Ethereum Prints Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Past $1,800
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,750 against the US Dollar. ETH remained well bid above $1,680 and is eyeing a fresh surge above $1,750.
- Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $1,680 and $1,700 levels.
- The price is now trading near $1,720 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,730 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $1,750 to continue higher towards $1,850 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims Higher
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,700 and $1,720 levels. ETH even cleared the $1,750 level, but there was no test of the $1,800 resistance zone. A high was formed near $1,788 before the price started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $1,750 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,490 swing low to $1,788 high. Ether price even dipped below the $1,700 level.
However, the bulls were active near the $1,680 level. The price is now rising and trading above $1,700. It is trading near $1,720 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,730 level. There is also a key bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,730 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,750 level. A clear break above $1,750 might send the price towards the $1,780 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,850 resistance in the near term. If the bulls remain in action, the price could pump towards the $1,880 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,750 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,680 zone.
The next major support is near $1,650. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,490 swing low to $1,788 high. A downside break below the $1,650 support might spark more losses. In the stated case, ether price might drop towards the $1,600 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,680
Major Resistance Level – $1,750
Solana Price Rallied 8% And Formed A Rounding Bottom, What’s Next?
Solana Price shot up by 8% over the last 24 hours, painting a bullish chart. Over the past week, the altcoin soared almost 17%.
This made Solana one of the top gainers in the past week. Solana has been able to break past its $33 mark and has turned bullish on its chart.
It also formed a bullish pattern, thereby giving hope to traders. Solana might encounter rigid resistance at the $41 price zone.
Many altcoins have managed to flash signs of optimism as Bitcoin started to trot up on its chart.
The technical outlook pointed toward the bulls taking over as demand for Solana shot up. Traders have decided to go long given the price trajectory of Solana.
Solana has been one of the most high-performing crypto assets in recent times.
Despite high demand, if Solana doesn’t move past the $41 price mark, a fall to its closest support level is inevitable over the next trading sessions.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.12 trillion, with a 1.4% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $37 at the time of writing. Over the past few months, SOL has mostly oscillated between $33 and $49, respectively.
In the past 24 hours, Solana propelled 8% and also formed a rounding bottom pattern.
This pattern is tied to bullishness and a continuation of an upward price movement.
Overhead resistance was at $41, and a break above that would put Solana at $49.
A move above $49 could help Solana secure a multi-month high.
The immediate support line was at $33 and a fall below that would bring SOL to $26. The amount of Solana traded increased in the last session, signifying increased buying strength.
Technical Analysis
The rounding bottom signifies that the asset has turned bullish and could also remain that way over the next trading sessions.
The technical outlook of Solana price was also on the side of the bulls. The Relative Strength Index shot up above the half-line, which signalled increased buyers compared to sellers.
The increase in demand also made the Solana price move above the 20-SMA. This reading meant that the buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
SOL’s other indicators have also indicated that there has been an increased demand over the past week. The Parabolic SAR, which measures the price momentum and direction, was positive.
The dotted lines below the candlesticks meant that Solana price would increase over the next trading sessions.
On the other hand, Chaikin Money Flow, which demonstrates capital inflows compared to outflows, was negative.
CMF was below the half-line, meaning that capital inflows were less than outflows at the time of writing.
Related Reading: Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40
Featured image from The Gadgets 360, Chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Major Surge
Bitcoin is moving in a positive zone above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could climb higher if there is a clear move above the $22,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin settled above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is consolidating gains and might eye a fresh surge above the $22,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Eyes More Upsides
Bitcoin price gained pace for a clear move above the $21,500 and $22,000 resistance levels. The price even settled above the $22,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Recently, it made an attempt to clear the $22,500 resistance zone. A high was formed near $22,473 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $22,200 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $22,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,500 level. A close above the $22,500 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $23,200. Any more gains might send the price towards the $24,000 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,000 zone.
The next major support is near the trend line and $21,800. It is near 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $21,180 swing low to $22,473 high. The first major support is now forming near the $21,500 level. A downside break below the $21,500 level might send the price towards the $21,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,800, followed by $21,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,450, $22,500 and $23,200.
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?
Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin.
Even though the Bitcoin price has stabilized, the $18,000-$19,000 price range remains critical.
If the cryptocurrency fails to trade above its present level and falls near $18,000, its next trading zone will be at $15,000. Buyers seem to have returned to the market owing to the relief rally.
Technical indicators have also painted a bullish picture for Bitcoin on the daily chart. Demand for Bitcoin has to remain constant in order for the coin to stay optimistic on its daily chart.
The coin could go to $24,000. However, that price level may prove to be a strong barrier for Bitcoin.
That could in turn push the price of Bitcoin to its closest support line. If Bitcoin manages to hold above $22,000, there are chances that it could trade close to $24,000.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $22,100 at the time of writing. However, there has been a relief rally in recent days after a period of consolidation.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $24,000, but the aforementioned level could prove to be a strong resistance mark for Bitcoin.
Local support for the coin was at $19,000 and then at $18,000. If Bitcoin reaches $18,000, it is possible that it will aim for $15,000.
The volume of Bitcoin traded in the last session declined, which was a sign of increased selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
BTC has been flashing signs of optimism over the last couple of days.
It is still to be seen how Bitcoin price fares above the $22,000 price mark.
The outlook for Bitcoin price has turned positive, with buying strength increasing over the past few trading sessions.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which indicated that buyers outnumbered sellers at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price travelled above the 20-SMA line, signalling that buyers were driving price momentum in the market.
