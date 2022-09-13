News
Climate change tipping points will be passed sooner than expected: study
A new study published in the journal Science finds that even the most aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are not enough to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damage which, in turn, cause more global warming.
One of the most worrying risks of climate change, for example, is that permafrost – a layer of frozen ground in the polar regions – will continue to melt, releasing planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. that are currently embedded in the ground. . Arctic permafrost alone contains about 51 times more carbon than all 2019 global emissions, according to NASA, and if it thaws, it would accelerate global warming at an alarming rate. The last two global agreements on climate change negotiated by the United Nations set an ambitious goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with a target of falling back from 2°C (3.6°F), in order to avoid this kind of disaster.
But the new study finds that permafrost may melt permanently even if warming remains between the current 1.1°C warming and 1.5°C, and becomes “likely” if warming is between 1.5 °C and 2°C.
In addition to permafrost thaw, other potential risks include “collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets” and “death of low-latitude coral reefs”. If the Greenland ice sheet melts entirely, it could cause sea levels to rise by 20 feet. Last year, a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany found that a sea level rise of 3 to 6 feet due to partial melting of the Greenland ice sheet is already likely to happen, although at its current rate it would take centuries. A large-scale ice sheet collapse could have a wide range of dramatic consequences, including disruption of the Atlantic Overturning Meridional Circulation Current, a band of warm water that flows northeast through the Atlantic Ocean, which would cause a much colder winter. temperatures in Europe.
Coral reefs – underwater structures in the ocean made up of the skeletons of marine invertebrates called corals – create an ecosystem that supports robust plant and animal life, and the mass death of coral reefs would deprive marine life of their habitat, destroying the biodiversity of the oceans.
Another emerging tipping point is the dieback of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon covers over 2 million square miles and acts as a huge carbon sink that helps control temperature rise. Its destruction could release years’ worth of global carbon emissions. Dieback refers to the risk that after logging and forest fires, the Amazon will no longer regrow as rainforest due to warmer temperatures that increase water evaporation and dry out the vegetation. A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in March found that the Amazon could be reaching a tipping point where dieback begins.
“Since I first assessed climate tipping points in 2008, the list has grown and our assessment of the risk they pose has increased significantly,” said Tim Lenton, professor of climate change at the University of Exeter in England, co-author of the new study. in science, said in a statement.
“We can already see signs of destabilization in parts of the West Antarctica and Greenland ice sheets, in permafrost regions, the Amazon rainforest and potentially the Atlantic overturning circulation as well,” the report said. lead author of the scientific study, David Armstrong McKay, who is affiliated. with the Stockholm Resilience Center and the University of Exeter, said. “The world is already at risk of tipping points. As global temperatures rise, more tipping points become possible.
The release of the study was timed to coincide with a three-day conference, starting Monday, to analyze climate tipping points.
Currently, the world is on track to exceed 1.5°C of warming. Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent scientific analysis, studied the national emission reduction plans published at the last United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, and found that the world is on the good track between 1.7°C and 2.6°C warm-up. (The lower figure takes big promises of far-flung emissions cuts at face value, while the higher figure is based on the policies nations have actually adopted.) half and half.
But now it looks like even stronger action may be needed to avert catastrophic climate change. The authors of the scientific study say their research on tipping points demonstrates this.
“The risk of crossing tipping points can be reduced by rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, starting immediately,” McKay said.
Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step into the data and see the scale of climate change.
Brendan Rodgers is set to leave next as Graham Potter is revealed to be Chelsea boss
If there’s one thing to sum up the unpredictable season so far, it’s the sacking of managers so early in the campaign with surprises from Chelsea and Bournemouth having already pulled the trigger.
Brendan Rodgers reappears as next manager to be sacked among news Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new boss.
Unsurprisingly, the Foxes boss is now the clear favorite to become the next manager to be sacked.
Leicester remain at Premier League lows after six games without a win.
But somewhat surprisingly, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard have equal chances to leave next despite the two managers being at opposite ends of the table.
The Everton manager is winless and 16th while Liverpool are seventh having lost just twice.
But expectations remain incredibly high for the Reds boss and anything other than consistent wins and his job could be on the line.
Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel after just six league games is a clear example of this.
Jason Cundy said live on talkSPORT after Liverpool’s loss to Napoli that not all managers are safe, but especially Klopp: “Look how Klopp’s career at Dortmund ended, it’s happening again at Liverpool.
“We saw Tuchel get fired on the way, look at the table. Knock out! Why not? What have Liverpool been up to in the past 18 months?
“Look how Klopp’s career at Dortmund ended, it’s happening again at Liverpool.”
Aston Villa haven’t looked the same this season either and have lost four of their six games, making Steven Gerrard look second most likely to be sacked next.
