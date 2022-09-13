Gbr Coin Has Achieved Their 2022 Milestones Earlier Than Planned

GBR Coin, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that promises to be one of the fastest and most secure Web3 frameworks in the market, is ahead of schedule with the tasks listed on their roadmap. This comes after the team has successfully laid down the necessary foundations for their upcoming ICO which was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.
Due to the relentless drive and continued effort of the GBR Coin team, the project milestones listed on the GBR Coin website have been achieved much sooner than the team had initially planned. Perhaps the biggest milestone is the team moving up the date for their ICO. According to the team, they are now looking at launching their ICO towards the end of this month.
On top of the rescheduled ICO, the team has also entered into an R&D phase with Crypto Intelligents, officially launched their project and have submitted numerous partnership proposals with real estate companies from across the globe to build early momentum towards their market presence and dominance objectives.
Furthermore, the project’s website has gone live and the team is completing their final milestone for the third quarter of 2022 – listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and other crypto market tracking websites.
Being built by a veteran team of professionals in the real estate industry, GBR Coin’s decentralized platform will combat some of the major limitations of blockchain and digital currency technology head on, namely highly-volatile prices, slow network throughput, and rising transaction fees.
In addition, the GBR platform will equip any real estate investors with the tools and technology needed to maximize the profitability of their property investments. Functionalities such as being able to verify the validity of investments, as well as market analysis and trading bots designed to ensure price stability, will enable investors to achieve and maintain peak profit margins.
About GBR Coin
GBR Coin is a real estate and investment company based in Dubai. The team behind the project has been an active player in the real estate industry for over 25 years, and their services include 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, the marketing and purchase of investment properties, as well as full service property management.
The native token of the GBR platform, GBR, is built on top of the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and has a total supply of 60,000,000 tokens, wherein 40% will be sold via private and public sales, 25% for company allotment, 20% for advisors and partners, and 15% for the ecosystem and general marketing.
Investors may speculate on the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency.
The merging event planned for later this week is a major factor in the soaring demand.
One of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges, CME Group, will soon provide Ethereum options contracts. Derivative instruments, such as options and futures, provide investors with additional avenues for speculating on the price movements of underlying assets.
Options contracts serve the same purpose as futures contracts but do not obligate the holder to purchase or sell the underlying asset until the contract’s expiration date. Thus, investors may speculate on the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization by purchasing Ethereum options and exercising them at a certain future time.
The Merge Bringing in Demand
The significant increase in trading activity on CME Group’s Ethereum futures product over the last several months is largely responsible for the launch of options. Tim McCourt, global head of stock and FX products at the business, said that Ethereum futures have “seen a 43% increase in average daily volume year over year.” With the release of this new options product, traders in the derivatives market now have more alternatives at their disposal.
McCourt stated:
“The launch of our new Ether options contracts is particularly well-timed to provide the crypto community with another important tool to gain access to and manage exposure to ether.”
He also said that the merging event planned for later this week is a major factor in the soaring demand. The Ethereum network’s consensus mechanism will transition from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) to the less resource-intensive proof-of-stake (PoS) as a result of the upgrade. The Ethereum Foundation claims that the network’s energy consumption would drop by 99.5% after the merging event.
Picture this! It’s the mid-1980s. The internet, which was going to connect everyone around the world and revolutionize how they communicated, had just started, and everyone wanted a part of it.
Fast forward to the early-mid 2000s, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Tumblr had just arrived on the scene, and social media was born.
Today, the Metaverse is the new kid on the block, and it just seems like people can’t stop talking about how it is redefining the digital real estate landscape and how it will change how we interact with the internet, and each other, forever.
But wait, “Metaverse,” “Digital Estate”, what do those mean, and more importantly, what’s the hype all about?
What Is Digital Real Estate, and How Does It Relate to the Metaverse?
Digital real estate is, simply put, property that exists on the internet. Traditionally, this used to be in the form of websites, social media accounts, or even email lists.
However, today, digital real estate includes virtual spaces and assets in the Metaverse which you can own, lease, or develop, just like in the physical world.
The Metaverse is a term used to describe the virtual world where people can interact with each other and with digital content in an immersive experience.
This virtual world can take many forms, but it typically includes some combination of 3D avatars, virtual spaces, and other virtual assets such as in-world tokens.
So, from having meetings with employees in a virtual office to selling digital art or fashion in a virtual gallery to exploring exotic virtual worlds with fantastic avatars and breath-taking creatures, the Metaverse provides opportunities for businesses to do things that were once impossible, or at least impractical.
