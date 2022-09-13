Dr. Becky’s new book ‘Good Inside’ eases parents’ anxieties

In late February 2020, Rebecca Kennedy, a 39-year-old British-trained psychologist and Manhattan mom of three, launched an Instagram account, @drbeckygoodinside, to complement her clinical practice.

“We are the parents of the pandemic period. Books will be written about us one day. Historians will explain how difficult this time was for families and how parents heroically coped day in and day out,” Kennedy writes.

She had about 200 subscribers at the time. She now has over 1.3 million plus pre-recorded classes on topics like food fights ($54) and tantrum reduction ($95); a $276 annual subscription where followers can access exclusive content; 20 employees who help him run his growing business; and, starting tomorrow, a new book, “Good Inside: A Guide To Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” (Harper Wave).

Time outs, a long recommended practice, are prohibited. Kennedy said they might work in the short term, but in the long term they can erode trust and the bond between parents and children. Getty Images

While some may see advice from Kennedy – aka “Dr. Becky” – as valuable and ineffective (a critique of many millennial trends), her loyal clientele takes a breather, grants you your own experiences, and respectfully disagrees. Dr. Becky is this parent generation’s Dr. Spock, soothing the angst with Ivy League credentials, a good blowout, and Goop-tinged language.

“We are moving from a place of ‘What is wrong with my child and can you fix it’ to ‘What is my child struggling with and what is my role in helping them’” , she wrote. “And I’m also hoping, ‘What awaits me in this situation?’”

The book begins with the assumption that parents in every millennial were a bit lacking.

“Place your hand on your heart and deliver this important message. “I am here because I want to change,” reads the first chapter. “I want to be the hub of my intergenerational family patterns.”

How exactly does one become a pivot? First, Kennedy argues, you have to drop demands in favor of two-way communication. Instead of just telling your kids to clean their rooms, it asks them, “Do you want to clean right now or in two minutes?” If two minutes pass and the Legos stay on the floor, as they most likely will, parents should validate their children’s feelings, saying things like “I know you’re so angry you don’t want to to clean!”

Epic tantrums should be met with patience and, preferably, dressing. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eventually, a child is expected to do what you want them to do, but Kennedy foresees that tantrums can also ensue. Epic tantrums should be met with patience and, preferably, dressing. If a child has a major meltdown, Kennedy recommends carrying them to a small space and sitting with them until they regain their composure. “A small room shows a child – through body confinement, not words – that their emotional fire cannot set an entire house on fire,” she wrote.

Mantras are recommended for parent and child. For bedtime, a child can be told to repeat “Mom is near, I am safe, my bed is comfortable”. Mom might be thinking, “It’s going to end. There will be a time when my child will sleep. I can deal with this. Kennedy doesn’t suggest wording like “A bottle of Sancerre awaits you,” but parents are free to customize as they see fit.

Time outs, a long recommended practice, are prohibited. Kennedy said they might work in the short term, but in the long term they can erode trust and the bond between parents and children.

Dr. Rebecca Kennedy has over 1.3 million Instagram followers in addition to pre-recorded classes on topics such as food battles ($54) and temper tantrum reduction ($95). Getty Images

Reena Patel, a licensed school psychologist and San Diego board-certified behavior analyst, doesn’t disagree. “Kids who are acting out are trying to communicate,” she said. “Research supports that penalties, including timeouts, are not effective.”

But Angela Caldwell, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles, agrees parents who follow Dr. Becky might find themselves frustrated at times (and with the Legos still on the floor).

“The advice you receive is good, but this is the CliffsNotes version. What should take a few paragraphs to explain could only [get] a few sentences,” she told the Post. “If your problem is small to medium in size, CliffsNotes may work. But if it’s bigger, you may need more support.