2022/23 Premier League sack race odds
Sky Bet Odds
- Brendan Rodgers 2/5
- Steve Cooper 5/1
- Steven Gerard 11/2
- Jurgen Klopp 12/1
- Frank Lampard 12/1
- Ralph Hasenhüttl 14/1
- Bruno Lage 14/1
- Moyes David 16/1
- Jesse Marsh 1/20
- Marco Silva 1/25
- Erik ten Hag 33/1
- patrick viera 40/1
- Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Graham Potter 50/1
- Antonio Conte 66/1
- Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola 80/1
Southampton struggled at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but look slightly stronger this season, and despite numerous 9-0 defeats Hasenhuttl still remain in charge with the faith of the board.
Potter and Arteta’s chances have drifted considerably given that both sides are in top form.
Ten Hag was in the mix to be the next manager to face the sack towards the start of the season with back-to-back defeats, but since then has seen his chances gradually drift with each Man United win.
A twist to Bears-Packers week: As Chicago celebrates a win, Aaron Rodgers figures to be ‘a little bit pissed off’
The Chicago Bears still were in evaluation mode Monday after their rain-drenched 19-10 upset against the San Francisco 49ers, with coaches poring over film and handing out grades for what went right and wrong.
But Bears linebacker Roquan Smith knows what’s ahead.
It’s Green Bay Packers week, and in an intriguing development, the Packers didn’t play well in Week 1.
The Minnesota Vikings beat them 23-7 in Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble while playing with a young group of wide receivers. And he was sacked four times behind an offensive line missing David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.
Now the Bears — coming off a victory that surprised many outsiders if not the coaches and players — draw Rodgers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Week 2.
“(Rodgers) is obviously one of the greatest to ever play the game, and you know as a competitor I love going against people like that,” Smith said. “I’m sure he will be a little bit pissed off after this last game. Hey, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Get the best version of him and then we get the (win), and it will be even sweeter.”
Smith has been around the Bears-Packers rivalry for four seasons, but this will be the first experience for Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
True to his form over the last few months, Eberflus didn’t bite on questions about Bears fans’ hate-hate relationship with Rodgers and the Bears lagging in the rivalry in recent years.
“We’re taking this one game at a time, so I know that’s coach cliche but we’re going to focus on us,” Eberflus said. “This is going to be about our football team, about how we operate, how we play and what we do. And we’re going to take that approach every week.”
Eberflus was much keener to talk about what the Bears are doing to better themselves after a performance in which they trailed the 49ers 7-0 at halftime. He was up at 5 a.m. Monday — his usual wakeup call — to get ready for what wide receiver Byron Pringle called “cleanup day,” when players and coaches review missed assignments and how they can make plays better.
Coaches spend Sunday night and Monday morning looking at every play and working on grades before the 11 a.m. team meeting so they can go over fundamentals such as tackling and blocking.
“When the guy tackles, is he getting all the way up to the runner, hitting with the proper pad level, wrapping and running his feet three hard steps, pulling in the hamstrings and then finishing the tackle?” Eberflus said. “Well, we saw a couple of those yesterday but we didn’t see enough. There was some lunging going on. So we have to improve that, and that’s typical of the first game.
“It’s like guys finishing blocks, when you finish blocks on the back side. A great example of that would have been (Equanimeous St. Brown) on the touchdown with Dante Pettis, he finished that block. He came all the way across the field and finished and it was legal.”
Eberflus said the meeting included player awards for the 49ers game. The evaluations also included the dreaded loafs, the staff’s measurement for not hustling.
Smith said he “of course” had a few.
“Loafs is crazy,” Smith said. “Definitely tough grades on the loaf, but, hey, it’s ball. It’s how they view it, how they see things. You just have to respect it and bust your tail and try to prevent those.”
Eberflus said he wants players to aim for the 90% club — one loaf for every 10 plays — and he plans to hand out awards at the end of the season to those who finish in that range.
“It’s hard to get into,” Eberflus said. “The last place I was at (Indianapolis), we had three or four guys that make the club every single year, so it’s not very many.”
The focus will shift to the Packers when the Bears practice Wednesday, and perhaps then Eberflus will be ready to anticipate the rivalry. It hasn’t been friendly to the Bears in recent years with 11 losses in the last 12 meetings.
Even if the Packers offense still is finding its footing, it’s likely to be a bigger test for the Bears defense after playing in driving rain against a 49ers offense led by inexperienced quarterback Trey Lance and without star tight end George Kittle.
Smith is ready for that challenge.
“Obviously you hate losing, but like I said in the past, that’s the past,” Smith said. “So I’m more so focused on the future and this game here ‘cause that’s all that matters. This game here matters more than any other game we’ve played against those guys ‘cause it’s the next one. … Just got to go out and stick it to them this week.”
