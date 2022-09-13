News
Court of Appeals: Permit-to-carry holder convicted of murder in St. Paul entitled to new trial
A man convicted of fatally shooting another motorist in St. Paul has a right to a new trial, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday.
At the time of Anthony Trifiletti’s trial, the only eyewitness to the shooting reported she’d been in close contact with her sister, who later tested positive for COVID-19. A Ramsey County district court judge said the witness should not come to the courthouse and allowed a transcript of her prior testimony to be read during the trial. The appeals court concluded Trifiletti’s constitutional right was violated because his attorney couldn’t cross examine the witness.
Douglas Cornelius Lewis, 39, and Trifiletti, now 27, didn’t know each other before a fender bender in May 2020. The men exited their vehicles and argued in the area of U.S. 61 and Burns Avenue.
Trifiletti went back to his vehicle, returned with a handgun and shot Lewis four times, according to the Ramsey County attorney’s office. Trifiletti, who had a permit to carry a gun, testified that he thought Lewis was going to shoot him, so he shot first. Police found no weapons on Lewis’ body or in his vehicle.
After a jury reported they were deadlocked, Ramsey County District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. declared a mistrial in March 2021.
Prosecutors took the case to another trial and a new jury convicted Trifiletti of second-degree unintentional murder in April 2021. Gilligan sentenced him in June 2021 to 12½ years in prison.
Trifiletti filed an appeal and the Minnesota Court of Appeals took up the matter.
“The issue presented reflects a clash between the district court’s reasonable concern for the health and well-being of all those in the courtroom and the constitutional right of a defendant to confront his accusers. The constitutional right of the defendant wins the clash,” Appeals Court Judge Randall Slieter wrote in the 2-1 decision, with Judge Carol Hooten dissenting.
PROSECUTORS DECIDING WHETHER TO APPEAL
During Trifiletti’s first trial, to contradict his self-defense claim, prosecutors called to the stand the only eyewitness to the shooting — a woman who was driving in the area with her boyfriend.
At the time of Trifiletti’s second trial, the woman and her boyfriend reported they’d been exposed to COVID-19.
Gilligan concluded that the pair’s reported exposure presented a public health risk, and they should quarantine and not come to the courthouse. He gave Trifiletti’s attorney the option of examining the witnesses remotely using video technology or having the woman’s testimony from the first trial read to the jury.
The defense attorney told Gilligan that neither option was acceptable because they had “a right to live, in-person confrontation,” but since they had to pick one, opted for the prior testimony to be read, according to the Appeals Court summary.
The Court of Appeals wrote that a “witness’s possible exposure to a contagious virus by itself does not render her unavailable for purposes of the Sixth Amendment’s Confrontation Clause if the witness is able to be present.” They concluded that Gilligan erred by allowing the prosecution to present the witness’ prior testimony, the “error was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt, and Trifiletti is entitled to a new trial,” according to the summary.
Trifiletti remains in prison.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office has 30 days to determine whether to appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, according to spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein. If they don’t appeal, prosecutors have to decide whether to take the case to a third trial.
A sister of Lewis filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trifiletti at the beginning of this year and the civil matter is ongoing.
AppLovin drops efforts to buy Unity after $20 billion bid rejected
The AppLovin logo is seen at the company’s booth a day before the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
Game developer AppLovin said it was abandoning efforts to buy Unity.
After Unity shareholders rejected the $20 billion offer last month, AppLovin said Monday it would not submit another proposal to acquire the video game software company.
“After careful consideration, AppLovin has concluded that its path as an independent market leader is better for its shareholders and other stakeholders,” the company said.
In early August, AppLovin offered to buy Unity for $58.85 per share, a premium of around 18% to the previous closing price. Unity responded by saying the deal was “not in the best interest of Unity shareholders”. Instead of accepting that offer, Unity recommended shareholders vote in favor of its own proposed $4.4 billion acquisition of mobile advertising technology company IronSource, which was agreed to in July.
With AppLovin’s proposal, Unity should have abandoned the IronSource deal. It would also have made Unity CEO John Riccitiello the CEO of the combined company.
“We remain excited about the long-term growth potential of our core markets and AppLovin,” CEO Adam Foroughi said in the statement. “Our experienced and dedicated team will continue to focus on what we can control, including continuously improving our products and technology and expanding into new high-growth markets.”
LOOK: AppLovin’s proposal probably wasn’t better for Unity
cnbc
Robert Saleh says he’s keeping track of all doubters: ‘We’re all taking receipts’
New year, same old Jets.
That’s what the general feeling on social media is after Gang Green’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.
Robert Saleh knows what fans are saying about him and the Jets as he says he can’t wait to prove them wrong.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.
“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”
Saleh has a lot of material to take down after Sunday’s game against the Ravens, as the Jets offense couldn’t get anything going until garbage time. Gang Green was kept out of the end zone until 1:04 left in the game when tight end Tyler Conklin scored on a three-yard pass.
What also didn’t help was the amount of mistakes the Jets made against the Ravens. New York threw an interception, dropped multiple passes and blew defensive coverages. Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and extra point. Breece Hall didn’t have a great start to his rookie campaign, as he fumbled inside the red zone during the third quarter.
Despite outgaining the Ravens by 104 yards, the Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco had difficulty scoring points against the Ravens defense.
“90 percent of games in this league are lost,” Saleh said. “Yesterday, we did not get beat, we lost. They’re two totally different things.
“When you look at it, we just felt like we were the faster team. We played with a lot of speed and aggression, especially on defense. A lot of these little mistakes and a lot of things people don’t see with regards to busts, whatever it might be, you have to do right longer.
“When you get these veteran teams like Baltimore, they just did right play in and play out. They just wear you out by doing right longer and they’re just playing a smarter brand of football. That’s where we have to get and I believe if we can keep exposing our guys to that, we will get better from all these different experiences.”
REED DEDICATING SEASON TO HIS FATHER
Imagine hearing that a family member passed away moments before starting a new job in a new city.
That was the reality for Jets cornerback D.J. Reed Sunday afternoon minutes before the team kicked off against the Baltimore Ravens.
During pregame introductions, Reed found out his father, Dennis Reed Sr., died after battling multiple sclerosis for 18 years.
“It was hard,” Reed said. “It was just basically controlling my energy because my emotions were everywhere. But I believe in God, so for him to pass away before the game was the reason for that and he could have passed before the game started.
“I just said ok, he’s watching and I’m going to put on a show for him.”
On Wednesday, Reed found out his father was in the hospital as he was on life support. Later that week, Reed’s father was breathing on his own, but the defensive back knew his father would live much longer.
Reed found out about his father’s passing Sunday afternoon on his phone through a text. Reed was tearful during the national anthem, but he played against the Ravens.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed recorded the second highest grade of any Jets player with a 90.3. He also had two tackles and a memorable interception.
Down in the fourth quarter 24-3, Reed intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and celebrated by dropping to his knees at midfield, looking up to the sky and extending his arms.
Some fans on social media and even reporters criticized Reed at the time and wondered why he would have that type of expression down 21 points in a game that was well decided.
“Honestly, I forget about the score,” Reed said. “I don’t want to say I didn’t care because I care about winning, but it was deeper than football when I got the interception.
“I wanted to pay tribute to my dad and I already knew what I was going to do and that’s what I did. I’m paying tribute to my dad the whole year, this season is for my dad.”
()
Government could use windfall tax funds to help oil marketing companies stay in shape
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) could get some relief, as the government is likely to use the funds raised from the windfall tax to help companies stay in shape.
The government believes that OMC PSUs need help at this time as they suffered a huge loss of Rs 18,500 crore during Q1FY23. As things stand, OMC suffer losses for every liter of diesel sold. However, they no longer lose to oil.
The government is also considering a mechanism to channel funds to JIs and soon stakeholders will hold discussions to see how these funds can best be used.
Watch the video to learn more.
cnbctv18-forexlive
The Aladdin-themed ‘treasure’ will be Disney’s next cruise ship
Just a few months after the Disney Wish has set sail in July, the company is already eyeing its next cruise ship. The cruise liner will be named Disney Treasure and will feature Agrabah styles from Aladdinwith a “great golden hall,” Disney announced.
The iconic Disney treasure statue will feature Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their magic carpet, Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro revealed during Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.
Disney says the Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and is the second of three new cruise ships scheduled through 2025 after the wish.
D’Amaro also showed a first look at Disney’s next destination in the Bahamas, which will become a port of call for Disney cruise ships as soon as it opens. Disney’s second destination in the Bahamas is at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera.
The company is working with Bahamians to make the experience authentic, D’Amaro said. The island will host places to eat, shop and swim and will be equipped with a youth activity area, a leisure centre, a water games area and a cultural pavilion. 90% of the Disney site on the island will be powered by solar energy.
Disney said it would develop less than 20% of the property and donate more than 190 acres to the government.
During the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23, the Expansion of the Avengers Campus multiverse to Disneylanddetails about The Princess and the Frog retheme from Splash Mountainthe Tron Lightcycle Run opening date at Disney World, San Fransokyo to California Adventure and a potential Villains, Coco Zone and Encanto at Magic Kingdom.
Read more: The Most Unexpected Things About Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish
CNET
Former 3M vice president pleads no contest to amended charges
A former 3M Co. vice president on Monday pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a case in which he was accused of stalking a 24-year-old woman and peeping into windows of her Hudson, Wis., duplex earlier this year.
