Daily horoscope for September 13, 2022

Lunar Alert: After 8 a.m. EDT today (5 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Taurus.

Happy Birthday Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

You are hardworking. You get results because you have goals, commitments and annual plans. You are also an excellent problem solver. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Therefore, be flexible and ready to explore new avenues and opportunities. Stay tuned!

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★

Today, your attention is on money issues, as well as the possessions you own. You could reflect on your wealth and check what you have and what you are worth. However, you will also think of other values ​​- values ​​that are more important than material things. Tonight: Check your money.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★

Today, the Moon enters your sign where it will remain until Thursday noon. It happens about two and a half days a month, and when it happens it does two things: it heightens your emotions and it also improves your luck. Tonight: You win.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★

Three different influences are in play for you today. The influence of the Moon will make you want to hide and be discreet. Mars in your sign makes you proactive and confident, and encourages you to wear your colors high! Venus and the Sun invite you to receive at home. Tonight: Research.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

It’s a great day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a companion. You might feel more protective and supportive of a friend today because you care about them. (You might also feel jealous if he pays more attention to someone else.) It’s also a good day to think about your future goals. Tonight: be friendly.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

Today and tomorrow, the Moon is at noon in your chart, which means people will notice you more than usual. In fact, your innermost and most personal life could be exposed to the public for some reason. You may want to help someone today – someone you know professionally. Tonight: You are noticed.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

Today you want to do something different. You want adventure and a chance to learn something new. Obviously, travel will be a great choice. However, you could talk to people from other countries or different cultures and learn something fascinating. Tonight: Explore!

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★

It’s a good day to wrap up old details about taxes, debts, inheritances, wills, and shared assets, because those red tape won’t go away on their own. It’s a particularly good time to do old business, as Mercury is retrograde in your sign. Tonight: Check your finances.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★

Searches of all kinds will go well for you today due to Mercury’s retrograde placement. In the meantime, because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you’ll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be prepared to compromise and be helpful. Tonight: Cooperate.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

Today, you may need to put someone else’s considerations or needs ahead of your own. (That’s just what’s happening; you’re not a martyr.) Others will use today’s energy for personal hobbies and crafts, as well as tidying up and getting organized. . Tonight: get organized.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★

It’s a fun day! Not only do you feel lighthearted and playful, but you’re ready to show your affection for someone. You might feel protective and caring towards someone, especially a child. Or this child could be your favorite “project”. Tonight: play!

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★

You’ll be happy to cocoon at home today and enjoy the company of familiar surroundings, because it’s a good day to look inside yourself and peek a little at your navel. You are feeling very affectionate towards someone right now. Tonight: Cocoon.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

Discussions with others will be important for you today. You want to get down to the truth of things. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chatter. That’s why you’ll be looking for someone who’s willing to have a meaningful exchange. Tonight: chat time.

BORN TODAY

Actress Jean Smart (1951), actress Lili Reinhart (1996), actor Ben Savage (1980)