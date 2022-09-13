News
Fantasy football streaming last minute pickups 2022 Week 2: Dak Prescott replacement
Every Tuesday in the NFL regular season, we’ll be pinpointing fantasy football waiver wire mics specifically for those of you looking for deeper league streaming options. These are players available in the majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (prior to the standard Tuesday night waiver window) who have enticing matches in the coming week that make them worthy of consideration for your rosters.
Some weeks will have more options than others, but hopefully you can find a viable candidate who might deserve a spot on your roster.
While you may notice some overlap with Eric Moody’s pickup column which publishes on Mondays, one important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column only focus on this week’s game not player values for the rest of the season.
As we approach Week 2, we have some quality players to work with here. We’ll start with two veteran quarterbacks who can stream as starters this week. This duo offers more benefits than Cooper Rush for managers looking to replace injured Dallas Cowboys signalman Dak Prescott, who will miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb.
Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz, Washington COs (at Lions; 16.6% registrants)
You’ll get some rollercoaster moments in any game involving Wentz, who threw two interceptions in Week 1, as his physical tools can sometimes work against him. However, Wentz also dropped four touchdown passes on the Jags defense Sunday, finishing with a fantastic 313 passing yards and 27.72 points. Having a healthy Curtis Samuel back in the mix for Washington is a boost, and I think we’ll see more targets for rookie Jahan Dotson. Additionally, we need to look at the commanders scheme and how it responds to Wentz’s traits as a setter: defined play-action concepts, as well as third-level vertical throws. With a Week 2 game against the Lions, I’ll be the first to stream Wentz as a starter in my home league as I look to replace Prescott.
Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (at Jaguars; 24.0% rosters)
Ryan and the Colts are getting a Jaguars defense that was heavy on Cover 2 (28.9% of cover shots) and Cover 3 (20%) in Sunday’s loss to Washington. These are center zone coverages that can be planned for Ryan to find wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (nine receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). Execute crosses and deep overs here. While we should expect Ryan’s throwing volume to decline after throwing 50 passes in Week 1 due to how the game against Houston went, he’s fine as a streaming option in leagues with 12 or more teams. due to Indy’s passing restriction. Look for Colts coach Frank Reich to dial in some play pitches for Ryan in this one. Strike the back foot at the top of the drop and attack the open void. It will be there.
Running backs
Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. Commanders; 35.3% rosters)
There is no doubting D’Andre Swift’s dynamic ability in the Lions attack as a clear RB1. But I’m on Williams as a streaming option for Detroit’s Week 2 game against Washington. On Sunday, Williams rushed for just 28 yards on 11 carries. However, he turned two of those rushing attempts into touchdowns on low red zone carries. Of course, Williams looks like a touchdown-dependent back. But given his Week 1 volume and situational opportunities, Williams has enough non-PPR upside to find a home as a deeper flex game this week.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (at Packers; 24.8% registrants)
Starting running back David Montgomery beat Herbert 20-10 in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the 49ers. The tape tells a different story here, however, watching the Chicago race game. Herbert was much more decisive as a downhill racer on zone patterns. Press the hole and get vertical. Also, it was Herbert (nine carries, 45 rushing yards, one touchdown) who saw the red zone work during a critical possession in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a rushing attempt. With a Week 2 game in Green Bay, Herbert has flexible appeal.
Other potential options: Jeff Wilson Jr. (3.5%)/Tyrion Davis-Price (2.9%), San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seahawks); Isiah Pacheco (17.7%), Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Chargers)
Eric Moody explains why Khalil Herbert is a perfect fit for the Bears offense and says he’s a player to watch on the waiver wire this week.
Wide Receivers
Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at Giants; 37.5% registered)
Anderson’s stat line for Week 1 — five receptions, 105 receiving yards, one touchdown — was inflated by a 75-yard tally. However, Anderson was targeted by Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield eight times in the game against Cleveland. We know Anderson brings a vertical element to any NFL passing game, and Mayfield is an aggressive pitcher who will challenge opposing secondaries on play-action and back-out concepts. Next on the schedule are the Giants, with a defense that recorded a blitz rate of over 26% in Week 1, so there could also be isolation opportunities for Anderson outside of the numbers. Molten bullets, direct routes there. In deeper, non-PPR formats, Anderson is worth a look as WR3 this week.
