly heat wave or not.
Meanwhile, California is sure to face more extreme weather in the years to come, from catastrophic wildfires to tropical storms to giant floods. California has just had the longest and hottest September in its history, and this is just the beginning.
Tyson says the Sacramento heat is worse than the cold and snow in her hometown of Buffalo, NY, where she was also homeless. At least in the cold, she says she had some motivation to move. In the heat, she “can’t do anything.”
Except wait, and hope California does something.
News
Man arrested for climbing baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins airport (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – New footage posted to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to a Cleveland Police Department incident report.
Security camera footage released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing into the carousel.
Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Department
A witness saw Garrett enter the restricted area and immediately called the police, according to the report.
Garrett told officers during questioning that he noticed the zipper in his luggage had been unzipped and a pair of shoes estimated at $1,000 was missing, according to the report.
He also told officers that he noticed an employee through the carousel door after the carousel stopped, that is, when he jumped through the carousel.
“What you did was a big, big no-no,” one of the officers said.
“I wasn’t trying to break any laws,” Garrett replied.
The exchange was captured on officer-worn body camera video provided by the Cleveland Police Department:
Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Department
Police then arrested Garrett, according to the report. Officers also discovered that Garrett was carrying a “small amount” of marijuana.
Garrett was charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest on July 12 and was fined $198, according to court documents.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Why Toyota – the world’s largest automaker – isn’t quite on electric vehicles
About two decades ago, Toyota Motor became the favorite automaker of American environmentalists and environmentally conscious consumers with its hybrid Prius, an “electrified” vehicle that was among the cleanest and most fuel-efficient vehicles around. never produced.
Amid rising gas prices, demand for the vehicle has grown and inspired other automakers to roll out a litany of hybrid models. Prius vehicles, including a plug-in hybrid electric model, remain among the most fuel-efficient gas-powered cars in America.
But as the auto industry transitions to a battery-powered future, the Japanese automaker has fallen out of favor with some of its former supporters due, ironically, to Prius and Toyota’s reluctance to invest in vehicles. all electric.
“The fact is that a hybrid today is not green technology. The Prius hybrid runs on a polluting combustion engine found in any gas-powered car,” wrote Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign. recent blog post.
Greenpeace last week ranked Toyota at the bottom of a study of the decarbonization efforts of 10 automakers, citing slow progress in its supply chain and sales of zero-emission vehicles such as electric vehicles that totaled less than 1% of its total sales.
While automakers like General Motors, Volkswagen AG and others have pledged billions of dollars in recent years to develop fully electric vehicles that don’t require gasoline engines like the Prius, Toyota has been stepping up to the plate. delay, only more recently announcing similar investments. It also continues to invest in a portfolio of “electrified” vehicles – ranging from traditional hybrids like the Prius to its recently launched but disappointing bZ4X electric crossover.
The strategy pitted the world’s biggest automaker against many of its rivals and raised questions about its commitment to following a sustainable path for the industry, despite the company’s goals to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Toyota is not alone in such plans. Stellantis, Ford and other Japanese automakers are similarly investing in electrified hybrid models. But in the hands of the patriarch of mainstream hybrid vehicles, a conservative approach to electric vehicles is remarkable.
Toyota executives, while increasing investment in all-electric vehicles, argue that the company’s strategy is justified – not all regions of the world will adopt electric vehicles at the same rate due to the high cost of vehicles as well than the lack of infrastructure, they say.
“As far as people want to talk about electric vehicles, the market is not mature enough and ready enough…to the level where we would need mass movement,” said Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North. America last month at a virtual meeting of the Automotive Press Association.
Hedging bets
In December, Toyota announced plans to invest 4 trillion yen, or about $35 billion, in a line of 30 battery-electric vehicles by 2030.. At the same time, it continues to invest in hybrids like the Prius and other potential alternatives to battery electric vehicles.
“We want to offer everyone the way they can contribute the most to solving climate change. And we know that answer is not to treat everyone the same,” said Gill Pratt, Toyota Chief Scientist and CEO of Toyota Research. Institute, at a media event last month in Michigan.