Now that we know what digital real estate is and what the Metaverse is, let’s take a look at some specific Metaverse projects that are helping to shape the digital real estate landscape.
Projects That Show Why Digital Real Estate is Worth the Hype
There are many different Metaverse projects out there, but here are three that show the potential of digital real estate and the Metaverse.
SIDUS HEROES
A major upcoming project that is set to make waves and leverage digital real estate potential in Metaverse gaming is SIDUS HEROES.
The brainchild of a massive collaboration between some of the best minds in blockchain tech and gaming, with a large supporter base, SIDUS HEROES is set in a virtual universe inhabited by NFT characters from twelve technological races with unique traits and features.
The game is notably listed as one of New Zoo’s top 10 gaming projects to look out for and one of Coin Market Cap’s top NFT games for 2022.
Conceived as a game where players can travel to all corners of the Metaverse and seek out various adventures, SIDUS HEROES has also forayed into adding digital real estate value into its gameplay.
SIDUS HEROES metaverse apartments are the form of digital real estate in the game that can be bought, sold, or rented out to other players. The apartments are located in the capital city of the in-game universe and provide private space quarters where players can store virtual household items within the game.
With only 6000 apartments of different rarity, i.e., Common, Epic, and Legendary, in the game, they have been designed with various features and amenities that make them worth investing in for players.
These include robots, which provide bonuses for investment activities within the game; plants, which produce the fruits that upgrade the in-game heroes and pets; and workbenches, which are used to create new pharmaceutical items.
Of course, players can use these assets to develop different industries within the game, which can translate into actual revenue for whoever is holding them.
Apartments in the SIDUS HEROES metaverse will soon be out for sale, and early investors can start to get their hands on these valuable in-game assets. With the digital real estate landscape getting heated up and projects like SIDUS HEROES leading the charge, it’s advisable to keep your eyes peeled, follow updates on its Opensea, Twitter, and Discord channels, watch out for its upcoming release, and keep your crypto wallet ready.
The successful precedent set by similar projects with established communities, innovative gaming marketplace, and ecosystems like SIDUS HEROES highlights that players have every reason to invest in digital real estate for their game-play value and investment potential.
Let’s check out two of these similar projects below.
Otherside BAYC
The Otherside BAYC is an offshoot of the successful Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project. Yuga Labs, BAYC Creator, announced the project in March 2022 and was launched on 30th April 2022.
Although the Otherside Metaverse is currently in development, it is already one of the most talked about projects in the Metaverse space.
The world will feature playable characters will feature up to 10,000 playable characters in a massively multiplayer online role-playing game.
Its in-world natural voice chat also takes in-world communication to its next level.
With the awe-inspiring tour that Bored Ape and Mutant Ape owners participated in during July, it’s easy to see why 55,000 Otherdeed–plots of land in the Otherside sales were sold for more than $300 million when the project’s first round of land selling concluded; and why the value of Otherdeeds has grown over time, enabling it to scale over $1 billion in sales in the secondary market, becoming the fastest NFT collection to do so.
Illuvium
Illuvium is another upcoming Ethereum-based MMORPG, set to be officially released in 2022 on Mac and PC.
With 100,000 land plots available in the game, 22,000 were put up for sale for early investors and prospective sellers, making over $72 million in sales.
Like in real life, the owners can use these plots in various ways to make money. These include mining fuel to sell to game players, generating NFT blueprints, renting space to other players, etc.
These possibilities have made many enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the game’s official launch and a possible future land sale.
Key Takeaway
Digital real estate is worth the hype, and Metaverse projects are a big part of why. While the three projects discussed above lend credence to the explosive potential of digital real estate, it happens that SIDUS HEROES is the only one with a launch coming up soon for interested players.
Although it is in its early adoption phase, placing a cap on how much it can multiply in value is impossible. Like NFTs and actual real estate, the primary driver of digital real estate’s value is scarcity. With a limited supply of apartments, coupled with an ever-growing demand for them, the value of digital real estate will only increase with time. For example, while the BAYC project minted at 0.08 ETH, just a little over a year later, its floor price on the Open Sea is 72.6 ETH.
These projects are changing the way we think about virtual worlds and asset ownership, and they have the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry. With so much potential, it’s no wonder that more value is increasingly being attached and generated by digital real estate.
The business examines and modifies worldwide personnel every quarter.
The corporation said that it intended to utilize the raised funds for future growth.
Amber Group, a blockchain firm, plans to let off between 5 and 10 percent of its employees this year. From about 200 to 300 before the 2021 bull market, the Singapore-based firm’s headcount has grown to over 900. Co-founder Tiantian Kullander told Bloomberg that the business examines and modifies worldwide personnel every quarter.
The Co-founder stated:
“We are currently reducing in roles that are lower in the priority given market conditions, and increasing headcount in roles that are higher priority.”
Crypto Winter Effect
According to a Bloomberg report, the corporation is looking to fill at least 18 roles across the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. When the cryptocurrency market crashed in May, after a nearly year-long bull run, a number of the industry’s most prominent platforms were forced to announce emergency layoffs.
Many firms followed Huobi’s lead and announced layoffs of at least 30 percent of their personnel. 18% for Coinbase, 20% for BlockFi, 10% for Gemini, 25% for Blockchain.com, 20% for OpenSea, 25% for Banxa, and 30% for Vauld.
Amber Group raised $200 million at a $3 billion valuation in February from investors including Temasek, Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Coinbase Ventures.
The corporation said that it intended to utilize the money for future growth, strategic acquisitions, and sustainable projects. In the Series B round of funding that took place last year, Amber Group was able to raise a hundred thousand dollars. Amber Group’s WhaleFin, a digital asset platform for individual investors and traders, has inked new sponsorship arrangements with Chelsea FC and Atletico de Madrid.
Googling “What are online credentials?” is quite like taking a shot in the dark. Results may differ across the likes of “banking credentials”, or “one’s online username and password”. Although these versions are also correct, they only cover the very basics of online credentials. In a more expansive and elaborative sense, online credentials pertain to a user’s online behavioural patterns, looking at how they use an app, analysing different aspects such as how many hours they spend on certain features, which aspects of the app they use most, and so much more.
What Are Online Credentials Used For?
Online credentials can be used for a number of purposes, including targeted advertising, or the improvement of web app user experiences. The different data collected for these purposes include personal demographics (age, location, gender, etc) as well as behavioural patterns (locations visited, interaction with different pages, etc). With such a massive range of data being collected from individuals – corporations have access to a pool (or more so an ocean) of data, for the benefit of their business.
Who Owns Credentials and How is it Stored?
One would automatically assume that their own personal information that they add onto the likes of Instagram would be their own intellectual property. In fact – this cannot be further from the truth. As soon as a user signs up to a Web2 social media platform, the information that they have uploaded is now owned by the corporation in question. Unfortunately, through agreeing to the terms and conditions of these Web2 apps (which are more than often not read through by the users due to the thousands of pages), the user grants access to the corporation and is then left with little to no wiggle room when it comes to deciding who can or cannot use their online credentials, and how it is used.
Through this ownership, Meta is able to make billions through the use of personal data, making an estimated profit of $117.92 Billion in 2021, with an approximate 43% of this total revenue coming from North America (albeit only 10% of Meta users bring based in North America.) The benefit or rewards that users reap from sharing their personal data, helping Meta make billions? None. The simple gesture of being able to use an app such as Facebook, Instagram, or Whatsapp is what users get in return for their data.
Apart from the non-existent benefits for Web2 users when it comes to online credentials, the lack of privacy is yet another issue. With millions of users’ private data being stored on one centralised system, there is an extremely high risk of data breaches. This proved to be true when 530 million Meta (Facebook) users were victims of one of the largest Web2 data breaches, where not only was their private data used by Cambridge Analytica without their consent – but it was also later leaked on another forum.
Enter the World of Decentralization
Considered to be the next version of the internet, Web3 is mainly characterised by its decentralised model, which is built on blockchain technology. This decentralised version of the web means that instead of companies such as Meta and Google mediating and controlling data on the web, users of Web3 are the ones who own and govern their own data online, made possible through the use of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs. In Web3, ownership covers the ownership of information, meaning that in future Web3 social media apps, content posted by users would each have a smart contract attached to it – granting true ownership to the content creator in question.
What does it mean that users actually “own” a part of the web? In Web3, digital identities make use of self-sovereign identities (SSL), which move identity credential management from a centralised silo system (as seen in Web2) to a peer-to-peer model, using the likes of public-key cryptography, decentralised identifiers and blockchain. In turn, this model gives users the power to decide how their information is distributed by websites, services and applications across the web, as the point of connection has been shifted to the individual user, as opposed to the corporations.
The Rewards are Endless
Shifting the ownership of online credentials to individual users is not the only benefit that Web3 offers. GALXE, the largest Web3 credential data network in the world, offers Web3 users benefits that go way beyond shifting the ownership of their online credentials from corporations to the individuals. Through GALXE’s multiple Application Modules which include Credential Oracle Engine and Credential API, data curators now have the opportunity to be rewarded and monetise their credentials, thanks to the open and collaborative infrastructure provided by the data network. The ecosystem of GALXE can be easily accessed by all Web3 developers and projects, allowing them to leverage credential data – ultimately helping them to build better products and communities for their users.
Are You Ready to Take Your Power Back?
Looking at the differences between Web2 and Web3 in terms of data ownership – it is clear that Web2 favours giant corporations, leaving individuals powerless in terms of how their data is used. The emergence of Web3 is shifting the notion of how online credentials are used and is truly giving individuals their well-deserved power back. With the help of networks such as GALXE, both Web3 developers and individual users are given an opportunity to benefit and thrive in this new age of the web. Are you ready to take your power back with Web3 online credentials?
Chainlink (LINK) made a couple of announcements in line with the integration of ZIL/USD Price Feed that safeguards Web3 projects from crashes and data hacks as well as its thrust towards going green.
Chainlink starts bullish but swerves towards the bearish zone
Chainlink working on tech initiatives to combat climate change
LINK total volume grows from 200 million to 516 million in September
Chainlink in collaboration with Coorest, DlcimateDAO, and Hyphen is working on initiatives directed toward climate change.
LINK Shows Amplified Social Media Metrics
All of these new developments have greatly amplified the social media metrics of Chainlink. As evidence of that, LINK’s social media engagements have spiked by 6.65%, and social mentions also skyrocketed by 16.23% as seen in the past week.
LINK has been noticeably bullish with its total volume growing from 200 million to as much as 516 million as observed early in September. In addition, the altcoin’s MVRV has also been surging which gives a rather positive momentum for LINK.
Development activity has also shown a minimal uptrend with further updates contributing to LINK’s price increase in the coming days.
While it looks like things are going pretty well for Chainlink this month, it wasn’t an easy route for the altcoin.
Evidently, there has been a huge drop in the number of unique active wallet addresses as seen in the past three months.
Dominance in terms of market capitalization has also plunged as it capsized by 4.64% as seen in July.
LINK Displaying Weakened Momentum
On a 24-hour timeframe, LINK’s price is seen to have increased by 2.72%. LINK has currently breached the support present at $7.46 and is hovering towards the key resistance at $8.25.
Chainlink’s RSI is currently at 64.72 revealing an increase in selling activity or hinting at a downward movement. On the other hand, its OBV is observed to be treading a sideways motion.
Chainlink was seen to be bearish and displaying a negative momentum in the past couple of hours; with the price crashing towards $7.54. LINK’s value has improved a bit in the past few hours.
According toCoinMarketCap, LINK price is down by 2.83% or trading at $7.72
Chainlink reveals to be following a downward movement and could even plunge further. The overall market conditions also look negative with the bears trying to dominate the market.
LINK total market cap at $3.6 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart from TradingView.com
The company is setting up a department to develop a marketplace for NFTs.
The crypto trading platform FTX and the game firm announced their alliance last week.
Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction all around the world. The cryptocurrency and blockchain communities are now obsessed with NFTs. Companies in previously unrelated sectors are increasingly dabbling in it.
GameStop, a retailer located in Texas, is shifting its attention to NFTs. According to a January story in the Wall Street Journal, the company is setting up a department to develop a marketplace for NFTs. Along the way, it hopes to establish partnerships with other cryptocurrency businesses.
Focusing More on NFTs?
Matt Finestone, head of the blockchain division at GameStop, announced his resignation on Monday. In a heartfelt five-part tweet exchange, he expressed his feelings.
Matt tweeted:
“I’ve recently moved on from my role as head of blockchain at GameStop. The past year and a half has been among the most meaningful of my life. I am so grateful to so many, and excited for what this motivated new division will continue to accomplish.”
GameStop, an American video game retailer, released a new wallet in May optimized for crypto transactions and NFTs ahead of the debut of its NFT marketplace later this year.
Using the Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol ZK-rollup technology, users may transmit, store, transfer, and receive cryptocurrencies and NFTs at a cheaper cost and quicker rate than when using the Ethereum layer-1 Mainnet.
The crypto trading platform FTX and the game firm announced their alliance last week. Users may now be skeptical of the company’s blockchain ambitions after the departure of the head of the blockchain. This is followed by mass layoffs that have been announced recently throughout various crypto firms.