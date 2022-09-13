News
Did ‘Stranger Things’ win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 wins you haven’t seen on NBC
The Emmys are somewhat infamous for bestowing statues on prestige TV series that few people watch, while the most popular shows go largely unrecognized. The 2022 Emmys were no exception, with the most wins of the night going to HBO The White Lotuswhile stranger things Season 4 – arguably the show of the summer, if not of the year – couldn’t deliver a single speech on Monday night.
That said, thanks to the Creative Arts Awards, stranger things won 2022 Emmys, though it wasn’t at the same level of wins the show saw for its first and second seasons. It should also be noted that only the first 13 episodes of Stranger Things 4, aka “Volume 1”, were eligible for the 2022 Emmys. The last two episodes aired after the Emmys eligibility deadline. So it is possible that you will see others stranger things nominations for “Volume 2” next year.
Fans were disappointed that Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby and Winona Ryder were all snubbed in the acting nominations, but in the era of peak television, there was plenty of competition. But don’t worry, Vecna hasn’t won yet. stranger things still managed to pick up a handful of wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Keep reading to find out more.
Has been stranger things nominated for the 2022 Emmys?
Yes! Stranger Things was nominated for a total of 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Here is the full list of stranger things 2022 Emmy Nominations:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Exceptional period and/or character hairstyle
- Exceptional period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Outstanding stunt performance
All 13 of those Emmy nominations were for “Volume 1” of Stranger Things, aka the first seven episodes of Season 4. “Volume 2” aired after the Emmy nomination deadline and therefore was not eligible for the 2022 Emmys.
As the standout drama series finally went to HBO The White Lotus more stranger thingsthe Netflix series still picked up a few wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Did stranger things win an Emmy in 2022?
Yes. In reality, stranger things won five Emmys at the 2022 Emmy Awards—not too shabby! The whole of the stranger things Season 4 wins came from the Creative Arts Emmys, which is the class of Emmy Awards that recognize technical achievements such as production design, costume design, sound editing, and more. These were not broadcast live at the Emmys on Monday night, but were instead awarded earlier in the month.
Here is the full list of stranger things Emmy wins from 2022, which did not air on NBC Monday night:
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab »
- Craig Henighan, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Will Files, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
- Outstanding Musical Supervision: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Nora Felder, music supervisor
- Exceptional prosthetic make-up: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Barrie Gower, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Duncan Jarman, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Hiro Koda, stunt coordinator
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Will Files, CAS, re-recording mixer Mark Paterson, re-recording mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, re-recording mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, production mixer
These may not be high profile awards, but anyone who’s watched stranger things 4 knows that the Netflix series has won everyone over. Considering this season is responsible for shooting Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to the top of the music charts – more than three decades after those two songs were released – the Academy of television would be out of their minds to award outstanding musical supervision to any other show. Music supervisor Nora Felder should have won two Emmys for that one.
The editing and sound mixing gains speak for themselves. The clock is ringing? The earth is cracking? Vecna whispers “Maaaaax”? I get chills just thinking about it! And you can’t forget Henry Creel’s knobby Vecna prostheses. Shout out to actor Jamie Campbell Bower for witnessing this every morning.
Whereas stranger things perhaps fans were hoping for a bigger night — hello, where’s Sadie Sink’s Emmy?! – they should be proud of the victories the series has achieved. If there is an area where stranger things never fails is the technical side. It’s a show that clearly hires a lot of creative people who do their jobs really well, and it shows.
The government is carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic license plate recognition system: Gadkari
mini
Last month Gadkari said the government was now looking at two options – a satellite toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly deducted from the passenger’s bank account and the other option is by license plates. registration.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government was carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic number plate recognition system, which will allow charges to be deducted from owners’ bank accounts. of vehicles.
“And now we’re going to launch car license plate technology (automatic license plate reading cameras) where there won’t be any toll plazas,” he said, without giving away. More details. In 2018-2019, the average vehicle wait time at tolls was 8 minutes.
Read also :
With the introduction of FASTags in 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average vehicle wait time has now fallen to 47 seconds.
Although this is a huge improvement in waiting time, in some places, especially near densely populated towns and cities, there are still delays at toll plazas during peak hours.
“We are introducing GPS instead of FASTag while using satellite and based on which we want to levy the toll. The technology is also available on license plate and there is good technology available in India “, did he declare.
“We will select the technology. Although we have not made an official decision, in my opinion, regarding the license plate technology, there will be no toll booth and there will be a sophisticated computerized digital system thanks to which we will be able to give relief. There will be no queues and people will be greatly relieved,” the minister said.
First post: Sep 12, 2022, 5:26 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch, Nintendo announced during its September Direct presentation. The game is slated for release in 2023.
