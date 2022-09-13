Fetterman campaigns with ‘exceptional’ council members who support calls to ‘defund the police’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman spent part of his Monday night on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia council members who expressed support for efforts to fund police departments.

In photos shared on one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who called the council members “remarkable”, posed with a smile alongside District 3 council member Jamie Gauthier and council members in general Kendra Brooks and Isaiah Thomas.

In a tweet, Fetterman said, “Three outstanding Council members who are with me in my fight to get every vote here in Philly Support local Black-owned businesses.”

In 2020, amid nationwide protests and riots following the police-involved death of George Floyd, the three council members made it clear they supported efforts to fund or cut funding of policing, Thomas calling this his “definition of reform.”

In a July 2020 essay written by Thomas, the board member who took office in 2020, argued that too much money is already going to the Philadelphia Police Department and insisted he wanted to find “more effective investments” in public safety.

“In Philadelphia, approximately 15% of the city’s operating budget is allocated to the police department,” Thomas said in the essay published by Philadelphia’s WHYY. “At a time when taxpayers are hearing about cuts to essential services, it’s understandable that this fact would frustrate many Philadelphians. Let’s be clear, this frustrates me too.”

“I think we’re allocating way too much taxpayer money to the police department,” Thomas added at the time. “I look forward to the opportunity to discuss, with my colleagues and the public, how to make more effective investments in public safety.”

A month earlier, in response to a political activist on social media who claimed that “funding has a very simple meaning: cut your budget and invest in social [services]”Thomas wrote in a tweet“Your definition of finance = my definition of reform.”

Speaking in support of the “defund the police” movement in November 2020, Gauthier, who took office in 2020, claimed that “the police are a racist institution” and declared his support for the movement.

“I support the movement to defund the police and reimagine what it looks like,” Gauthier said, according to Philadelphia Magazine. “I see a need for police in our society. Although I like the vision – a day without the need for police – it would take us a long time to get there. I don’t want to minimize where [the call for abolition] comes from the fact that the police are a racist institution.”

Gauthier also ignored remarks by then-board member Allan Domb, who, according to Philadelphia Magazine, had insisted earlier that year that “the flavor of the day right now is blaming the police.”

“I don’t think the police are perfect, but I think in general they do a really good job,” Domb said at the time.

In response to Domb’s remarks, Gauthier said, “If you don’t live in a black and brown neighborhood, where you constantly deal with the police”, then “you are not equipped to make that judgment”.

Brooks, who took office in 2020 and is the first city council member to represent the Working Families Party, said in a June 2020 op-ed published by the Philadelphia Inquirer that the “uprisings” of the Black Lives Matter movement in America have revealed that people want to “defund the police” and “invest in black communities”.

“When there is no justice, there is no peace,” Brooks wrote at the time. “State violence and the systemic underfunding of black people are at the heart of this crisis. People have lost faith in the institution of government because our government has given us little to believe in except the symbolism sold as progress. We’ve seen symbols crumble this week in our city, and action to hold police officers accountable.”

“The uprisings have been very clear: the people hold the power,” Brooks added. “And people have clear demands: defund the police and invest in black communities.”

Signaling further support for the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to defend law enforcement, Brooks also said at the time that she “would not vote for any budget that increases police funding but does nothing to support communities.

“If we want a recovery that leaves no one behind, we need a real conversation about redistributing resources from the police budget to community-led programs that can keep us safe and reduce gun violence,” she said.

Fetterman’s appearance alongside the council members comes amid a crime wave that has plagued the city in recent years.

On Monday, the city saw 384 murders this year, a 3% increase from the same time last year, according to police data.