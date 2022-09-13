Giving up call-to-play duties, something Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher could ‘assess’ if struggles continue

Tuesday’s racing tips feature selections from Yarmouth, Wolverhampton, Redcar and Uttoxeter.

talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don't have to, with UK racing betting tips.

GETTY Today’s NB comes from Makarova under Tom Marwhen seen winning here in 2020

Yarmouth Racing Tips

3.55: Capstan 8/1 each way

The lightly run 3yo was neutered in July and comes back with huge potential for Juddmonte and Sir Michael Stoute.

The Kingman gelding was by far at Chelmsford at the latest, but has shown more respectable placings before, including only on turf at Sandown.

This fourth was behind Francesco Clemente who won at Newmarket by nine lengths in a class 2 contest and regular in this Ajero sphere.

4:30 p.m.: Makarova 10/3 (NB)

It seems to be a battle between the two market favourites, Tarhib, who is only in his second race since a wind-op.

And Makarova who has been placed behind top winners like Gale Force Maya who has since won multiple times and Adaay In Asia who has twice won the rebound in Class 2 handicaps.

But it is Makarova, trained by Ed Walker, who looks like the overpriced selection.

Uttoxeter Running Tips

4.10: Judge Earle 3/1

The Bowens combine to send this ten-year-old boy who has a great chance of taking this given a suddenly renewed hunting career which has already seen him win five times this season.

He had never won before and also finished third and second since his first win at Ffos Las in June.

Won by six lengths last time out and is clearly in winning form with three straight wins by a combined 26 lengths.

Wolverhampton Race Tips

6:30 p.m.: Divina Grace 4/11

Finished ninth in a Group 3 last time out, but was second and first before that, so should be up to the task returning to a Class 4 venture against weaker rivals, with just one win before.

The two-year-old could show a lot of improvement this time around, but this exposed Golden Horn type should thrive.

Redcar Racing Tips

6:00 p.m.: West Stars 11/4 (SIESTA)

Become a promising middle-distance runner with a big win at Pontefract in June winning by more than two lengths.

Debuted behind Francesco Clemente at Newmarket, but in April, which included later winners including Group 2 rider Secret State, who finished second in the Voltigeur Stakes.