Nintendo didn’t share any footage of the game during the stream, but longtime designer Shigeru Miyamoto has confirmed that this time around you’ll be playing from the Pikmin perspective near the ground, rather than the titles isometric perspective. previous ones.
Pikmin 4 arrives nearly a decade since the series’ last main installment, Wii U’s Pikmin 3. This title was ported to the Switch along with additional content as Pikmin 3 Deluxe in 2020.
Nintendo also recently teamed up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to release Pikmin Floweran augmented reality walking game for smartphones.
This story develops…
Tamara Walcott: After years of food addiction, record-breaking strong woman says powerlifting ‘saved me from myself’
CNN
—
Tamara Walcott still remembers the first time she stepped foot in a powerlifting gym: hands painted in chalk, wrists tied, screams and screams as weightlifters lifted weights off the floor.
As she witnessed the scene, Walcott’s competitive spirit prompted her to try on her own. Soon after, she had a weight resting on her back and was preparing to perform her very first squat.
The spark was instantaneous.
“When I felt that weight on my back, the first squat…I just fell in love because I was doing it for me,” Walcott says.
It was 2017, and at the time, Walcott had already been training with dumbbells for a year in a desperate attempt to lose weight. After having children and getting divorced, she weighed 415 pounds and ate regularly late into the night.
Weight training and healthier eating habits had already caused him to lose 100 pounds, but powerlifting became Walcott’s salvation at a time when his mental health had seriously deteriorated.
“Powerlifting saved my life,” Walcott told CNN Sport. “It saved me from myself, saved me from food addiction; it was my therapy, it saved me from depression and it changed my life.
The private and deeply rooted importance of athletic strength in his life may partly explain Walcott’s success in the sport.
In July, she broke the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) record for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press, registering a total of 1,620.4 pounds in the squat, bench press and press. deadlift at the American Pro competition in Virginia.
In the same competition, Walcott broke his own WRPF deadlift record with a weight of 639 pounds. In perspective, that’s about the weight of a Dexter cow or a grand piano.
But years before she could even consider lifting those weights, Walcott had to find a way to gain acceptance in the male-dominated world of weightlifting.
When she started the sport, she was regularly the only woman in the weight room, sometimes being the subject of sideways glances and sneers.
“I remember guys saying to me, ‘Don’t bench because women shouldn’t bench. It’s going to change the way your chest is, so you shouldn’t be benching,” says Walcott.
“I could hear people saying I wasn’t doing things right. I remember hearing someone say, “Why is she here and not on the treadmill?” … I stuck with it and kind of carried on.
Today, however, Walcott has noticed a shift in attitude and says women are “taking the powerlifting community by storm.” She founded Women in Powerlifting in March this year, an organization dedicated to increasing women’s participation in sport and breaking down negative stereotypes around female powerlifters.
For Walcott, who goes by the nickname “the queen of plus-size fitness” on social media, empowering other women to play sports is one of her main aspirations.
“That’s why I wear my hoops, why I wear my lashes, why I wear my jewelry when I lift,” she says. “Sometimes I wear lipstick – because it’s good to be beautiful, it’s good to be sexy, it’s good to be a woman and to lift heavy weights.
“To other women, I would tell them to do whatever you want to do – get in the gym, own it. It gave me so much more confidence.
An influential female figure continues to inspire Walcott’s own powerlifting career.
His grandmother, a chef on the Caribbean island of St. Croix where Walcott grew up, died in 2019, and Walcott becomes emotional as he remembers the larger-than-life spirit and open-arms generosity of his grandmother. mother.
“When she cooked pots, they weren’t little pots of food. It was like she fed the whole community,” Walcott says.
Throughout her career as a powerlifter, she drew strength from her grandmother’s memory, using it as fuel during her toughest times.
“I was chasing the 496-pound deadlift for about a year, I couldn’t break it,” Walcott recalled. “And then a few months after he passed, I broke him down channeling his energy saying, ‘I’m going to do this for you,’ you know? And I was finally able to lock him down.
“I just remember being full of emotion. I was crying in the gym. Everyone was looking at me then – everyone was clapping, everyone was clapping… It’s almost like she gave me her energy or something, I don’t know how to explain it.
Powerlifting’s impact on Walcott’s life has been tremendous, giving her purpose and confidence when she needed it most.
At the heart of this is his changed relationship with food and his healthier eating habits.
“I’m going to be completely honest – is my food addiction gone? No, I just swapped it for something else,” she explains.
“In the beginning, when I started lifting and training, I remember late at night I used to binge eat when I was heavier, and I was like, ‘ You know what? When I start getting these cravings, I’ll go downstairs and do 20 push-ups or 20 sit-ups, or I’ll drink a big glass of water.’”
Walcott’s new way of life also includes drinking a gallon (about 4.5 litres) of water a day and making sure she gets enough sleep every night – which can be tricky when it comes to… balancing workouts with babysitting and a full-time job in real estate.
That sometimes means resorting to late-night gym sessions — which can end around midnight — and catching up on sleep at any free opportunity. Walcott even tinted his car windows to help him sleep during the day.
“I make it work,” she says. “Motivation is long dead for me. It’s all about pure dedication right now.
Walcott now plans to take a break from competitive weightlifting. She battled arthritis in her knees earlier this year – to the point that she could barely squat and was reduced to walking up and down stairs just weeks before her record lifts in July.
She talks about possibly competing in an international event late next year, but for now she’s committed to her ‘My Strength is My Sexy’ gym tour, where she shares her journey from powerlifting at gyms across the United States.
That’s not to say she lost sight of her competitive goals. She spoke to her trainer, Daniel Fox, about the goal of lifting “747” – a 700-pound squat, a 400-pound bench press and a 700-pound deadlift.
“Doesn’t that sound good?” said Walcott. “I am a big protester; I’m determined to put things in the atmosphere, let it grow, and say it out loud.
Setting — and surpassing — her own goals has been Walcott’s style since she first stepped into a powerlifting gym five years ago. She never looks at who else is on the roster at competitions and hates being told how heavy a barbell is before she tries to lift.
“I don’t want to hear all this, it’s going to upset me,” Walcott said. It competes for itself, all its dynamism coming from within.
“Right now it’s just me against me,” she says. “I challenge myself to be better every day – I think I like that aspect.”
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat’s five greatest off-court moments
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, today we look at the franchise’s five greatest moments, taking the focus off the court.
1. April 22, 1987: For more than two decades, there were the Miami Dolphins and nothing else when it came to top-tier professional sports in South Florida. Then, 11 months after NBA Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham and theatrical producer Zev Bufman announced intentions to try to bring an NBA team to the market, Commissioner David Stern announces the league’s expansion to Miami, Charlotte, Minnesota and Orlando, with the Heat and Charlotte Hornets to open play in 1988, and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic in 1989. Formal acceptance is achieved on Dec. 24, 1987, when Miami reaches the mandated figure of 10,000 season tickets at the still-being-built Miami Arena.
2. Sept. 2, 1995: To some this is the day the Heat achieve true NBA legitimacy, when Pat Riley is named team president and coach aboard the cruise liner Imagination at the Port of Miami, on one of the ships operated by Heat owner and Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison. A day earlier, Arison and the Heat, who have been working to free Riley from his Knicks contract, agree to send a first-round pick and $1 million to New York for the right to hire Riley.
3. July 9, 2010: In addition to formally announcing the re-signing of championship guard Dwyane Wade, the Heat the same day also complete the transaction to acquire LeBron James and Chris Bosh, leading to a raucous celebration the following evening at AmericanAirlines Arena. It is on stage, at that rally, where James immodestly boasts that the newly formed Big Three, when it comes to championships, would win, “not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven . . . and when I say that, I really believe that.” The trio play four seasons together, advancing to the NBA Finals four times, winning two titles, before James signs to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
4. July 14, 2004: For all Riley accomplished in his front-office role to this stage, it all paled in comparison to acquiring Shaquille O’Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and a first-round pick. A week later, O’Neal, in an introduction as grand as the 7-foot-1, 325-pound center, rolled up to AmericanAirlines Arena in an 18-wheeler with a massive “Diesel Power” banner. Less than two years later, with O’Neal at the center of it all, the Heat would have the franchise’s first NBA title.
5. June 26, 2003: Losers a month earlier in the random-but-weighted lottery for the right to take James at the top of the NBA draft, the Heat instead select Wade at No. 5, a pick, Riley would later say was influenced as he strode on a hotel treadmill and watched Wade thrive during Marquette’s run to the Final Four of the NBA tournament. The door for the selection opens when, in a draft that also features Carmelo Anthony and Bosh, the Detroit Pistons opt for little-known Darko Milicic at No. 2.
Up next: The Heat’s five greatest fans, as the franchise turns 35.
A Piece of the Queen: New Memories Mark the Monarch’s Death
LONDON — There are fridge magnets, tea sets and flags. And of course mugs, t-shirts and sweatshirts with the image of Queen Elizabeth II on which are inscribed the dates of her 70 years of reign: 1952-2022.
Just days after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, unofficial souvenirs have been rolled out in royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy.
Cool Britannia, a shop selling UK-themed souvenirs opposite Buckingham Palace, pushed its suppliers to work overnight to have the souvenirs ready by Saturday, just two days after the Queen died, said store manager Ismayil Ibrahim. Items depicting the new monarch, King Charles III, were also on their way to Ibrahim’s shop, where tourists bought other royal gifts like queen figurines and rubber duckies wearing crowns.
Official goods will, however, take longer to arrive at approved sellers, who have suspended sales of royal memorabilia out of respect for the period of mourning.
Based on strong customer demand for gifts for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebrating her seven decades on the throne, Ibrahim anticipates even greater interest in memorabilia commemorating her life and death.
“People kept asking us, ‘Do you still have anything?’ Ibrahim said.
So he quickly stocked up on t-shirts and mugs saying ‘Forever in our hearts’ and ‘Gone but not forgotten’, bearing a portrait of the Queen as a young woman. Another version carried portraits of the Queen young and old with the words: “Queen Elizabeth II – The greatest reign 1952-2022”.
There was a steady stream of tourists browsing the store on Monday, and two others nearby, though few bought the items commemorating his reign.
Lorenzo Corbani, an Italian living in Bath, England, bought a solar-powered figurine of the queen for his mother, who was a huge fan.
“She felt she was a great woman,” Corbani, 35, said.
Unofficial giveaways have also spread quickly online. Sellers on eBay are already selling King Charles III mugs, badges, fridge magnets and keychains that say “God Save The King”. Amazon sellers are similarly flogging and hastily churning out royal merchandise like Union Jack flags emblazoned with Charles’s portrait, decals and posters commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II. There’s even a pet bandana with the dates of his reign.
At Majestic Gifts near Buckingham Palace, Paul Callaghan splurged on a box of Platinum Jubilee English breakfast tea bearing the Queen’s picture for 15 pounds ($17.50), which he said was a single purchase.
“It’s not cheap, but it’s limited. This will never happen again,” said Callaghan, 35, who works in financial services and was visiting London from Dublin.
Now that the queen is dead, he decided to buy a souvenir “before all stocks are exhausted”.
“Because, again, it’s something quite historic. You’ll never see a queen live that long or reign that long,” Callaghan said. “And not only that, but we’re probably not going to have another queen for another century.”
There will likely be a high demand for memorabilia from King Charles III, and sellers of unofficial royal merchandise like Ibrahim are poised to take advantage of it, raising questions about copyright. But the royal family is unlikely to take legal action, according to a trademark lawyer.
“Given the fascination with the monarchy, it would be a full-time job to stop unlicensed goods,” said Charlotte Wilding, partner at Wedlake Bell law firm.
“I suspect the Royal Family is of the view that they would rather not punish the general public for their ‘support,’ even though that support may not be in the right form,” Wilding said via email. mail. “Bad press is simply not something the Royal Family wants to be part of or risks being part of, even if they are legally entitled to it.”
In the meantime, official vendors of royal gifts are observing a 10-day mourning period. One of them, the Royal Collection Trust, which manages public access to the Queen’s residences, said on its website that its stores had closed in London, Windsor and Edinburgh and that online sales of items like Buckingham Palace magnets had been suspended.
Without official items to hang, Judy Kline, a 74-year-old tourist from suburban Detroit, spent £32 on souvenirs at a tourist shop in London’s famous Piccadilly Circus, including several blue and white fridge magnets adorned with the portrait of the Queen.
“I have friends who are very envious of not taking this trip with us. I wanted to give them a little token,” Kline said.
Kline said she felt a certain affinity with the royal family and wanted to buy King Charles III memorabilia, but would leave before anyone arrived in the souvenir shops and stalls.
“The prince – I mean the king – is a year younger than me. So I saw him as a little kid, and he was like my peer, you know? Kline said. “And then their grandkids are just a little bit younger than our grandkids.”
Follow all AP stories about the British Royal Family at
Stocks go down again
US stocks are on another run down. The Dow Industrial Average is now down over 700 points while the NASDAQ index is down over 400 points. The S&P is down more than 100 points. Percentage gains range from -2.2% for the Dow Jones to -3.3% for the S&P.
Looking at the hourly chart of the S&P index, yesterday’s high price has stalled just below the 200 hourly moving average of 4120.36 (green line in the chart above). Today, the price is below its 100 hourly moving average at 4035.11 and remains below this level. The high price reached 4031.44 today. Price broke below the 50% retracement 4003.022 intraday and low below the 4000 level at 3999.33. However, there was a modest bounce above the 4000 level in the last few minutes of trading.
Yields remained high:
- 2 years 3.73%, +16 basis points
- 10 years 3.437% +7.7 basis points
- 30 years 3.56%, +4.0 basis points
Crude Oil is trading at $87.70, down -0.05%. The low price reached $86.65. The high price was up to $89.29
