Community rallies around farmer hospitalized with COVID

Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones sat on the podium following the Connecticut Sun’s 67-64 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. Outside of the opening minutes, it was like game played to Connecticut’s taste stylistically – more defensive slog than high-scoring business. The Sun had a chance to tie the score after a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, but DeWanna Bonner missed a 3-point attempt, allowing the Aces to walk away with the win.

It would have been easy for the Sun to fix on what could have been: snatching a coveted victory on the road in front of a loud and contradictory crowd, especially after controlling the majority of the first half and leading by no less than eight points at the start of the third quarter. Instead, the players’ tone in the post-match press conference was composed. Unshakeable, even.

“After this game we need to have a lot of confidence,” said Thomas. “I mean, it’s a three-point game, and we had a chance to equalise. I think we’re very confident, and we know all you need is a [win] and then there are two games at home.”

As Jonquel Jones added, “At the end of the day, I’m happy with the game we played, and we gave ourselves a good chance to come out with a win, and it just didn’t happen in our meaning. But we’re excited about Game 2.”

The confidence the Sun channeled on Sunday did not come out of nowhere. Facing semi-final elimination, veteran forward Bonner called a players-only meeting after their crushing home loss to Chicago Sky on September 4. The reunion reignited an air of levity and conviction that saved Connecticut’s season and propelled the Sun to their first Finals appearance since 2019; and continuing to play that way remains essential for the Sun to overcome an 0-1 Finals deficit and win the franchise’s first WNBA championship.

“I don’t even know if we found that confidence at all in the playoffs until we won that Game 4 and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s go,’” Bonner said. “‘That’s how we want to play. We want to have fun. We can’t have fun if we’re playing tight.’”

Aside from their Finals counterpart, no team in the past four years has knocked on the door of winning a title as often as the Sun. Counting its debut in franchise history, which included WNBA Finals appearances in 2004 and 2005, Connecticut has the unfortunate distinction of having the most non-title playoff wins (36).

With the Sun facing elimination after a Game 3 loss in the WNBA Semifinals, DeWanna Bonner called a players-only team meeting to discuss why they were playing so nervous and tight. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the 2019 Finals, the Sun took the Washington Mystics to a decisive fifth game before Washington emerged late to claim the championship. The Sun reached the semi-finals the following two seasons, in 2020 without Jonquel Jones (opt-out) and in 2021 without Alyssa Thomas (torn Achilles tendon) most of the summer, but did not managed to advance both times.

Things were looking up in 2022 before longtime point guard Jasmine Thomas suffered a season-ending ACL tear in May. Bria Hartley, brought in to bolster the team’s backcourt depth, suffered the same injury three games into her Sun career. The team also suffered a personal tragedy when coach Curt Miller’s mother died in August.

Most teams facing an uncertain offseason say the future is not a priority, but the Sun has not been shy about speaking publicly about the closure of its league window. Sixth player of the year Brionna Jones as well as starters Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are all free agents heading into the offseason.

The weight of it all was evident as the Sun sank deeper into the playoffs, but especially in Game 3 of the semifinals, with the series tied. Connecticut played their favorite “messy” style of basketball but couldn’t cross the finish line at home, missing an uncharacteristically 39% of their shots within 5 feet of the rim. Miller, who was caught during the game, was caught saying on national television that he was “going to get fired because we can’t lay up.” After a tough night against Chicago length, 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones spent most of the final minutes of the contest — a move criticized by some fans — as Miller looked to finish with a smaller roster focused on Briona Jones.

What happened next had the potential to make or break their season. And so Bonner approached Miller after the game, insisting that instead of watching more movies, the team hold a players-only meeting.

Bonner said she saw a nervousness and tension that held the Sun back — that they played not to make mistakes, not to lose.

“I just sat everybody down, I said, ‘Come on, that’s not us,’” Bonner said. “”Let’s play like no matter what. They kicked our ass anyway, so why not play?”

“We ourselves weren’t the first two games of the [semifinals]. In fact, throughout the playoffs, I felt like we just weren’t ourselves.”

Bonner, at 34, the oldest player on the roster and the only one to win a title, has the experience and pedigree to hold the team accountable as she was on Phoenix Mercury’s championship squads in 2009 and 2014, when she starred alongside Diana. Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, Brittney Griner and Penny Taylor.

“DB is a champ,” sun guard Hiedeman said of Bonner. “She’s been there. She knows what it takes. Her speeches have been on point lately, so we’ve been feeding on that. …She’s leading the way and we’re following.”

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday’s Game 1 loss. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miller’s instinct is always to over-prepare, but he said: “At that time, DB had a heart to heart with our team, that’s what they needed, and they really took advantage of it. “

The Sun burst out the gates against the Sky in Game 4 with some of the best offensive flow and movement they’ve had in a long time, setting a WNBA playoff record with 66 points in the paint and, Miller said, giving them confidence they could play messy and disruptive defensively while finding success offensively.

Bonner, who played 70 postseason games, said Game 4 was unlike any other playoff game she’s ever played.

Miller acknowledged that people like him and the notoriously intense Alyssa Thomas are very competitive unlike players like Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams, who have upbeat personalities and play better when they’re having fun. But staying loose was what this team needed to rediscover their groove.

“This group certainly thrives on that,” Miller said. “That was the message from the players to each other, that was the message from me, the last thing we said before speaking [in Game 5]. Enjoy.”

Game 5 at Chicago wasn’t entirely fun for the Sun, especially in the third quarter, when their offensive execution was in shambles against the Sky’s heightened defensive aggression. The Sun faced an 11-point deficit early in the fourth, but their defense remained solid, while forcing the problem in transition to take the lead. They finished the game on an 18-0 run to send home a bewildered Wintrust Arena crowd.

The Sun found ways to move the ball well in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Finals, when they beat the Aces 21-9, and Connecticut finished with 18 of 28 assists to eight assists for Las Vegas. But the Sun was more stagnant in the second half, allowing Las Vegas to continue their run; and while their guarding efficiency flourished in Games 4 and 5 of the semifinals, Bonner and Williams combined for just eight of 3 points on 18 shooting from the field on Sunday. At times, Connecticut seemed to ignore the shot clock, and Miller believed his team didn’t always take advantage of the opportunities they had against the aces zone.

To even the series on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), before it heads east to Uncasville, Connecticut will need to show a renewed dedication to offensive execution, something that — like the proved the semi-finals and even parts of Game 1 on Sunday – – tend to be easier the looser and freer they are to play.

And an early deficit of 0-1? As Jonquel Jones posted on Instagram Sunday night, “We’re just getting started.”

“I think if we stick together anything is possible with this team,” Bonner said after the semi-finals. “What we’ve been through this year…it’s just crazy. We’ve been so relentless.

“We work so hard, but don’t count us yet. Because we are relentless.”