More than 75% of the plastic in the garbage cans of the Pacific comes from Chinese and Japanese fishermen
A Dutch non-profit group called cleaning up the ocean released a report on September 1 that found that most of the plastic debris in the so-called North Pacific Trash Patch consists of abandoned fishing gear from Japan and China.
Trash is often portrayed in Western media and popular culture as trash created by heavy industry or thrown into the ocean by careless Americans and Europeans. Much of the so-called garbage heap consists tiny debris called microplastics.
The North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP), first discovered in 1997, was created by the intersection of ocean currents between the west coast of the United States and the Hawaiian Islands. The researchers then discovered small debris moving through a “subtropical convergence zone” to another landfill on the other side of the Pacific, east of Japan. The NPGP is valued cover several million square kilometers, weighing tens of thousands of tons.
According to research by The Ocean Cleanup published in Scientific Reports, up to 86% of the debris in the North Pacific Litter Area actually consists of “items that have been abandoned, lost or abandoned by fishing vessels”.
The Ocean Cleanup began its groundbreaking study in 2019, a year after a startling investigation found nearly half of the debris in the landfill came from abandoned fishing nets. The study that began in 2019 harvest over 6,000 plastic objects from the ocean by dragging huge U-shaped nets behind research vessels. To the surprise of the researchers, most of the identifiable debris they collected was “fishing and aquaculture gear”, including equipment used to harvest fish, oysters and eels.
BREAKING: Our study, published today in @SciReportsreveals that 75-86% (by weight) of plastic debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) comes from sea fishing activities. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/nKT4577E1N
— The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) September 1, 2022
The new study concluded that Japanese and Chinese fishermen were the biggest contributors of debris, with other significant amounts brought in by Taiwan, the United States and South Korea.
Counting Hong Kong and Macao with China, the Chinese were responsible for 33% of the debris studied, Japan 35%, South Korea 15%, the United States 5% and Taiwan 3%. Much of the debris is simply from brand writing and logos on plastic items.
“We found a fishing buoy from the 60s and a crate from the 70s, so it must have built up over time. More than half of the ocean surface is now fished, increasing the risk of fishing gear being lost, discarded or abandoned in the ocean,” said Laurent Lebreton, lead author of the study.
Lebreton said “the situation is getting worse” due to “an exponential increase in plastic production over the past two decades.” His research suggests that policies to reduce the amount of ocean litter should start with the fishing industry.
The researchers were surprised at how little debris was commercial and industrial waste floating into the Pacific Ocean from the rivers. Until this study, rivers were considered the main source of plastic waste in the oceans, but it seems clear that most of the waste is actually dumped directly into the Pacific by ocean-going ships.
The study suggested that much of the unsalvageable ‘microplastic’ – debris too small to be raked by surface-skimming cleaning nets – could be created by ocean vortices at the heart of the NPGP, grinding up larger objects. into tiny fragments.
Lebreton noted that physically transporting debris out of the landfill is difficult and carries the risk of harming marine life, so measures such as equipment regulations and waste management on fishing vessels, to address the problem at its source, are the best way to start clearing the patches of ocean trash.
The authors of the new study Noted that previous estimates of the size and composition of the NPGP were “misinterpreted from an initial study from the 1970s”, producing often quoted but inaccurate statistics.
About 40 subpoenas recently issued as part of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, seeking more information about Trump’s actions
About 40 subpoenas were issued by the Justice Department last week as part of its criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Among those subpoenaed are advisers close to former President Donald Trump, as well as former White House officials and staff from his 2020 presidential campaign, ranging from low-level employees to those at the highest level. campaign levels.
At least one of Trump’s top advisers, Boris Epshteyn, recently had his phone seized as part of the effort, the sources said.
Epshteyn did not respond to an ABC News request for comment.
The New York Times first reported news of the roughly 40 subpoenas.
As ABC News previously reported, the subpoenas seek information from witnesses about Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, the events leading up to and surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, as well as efforts to Trump-aligned Save America PAC fundraising and spending. .
Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for the Emmys, the others in the red zone
NEW YORK (AP) — Glamor returned to the Emmys on Monday with metallic sheen and plenty of bold color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and fellow stars walked the golden carpet in the Los Angeles sticky humidity.
Lower, of “Severance,” donned a gold beaded Venetian gown with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cutouts at the top and thin embellished straps.
“I felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I appreciate fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel good in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.
There were a lot of skintight looks and Old Hollywood glam. Connie Britton was in a goddess dress by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape effect in the back. Elle Fanning wanted to honor the creators of her show, “Catherine,” so she wore a chest-embellished black and pink dress designed by Sharon Long. Fanning’s hair was pulled back.
