Blockchain

GBR Coin Has Achieved Their 2022 Milestones Earlier Than Planned

16 seconds ago

Gbr Coin Has Achieved Their 2022 Milestones Earlier Than Planned
GBR Coin, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that promises to be one of the fastest and most secure Web3 frameworks in the market, is ahead of schedule with the tasks listed on their roadmap. This comes after the team has successfully  laid down the necessary foundations for their upcoming ICO which was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Due to the relentless drive and continued effort of the GBR Coin team, the project milestones listed on the GBR Coin website have been achieved much sooner than the team had initially planned. Perhaps the biggest milestone is the team moving up the date for their ICO. According to the team, they are now looking at launching their ICO towards the end of this month.

On top of the rescheduled ICO, the team has also entered into an R&D phase with Crypto Intelligents, officially launched their project and have submitted numerous partnership proposals with real estate companies from across the globe to build early momentum towards their market presence and dominance objectives.

Furthermore, the project’s website has gone live and the team is completing their final milestone for the third quarter of 2022 – listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and other crypto market tracking websites.

Being built by a veteran team of professionals in the real estate industry, GBR Coin’s decentralized platform will combat some of the major limitations of blockchain and digital currency technology head on, namely highly-volatile prices, slow network throughput, and rising transaction fees.  

In addition, the GBR platform will equip any real estate investors with the tools and technology needed to maximize the profitability of their property investments. Functionalities such as being able to verify the validity of investments, as well as market analysis and trading bots designed to ensure price stability, will enable investors to achieve and maintain peak profit margins.

About GBR Coin

GBR Coin is a real estate and investment company based in Dubai. The team behind the project has been an active player in the real estate industry for over 25 years, and their services include 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, the marketing and purchase of investment properties, as well as full service property management.

The native token of the GBR platform, GBR, is built on top of the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and has a total supply of 60,000,000 tokens, wherein 40% will be sold via private and public sales, 25% for company allotment, 20% for advisors and partners, and 15% for the ecosystem and general marketing.