Robert T. Cesena, 49, entered the plea in St. Croix County Circuit Court after his attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement that allows Cesena to avoid conviction if he successfully completes conditions of a diversion program.
As part of the three-year deferred judgment agreement, charges against Cesena were amended to criminal trespass to a dwelling and two counts of disorderly conduct. He had faced one count each of felony stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Judge Scott Needham on Monday accepted Cesena’s plea, found him guilty of the amended charges but withheld sentencing in favor of the agreement.
Cesena, of Hudson, was 3M’s global key account vice president at the time of his March 13 arrest. The Maplewood-based company put him on administrative leave after charges were filed.
On Monday, a 3M spokesperson, Jennifer Ehrlich, said Cesena no longer works for the company.
Cesena’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, declined to comment after Monday’s hearing.
MARCH CHARGES
According to the March 14 criminal charges, Hudson police had been called to a duplex in the 300 block of Locust Street several times that month after the 24-year-old woman reported that someone had been peeping into the windows of her .
An officer wrote in a report that he watched a March 12 surveillance video that shows a man in dark clothing sneaking up to her widow and putting his face close to the window “trying to see through the blinds, which were shut at this time,” the criminal complaint read. .
The next night, police again were called to the duplex after a report of suspicious activity. A woman who lives a block from the duplex told police that she saw the man who was on surveillance video from the previous night standing outside the duplex and looking in.
The video had been shared throughout the neighborhood in an attempt to warn residents about the activity, according to the complaint.
She said the man left in a Mini Cooper car, which officers found unoccupied in a nearby Wells Fargo bank parking lot. It was registered to Cesena, so officers went to his Hudson home in the 1100 block of Third Street.
The officer wrote in his report that Cesena “looked exactly like the person” in the surveillance camera footage from the incident the previous night, the complaint read.
When questioned by the officer, Cesena said he had parked his car in the downtown area after having car trouble. He said he then made a phone call to his 3M co-workers in Asia and walked around downtown during the call, according to the complaint.
When taken to the police station, Cesena said he did not want to talk without an attorney present, according to the complaint.
COURT CONDITIONS
Appearing in court Monday with his wife sitting behind him, Cesena did not speak other than entering his pleas to each misdemeanor count and responding in the affirmative to the judge he understood conditions of the three-year agreement. Conditions include: no new criminal charges; notifying the court of a change of address; and attending program meetings.
Cesena, who has no criminal record, would face jail time if he violates the conditions, the judge told him. Charges will be dismissed if he complies with the agreement.
According court records, two temporary restraining orders against Cesena were granted this month to a woman and a minor who live in the upper level of the Locust Street duplex. Also pending in court is a civil lawsuit against him that was filed by another woman who lives with the woman noted in the criminal complaint.
Apple’s iOS 16 is now available for download • TechCrunch
Apple has just released the new version of iOS, the company’s operating system for the iPhone. iOS 16 is free to download and works with iPhone 8 or later, as well as second and third generation iPhone SE.
The main change in iOS 16 is a brand new lock screen. You can customize its look and feel in several ways. When you choose a photo from your photo library, you can now activate a depth effect to make a face stand out from the background. In case photos aren’t your thing, there’s now an included wallpaper generator that lets you create color gradients and emoji grids. You can also choose to use dynamic wallpapers based on weather or astronomy.
Adjusting the wallpaper is just the first step, as users can now change the font and color of the clock, and add small informative widgets so they can see relevant information at a glance. eye. For example, widgets can show current weather, future calendar events, and current time in other time zones.
Another big change in iOS 16 is a new way to share photos with family and loved ones using Shared Libraries. Once configured, you can choose to store the photos in your personal photo library or in the shared library. You no longer need to send photos to yourself because anyone in the shared library can see the original photos in full resolution.
Other improvements include the ability to edit and cancel messages sent via iMessage, some focus improvements, some major changes to the Mail app, a new way to dictate and type text at the same time, a whole new Home app and the introduction of Apple. Pay later in the United States
The update is rolling out and is available both live in the Settings app and by plugging your device into your computer for a wired update. But first, back up your device. Make sure your iCloud backup is up to date by opening the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tapping your account info at the top, then your device name. Additionally, you can also connect your iOS device to your computer to perform a manual backup in Finder or iTunes for Windows (or do both, really).
Don’t forget to encrypt your backup if you’re backing up to a computer. It is much safer for someone to hack your computer and encrypted backups include saved passwords and health data. This way, you don’t have to log in to all of your online accounts again.
Once done, you need to go to the Settings app, then “General” then “Software Update”. You should see “Update Requested…”. The download will then start automatically once the download is available.
While downloading, you can read our review of the biggest iOS 16 changes and TechCrunch’s list of all the hidden iOS 16 features.
techcrunch
