Gophers football: Mo Ibrahim nearing Darrell Thompson’s rushing touchdown record
Darrell Thompson has no illusions that his Gophers rushing touchdown record will stand much longer. Given Mo Ibrahim’s pace this season, Thompson’s mark might even be passed before October.
Ibrahim has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the season’s first two games to give him 37 career scores, and Thompson’s all-time mark stands at 40. Ibrahim can add to his total against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“It’s definitely coming down,” Thompson, the Gophers’ radio color commentator, said on KFAN after Ibrahim scored his first TD in the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.
Ibrahim has 11 more games, including a projected bowl game, to pass Thompsons’s record set from 1986-90. Ibrahim has played in 30 total games; Thompson played in 44.
Ibrahim also is within striking distance of Thompson’s record 43 total touchdowns, but Thompson’s career 4,654 rushing yards might be untouchable.
Ibrahim has 3,265 career rushing yards (sixth all-time) and would need 1,390 more this season to pass Thompson. Ibrahim would need to average 126 yards per game to reach that mountain top; his career per-game average is 108.
CHANCE TO LEARN
The Gophers staff put together clips from a handful of college football games that went sideways on Saturday, including former No. 1 Alabama’s narrow win over Texas and then-No. 6 Texas A&M being upset by Appalachian State.
P.J. Fleck wanted his players to learn from other team’s mistakes and limit their own going forward.
“One of the jobs as a head football coach is to make sure your team learns as much as they can the easy way,” he said. “And that’s by constant education, proactive education. That’s how you do everything you can to protect your football team.”
Fleck didn’t say if they gleaned learning moments from Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State or Iowa’s defeat to rival Iowa State.
SPECIAL KICKOFFS
Kickoff specialist Dragan Kesich has been almost automatic with his 15 touchbacks on 17 kickoffs though two games. But he’s not under-appreciated.
“He’s very talented,” Fleck said. “I mean, he kicked one off his toe and he mishit it badly and he kicked it to the 6-yard line. I would have prayed for the 6-yard line a few years ago.”
FLECK ON FROST
Fleck responded to news Sunday that Nebraska had fired head coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season.
“I got a lot of respect for Nebraska’s program, a lot of respect for Scott,” Fleck said Monday. “It’s a part of our profession. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of our profession.”
When Frost was hired in 2018, the Big Ten West was expected to be tougher for Minnesota, but he went 16-31 overall. Fleck went 3-1 against Frost’s Cornhuskers.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers’ game vs. Michigan State will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in East Lansing, Mich., the Big Ten said Monday. Minnesota hasn’t played the Spartans on the road since 2013. … Tanner Morgan is the fourth-highest-graded quarterback in college football through two weeks. Pro Football Focus College has the sixth-year senior at 92.5. … Minnesota was unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday but did receive a season-high 37 votes. The Gophers got 31 votes going into Week 1, and it went down to 22 for Week 2. … The Spartans climbed to No. 11 in this week’s poll. … The Gophers opened as 27.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes on Saturday. They were at least 36-point favorites against New Mexico State and Western Illinois.
BlackFULLness app prioritizes culturally relevant mindfulness practices for stress reduction and healing justice
OAKLAND, Calif. — You are just one download away from getting and keeping your mind straight. With personalized guidance from the BlackFULLness app, mindfulness and stress relief can happen in less than 15 minutes every day.
“BlackFULLness is a culturally relevant mindfulness app designed for and by black people with the black experience in mind,” explained co-founder and CEO Sonia Russell. “We are focused, not exclusive, we believe everyone needs what we have.”
Created in 2020 by wellness leaders Sonia Russell and David Lee Walker, Jr., the BlackFULLness app offers dozens of mindfulness practices, acting as a conduit for community connection and healing.
“It was 2020, and it was a time of multiple pandemics where stress was high,” described co-founder and CSO David Lee Walker, Jr. “So being presented with an opportunity as a solution to expand the people to stress reduction, especially black people because there were a lot of offenses against black people at that time. This app was an opportunity for us to bring something to life.
Russell and Lee Walker, Jr. believe that identifying, establishing, and maintaining consistent mindfulness practices can heal minds, bodies, and souls. The app offers a range of audio-guided practices that encourage deep breathing, grounding, joy, and more.
“We have an exercise called ‘I CAN breathe,’ we often hear ‘I can’t breathe,’” Lee Walker, Jr. said. “We remind black people that we can breathe.”
Russell adds: “And in fact, we breathe in honor of those people that we have lost and whose breath has been taken away.”
The app aims to decolonize, demystify and design mindfulness sessions by exploring what is, isn’t and what it can be. It’s about making mindfulness fun, intuitive, and informed by real-life experiences.
For more information on the BlackFULLness app, go here.
To invest and support BlackFULLness, go here.
Be sure to follow @theblackfullness on Instagram for the latest updates.
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers dismissed as a “storage dispute” the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe.
The Trump team referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” saying the Justice Department had not proven that the materials taken by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago were classified or remain so now. The lawyers also asserted there is no evidence that any of the records were disclosed to anyone and argued that Trump, as a former president, had an “unfettered right of access” to presidential documents.
“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided,” they wrote. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records.”
The 21-page filing underscores the significant factual and legal disagreements between lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government as the Justice Department looks to move forward with its criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago and into the potential obstruction of that probe. Department lawyers in their own filings have rejected the idea that the documents, many of them classified at the top-secret level, belonged to Trump or that Mar-a-Lago was a permissible place to store them.
Setting the stage for possible further delays to the investigation, the Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI’s search. The Justice Department has not yet weighed in on the two candidates submitted by Trump lawyers.
The investigation hit a roadblock last week when U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of the arbiter, also known as a special master, and prohibited for now the department from examining the documents for investigative purposes.
The Justice Department has asked the judge to lift that hold and said it would contest her ruling to a federal appeals court. The department said its investigation risked being harmed beyond repair if that order remained in place, noting that confusion about its scope had already led the intelligence community to pause a separate national security risk assessment.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their own motion Monday that Cannon should not permit the FBI to resume its review of classified records. It said the government had unilaterally determined the records to be classified but had not yet proven that they remain so.
“In opposing any neutral review of the seized materials, the Government seeks to block a reasonable first step towards restoring order from chaos and increasing public confidence in the integrity of the process,” the lawyers wrote.
In the meantime, both sides on Friday night each proposed different names of candidates who could serve in the role of a special master, though they disagreed on the exact scope of duties the person should have. Cannon has said the yet-to-be-named arbiter would be tasked with reviewing the documents and weeding out from the investigation any that could be covered by claims of either executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
The Justice Department recommended either Barbara Jones, a retired judge in Manhattan who has served as special master in prior high-profile investigations, or Thomas Griffith, a retired federal appeals court jurist in the District of Columbia who was appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush. The department said in its proposal that the special master should not have access to classified documents, or be empowered to consider claims of executive privilege.
On Monday, the Trump team told the judge that it was objecting to both of those candidates but said it was not prepared to say why publicly at the moment.
Trump’s lawyers have proposed either Raymond Dearie, a retired judge in the federal court based in Brooklyn, or prominent Florida lawyer Paul Huck Jr. The lawyers said the arbiter should have access to the entire tranche of documents and should be able to evaluate executive privilege claims.
In its filing Monday, the Trump team again voiced a broad view of presidential power, asserting that a president has an “unfettered right of access” to his presidential records and absolute authority to declassify any information without the “approval of bureaucratic components of the executive branch” — though it did not say, as Trump has maintained, that he had actually declassified them.
The Justice Department has said Trump had no right to hold onto the presidential documents. And the criminal statutes the department has used as the basis of its investigation, including one criminalizing the willful retention of national defense information, do not require that the records be classified.
