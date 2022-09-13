Fantasy football streaming last minute pickups 2022 Week 2: Dak Prescott replacement

Every Tuesday in the NFL regular season, we’ll be pinpointing fantasy football waiver wire mics specifically for those of you looking for deeper league streaming options. These are players available in the majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (prior to the standard Tuesday night waiver window) who have enticing matches in the coming week that make them worthy of consideration for your rosters.

Some weeks will have more options than others, but hopefully you can find a viable candidate who might deserve a spot on your roster.

While you may notice some overlap with Eric Moody’s pickup column which publishes on Mondays, one important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column only focus on this week’s game not player values ​​for the rest of the season.

As we approach Week 2, we have some quality players to work with here. We’ll start with two veteran quarterbacks who can stream as starters this week. This duo offers more benefits than Cooper Rush for managers looking to replace injured Dallas Cowboys signalman Dak Prescott, who will miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb.

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz, Washington COs (at Lions; 16.6% registrants)

You’ll get some rollercoaster moments in any game involving Wentz, who threw two interceptions in Week 1, as his physical tools can sometimes work against him. However, Wentz also dropped four touchdown passes on the Jags defense Sunday, finishing with a fantastic 313 passing yards and 27.72 points. Having a healthy Curtis Samuel back in the mix for Washington is a boost, and I think we’ll see more targets for rookie Jahan Dotson. Additionally, we need to look at the commanders scheme and how it responds to Wentz’s traits as a setter: defined play-action concepts, as well as third-level vertical throws. With a Week 2 game against the Lions, I’ll be the first to stream Wentz as a starter in my home league as I look to replace Prescott.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (at Jaguars; 24.0% rosters)

It’s not too late to play with your friends and family. Draft Leagues now start again for Week 2. Start >>

Ryan and the Colts are getting a Jaguars defense that was heavy on Cover 2 (28.9% of cover shots) and Cover 3 (20%) in Sunday’s loss to Washington. These are center zone coverages that can be planned for Ryan to find wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (nine receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). Execute crosses and deep overs here. While we should expect Ryan’s throwing volume to decline after throwing 50 passes in Week 1 due to how the game against Houston went, he’s fine as a streaming option in leagues with 12 or more teams. due to Indy’s passing restriction. Look for Colts coach Frank Reich to dial in some play pitches for Ryan in this one. Strike the back foot at the top of the drop and attack the open void. It will be there.

Running backs

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. Commanders; 35.3% rosters)

There is no doubting D’Andre Swift’s dynamic ability in the Lions attack as a clear RB1. But I’m on Williams as a streaming option for Detroit’s Week 2 game against Washington. On Sunday, Williams rushed for just 28 yards on 11 carries. However, he turned two of those rushing attempts into touchdowns on low red zone carries. Of course, Williams looks like a touchdown-dependent back. But given his Week 1 volume and situational opportunities, Williams has enough non-PPR upside to find a home as a deeper flex game this week.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (at Packers; 24.8% registrants)

Starting running back David Montgomery beat Herbert 20-10 in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the 49ers. The tape tells a different story here, however, watching the Chicago race game. Herbert was much more decisive as a downhill racer on zone patterns. Press the hole and get vertical. Also, it was Herbert (nine carries, 45 rushing yards, one touchdown) who saw the red zone work during a critical possession in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a rushing attempt. With a Week 2 game in Green Bay, Herbert has flexible appeal.

Other potential options: Jeff Wilson Jr. (3.5%)/Tyrion Davis-Price (2.9%), San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seahawks); Isiah Pacheco (17.7%), Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Chargers)

to play 0:38 Eric Moody explains why Khalil Herbert is a perfect fit for the Bears offense and says he’s a player to watch on the waiver wire this week.

Wide Receivers

Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at Giants; 37.5% registered)

Anderson’s stat line for Week 1 — five receptions, 105 receiving yards, one touchdown — was inflated by a 75-yard tally. However, Anderson was targeted by Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield eight times in the game against Cleveland. We know Anderson brings a vertical element to any NFL passing game, and Mayfield is an aggressive pitcher who will challenge opposing secondaries on play-action and back-out concepts. Next on the schedule are the Giants, with a defense that recorded a blitz rate of over 26% in Week 1, so there could also be isolation opportunities for Anderson outside of the numbers. Molten bullets, direct routes there. In deeper, non-PPR formats, Anderson is worth a look as WR3 this week.

Corey Davis, New York Jets (at Browns; 3.0% rosters)

It’s easy to overlook Davis with young players Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson on the Jets roster. It was Davis, however, who led the Jets with 77 receiving yards (with six catches on nine targets) in New York’s Week 1 loss to Baltimore. With anticipation that the Jets are forced to rely on the passing game again in Week 2 against the Browns, Davis can give you a WR3 advantage. He’s a veteran player who can run the deep breakers in the Jets’ system or isolate himself on the outside to win on mid-bound throws.

Other potential options: Joshua Palmer (35.5%), Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs); Donovan Peoples-Jones (1.7%), Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets)

tight ends

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs Bears; 22.5% rosters)

I would watch Tonyan this week against an extremely heavy Bears defense in the zone. Matt Eberflus’ unit played zone coverage on over 70% of coverage snaps in Week 1. This coverage structure makes Tonyan (three catches, five targets, 36 yards received in the week 1) a viable midfield option. for Aaron Rodgers in the Sunday night game. Stretch the seams and find the zone windows on the second level. In Week 1, Tonyan’s first game since injuring his knee last season, I didn’t see any limited movement on the tape. It’s a good game here for a Packers offense that needs to find some juice in the passing game.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs; 13.5% rosters)

Everett posted 14.4 PPR points on Sunday, catching three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Playing in one of the NFL’s best offenses and schemes with quarterback Justin Herbert, Everett can come off as a second-tier target. Execute in-breakers and crossers, and produce after the catch on undershoots. With a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs, Everett is a solid streaming option who could see an increase in target volume if wide receiver Keenan Allen suffers a hamstring injury.

Other potential options: Hayden Hurst (19.5%), Cincinnati Bengals (at Cowboys); Logan Thomas (5.0%), Washington Commanders (at Lions)

Defense/special teams

Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets; 46.1% registrants)

If you stream a defense every week based on favorable games, like I do, then jump at the chance to get the Browns back. In Week 1 against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, this Cleveland unit recorded four sacks and an interception and posted a fantastic 8 points. And that fantastic total should increase this week against the Jets. Don’t forget that Cleveland has perhaps the best point combo in the league with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns have a zone-based coverage unit that will also increase the Heat (#9 in blitz rate after Week 1), and they also have speed at the second and third tiers of defense. Play the game against quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. And collect.