Blockchain
Ethereum Price Trends Sideways Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum community and the entire crypto space will soon witness the Merge launch, the long-awaited upgrade. It’s a transition for the Ethereum mainnet from PoW to PoS consensus mechanism. It has become one of the most hyped events in the industry as many people are presenting different opinions about it.
Over the past few weeks, sentiment on the Merge boosted the price of Ether. Despite some slight downward moves in the broader crypto market, ETH remained one of the tokens with a more impressive performance.
The sudden decline in the price of Ethereum is creating many concerns for many participants. Several people are confused about the twist in the movement of Ether since the Merge is at hand.
Furthermore, other preparatory activities and upgrades that will usher in the Merge are almost completed. Hence, investors are expecting to get more increase in the price of ETH.
Effect Of Bellatrix Upgrade on Ethereum Network
The ETH network witnessed the Bellatrix upgrade recently. The upgrade is meant to enable Ethereum validators to create Beacon blocks. One of the completed blocks will contain the code for the Merge. The Bellatrix upgrade serves as one of the upgrades that initiate the Merge.
A report on the process indicated that Ethereum witnessed a drop in its network participation rate after the Bellatrix upgrade. Also, there was a spike in missed blocks in the network.
The record showed that the rate for missed blocks after the upgrade surged by 1700%. With just a week remaining for the Merge, the Ethereum developer team is expected to watch the situation closely.
Some professionals offered reasons for the reduction in upgraded nodes. They mentioned that it could be the failure of some nodes in upgrading their clients. They stated that an increase in participation would come once more validators upgrade their nodes to sync with the Bellatrix upgrade.
Possible Reasons For Ethereum Decline
People are providing different reasons for the decline in Ethereum prices. Some factors are also playing out on the side against the broader crypto market. The Ethereum price is dwindling due to the effect of macroeconomic factors.
The wave of the dollar’s rally is throwing almost the entire crypto market and even the general market off balance. Also, the hawkish approach from the Fed in tackling inflation is expected to continue.
A partner at Cinneamhain Ventures and crypto influencer, Adam Cochran, linked the drop to Aave’s stance on Ethereum markets. The influencer noted that Aave’s halting Ethereum markets triggered other platforms like Instadapp to unwind sETH/ETH pools.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Starbucks Collaborates With Polygon Network to Offer NFTs
- The program is an expansion of Starbucks’ current Starbucks Rewards program.
- Customers may buy limited-edition NFT stamps from the company.
Polygon is an Ethereum scaling network that Starbucks will use to provide NFT rewards to its consumers. In exchange for NFTs, users may get access to premium features and content including exclusive merch and exclusive event tickets.
Launching later this year, the Starbucks Odyssey initiative will provide a means for US consumers and staff to collect, display, and exchange digital stamps, as well as receive digital stamps as rewards. NFTs, or blockchain tokens, representing ownership of digital items and artwork will be minted for each stamp.
Polygon Recent Favorite
The program is being marketed as an expansion of Starbucks’ current Starbucks Rewards program, and it will allow consumers to collect “journey stamp” NFTs by completing tasks and playing interactive games via the coffee chain’s app.
To “claim an ownership stake in their loyalty to Starbucks,” as the firm puts it, customers may buy limited-edition NFT stamps from the company using a credit card rather than cryptocurrency. Stamp owners will be able to purchase and sell their collectibles on a secondary market via a Starbucks Odyssey online app.
Since NFTs increase a user’s level in the Odyssey app and unlock benefits like virtual drink-mixing workshops, special products, admission to private events, and even a trip to Starbucks’ Costa Rican coffee plantation, there will be incentives for users to collect these stamps. The business has said that it would donate a percentage of the revenues from the sale of NFTs to charitable organizations.
Transactions on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain, can be processed more quickly, cheaply, and efficiently than on the Ethereum mainnet. Companies like Coca-Cola and Reddit have launched NFTs on Polygon. Furthermore, Disney chose Polygon for its Web3 accelerator programme this past summer, demonstrating the platform’s popularity among brand partners.
Recommended For You:
Polygon Network Backs Impending Ethereum Merge
Blockchain
Bitcoin Weekly Chart Fires Bottom Signals At Open
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a closer look at a variety of bullish signals in Bitcoin that fired with the most recent weekly open. However, the cryptocurrency market isn’t out of the woods, as this week must confirm the signals with a strong close.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 12, 2022
Last night we had a weekly close in Bitcoin and have already added nearly 3% on top of around 16% from the lows swept during last week’s candle. As a result of the move, several bullish signals have fired on the candle open. But it is imperative that BTCUSD remains above current levels to confirm the signals with a full weekly candle close.