“I’ve always been inspired by Old Hollywood glamor of the ’50s,” said Fanning, who was nominated for the first time.
Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel helped kick off the fashion show, she in a bold black mini suit by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture and he in a white print tuxedo jacket, eschewing the usual evening black. Royal blue on Sarah Thompson (a “yellow vests” writer), marigold yellow and more – the bright color was a great start to the evening.
“I’m very hot, I’m in a three-piece suit. I love this costume, but I didn’t expect the heat,” Patel said.
Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a dress with short balloon sleeves and a hit on the fashion carpet – pockets! Megan Stalter also went red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh-split and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with pearl earrings.
“I’m such a fan of his line. It’s elegant but still has a sense of humor,” Tullock said.
Stalter, of “Hacks”, was in burnt velvet by Norma Kamali. She had a fake red rose wedged between her breasts.
“It took my breath away and my words. It’s a kind of sexy dress. It’s wild like me,” she said.
Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato’s hair was bright red and his black tuxedo sported long tails split like a train. And the men? Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” opted for a burgundy tuxedo with black lapels, although his Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and many other men stuck with black.
Emily Heller, meanwhile, went in another direction. She had a “Kick Me” sign on the back of her short floral dress and a piece of toilet paper stuck to a shoe.
Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this story.
Thanks to the Edge Department, Vikings defense off to solid start after two subpar seasons
The Vikings have had the Purple People Eaters and the Rushmen. Now, they have the Edge Department.
Sack specialist Danielle Hunter revealed after Sunday’s resounding 23-7 victory over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium the nickname that has been bestowed upon Minnesota’s edge rushers.
“The Edge Department did their job,” he said after the game.
Yes, it did. The Vikings sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times and harassed him throughout the game. Three of the sacks were by edge rushers Hunter, Za’Darius Smith and D.J. Wonnum, and the fourth by inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who had a team-high 14 tackles.
But it seems as if membership in the Edge Department might also include those on Minnesota’s defense who aren’t edge rushers. Nose tackle Harrison Phillips let that be known Monday.
“I think if you earn the right, it is,” Phillips said. “There’s a couple of packages where we might be outside or maybe a corner will come down and set the edge and stuff, but it’s just good to know in our base calls and in our stuff, we have an Edge Department.”
It seems as if defensive backs should be candidates for membership, too, even when they’re not used on the edge. After all, cornerback Patrick Peterson spoke after Sunday’s game about some of the Vikings’ sacks.
“We had a bunch of coverage sacks,” he said. “You know, just being really dialed in, in the back end.”
Regardless of who is in the Edge Department, one thing is for sure: The defense was back on Sunday after two lackluster seasons in which the Vikings finished with losing records.
In 2020, the Vikings were ranked No. 29 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 27 in total defense. In 2021, they were No. 24 and No. 30 in those two categories, respectively. Injuries were a factor in the collapse of the defense. And it cost Mike Zimmer his job as head coach not that long after his defense was ranked No. 1 in the league in 2017 in both scoring and total defense.
Kevin O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, took over for Zimmer and hired Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator. Donatell switched the scheme from a 4-3 alignment to a 3-4, and the results sure were good in the opener.
After one game, the Vikings are No. 2 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 13 in total defense. They held the Packers to nearly 20 points below their 2021 scoring average of 26.5 per game. The Vikings gave up 25.1 points per game last season.
“I think you see kind of how it all comes together when it’s working together like that,” O’Connell said Monday of the defense. “I thought Ed and that group, coaching-wise, and then those players out on the field got off to a great start.”
O’Connell made note of how newcomers have helped the defense. Among the starters, four were signed during the offseason as free agents: Smith, Phillips, Hicks and defensive end Jonathan Bullard. Smith and nickel back Chandon Sullivan arrived after playing the past three seasons with Green Bay.
“I think it’s a confirmation from (general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and his staff and the collaboration we have in the building,” O’Connell said. “It’s one thing to acquire talented players, but I think the secret in all of that is making sure we’re in lock step on the role.”
One thing several Vikings players haven’t wanted to do is compare this season’s defense to the units of the past two years. Safety Harrison Smith, in his 12th Vikings season, said they “don’t really look back.” Hunter, in his eighth Minnesota season, echoed that.
“We’re in the present,” said Hunter, who sat out all of 2020 with a neck injury and missed the final 10 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle. “We don’t look at the past. … So, we’re happy about where we are right now. We’re going to continue to build with what we have and continue to thrive on what we have right now.”
For now, Phillips said the Vikings “have an Edge Department … that we pride ourselves on.” He then was asked if the team might start putting out T-shirts with “Edge Department” on them.
“I think so, for sure,” Phillips said.