Increased demand would push the 20-SMA line to crossover the 50-SMA line, thereby increasing the chance of bullishness.
Other technical indicators of Bitcoin also seemed to side with the bulls at press time. The overall price direction of the coin was positive, as depicted by the technical indicators.
The Directional Movement Index was positive, with the +DI line above the -DI line. However, the Average Directional Index (red) sagged slightly.
This meant that price momentum could lose steam. Bollinger Bands indicate volatility, and the slight opening of the bands means that there could be a chance of a price fluctuation.
Here’s Where Investors Expect Cardano (ADA) Price To Be At The End Of September
Cardano (ADA) remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but the digital asset’s decline from its all-time high back in 2021 has left in its wake a lot of bearish sentiment. These sentiments have not seemed to change even through the numerous recoveries that have been recorded by the digital asset. Even now, investors do not look favorably upon the digital asset as they do not expect any significant growth from the digital asset.
Investors Say $0.6 For ADA In September
The “Price Estimates” feature that was introduced by Coinmarketcap allows investors to be able to enter their price predictions for a cryptocurrency and the tool then takes an average of these predictions. ADA is one of the cryptocurrencies that has seen a lot of interest when it comes to this feature, attracting more than 14,000 estimates in the month of September alone. But even such interest has had no positive bearing on the expected movement of the asset for the month.
The average of the submitted estimates shows that investors expect the price of the digital asset to top out at $0.61 by the time the month of September elapses. This same sentiment is carried throughout the estimates for the next six months, which gets significantly worse as time goes on.
Cardano set at $0.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
For the longer term, investors expect the digital asset’s price to drop further from where it currently is, with an average estimate of $0.49 by the end of the year 2022. What this shows is that there is more positive sentiment toward the digital asset for the shorter terms.
Cardano May Change Direction
Now, the Coinmarketcap price estimates may show bearish sentiment, but this does not exactly mean that is how the market will go. One thing to keep in mind is that important upgrades usually have positive impacts on the price of a cryptocurrency, and with the Vasil hard fork less than a week away, there is the possibility of a turn in the tide for the digital asset.
A good example is what is currently happening with the price of Ethereum ahead of the Merge. According to the countdown, the move to the proof of stake mechanism is less than 3 days away, and the price of ETH has already broken $1,700 once more.
If this is the case with ADA, the digital asset might see a more positive movement going forward. Especially once the Ethereum Merge is completed and investors turn their focus to the next big upgrade, which is the Vasil hard fork. However, there is no way to tell how much the upgrade might affect the price of ADA, given that there is a tendency for it to be overshadowed by the Ethereum Merge.
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of SOL has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $45 area, which was acting as a supply zone for most sellers.
Despite growing sentiment that the price of SOL will rise, SOL has struggled to regain its bullish momentum.
The weekly chart of SOL looks good, as the week ended bullish with more bullish sentiments. As the price of SOL cannot trend higher, it faces resistance to breaking above $38.
SOL must break above this level in order for its price to rise to $40 and possibly $45. For a better chance of trading higher, the price of SOL must break and hold above this resistance. If the price of SOL breaks out with significant volume, the price may rise. If the price of SOL fails, we could see a retest of $31, which would act as a good demand zone for a price sell-off.
The price of SOL appears to be rising as the market prepares for a relief rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $38-$45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $31.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for SOL prices appears bullish, with prices aiming to end the day on a high following a strong weekly candle close. SOL has recovered from a daily low and is attempting to break above the 50 Exponential Moving Average.
With good volume, the price of SOL would break above this region of $38, acting as resistance for the price of SOL to trend higher.
If the price of SOL fails to break above $38, it may retest the lower region of $31 in order to gather more volume for a possible rally above that price region.
On the daily timeframe, the price of SOL is currently trading at $37, holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $36 corresponds to the 50 EMA, which is a resistance to the price of SOL.
If the price of SOL flips the 50 EMA, a strong bullish price movement is assumed. If the price of SOL flips the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement value, a higher price movement is assumed.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 50, indicating high buy order volume.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $31.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From
Tether Releases USDT Stablecoin on Near Protocol
- Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.
- When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain.
Tether (USDT) has been released on the Near Protocol, marking the latest in Tether Operations Limited’s growing list of blockchain integrations. Tether said on Monday that Tether USDT is now available on the Near Protocol, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and is optimized for decentralized applications.
Tether’s addition to the Near blockchain is a significant step. Especially, toward the company’s goal of expanding its role in DeFi ecosystems, the company stated. In addition to Polygon, Kusama, Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Protocol, Omni, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol, Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.
Boosting Expansion
At now, Tron and Ethereum have the most USDT in circulation, with $33 billion and $32 billion in circulation, respectively. According to Tether’s disclosures, more than 96% of all USDT issued is backed by Tron and Ethereum combined.
When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin blockchain using a protocol called the Omni Layer. This protocol is used to create and trade digital assets on top of the Bitcoin Protocol.
Near has reached a big milestone with 700 projects now developing on the Protocol, including the Aurora Protocol and the Octopus Protocol, all of which are now part of the Tether ecosystem. Around 300,000 to 400,000 transactions were processed on the Near Protocol every day as of the month of July. On Monday, the Near Foundation announced the formation of a $100 million venture capital fund. And also a venture lab dedicated to Web3 development.