Examining The BTCUSD Weekly Buy Signals
The weekly opened with a bullish crossover of the LMACD. Even a weekly candle close and a confirmed crossover can be a trap, as we have seen on the way down in BTCUSD weekly charts. However, it is where the crossover is happening from that is particularly notable.
Bullish crossovers of the LMACD during past bear markets at such a level have resulted in a long term bottom and sustained bull run. Momentum in both the 2018 and 2014 bear markets fell to the same level.
BTCUSD weekly is also working on a buy signal on the Relative Strength Index, according to the tool’s creator, J. Welles Wilder Jr. The buy signal is activated when the RSI falls below oversold conditions, then rises from below the threshold.
If at the next pullback, the RSI doesn’t revisit oversold conditions, we have one important factor in generating the buy signal. The RSI must then make a higher high. Comparison with the 2018 bear market bottom shows this exact behavior and its impact.
Comparing past Bitcoin bear market buy signals | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Reversal Targets Retest Of $32,000 Support Turned Resistance
If at all the bottom in Bitcoin is in, the next logical target would first be closing above the middle-Bollinger Band, and then pushing to the opposite side of the bands at roughly $32,000.
On the Ichimoku, the Kijun-sen is just about at the same level as the upper Bollinger Band, highlighting a clear level of importance on weekly timeframes. Much like the last bear market, Bitcoin has just taken the Tenkan-sen, and a cloud twist occurred after a bottom was already in.
Indicator dynamic resistance could give a target of $32K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin, Wyckoff Theory, And The Composite Man | BTCUSD September 8, 2022
Could A 3-Month, 300% Rally Be In The Cards For Bitcoin?
Since the condition from the 2018 bear market bottom appears so similar currently, let’s use the bars pattern to project the 2019 rally from where we are currently.
The result is a revisit to all-time highs. If you recall, the 2019 rally took only three months for BTC to gain 300%. It didn’t set a new high until almost another 18 months later.
The 2019 rally resulted in over 300% growth | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”
The Ethereum price is rallying above critical levels as “The Merge” is on the horizon, the bullish momentum might receive a fresh push and finally take ETH north of $2,000. In the meantime, market participants are speculating about the immediate future of the second cryptocurrency by market cap.
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price trades at $1,710 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours and a 9% profit over the last week. After weeks of leading the market, ETH is underperforming Bitcoin. The number one cryptocurrency records an 11% increase in 7 days.
For a deeper dive into the Bitcoin price and its potential bullish signals, check out our video below where our Editorial Director Tony Spilotro makes the case for the formation of a bottom with massive potential for appreciation, similar to 2020.
Who Is Most Likely To Sell After “The Merge”?
The market is seemingly divided on “The Merge”, the event that will complete the ETH transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Some expect the Ethereum price will operate under a “buy the rumor, sell the news event”, other are betting on a bullish continuation.
In a recent report from on-chain analytics firm Nansen, looking into the top ETH stakers ahead of “The Merge”, the staking dynamics, and its impact to affect the Ethereum price, there is a forecast about a potential negative impact on the cryptocurrency from stakers.
Nansen rules out any short-term bearish influence from these investors as the ETH currently locked on the Beacon Chain, the PoS blockchain, will be illiquid for a portion of them until the implementation of the Shanghai upgrade in 2023. This update will allow stakers to withdraw their funds.
Illiquid stakers are those that send their ETH to the Beacon Chain in 2020, they can’t withdraw their funds for an undefined period of time, and liquid is those using Lido and similar solutions to stake their funds and receive the rewards.
Of this group, Nansen believes illiquid stakers are less likely to sell after the Shanghai upgrade in 2023 if the price remains above $600. There is around 1 million ETH locked at that price which could “dripped not the market”.
In that sense, the report claims around 71% of all ETH used to secure the PoS blockchain was staked at a loss. Nansen claims 18% of “all staked ETH at present belongs to illiquid stakers that are in profit, the category most likely to sell once they are able to unstake”.
However, Nansen is not expecting this selling negatively impacts the Ethereum price or to put massive selling stress on the crypto market. This factor could operate as another bullish fundamental for an Ethereum price post “Merge”.