A few weeks ago, the company announced that it would spend up to $5.6 billion on hybrid and all-electric battery production in Japan and the United States to support its previously announced plans. That might sound like a lot, but it’s overshadowed by others like GM and VW.
GM, for example, has set a goal of exclusively offering zero-emission electric vehicles by 2035, including its Cadillac and Buick brands by 2030. Several other automakers have made similar vows or signed up. set goals for 50% or more of their vehicles sold in North America to be all-electric vehicles.
Toyota aims to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, which would represent more than a third of its current sales. Those sales include about 1 million units of its luxury brand Lexus, which plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles in Europe, North America and China by then.
Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen during a briefing on the company’s battery electric vehicle strategies in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021.
Kim Kyung-hoon | Reuters
Paul Waatti, head of industry analysis at AutoPacific, believes Toyota is “definitely on the conservative side” when it comes to electric vehicles, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for such a big automaker.
“I think they are hedging their bets,” he said. “From a global perspective, many markets are moving at different rates. The United States is slower than Europe and China in adopting electric vehicles, but there are other markets where there is no “There’s no infrastructure. Taking a varied approach to powertrains makes sense for an automaker world.”
In 2021, Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in around 200 countries and regions, more than any other global automaker, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors. Volkswagen – the world’s second-largest automaker – sold 8.9 million vehicles in 153 countries, and GM and its joint ventures sold 6.3 million vehicles, mostly in North America and Asia.
One solution
Toyota believes all-electric vehicles are one solution, not the solution, for the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral.
“In the distant future, I don’t invest assuming battery electrics are 100% of the market. I just don’t see it,” said Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota Ventures, the equity unit- car manufacturer’s risk. “It really will be a mixed market.”
Toyota executives expect different regions of the world to adopt electric vehicles at varying rates, largely depending on the available energy, infrastructure and raw materials needed for the batteries to power the vehicles.
2022 Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Toyota
Beyond plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles, Toyota has invested heavily in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, including a second generation of its Mirai.
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles operate much like battery electric vehicles, but are powered by electricity generated from hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapor being the only by-product. They are filled with a nozzle almost as quickly as traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles.
“BEV, fuel cell, plug-in hybrids, all of these reduction tools are going to happen, and they’re all important,” Hollis said.
Yet fuel cell vehicles face the same challenges as all-electric vehicles: cost, lack of infrastructure, and consumer understanding.
Toyota said it is also studying e-fuels, which officials say are a climate-neutral fuel to replace gasoline in non-electric vehicles.
Costs and materials
And options in between tend to be cheaper.
For example, a 2022 Toyota Prius hybrid with an EPA rating of up to 56 mpg combined starts at around $25,000. That’s about $17,000 less than the automaker’s all-electric bZ4X crossover.
A 2023 Toyota bZ4X electric vehicle (EV) at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, DC on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Electric vehicle batteries are extremely expensive and prices continue to rise due to inflation and demand for materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel needed to produce the battery cells.
Raw material costs for electric vehicles have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to consultancy AlixPartners.
That makes Toyota’s hybrid strategy somewhat economical — relatively speaking. Toyota also argues that there just aren’t enough of these minerals for everyone.
“Over the next 10 years or so, there will be huge bottlenecks in lithium supply around the world,” Pratt said. “Just look at the number of mines that need to be built. There will also be a bottleneck in battery-grade nickel because the number of refineries that need to be paid for when demand is growing so rapidly.”
The Metals Co., a start-up in Canada, estimates that production of battery-grade nickel, cobalt and manganese sulfate is grossly insufficient to meet U.S. EV targets by 2030.