Corey Davis, New York Jets (at Browns; 3.0% rosters)
It’s easy to overlook Davis with young players Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson on the Jets roster. It was Davis, however, who led the Jets with 77 receiving yards (with six catches on nine targets) in New York’s Week 1 loss to Baltimore. With anticipation that the Jets are forced to rely on the passing game again in Week 2 against the Browns, Davis can give you a WR3 advantage. He’s a veteran player who can run the deep breakers in the Jets’ system or isolate himself on the outside to win on mid-bound throws.
Other potential options: Joshua Palmer (35.5%), Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs); Donovan Peoples-Jones (1.7%), Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets)
tight ends
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs Bears; 22.5% rosters)
I would watch Tonyan this week against an extremely heavy Bears defense in the zone. Matt Eberflus’ unit played zone coverage on over 70% of coverage snaps in Week 1. This coverage structure makes Tonyan (three catches, five targets, 36 yards received in the week 1) a viable midfield option. for Aaron Rodgers in the Sunday night game. Stretch the seams and find the zone windows on the second level. In Week 1, Tonyan’s first game since injuring his knee last season, I didn’t see any limited movement on the tape. It’s a good game here for a Packers offense that needs to find some juice in the passing game.
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at Chiefs; 13.5% rosters)
Everett posted 14.4 PPR points on Sunday, catching three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Playing in one of the NFL’s best offenses and schemes with quarterback Justin Herbert, Everett can come off as a second-tier target. Execute in-breakers and crossers, and produce after the catch on undershoots. With a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs, Everett is a solid streaming option who could see an increase in target volume if wide receiver Keenan Allen suffers a hamstring injury.
Other potential options: Hayden Hurst (19.5%), Cincinnati Bengals (at Cowboys); Logan Thomas (5.0%), Washington Commanders (at Lions)
Defense/special teams
Cleveland Browns (vs. Jets; 46.1% registrants)
If you stream a defense every week based on favorable games, like I do, then jump at the chance to get the Browns back. In Week 1 against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, this Cleveland unit recorded four sacks and an interception and posted a fantastic 8 points. And that fantastic total should increase this week against the Jets. Don’t forget that Cleveland has perhaps the best point combo in the league with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns have a zone-based coverage unit that will also increase the Heat (#9 in blitz rate after Week 1), and they also have speed at the second and third tiers of defense. Play the game against quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. And collect.
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ 1st TD — and the team’s Week 1 win — show how to turn an ugly day into something beautiful
Before the Chicago Bears’ biggest gain in Sunday’s 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, their offense was out of rhythm. Disjointed. Stuck.
The Bears didn’t cross midfield until 2 minutes, 48 seconds remained in the second quarter. They didn’t score on their first six possessions. They didn’t complete a pass beyond the line of scrimmage until their second play of the third quarter. And on their first 34 plays during a wet and sloppy afternoon, they averaged 2.2 yards.
A beauty pageant this was not.
“Rough sledding,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Then came the magic moment. Third-and-long from their 49-yard line deep into the third quarter. Justin Fields took a shotgun snap but was quickly surrounded after both offensive tackles were beat. Less than two seconds into the play, playground chaos erupted.
Fields escaped with a spin to his left, used his speed to buy time, then settled at his 40 when he spotted Dante Pettis as the lone body in a sea of green.
“I was just supposed to sit there in the zone,” Pettis said. “But I broke back out because there was nobody there. … When I saw Justin set up to throw to me, I was like, ‘OK. Let’s go.’ The ball felt like it was in the air forever.”
Fields threw a high-arcing pass back across the field to the most open receiver he might ever see. Pettis did the rest. The final 30 yards on the 51-yard touchdown pass came after the catch, an untouched sprint across Soldier Field’s south goal line.
“That was the play that changed the momentum of the whole game,” Fields said.
Added Pettis: “We definitely felt that.”
That touchdown wasn’t by design. Far from it. And the Bears offensive performance as a whole was, to put it nicely, far from pretty.
The Bears averaged 2.7 yards per rush while netting only 105 passing yards. You might not find another NFL team all season that sputters like that offensively yet leaves the stadium with a two-score win.
But football can be a quirky game. Sometimes it’s as much about well-timed breaks, improvisational playmaking and taking advantage of an opponent’s mistakes as anything else. And as these Bears look for catalysts to accelerate their growth, perhaps they will find fuel in their ability to hang around in games, to limit game-changing errors, to remain mentally steady through prolonged struggle and to hit a few momentum-shifting big plays.
The Bears’ first touchdown of the season could prove symbolic for the mission the organization faces. When things are a mess, just try to make something happen.
Celebratory Slip ‘N Slide dives for everyone.
Here’s our comprehensive Week 1 QB review.
Defining moment
If the touchdown pass to Pettis helped unlock the offense, Fields’ 18-yard scoring strike to Equanimeous St. Brown with 12:45 remaining gave the Bears control of the game. It provided their first lead of the season — one they wouldn’t relinquish.
The play was designed to be a play-action pass in the flat to fullback Khari Blasingame. Yet the mechanics of the play put the 49ers defense in conflict and gave Fields options.
The Bears quarterback sold his play fake to running back David Montgomery, sucking the defense up. Then with Blasingame blanketed to the right, Fields moved to St. Brown as his second read on a corner route.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also was wide open and would have had a walk-in touchdown had Fields made it that far in his progression. Fields said Pringle was his fourth and final read, though, and when he recognized the sharp angle St. Brown had found to gain separation from safety Talanoa Hufanga, the rest was easy.
See. Set. Throw.
“I just hit him for the touchdown,” Fields said.
With touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, the Bears had momentum with a charge of energy pulsing through Soldier Field.
On the bright side
As the Bears claw to stay competitive this season, they have to take care of the ball consistently while also limiting penalties. To that end, the offense was impressive Sunday. It turned the football over just once, on a woeful Fields interception in the first quarter — more on that shortly — and committed only one penalty, an intentional delay-of-game infraction with 2:37 remaining that the 49ers declined.
Other than that? Nothing. Not a single false start. No holding violations. No ineligible men downfield.
When Eberflus talks about establishing a foundational floor, he is emphasizing his players’ ability to play with maximum effort and supreme focus. Those are qualities that will give this team a chance and keep morale steady when things aren’t clicking.
That was another notable element of Sunday’s game. Even after a miserable first half offensively, the Bears never seemed like they were pressing.
That’s a credit to Fields’ mental toughness and the way his calm confidence steadies those around him.
Pringle spent his first four seasons in Kansas City and likened Fields’ contagious composure to that of Patrick Mahomes.
“I loved his composure throughout the game, from the first (quarter) to the fourth,” Pringle said. “He knew it was four quarters we have to play, not just one half.”
Bears fans know as well as anyone it can be incredibly difficult to pull a struggling quarterback out of a funk within a game. Fields perhaps has different DNA in that regard.
“That’s just being a pro, that’s being a vet,” Pringle said. ‘That’s a big leap — especially for a second-year player. I know you’ve probably seen other players pout or get down or point fingers behind closed doors. But he just kept his composure and was able to lead the offense and orchestrate it the correct way.”
Uh-oh
Fields’ interception was a real no-no, a misguided throw forced into heavy traffic on third-and-7 and easily picked off by poaching safety Hufanga.
Fields was targeting Darnell Mooney and explained after the game that against the 49ers’ “vision-and-break” defense, he was focused on steering linebacker Fred Warner with his eyes to the right toward St. Brown, who ran a hook route. But Fields failed to hold or steer Hufanga, who made a decisive break on the pass and had an easy pick.
“I’ve got to read the squeeze off of that and just make a better decision,” Fields said.
Tight end Cole Kmet happened to be open 3 yards short of the line to gain, but Fields didn’t recognize Kmet as his best bet until after the fact. That’s the kind of error the second-year quarterback is vowing to eliminate as he conditions himself to better understand his risk-reward calculus in the NFL.
While the league’s best quarterbacks make their money on third down and inside the red zone, Fields also is growing in his understanding of batting averages at this level.
In Sunday’s postgame media session, he noted that a third-down conversion rate of 48% is often good enough to lead the league or at least be near the top.
“So I’ve just got to not force anything down the field,” Fields added. “Boom. Just take the check-down (to Kmet) and maybe he catches the ball before the sticks and breaks a tackle and gets the first down. I’ve got to be smarter and, of course, just know who I’m playing and just take the odds.”
Odds and ends
- While the Bears offense played a penalty-free game, the 49ers defense offered 59 free yards on six flags. One of those penalties came three snaps before the 51-yard touchdown pass, a costly 15-yard facemask penalty against linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who grabbed Montgomery’s facemask as the running back was being stopped for no gain on third-and-4 at the Bears 34. On the Bears’ next possession, the 49ers helped fuel the touchdown march with a defensive holding violation by cornerback Charvarius Ward, again in a situation when the 49ers were getting off the field with a third-down stop. Three snaps later, a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Azeez Al-Shaair for a diving helmet-to-helmet hit on a sliding Fields pushed the Bears to the 49ers 26. Credit the Bears for accepting the gifts and capitalizing.
- The best teams show a consistent ability to score on broken plays with quarterbacks who can skillfully ad-lib and teammates who can take advantage of those moments. Through that lens, the 51-yard Fields-to-Pettis touchdown is, at minimum, a positive step. But that play also was aided by the downfield blocking of St. Brown, who found 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley after the catch and blocked him to clear a path for the final 15 yards of Pettis’ run. The way the Bears offense was functioning to that point, there was little guarantee they would have reached the end zone had Pettis been tackled on that play. St. Brown’s determined block might have been worth at least four points and no doubt was highlighted for the team by Bears coaches. “Something Coach always puts out before every team meeting is finishing,” Pringle said. “And finishing for the guys around you, not just yourself. So that was great that EQ came through.”
- Sunday’s rain was steady and at times unrelenting. There’s no doubt it played a factor in both teams struggling to get going in the passing game. Fields noted that with the heavy rain in the forecast early in the week, he spent time at practice wearing gloves on both hands and throwing wet footballs. On Sunday he tried to go without gloves initially but quickly changed his mind because of the wetness of the ball. “It wasn’t even the rain,” Fields said. “The ground was just so wet from the rain earlier that it was safer to go with the gloves.” Fields praised center Sam Mustipher for a superb afternoon snapping and said it was inconsistent knowing when he would have a firm grip and ability to throw a normal ball and when everything would be slicker. “Some throws you have full control (of),” Fields said. “And then some throws, the ground is so wet that you don’t have as much grip. It just differs every play.”
- If Fields spent part of his preseason lobbying officials to give him more protection by way of personal foul flags against defenders who hit him late when he’s sliding, the narrative that he’s treated unfairly in that regard should start to relax. He got two such calls Sunday, including one on a first-quarter run in which he began to slide a fraction of a second before he ran out of bounds near the Bears bench. He was hit ever so slightly by Greenlaw, who appeared to make an effort to dive over and past Fields but got hit with the 15-yard punishment anyway.
- Mooney’s lone catch was an 8-yard quick-game reception in the fourth quarter. He was targeted three times in Fields’ 17 passes. He was blanketed by Ward on a deep shot immediately before his only reception and never really had a chance to make that big play. Assuming the Bears get better weather and field conditions Sunday night at Lambeau Field, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will have to seek ways to get Mooney unlocked.
Australian man killed by wild kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
PERTH, Australia – A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwestern Australia, police said on Tuesday. It would be the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
A relative found the 77-year-old with ‘serious injuries’ on his property on Sunday in the semi-rural area of Redmond, 250 miles southeast of Western Australia’s state capital, Perth .
He was believed to have been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said.
“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
The man died at the scene. The police prepare a report for a coroner who will record an official cause of death.
Police believe the victim kept the wild kangaroo as a pet.
There are legal restrictions on keeping native Australian wildlife as pets, but the police media office said on Tuesday it had no information to release as to whether the victim had a permit.
Tanya Irwin, who cares for macropods at Native Animal Rescue in Perth, said authorities rarely issue permits to keep kangaroos in Western Australia.
“It looks like it was an adult male and they get quite aggressive and they don’t do well in captivity,” Irwin said.
“We don’t know what the situation was; If he was in pain or why he was kept in captivity and unfortunately… he’s not a cute animal, he’s a wild animal,” Irwin added.
Irwin said his rescue center is still rehabilitating native animals with the goal of getting them back into the wild, especially kangaroos.
“You need a special permit to be able to do that. I don’t believe they really give them out very often, unless you’re a wildlife center with trained people who know what they’re doing,” she said.
Western gray kangaroos are common in southwestern Australia. They can weigh up to 119 pounds and stand 4 feet 3 inches tall.
Males can be aggressive and fight people with the same techniques they use against each other. They use their short upper limbs to grapple with their opponent, use their muscular tails to support their body weight, and then lash out with their powerful clawed hind legs.
In 1936, 38-year-old William Cruickshank died in a hospital in Hillston, New South Wales, on Australia’s east coast, months after being attacked by a kangaroo.
Cruickshank suffered serious head injuries, including a broken jaw, while trying to save his two dogs from a large kangaroo, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time.
Ravens are field-goal favorites in home opener vs. Dolphins
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Miami Dolphins ahead of their home opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a comfortable 24-9 win Sunday over the New York Jets, the Ravens opened as 3 1/2-point favorites over the Dolphins. Miami opened its season with a 20-6 home victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown in Mike McDaniel’s head coaching debut, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for 12 catches and 163 receiving yards.
The Ravens will be looking to avenge a surprising loss in Miami Gardens, Florida, last season. They were 8 1/2-point favorites entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, but quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense faltered against Miami’s blitz-heavy pressure in a 22-10 loss. After knocking starter Jacoby Brissett out of the game, the Ravens’ defense also struggled to limit big plays against a hobbled Tagovailoa.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 10-7, and before last season’s upset, they’d won three straight meetings against the Dolphins. In their last meeting in Baltimore, in 2017, the Ravens scored two defensive touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Miami.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 1/2 points.
Piramal Group plans to expand retail lending business in 5 years
Piramal Group said on Tuesday that the company plans to expand its wholesale and retail lending business over the next five years.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18Tanvir Gill, Chairman Ajay Piramal, said the company aims to split the lending business into two-thirds retail and one-third wholesale over the next 5 years. The company currently lends 60% to wholesale and 40% to retail.
Piramal said the NBFC business has undergone a transformation. Last year, the company merged with DHL, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders.
“DHFL is a company that went bankrupt. It was the first company that was referred by the RBI to the bankruptcy courts. Our lending business, which was previously mainly for wholesale, is now diversified into trading wholesale and retail. So the lending today, retail is around 40% and wholesale is 60%,” he said.
Additionally, Piramal said the company will target retail customers in Tier II and Tier III cities that are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
He said the retail business is very competitive and the business caters to customers who are not easily accessible by banks and other large NBFCs.
“For example, in housing loans, the business is not going to major cities or major customers. The business will go to Tier II and Tier III cities where we can assess the risk well, where it there are people who have the creditworthiness to take home loans but are not easily accessible by banks and larger NBFCs, so our strategy is to get into more and more Tier II cities, Tier III in using technology and distribution,” he added.
Watch the video to learn more.
First post: Sep 13, 2022, 4:30 PM STI
Column: Decision on Tony La Russa’s return brings the Chicago White Sox to another fork in the road
Tony La Russa is back by popular demand, ready to lead the Chicago White Sox back to the playoffs.
Well, not really “back” back. La Russa said Sunday it’s “uncertain” when he would return to the Sox dugout, relying on medical experts to tell him if he’s healthy enough for the playoff push after a recent heart-related episode.
And if he does return, it wouldn’t be by popular demand — or any demand whatsoever. The consensus opinion of Sox fans on a potential La Russa comeback can be summed up in three words: “We’re good, thanks.” A race right now between La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo would result in a landslide.
But Sox fans don’t get a vote in this saga, which enters its second week Tuesday with the start of a two-game home series against the Colorado Rockies.
The ball is now in the hands of doctors who will let the 77-year-old La Russa know if it’s OK to get back to what he loves doing most, at the best time of the season, in the heat of a division race, and possibly at the end of a Hall of Fame career.
It’s just another fork in the road for the Sox, who finally found their groove on the West Coast with their leader sidelined.
If doctors clear La Russa to return, and if La Russa wants to return, he’ll no doubt be back. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would not deprive La Russa of a chance to finish the job he started, no matter what fans, critics or anyone else thinks. He proved that by hiring La Russa in October 2020 amid a fierce backlash.
In a normal scenario, the person in line to make the call if doctors clear La Russa would be general manager Rick Hahn. But this is not one of those scenarios. Hahn has not addressed La Russa’s situation at all since the Aug. 30 announcement he would miss that night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.
Whether Reinsdorf would listen to Hahn’s opinion is unknown.
Because no one is talking on the record, we can only speculate whether Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams would prefer to stay the course with Cairo. The Sox finally are playing the way everyone envisioned back in March. Shortstop Elvis Andrus has provided defense up the middle and an unexpected offensive boost. The pitching has been solid.
And a collaborative effort between La Russa’s coaching staff and the front office appears to be working, which has to thrill Hahn and Williams. They’ve spent most of the season reading posts on Sox Twitter asking for everyone to be fired for an underachieving season.
It could be a coincidence or a mild winning stretch. But the vibe certainly has changed since Aug. 30. Two weeks ago no one could’ve imagined a five-run ninth inning like the one the Sox pulled off Friday in a 5-3 win in Oakland. It’s shaping up as an exciting finish in which every game matters, and the Sox are playing their best ball of the season.
La Russa told reporters Sunday in Oakland he doesn’t want to be a “distraction,” but it’s unlikely the Sox players would feel that way. They’re used to him being the center of media attention. If the second-winningest manager in baseball history decides to return from an in-season heart episode, he once again would draw attention to himself on a national level.
La Russa also said he speaks with Cairo a couple of times a day. Even if Hahn asked him to step aside and take a breather, La Russa could continue working remotely, consulting Cairo on decisions and contributing from behind the scenes like a political operative.
It would be seen as a win-win for both sides. Cairo and Co. would carry the load, and La Russa could be the manager whisperer and avoid obvious stress inducers such as the media and chanting Sox fans.
Based on years of observing Hahn deal with a multitude of player injuries, it’s not going out on a limb to guess he would prefer La Russa sit out the rest of the year “out of an abundance of caution.” Even if doctors cleared La Russa to manage, why risk it? La Russa turns 78 next month and takes losing harder than any manager in the game.
Hahn recently told longtime head groundskeeper Roger Bossard to slow down for the remainder of the home schedule as he recovers from hernia surgery. Hahn told the “Sodfather” that his health was more important than his job and that he can pick up the rake again next year. The same logic applies to La Russa, with the carrot of 2023 still there for him if he agreed to let Cairo and Co. do their thing down the stretch.
That surely would ignite another debate, but one crisis at a time, please.
Remember how the La Russa saga began nearly two years ago? When news of La Russa’s DUI arrest in February 2020 was revealed shortly after the Sox rehired him that fall, he had a chance to bow out. But the Sox stood by him and La Russa didn’t consider resigning, admitting he was “fortunate” they didn’t change their minds.
“The fact that I’m still the manager is further (evidence of the) gratitude that I feel,” he said in February 2021. “But once the publicity was there, I had already been beating myself up about a mistake without anybody knowing it. Once it became public, especially so soon after getting the job, when you understand the negative effect potentially on the fans, my family, friends, it was torture. And I don’t enjoy torture.
“I try to live without regrets. We make mistakes. But I also live with acknowledging it. So if they decided, once they knew, and wanted to keep me, then I haven’t had the first thought that I should back off.”
Maybe La Russa will return the favor and sideline himself to keep the status quo.
Or maybe he wants one last chance to get into the postseason, no matter the health risk or public opinion.
It will be a September to remember either way.
Liverpool vs Ajax: Why are some people worried fans will boo a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth?
Asked about the club asking for a minute’s silence before the game, Klopp replied: “Yes, I think it’s the right thing to do.
“But I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect.”
“There were plenty of examples where our people showed exactly the respect that was needed,” Klopp added.
“The one that surprised me, and I was really proud of that moment, was last year when we played against Man United around the very sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldo’s family, and that’s what I expect.
“For me, it’s clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”
booing the national anthem
But why was Klopp asked if he hoped the tribute – requested by the club itself – would be respected by the Anfield faithful?
Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned those who booed.
After that match, Klopp said the English national anthem boos were “not something I enjoyed”, but also said: “It’s always best to ask the question, ‘Why is this happening? -he? They wouldn’t do it for no reason.”
Fan reaction during the FA Cup final made headlines in the UK. But it wasn’t the first time this had happened.
Fans had the same reaction to the national anthem in the Carabao Cup final in February – and in the 2012 FA Cup final. It’s how some club supporters express their opposition to the establishment, and it’s a chance to do so in front of a global audience.
In the aftermath of the troubles, the government of Margaret Thatcher spoke of a “controlled decline” of the city.
National anthem boos at football matches when the team played at Wembley – which was common given Liverpool’s dominance of English football at the time – became widespread and remains so today. The reaction in the English media is always shocking.
Social and economic inequality is something that continues to irritate many people in the left-wing city. Significantly, it was Liverpool and Everton supporters who started Fans’ Supporting Foodbanks in 2015, an initiative that aims to tackle food poverty in the UK.
In the same interview in May, Gibbons said: “Maybe come to Liverpool and talk to people and visit food banks and see how some people in this town are struggling.”
According to journalist Tony Evans, during the FA Cup final in 1965 Liverpool fans began chanting “God Save Our Team” and by the 1970s “the boos were getting louder and louder”.
That, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean fans will boo Tuesday night’s minute’s silence to honor Queen Elizabeth at Anfield.