Whales Accumulate Ethereum In 2022
In addition to a possible low long-term negative impact on the Ethereum price, Nansen noted an increase in the amount of ETH millionaires and billionaires. These addresses have been labeled by the on-chain analytics firm as individuals and not smart contracts or exchange platforms.
The report claims that these large players have “consistently been stacking Ethereum since the beginning of this year”, despite the bearish price action. As seen in the image below, the trend has persisted and spiked in August and September this year.
Will tris accumulation positively impact the market or are these whales accumulating to dump ETH shortly after “The Merge”?
Blockchain
Crypto Traders Bleed Heavily After Betting Against Market
The past week has been an eventful one for crypto traders, regardless of whether they were making profits or losses off the market. Over the weekend, the crypto market had seen some dramatic weekend, and as another trading week opens up, short traders have drawn the ‘short’ stick once more.
Losses Reach $180 Million
Over the last day, losses have ramped up in the market as the recovery trend has continued. It had first begun toward the end of last week when bitcoin had made a remarkable recovery above $20,000, pulling the rest of the crypto market up with it. Short traders had promptly begun to bleed following this, but it seems that would not be the end of their woes.
The weekend would prove to be even more favorable for long traders had bitcoin made its way towards the mid $22,000s. In the wake of this, liquidations across the crypto market had ramped up, leaving tens of thousands of traders in losses.
Liquidation volumes had reached as high as $180 million in the 24-hour period, as short traders suffered the most. Over the last 4 hours alone, liquidations across the market have crossed $25 million, the majority of these being short traders (73.29%).
Market cap recovers above $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
A total of 48,510 traders had been rekt at this time. The largest single liquidation event for the time period took place on the Okex exchange across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair. This single trade saw a total of $3.41 million liquidated.
Bitcoin Leads Crypto Losses
Given bitcoin’s recovery in the last couple of days, it is no surprise that the digital asset has seen more liquidations associated with it. While the crypto market’s total liquidation crossed $180 million, bitcoin accounted for about 40% of that, with $80 million in volume.
Interestingly, the majority of the liquidations had been recorded in the last 12 hours alone, where bitcoin had seen liquidations of $66.24 million and the broader crypto market was sitting at $120 million. 62.15% of these have been from short traders.
Other digital assets which have seen notable liquidations in the last day include Ethereum at $49.51 million, Ethereum Classic at $7.12 million, LUNA at $5.64 million, and Solana at $4.11 million. APE, NEAR, and CEL saw $2.06 million, $1.996 million, and $1.92 million, respectively.
Bitcoin’s price seems to have found a point to settle right above $22,000, which has put a stop to the liquidations. However, if there are any more wild movements, then there are likely to be higher liquidation volumes from here.
Featured image from Cryptimi, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Solana-based Walken Announces New Roadmap Features To Sustain Its Impressive Growth Statistics
Solana-based blockchain gaming platform, Walken announces a new roadmap and features that boost the user experience and overall growth of the platform!
Walken, a move-to-earn player game, has unveiled its latest roadmap in a bid to continue its trajectory to sustainable growth, building momentum and substantial overall growth, a statement from the team reads. The new-improved roadmap introduces several new features including new game modes, better social interaction components, and new partnerships to boost the overall growth of the platform.
Announced Monday, the new developments will be implemented on the platform in the coming months, offering users a more fun and sustainable platform enabling them to maintain a healthy lifestyle while having an opportunity to earn crypto.
“One of the main challenges of any gamified web3 project is to make it both fun and sustainable, especially a free2play one,” Walken Co-founder and CEO Alexei Kulevets said. “With Walken, we are proving the point that it’s possible. We are grateful to our amazing community and work hard to make it even better”.
Some of the key developments and updates that stand out on the new roadmap include better localization support of the app with seven new languages added, a plan to use over 60 million community-generated WLKN tokens to re-invest in the app and add value across the ecosystem and the development of a new game that features CAThletes (NFT figures on the app).
Additionally, the new roadmap aims to build momentum and continue its sublime growth trajectory by introducing ‘The Walken Ambassador program’ to support local communities across the world and a dedicated referral program with associated bonuses. Notwithstanding, Walken will build new game modes such as tournaments and new race modes as well as social interaction features e.g. friend chats to enhance cooperation across its community.
