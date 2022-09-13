Daughter Says Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake'S Dad Before Killing Mother, Dog And Injured Sister

MURE LAKE, Michigan. – The 21-year-old daughter of a man who police said they killed his wife, the family dog ​​and seriously injured his 25-year-old daughter says his father was radicalized by QAnon.

QAnon is an online conspiracy that believes in an elite pedophile cult that planned the COVID pandemic and stole the election. Rebecca Lanis, 21, said QAnon radicalized her father and sent him to the brink.

“He started reading about the stolen election and Trump, then he started to dig deeper, and then when the vaccines came out and COVID, he started reading all that stuff,” Rebecca Lanis said.

Rebecca Lanis is the youngest of the Lanis family of fortified lake. She was at a birthday party this weekend when she learned her parents had died and her sister was hospitalized. She got the call from her grandmother on Sunday morning about four hours after the shooting. When Lanis arrived at her grandmother’s house, she was told of her father’s crimes and that he had been shot by police officers on the scene after opening fire on them.

The filming occurred at 4:11 a.m. on September 11 at the Lanis home in Walled Lake. Police said Igor Lanis, 53, killed his 56-year-old wife and the family dog, and also shot his 25-year-old daughter.

Police were dispatched to the home after receiving a call from the 25-year-old saying her father had just shot her and she was unable to feel her legs. When deputies arrived at the home, Igor Lanis came out the front door with a Remington 870 shotgun and opened fire on officers at the scene, police say.

Police said officers returned fire, shooting and killing Igor Lanis. The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition.

“It’s an incredibly horrible act” Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff said at a press conference on Sunday evening. “It’s so sad on so many levels, but thanks to the response and professionalism of our dispatch, Walled Lake officers and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies, at least one victim was saved. We will actively seek information to better understand what triggered this.

Hours after learning of the fatal shooting, Rebecca Lanis posted on a Reddit forum called “QAnon casualties” where people who have friends or family they believe are part of the virus conspiracy can learn how to heal, manage and “deprogram”.

In Rebecca Lanis’ Reddit post, she said the internet ruined her and how her dad got sucked into the conspiracy and got increasingly restless over the past two years. Rebecca Lanis also wrote that her father began to radicalize after the 2020 election.

The Qanon conspiracy began in 2017 by claiming that global elites and members of the Democratic Party were members of a pedophile and satanic cult that trafficked children. In 2020, the conspiracy that reached mainstream American politics expanded to include the false conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen, former President Trump would be reinstated to begin executions of political opponents, and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 was planned. The conspiracy also believes that vaccines are meant to be a form of population control.

Opinions have also become common for Trump supporters in Michigan, including at least one member of the Michigan House wearing a “Q” pin at a pro-Trump rally last year. Current GOP nominee for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo was also a guest speaker at a QAnon convention in 2021. Qanon members were also present during the Jan. 6 uprising.

“In 2021, I could see it starting to spiral. Then in 2022, it completely deviated. Every conversation we had, it had to bring up vaccines or COVID or 5G or EMF or something or just something ridiculous that you could think of,” Rebecca Lanis said. “If any of you have parents like this, you need to start watching them,” she said. “If they have guns, you should hide them or something because those people are dangerous.”

