Dr. Becky’s new book ‘Good Inside’ eases parents’ anxieties
In late February 2020, Rebecca Kennedy, a 39-year-old British-trained psychologist and Manhattan mom of three, launched an Instagram account, @drbeckygoodinside, to complement her clinical practice.
“We are the parents of the pandemic period. Books will be written about us one day. Historians will explain how difficult this time was for families and how parents heroically coped day in and day out,” Kennedy writes.
She had about 200 subscribers at the time. She now has over 1.3 million plus pre-recorded classes on topics like food fights ($54) and tantrum reduction ($95); a $276 annual subscription where followers can access exclusive content; 20 employees who help him run his growing business; and, starting tomorrow, a new book, “Good Inside: A Guide To Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” (Harper Wave).
While some may see advice from Kennedy – aka “Dr. Becky” – as valuable and ineffective (a critique of many millennial trends), her loyal clientele takes a breather, grants you your own experiences, and respectfully disagrees. Dr. Becky is this parent generation’s Dr. Spock, soothing the angst with Ivy League credentials, a good blowout, and Goop-tinged language.
“We are moving from a place of ‘What is wrong with my child and can you fix it’ to ‘What is my child struggling with and what is my role in helping them’” , she wrote. “And I’m also hoping, ‘What awaits me in this situation?’”
The book begins with the assumption that parents in every millennial were a bit lacking.
“Place your hand on your heart and deliver this important message. “I am here because I want to change,” reads the first chapter. “I want to be the hub of my intergenerational family patterns.”
How exactly does one become a pivot? First, Kennedy argues, you have to drop demands in favor of two-way communication. Instead of just telling your kids to clean their rooms, it asks them, “Do you want to clean right now or in two minutes?” If two minutes pass and the Legos stay on the floor, as they most likely will, parents should validate their children’s feelings, saying things like “I know you’re so angry you don’t want to to clean!”
Eventually, a child is expected to do what you want them to do, but Kennedy foresees that tantrums can also ensue. Epic tantrums should be met with patience and, preferably, dressing. If a child has a major meltdown, Kennedy recommends carrying them to a small space and sitting with them until they regain their composure. “A small room shows a child – through body confinement, not words – that their emotional fire cannot set an entire house on fire,” she wrote.
Mantras are recommended for parent and child. For bedtime, a child can be told to repeat “Mom is near, I am safe, my bed is comfortable”. Mom might be thinking, “It’s going to end. There will be a time when my child will sleep. I can deal with this. Kennedy doesn’t suggest wording like “A bottle of Sancerre awaits you,” but parents are free to customize as they see fit.
Time outs, a long recommended practice, are prohibited. Kennedy said they might work in the short term, but in the long term they can erode trust and the bond between parents and children.
Reena Patel, a licensed school psychologist and San Diego board-certified behavior analyst, doesn’t disagree. “Kids who are acting out are trying to communicate,” she said. “Research supports that penalties, including timeouts, are not effective.”
But Angela Caldwell, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles, agrees parents who follow Dr. Becky might find themselves frustrated at times (and with the Legos still on the floor).
“The advice you receive is good, but this is the CliffsNotes version. What should take a few paragraphs to explain could only [get] a few sentences,” she told the Post. “If your problem is small to medium in size, CliffsNotes may work. But if it’s bigger, you may need more support.
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III travels to Belfast, Queen’s coffin to return to London
Edinburgh, Scotland — King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the final leg of his tour of the nations that make up the UK, as thousands lined up overnight to pay their last respects at the coffin from his mother in Edinburgh.
On Monday evening, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, with bowed heads, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral as members of the public filed past.
Earlier, a man in a suit adorned with medals stood silently, nodded and continued on his way. A woman wiped her tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniform walked slowly past the coffin.
Some people even paid their respects and then joined the end of the line to get a second view of the coffin of the only monarch most people in the UK have ever known.
In the line of mourners outside St. Giles Cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen a “wonderful ambassador for our country”.
“She was such an example to all of us. She was dignified. She was righteous, she was beautiful inside and out. And I’ve known her all my life. And I miss her dearly.” , she added.
On Tuesday, Charles left the Palace of Hollyroodhouse in a motorcade heading for Edinburgh Airport to fly to Belfast.
Scotland, where the Queen died at her beloved Balmoral estate in the Highlands on Thursday after a 70-year reign, was almost universal in her praise for the Queen.
The British monarchy attracts more mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mainly Protestant Unionists who consider themselves British, and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who consider themselves Irish.
This split fueled three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family have been personally affected by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and Charles’s much-loved mentor, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter of a century after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.
But in a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein – Ireland’s main nationalist party, linked during the Troubles to the IRA – attend memorial events for the Queen and meet the King Tuesday.
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to the 96-year-old monarch after her death last Thursday, calling her a “powerful advocate and ally of those who believe in peace and reconciliation”.
The president and prime minister of the neighboring Republic of Ireland are also due to attend the memorial service in Belfast, despite strained relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and EU have been squabbling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the block.
After resting in the cathedral for most of Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown back to London and taken to her official London home, Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft which will carry the coffin has been used in the past to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to bring humanitarian aid and arms to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, said British Air Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.
In the early hours of Tuesday, dozens of workers were seen clearing rubbish and weeds from the road between the air base where the plane carrying the Queen’s coffin will land and central London.
Jill Lawless and Mike Corder reported from London.
Is everything copacetic in the world of Heat with Tyler Herro’s waiting game? – Denver Post
Q: Now that we know the Heat aren’t making any moves this offseason, why haven’t they given Tyler Herro his extension yet? If they’re really confident in his ability to be a number two (or possibly first) scoring option, what are they waiting for? Would they go into the season without the expansion and wait to see what’s available by the trade deadline? -Jeffrey, Fort Lauderdale.
A: First, how do we know the Heat aren’t making any moves this offseason, since there’s still over a month left in the offseason? Likewise, why rush with a Tyler Herro extension, when the deadline isn’t until mid-October? While it’s still possible for something to happen (emphasizing possibly), why act in haste? Once Tyler is extended, he essentially becomes untradeable until next summer. So why rule out a potential move. And it’s not like Tyler and his representation don’t know the rules about extensions and swaps. Part of being a pro is understanding the rules of the workplace.
Q: Joel Embid and PJ Tucker will eat Omer Yurtseven. – Barry, Deerfield Beach.
A: That’s why the Heat decided to keep Dewayne Dedmon. Something remains to be said about the strength of veterans. Muscle matters, especially until Omer Yurtseven rises to the daunting ball.
Q: What’s going on with Duncan Robinson this year? Is it possible that he will start again in place of Caleb Martin, to space out the floor? Or is he just buried again on the bench like the second half of last year? – Bob, Davis.
A: I’m not sure “buried” is the proper wording for being beaten for game time by Max Strus. But I also don’t see Duncan Robinson taking consistent minutes at the forefront, even after growing in size over the years. In any Duncan lineup, Jimmy Butler is more likely to be picked as a power forward on the defensive end.
Mark Buchanan: Plastic might be making you obese
The global obesity epidemic is getting worse, especially among children, with rates of obesity rising over the past decade and shifting to earlier ages. In the U.S., roughly 40% of today’s high school students were overweight by the time they started high school. Globally, the incidence of obesity has tripled since the 1970s, with fully 1 billion people expected to be obese by 2030.
The consequences are grave, as obesity correlates closely with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other serious health problems. Despite the magnitude of the problem, there is still no consensus on the cause, although scientists do recognize many contributing factors, including genetics, stress, viruses and changes in sleeping habits. Of course, the popularity of heavily processed foods — high in sugar, salt and fat — has also played a role, especially in Western nations, where people on average consume more calories per day now than 50 years ago. Even so, recent reviews of the science conclude that much of the huge rise in obesity globally over the past four decades remains unexplained.
An emerging view among scientists is that one major overlooked component in obesity is almost certainly our environment — in particular, the pervasive presence within it of chemicals which, even at very low doses, act to disturb the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy.
Some of these chemicals, known as “obesogens,” directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity. Unfortunately, these chemicals are used in many of the most basic products of modern life including plastic packaging, clothes and furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.
Ten years ago the idea of chemically induced obesity was something of a fringe hypothesis, but not anymore.
“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” is what Bruce Blumberg, an expert on obesity and endocrine-disrupting chemicals from the University of California, Irvine, told me by email. “The difficulty is determining what fraction of obesity is related to chemical exposure.”
Importantly, recent research demonstrates that obesogens act to harm individuals in ways that traditional tests of chemical toxicity can’t detect. In particular, consequences of chemical exposure may not appear during the lifetime of an exposed organism but can be passed down through so-called epigenetic mechanisms to offspring even several generations away. A typical example is tributyltin or TBT, a chemical used in wood preservatives, among other things. In experiments exposing mice to low and supposedly safe levels of TBT, Blumberg and his colleagues found significantly increased fat accumulation in the next three generations.
TBT and other obesogens trigger such effects by interfering directly with the normal biochemistry of the endocrine system, which regulates the storage and use of energy, as well as human eating behavior. This biochemistry depends on a wide variety of hormones produced in organs such as the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas and liver, as well as chemicals in the brain capable of altering feelings of hunger. Experiments have shown that mice exposed to obesogenic chemicals before birth exhibit significantly altered appetites later in their lives, and a propensity to obesity.
Nearly 1,000 obesogens with such effects have already been identified in studies with animals or humans. They include Bisphenol A, a chemical widely used in plastics, and the phthalates, plasticizing agents used in paints, medicine and cosmetics. Others include parabens used as preservatives in food and paper products, and chemicals called organotins used as fungicides. Other obesogens include pesticides and herbicides, including glyphosate, which a recent study found to be present in the urine of most Americans.
A further clue that these chemicals may lie behind obesity: Studies have found that the obesity crisis is also affecting cats, dogs and other animals living in proximity with people. A significant rise in obesity incidence has even been noted in laboratory rodents and primates — animals raised under strictly controlled conditions of caloric intake and exercise. The only possible factors driving weight gain for these animals, researchers believe, would be subtle chemical changes in the nature of the foods they eat, or in the materials used to build their pens.
So it is possible that we have unwittingly saturated our living environment with chemicals affecting some of the most fundamental biochemical feedbacks controlling human growth and development. The obesity epidemic will likely persist, or grow worse, unless we can find ways to eliminate such chemicals from the environment, or at least identify the most problematic substances and greatly reduce human exposure to them.
At the very least, it will require a transformation in the way we test chemicals for their toxicity, especially the many compounds that are ubiquitous in our food, plastics, paints, cosmetics and other products. Discoveries in epigenetics have deeply changed basic biological science and medicine over the past 15 years but have not yet had much impact on prevailing practices for chemical safety testing. Scientists are pushing for changes, but it takes time.
Hopefully, appropriate test methods will be adopted within the next few years. If they aren’t, we may well struggle to make any appreciable dent in this pernicious epidemic.
Mark Buchanan wrote this column for Bloomberg Opinion.
“We are in a crisis where we need staff”
The Nurses Association of Minnesota has ended its three-day strike and members will return to the picket line at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
As the sun went down on Monday, Abbott Northwestern nurses danced as local musicians from Brass Solidarity played renditions of “Lean on Me” and “We’re Not Going to Take It.” Drivers honked and applauded as they passed.
“It’s just great energy from nurses empowering each other,” said Abbott Northwestern RN Kelley Anaas. “We had the support of the community and many other union members came forward to support us because our jobs may all be different, but at the end of the day what we want is the same: we don’t want companies take care of what health care looks like in Minnesota.”
Two sticking points for nurses are higher salaries and greater contribution to staffing levels. This, they say, will prevent burnout and ensure that patients are not harmed in their care.
“We are serious about what we need to keep doing our jobs and what it will take to keep nurses inside hospitals instead of looking for work elsewhere,” Anaas said.
A Minnesota Department of Health survey found that 19% of nurses last year said they planned to leave the profession in five years, an increase from the pre-pandemic period. There are also more unfilled jobs than there were in 2019.
“We are in a crisis where we need staff,” said Tracey Dittrich, a nurse at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis who has worked there for more than two decades. “There are nurses in Minnesota, they just don’t want to work in these conditions.”
Fifteen hospitals are affected and 15,000 nurses take part in the strike. Children’s Minnesota, Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial Health, in a joint statement, said wage increases of up to 30% are not achievable.
“Increases like this would cost Twin Cities hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars and are not economically feasible or accountable to members of our community who would ultimately pay the price,” the hospitals said.
Anaas said the nurses’ union started high with its pay rise proposal and hopes to meet somewhere in the middle.
Allina Health said it has postponed a limited number of non-urgent appointments to ensure patient safety.
“As we have always said, strikes do not benefit anyone and the only way to reach an agreement is through negotiation,” the health system said in a statement. “At the end of the MP’s strike, we hope he will be ready to enter into serious negotiations with the help of a federal mediator to help the parties stay at the table until an agreement is reached. .”
ASK IRA: Could Utah’s tank enhance Heat’s armament?
Q: Danny Ainge sounds like he is still selling. Should the Heat be buying? – Tru.
A: I already mentioned how Bojan Bogdanović could be intriguing, but certainly Malik Beasley (who at one point spent time with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Jarred Vanderbilt could have value, as well. But with Danny Ainge still looking for first-round picks, I’m not sure that is how you want to spend them, as opposed to aggregating them for something bigger, as the Cavaliers did for Donovan Mitchell.
Q: Ira, Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal showed how new blood can energize a team. Does that send a message to the Heat? – Zion.
A: While I did compare yesterday the Dolphins’ team speed to what the Heat could attempt to emulate at pace this season, I’m also not sure we should go overboard on the football comparisons. For as encouraging as the starts to the season have been for the Dolphins and Hurricanes, neither team has come close to matching the enduring success of the Heat and Erik Spoelstra. And to Spoelstra’s credit, he has consistently reinvented his approach based on both his own roster and the outside competition. After all these years, the Spoelstra way has proven to be many ways.
Q: Can the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of their young players mature fast enough before Jimmy Butler gets too old to win a title ? – David.
A: Haven’t they done that already? Had it not been for the thumb injury, Bam Adebayo well could have been an All-Star again. And Tyler Herro is the NBA’s defending Sixth Man of the Year. Plus, you have to be encouraged by the youthful contributions of Gabe Vincent. It’s more about having a depth of contributing talent, an element that was lacking at crunch time last season, with Herro and Kyle Lowry ailing, and with Duncan Robinson unable to get on the court.
Family, friends remember Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis – NBC Chicago
Friends and family remember jazz legend, Ramsey Lewis, who died Monday at his Chicago home. He was 87 years old.
Lewis’ passion was discovered as a preschooler when he started taking piano lessons. He would grow to be one of the country’s most successful jazz pianists and composers, with a career spanning six decades, 80 albums, including seven gold records and 3 Grammys.
“The teacher said he had talent – and they (my parents) continued to cultivate that talent,” said Bobby Lewis, son of Ramsey Lewis. “The excitement and energy of the fans kept him going. He loved talking to people and playing.”
Lewis grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini Green housing project. He played the piano in church and was encouraged by his parents to adopt classical music, then jazz.
“He started playing in clubs when he was 15 or 16,” Bobby said.
Jazz soon became Lewis’ focus as he gained his own radio show on WNUA. “He was doing a morning show of soft WNUA jazz,” said Bob Kessler, a longtime friend of Lewis’s who once worked for him as producer of the syndicated radio show. “He was so well read in so many different areas. A lifelong learner.”
Chicago radio personality and friend Richard Steele echoed that sentiment.
“He crossed genres,” Steele said. “He was a great person and musician. I’m sorry he’s gone.
After his death, Lewis’ wife, Jan, wrote on her Facebook page: “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans around the world. He enjoyed touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and backgrounds. “
In lieu of flowers, family members are asking fans to donate to the Jazz Foundation of America.