Launched in 2022, the Walken gaming app is being developed to connect real-world sporting activities with online gaming and earning crypto. The fast-growing app aims to gamify a healthier lifestyle via the use of blockchain technology and financially incentivising users through its WLKN tokens.
“Gamifying ways for people to become healthy and adding financial incentives to stick to those routines are one of the biggest industry opportunities in all of Web3,” the team statement reads.
These developments will enable Walken to continue its impressive growth, especially by growing its community. With the vision of the new roadmap and features perfectly aligned with the company’s goals, the platform could be on the way to becoming one of the largest gaming platforms across the Web 3 industry.
Adding to the new proposed roadmap, Walken also shared some in-game economy statistics that show the sublime growth of the platform and expansion of its ecosystem in recent months. Following a rapid start in the user growth of its iOS app, the Walken Android app flipped the numbers in early August 2022 to become the largest Walken app currently with over 7,000new unique daily users, whereas iOS contributes to over 1,000 new daily users.
Additionally, the app recorded peaks of over 20,000 new daily users across July and August 2022, with over 1.11 million users recorded to have used the platform to date. The majority of the users hail from Russia and Ukraine, 19.6% and 10.4% respectively, with India coming in third at 7.34% of the users and Vietnam fourth with 5.13% of the daily users. According to the team, the number of users could well boost past 2 million by Q4 2022, as data collected across global regions showcases people are willing to dive into Web3 and unlock the benefits it can provide.
Blockchain
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference
SINGAPORE — 8 September 2022 — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced the DJ line-up of AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s September edition. Headlined by Istanbul-based DJ and producer Carlita, electronic icon DJ Tennis, and Moojo, Mo-Shi and Leon (Calamar Crew), AFTER 2049 will be taking place on Friday, 30 September as it takes over the rooftop of the city’s most iconic building, Marina Bay Sands.
Occupying both the iconic observation deck that offers unparalleled, uninterrupted views of the Singapore skyline, and CÉ LA VI, one of Singapore’s most iconic nightlife institutions, AFTER 2049 will be hosted in tandem with the first practice round of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022. The exclusive event will feature exhilarating views of the night race at what’s set to be the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend’s largest party.
Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “AFTER 2049 is our way of thanking our community, partners and speakers who’ve supported us from day one. We’re thrilled to be bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music, while showcasing some of the rising stars in the region. Coming on the back of what’s going to be Asia’s largest crypto event with over 5,000 attendees, AFTER 2049 is set to raise the bar for nightlife events in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region.”
A limited number of tickets for AFTER 2049 will be sold via Resident Advisor from 13 September onwards.
TOKEN2049 Singapore marks the conference’s Singapore debut which runs from 28 to 29 September ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. Sponsors of AFTER 2049 include Asia’s one-stop gateway to Web 3.0 and one of the region’s leading providers of non-custodial staking services RockX; core blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies; leading blockchain and digital currency-focused venture capital firm Cypher Capital; one-stop, cross-chain aggregator for decentralised finance and metaverse products XY Finance; Asia-based full-stack proprietary venture capital firm Newman Capital; and Singapore-based crypto unicorn and digital assets financial services platform Matrixport.
Attendees will be able to hear from some of the industry’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders on all aspects of the broader crypto and Web3 arena. As part of Asia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, workshops, and parties taking place throughout the week.
Additional sponsors for AFTER 2049 include leading South Korean game company Wemade; world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform Bitget; the EOS Network Foundation which is building a coordinated future for the EOS Network through decentralization and community; digital asset exchange AAX; global online identity verification platform Trulioo; cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange OKX; decentralised and open-source protocol Syscoin; global digital assets exchange Zipmex; and collaborative Web3 credential infrastructure Galxe.
About TOKEN2049
TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.
Media Contact:
Melissa Esguerra
Ethereum Price Trends Sideways Ahead Of The Merge
Man United-Leeds, Chelsea-Liverpool postponed to return of Premier League matches
Yankees’ statement series against the Rays puts them firmly in the driver’s seat
Texas quarterback’s situation uncertain with Quinn Ewers injury
Starbucks Collaborates With Polygon Network to Offer NFTs
7 Benefits of Using Self-Storage During Home Renovation
Firoozeh Dumas: What I needed was a rest break on the Island of Grieving and Useless Folks
What is ‘Pashu Aadhaar’ and how will it help control lumpy skin disease?
All About Cannabis Terpenes (White Widow – Lemon smelling strains)
Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed