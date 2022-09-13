We’ve all been there – you’re looking to relax at the end of the day and you settle in to watch something, only to find yourself watching through your fingers as jump scare after jump scare makes you want to turn off the TV or run out of the room. If you’re looking for some horror movies on Amazon Prime that won’t give you nightmares or make you afraid to sleep, these are some of the best horror movies option available.

Also Read: The 10 Best Horror Movies In Hollywood To Get You Screaming

What Is A Good Horror Movie?

This question may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s actually not that easy to answer. Part of what defines a good horror movie is simply whether or not you can make it through watching it. Another thing that might give one movie an edge over another is how relatable the characters are; being able to see yourself in one of them makes watching a lot easier and more believable.

Paranormal Activity – Best Horror Movies

One of the creepiest movies I’ve seen in recent years, Paranormal Activity delivers more than a few sleepless nights. The story is so well put together and believable, that you’ll find yourself thinking that if you close your eyes for one second, you may be too late.

Mother! (2017) – Movies On Amazon Prime

mother! is written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, who wrote and directed Black Swan (2010). It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie is 123 minutes long. It is about a couple whose relationship changes when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. They soon come to realize that nothing is what it seems in this dark psychological thriller.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Best Horror Movies

A Quiet Place Part II is not as innovative or creative as its predecessor but still manages to deliver a suspenseful thrill ride. It’s a relatively simple concept executed really well. There is plenty of tension, jump scares, and atmospheric terror that will keep you entertained. The ending leaves us with more questions than answers which might frustrate some. But it’s also worth mentioning that Part I had this same issue and ended up being infinitely more satisfying because of it.

Fright Night (2011) – Movies On Amazon Prime

This movie has a classic horror premise. Charley is being introduced to the audience, an awkward teenage boy who gets a new neighbor in Jerry, who invites him over for dinner and tries to become friends with him. Little does he know that Jerry and his stepdaughter Amy are both vampires, who seduce men and women in order to feed off of them.

28 Days Later (2002) – Best Horror Movies

Recently it’s been getting colder, so I decided it was time to put on a horror movie. And since I couldn’t decide which one I wanted, I clicked to see all and watched a variety of short clips from each horror movie. 28 Days Later came up and looked really good, but like all horror movies it had an opening scene that made me think twice about watching.

Sinister (2012) – Movies On Amazon Prime

Watching a horror movie has become a kind of pre-Halloween tradition for many people. If you’re not feeling up for blood and gore then there are plenty of other films out there. One such option is Sinister, starring Ethan Hawke. The film is set in rural Ohio and follows a family who has moved in with their daughter after she becomes traumatized following an abduction.

For those who are looking for the best horror movies to watch but can’t decide, try one of these. The movies are suspenseful, and spine-chilling, and will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

The post Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime To Get You Through Night appeared first on MEWS.