The listed mining company predicts that even if all nickel sulphate production planned through 2030 by the United States and free trade agreement countries were devoted to the production of electric vehicles, it would supply less 60% of the EV targets set by car manufacturers during this period.
cnbc
News
Did ‘Stranger Things’ win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 wins you haven’t seen on NBC
The Emmys are somewhat infamous for bestowing statues on prestige TV series that few people watch, while the most popular shows go largely unrecognized. The 2022 Emmys were no exception, with the most wins of the night going to HBO The White Lotuswhile stranger things Season 4 – arguably the show of the summer, if not of the year – couldn’t deliver a single speech on Monday night.
That said, thanks to the Creative Arts Awards, stranger things won 2022 Emmys, though it wasn’t at the same level of wins the show saw for its first and second seasons. It should also be noted that only the first 13 episodes of Stranger Things 4, aka “Volume 1”, were eligible for the 2022 Emmys. The last two episodes aired after the Emmys eligibility deadline. So it is possible that you will see others stranger things nominations for “Volume 2” next year.
Fans were disappointed that Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby and Winona Ryder were all snubbed in the acting nominations, but in the era of peak television, there was plenty of competition. But don’t worry, Vecna hasn’t won yet. stranger things still managed to pick up a handful of wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Keep reading to find out more.
Has been stranger things nominated for the 2022 Emmys?
Yes! Stranger Things was nominated for a total of 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Here is the full list of stranger things 2022 Emmy Nominations:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Exceptional period and/or character hairstyle
- Exceptional period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Outstanding stunt performance
All 13 of those Emmy nominations were for “Volume 1” of Stranger Things, aka the first seven episodes of Season 4. “Volume 2” aired after the Emmy nomination deadline and therefore was not eligible for the 2022 Emmys.
As the standout drama series finally went to HBO The White Lotus more stranger thingsthe Netflix series still picked up a few wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Did stranger things win an Emmy in 2022?
Yes. In reality, stranger things won five Emmys at the 2022 Emmy Awards—not too shabby! The whole of the stranger things Season 4 wins came from the Creative Arts Emmys, which is the class of Emmy Awards that recognize technical achievements such as production design, costume design, sound editing, and more. These were not broadcast live at the Emmys on Monday night, but were instead awarded earlier in the month.
Here is the full list of stranger things Emmy wins from 2022, which did not air on NBC Monday night:
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab »
- Craig Henighan, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Will Files, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
- Outstanding Musical Supervision: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Nora Felder, music supervisor
- Exceptional prosthetic make-up: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Barrie Gower, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Duncan Jarman, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Hiro Koda, stunt coordinator
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Will Files, CAS, re-recording mixer Mark Paterson, re-recording mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, re-recording mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, production mixer
These may not be high profile awards, but anyone who’s watched stranger things 4 knows that the Netflix series has won everyone over. Considering this season is responsible for shooting Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to the top of the music charts – more than three decades after those two songs were released – the Academy of television would be out of their minds to award outstanding musical supervision to any other show. Music supervisor Nora Felder should have won two Emmys for that one.
The editing and sound mixing gains speak for themselves. The clock is ringing? The earth is cracking? Vecna whispers “Maaaaax”? I get chills just thinking about it! And you can’t forget Henry Creel’s knobby Vecna prostheses. Shout out to actor Jamie Campbell Bower for witnessing this every morning.
Whereas stranger things perhaps fans were hoping for a bigger night — hello, where’s Sadie Sink’s Emmy?! – they should be proud of the victories the series has achieved. If there is an area where stranger things never fails is the technical side. It’s a show that clearly hires a lot of creative people who do their jobs really well, and it shows.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
New York Post
Charlie’s Crepes in Merchantville, NJ serves delicious crepes
How Celebrities Are Influencing Us
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
latest news Extreme heat and homelessness. What is California’s plan?
Man arrested for climbing baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins airport (video)
Why Toyota – the world’s largest automaker – isn’t quite on electric vehicles
Did ‘Stranger Things’ win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 wins you haven’t seen on NBC
The government is carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic license plate recognition system: Gadkari
Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
Tamara Walcott: After years of food addiction, record-breaking strong woman says powerlifting ‘saved me from myself’
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed