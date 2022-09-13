Blockchain
Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse
The metaverse is rapidly growing to become a world phenomenon, ushering in a new era of the internet age. It is the revolutionary representation of the physical world vis-à-vis the progressing digital world.
The nascent emerging technology that is Web3 is the focal engine driving the speed at which the metaverse is developing. The metaverse is shaping up a new dimension of growth and opportunities for several industries — enabling people and businesses to connect, engage, collaborate and pilot innovation.
Recently, major Banks like DBS, JPMorgan and HSBC launched on the Metaverse. Gartner forecasts that by 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the Metaverse.
While the metaverse is still at the formative stage, forward-thinking companies such as Encryptus are taking advantage of the new opportunities in the ever-evolving sector. Launching its own virtual office in the metaverse, Encryptus has gone ahead to become the World’s first institutional desk to enter the sphere to offer Crypto < > Fiat services on the Bloktopia Metaverse.
The avant-garde trading desk offers crypto exchanges, high-net-worth individuals, sovereign wealth funds, venture capitalists, asset management companies, institutional investors, fund managers, and private investors a compliant and licensed crypto desk for converting their major crypto assets to fiat currency and fiat currency to cryptos.
With a core focus on technology, compliance, monitoring and sharing economy; Encryptus has automated the user journey right from onboarding to wallet whitelisting. The platform supports BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT and MATIC on the crypto side and supports GBP, EUR and USD on the fiat side
“We are excited to be the first crypto <> fiat OTC platform to be on the Metaverse. As per one of the reports Metaverses in total are expected to host $800 billion worth of transactions by 2024. Encryptus is thrilled to be on Bloktopia’s Metaverse to start the Metarse journey. The guys have done a great job and are taking a progressing approach to host companies like us,” commented Shantnoo Saxsena, Founder of Encryptus.
“Encryptus, together with Bloktopia, aims to create a much more realistic consumer experience where its users can trade on the Encryptus Desk in the metaverse and hold AMAs (Ask Me Anything) and other activities,” Bloktopia team member comments.
Encryptus’s CMO; Abhinav Mehta commented “ We see metaverse as another operationally efficient vehicle to push crypto education and adoption. Beyond that, it will be a cardinal meeting point for ordinary individuals to converge, share ideas and learn. Soon we will be hosting Institutional Meetup and networking sessions in the Metaverse”
Ergo Foundation Announces ErgoHack V: Mining and Minting
Ergo Continues to Establish Itself as a Leading Option for Crypto Miners
This fall, the Ergo Foundation will host the fifth iteration of the highly successful ErgoHack series. This latest hackathon will take place from October 3-20, 2022, and it will be co-presented with Flux, Alephium and the Djed Alliance. With the much anticipated Ethereum Merge coming this fall, this ErgoHack aims to inspire developers and entrepreneurs to explore projects as they relate to mining and minting with the potential for cross-chain development and deployment (for example, consider the ways your project could take advantage of the tools on these other blockchains). Please note that although the theme of the hackathon deals with mining and minting, any and all project proposals are welcome for submission.
As a Layer 1 blockchain, Ergo is one of the most active platforms in terms of developer activity – it continually ranks amongst the highest in this category on Stack. Ergo hackathons have become an identifying feature of the platform over the last year, and previous ErgoHacks have yielded some of the most used dApps currently in the ecosystem. With the upcoming Ethereum Merge, there will be countless miners looking for a new crypto to mine, and Ergo is poised to welcome a great deal of those miners. The Ergo Platform is optimally situated to offer miners several technological innovations in the Proof of Work mining industry (ie. Storage Rent, governance responsibilities, etc). Ergo is already starting to see increased hashrate migration with the network hashrate up over 250% since the beginning of August.
With an eye to the future of Proof of Work mining, ErgoHack V: Mining and Minting will primarily focus on creating dApps, tools, and infrastructure to further attract miners that will be looking for a new crypto to mine after the Ethereum Merge. Those who are interested in participating in this exciting opportunity are encouraged to visit the ErgoHack website for details on how to submit an application. The ErgoHack V prize pool is also the largest to date! Prizes include:
- 1st Prize – 10k SigUSD
- 2nd Prize – 6k SigUSD
- 3rd Prize – 2k SigUSD
Additional prizes from co-presenters will include 1800 DACAU (Djed Alliance Contribution Accounting Unit), 20k ALPH, and more!
Ergo is setting the new standard in the evolution of Proof of Work blockchains. Together with our partners, participants are invited to help us build the future of blockchain and to explore the potential for cross-chain deployment. Are you ready to help build the future? Visit the Ergo Platform website for more information on Ergo and get your ErgoHack application started today!
ErgoHack V Sponsors and Presenters
Ergo
Ergo is a robust Proof of Work, smart contract platform built on the eUTXO model with numerous technological innovations, including NIPoPoWs, Storage Rent, Sigma Protocols, ErgoMixer, SigUSD, and subpool mining to name a few. It was fairly launched with no pre-mining, no pre-allocation of tokens, and no venture capital partnerships. The entire supply of ERG tokens has been reserved for the mining consensus, save a small portion (4.37% of the entire supply) that was sent to a treasury fund to be spent on promoting and developing the Ergo blockchain. The team behind the project represent some of the greatest minds in blockchain development, with numerous years of experience and countless academic papers to their credit. At the time of writing, the ERG token is up over 195% from the middle of July 2022.
Djed Alliance
Djed is a formally verified crypto-backed autonomous stablecoin protocol. Ergo’s main stablecoin, SigmaUSD, is a deployment of an open-source implementation of this protocol. The Djed Alliance stewards the evolution and growth of the Djed protocol, with the mission of bringing stability to the cryptocurrency industry.
Alephium
Alephium is the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing on PoW & UTXO concepts. Decentralization, self-sovereignty, and security meet high-performance, accessibility, and energy efficiency in a dev-friendly network optimized for DeFi & smart contract applications. For more information, please visit Alephium’s website.
FLUX Flux is building a new generation of scalable, decentralized cloud infrastructure. Developing Web3, Flux offers the advantages such as redundancy, interoperability, decentralization, and cost efficiency. For more information, please visit Flux’s website.
Ethereum Prints Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Past $1,800
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,750 against the US Dollar. ETH remained well bid above $1,680 and is eyeing a fresh surge above $1,750.
- Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $1,680 and $1,700 levels.
- The price is now trading near $1,720 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,730 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $1,750 to continue higher towards $1,850 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims Higher
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,700 and $1,720 levels. ETH even cleared the $1,750 level, but there was no test of the $1,800 resistance zone. A high was formed near $1,788 before the price started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $1,750 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,490 swing low to $1,788 high. Ether price even dipped below the $1,700 level.
However, the bulls were active near the $1,680 level. The price is now rising and trading above $1,700. It is trading near $1,720 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,730 level. There is also a key bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,730 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,750 level. A clear break above $1,750 might send the price towards the $1,780 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,850 resistance in the near term. If the bulls remain in action, the price could pump towards the $1,880 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,750 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,680 zone.
The next major support is near $1,650. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,490 swing low to $1,788 high. A downside break below the $1,650 support might spark more losses. In the stated case, ether price might drop towards the $1,600 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,680
Major Resistance Level – $1,750
Solana Price Rallied 8% And Formed A Rounding Bottom, What’s Next?
Solana Price shot up by 8% over the last 24 hours, painting a bullish chart. Over the past week, the altcoin soared almost 17%.
This made Solana one of the top gainers in the past week. Solana has been able to break past its $33 mark and has turned bullish on its chart.
It also formed a bullish pattern, thereby giving hope to traders. Solana might encounter rigid resistance at the $41 price zone.
Many altcoins have managed to flash signs of optimism as Bitcoin started to trot up on its chart.
The technical outlook pointed toward the bulls taking over as demand for Solana shot up. Traders have decided to go long given the price trajectory of Solana.
Solana has been one of the most high-performing crypto assets in recent times.
Despite high demand, if Solana doesn’t move past the $41 price mark, a fall to its closest support level is inevitable over the next trading sessions.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.12 trillion, with a 1.4% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $37 at the time of writing. Over the past few months, SOL has mostly oscillated between $33 and $49, respectively.
In the past 24 hours, Solana propelled 8% and also formed a rounding bottom pattern.
This pattern is tied to bullishness and a continuation of an upward price movement.
Overhead resistance was at $41, and a break above that would put Solana at $49.
A move above $49 could help Solana secure a multi-month high.
The immediate support line was at $33 and a fall below that would bring SOL to $26. The amount of Solana traded increased in the last session, signifying increased buying strength.
Technical Analysis
The rounding bottom signifies that the asset has turned bullish and could also remain that way over the next trading sessions.
The technical outlook of Solana price was also on the side of the bulls. The Relative Strength Index shot up above the half-line, which signalled increased buyers compared to sellers.
The increase in demand also made the Solana price move above the 20-SMA. This reading meant that the buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
SOL’s other indicators have also indicated that there has been an increased demand over the past week. The Parabolic SAR, which measures the price momentum and direction, was positive.
The dotted lines below the candlesticks meant that Solana price would increase over the next trading sessions.
On the other hand, Chaikin Money Flow, which demonstrates capital inflows compared to outflows, was negative.
CMF was below the half-line, meaning that capital inflows were less than outflows at the time of writing.
Related Reading: Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40
Featured image from The Gadgets 360, Chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Major Surge
Bitcoin is moving in a positive zone above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could climb higher if there is a clear move above the $22,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin settled above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is consolidating gains and might eye a fresh surge above the $22,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price gained pace for a clear move above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels. The price even settled above the $22,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Recently, it made an attempt to clear the $22,500 resistance zone. A high was formed near $22,473 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $22,200 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $22,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,500 level. A close above the $22,500 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $23,200. Any more gains might send the price towards the $24,000 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,000 zone.
The next major support is near the trend line and $21,800. It is near 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high. The first major support is now forming near the $21,500 level. A downside break below the $21,500 level might send the price towards the $21,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,800, followed by $21,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,450, $22,500 and $23,200.
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?
Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin.
Even though the Bitcoin price has stabilized, the $18,000-$19,000 price range remains critical.
If the cryptocurrency fails to trade above its present level and falls near $18,000, its next trading zone will be at $15,000. Buyers seem to have returned to the market owing to the relief rally.
Technical indicators have also painted a bullish picture for Bitcoin on the daily chart. Demand for Bitcoin has to remain constant in order for the coin to stay optimistic on its daily chart.
The coin could go to $24,000. However, that price level may prove to be a strong barrier for Bitcoin.
That could in turn push the price of Bitcoin to its closest support line. If Bitcoin manages to hold above $22,000, there are chances that it could trade close to $24,000.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $22,100 at the time of writing. However, there has been a relief rally in recent days after a period of consolidation.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $24,000, but the aforementioned level could prove to be a strong resistance mark for Bitcoin.
Local support for the coin was at $19,000 and then at $18,000. If Bitcoin reaches $18,000, it is possible that it will aim for $15,000.
The volume of Bitcoin traded in the last session declined, which was a sign of increased selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
BTC has been flashing signs of optimism over the last couple of days.
It is still to be seen how Bitcoin price fares above the $22,000 price mark.
The outlook for Bitcoin price has turned positive, with buying strength increasing over the past few trading sessions.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which indicated that buyers outnumbered sellers at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price travelled above the 20-SMA line, signalling that buyers were driving price momentum in the market.
Increased demand would push the 20-SMA line to crossover the 50-SMA line, thereby increasing the chance of bullishness.
Other technical indicators of Bitcoin also seemed to side with the bulls at press time. The overall price direction of the coin was positive, as depicted by the technical indicators.
The Directional Movement Index was positive, with the +DI line above the -DI line. However, the Average Directional Index (red) sagged slightly.
This meant that price momentum could lose steam. Bollinger Bands indicate volatility, and the slight opening of the bands means that there could be a chance of a price fluctuation.
Here’s Where Investors Expect Cardano (ADA) Price To Be At The End Of September
Cardano (ADA) remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but the digital asset’s decline from its all-time high back in 2021 has left in its wake a lot of bearish sentiment. These sentiments have not seemed to change even through the numerous recoveries that have been recorded by the digital asset. Even now, investors do not look favorably upon the digital asset as they do not expect any significant growth from the digital asset.
Investors Say $0.6 For ADA In September
The “Price Estimates” feature that was introduced by Coinmarketcap allows investors to be able to enter their price predictions for a cryptocurrency and the tool then takes an average of these predictions. ADA is one of the cryptocurrencies that has seen a lot of interest when it comes to this feature, attracting more than 14,000 estimates in the month of September alone. But even such interest has had no positive bearing on the expected movement of the asset for the month.
The average of the submitted estimates shows that investors expect the price of the digital asset to top out at $0.61 by the time the month of September elapses. This same sentiment is carried throughout the estimates for the next six months, which gets significantly worse as time goes on.
Cardano set at $0.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
For the longer term, investors expect the digital asset’s price to drop further from where it currently is, with an average estimate of $0.49 by the end of the year 2022. What this shows is that there is more positive sentiment toward the digital asset for the shorter terms.
Cardano May Change Direction
Now, the Coinmarketcap price estimates may show bearish sentiment, but this does not exactly mean that is how the market will go. One thing to keep in mind is that important upgrades usually have positive impacts on the price of a cryptocurrency, and with the Vasil hard fork less than a week away, there is the possibility of a turn in the tide for the digital asset.
A good example is what is currently happening with the price of Ethereum ahead of the Merge. According to the countdown, the move to the proof of stake mechanism is less than 3 days away, and the price of ETH has already broken $1,700 once more.
If this is the case with ADA, the digital asset might see a more positive movement going forward. Especially once the Ethereum Merge is completed and investors turn their focus to the next big upgrade, which is the Vasil hard fork. However, there is no way to tell how much the upgrade might affect the price of ADA, given that there is a tendency for it to be overshadowed by the Ethereum Merge.
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