In any event, the Justice Department says more than 100 documents with classification markings were found in last month’s search. It has made public a photograph that agents took inside Mar-a-Lago showing the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents, some marked as top-secret.
The order from Cannon, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump two years ago, was easily the most consequential of her brief judicial career and has elevated her public profile.
Earlier this month, a Houston woman was arrested on allegations she made threats against Cannon as the judge mulled the special master question. Tiffani Shea Gish left a series of threatening, profanity-laced voicemails for Cannon, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Texas.
Last week, a judge ordered Gish be held in jail pending trial. A federal public defender listed for her did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.
Trump, who often spends time at his various properties, was at his Virginia golf club Monday.
____
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
Follow Eric Tucker at
Follow AP’s coverage of Donald Trump-related investigations at
Terrifying moment two hikers in California realize they’re stranded as wildfire rages
Two hikers thought they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain when a forest fire broke out on either side of them.
Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been climbing Baring Mountain in Washington state when they first spotted smoke and then the massive fire raging ahead of them.
The pair attempted to contact emergency services but were told the area they were in was too dangerous for search and rescue teams to reach them on Saturday.
In a video posted on their YouTube channel, Paths Least Taken, they wanted to show how they ended up “putting their lives in danger”.
Fires in the area where they were hiking are extremely rare due to rain and milder temperatures, so the couple were caught off guard during their 6-hour hike.
They were confronted with the fire and attempted to descend the mountain, only to be surrounded by thick smoke and high temperatures.
Steve said: “It was definitely one of those times where you were like, this is it, we’re probably not going to do this.”
Matt Bishop, left, and Steve Cooper, right, were both hiking in Bolt Creek when they realized they were surrounded by flames on Saturday
A fire in Fairview, pictured, killed Ian Matthew Compton and his daughter Mikayla Porter. They were found dead in their car trying to escape the flames with Compton’s wife Tina suffering from severe burns
Sacramento firefighters are still battling a mosquito fire that has spread to nearly 65 square miles with 10% containment
They both joked that they hoped viewers would see the video or it meant they “didn’t make it” before adding “we’ll try to get out of here before we burn to death”.
They made it down the mountain, with Matt nearly losing his footing on top of a 200ft high cliff.
In the video, Steve added: “The fire is starting to close in on us, everything is completely engulfed in flames.
“When that fire was going up that ridge, it was hot, extremely hot.
“If this is a red flag warning, you probably shouldn’t go out into the mountains.” It’s a bad idea.
“If there is smoke or any sign of smoke, turn around and don’t hike.”
The two men, experienced hikers, chose a path along a stream in the hope that it would be the safest route, managing to get back to their Jeep safely.
It’s just one of many fires currently raging across the United States, including massive blazes in California, Idaho and Oregon.
Last week a father and daughter were killed while fleeing one of five wildfires burning in California.
Emergency services were unable to help hikers when they became stranded, with helicopters assisting in an attempt to put out the blaze
The Mosquito Fire has so far scorched 46,587 acres, with more than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties at risk
Steve said: “It was definitely one of those times where you were like, this is it, we’re probably not going to do this.” They tried to call for help at Bolt Creek, pictured, but were trapped due to the speed at which the fire was spreading
The fires killed two other people, along with Ian Matthew Compton and his daughter Mikayla Porter.
They were found dead in their car as they attempted to escape the Fairview fire in Hemet on Tuesday, with Compton’s wife Tina suffering from severe burns.
Sacramento firefighters are still battling a mosquito fire that has spread to nearly 65 square miles with 10% containment.
So far, it has burned 46,587 acres, with more than 5,800 structures at risk in Placer and El Dorado counties.
There are more than 14,000 residents in areas under evacuation orders, with many houses burned down.
Fire crews say cooler temperatures and a lack of wind have helped, but vegetation is dry and burns easily.
Another deadly blaze is the Mill Fire in Weed, 280 miles north of San Francisco, with authorities confirming it is 90% contained.
It has burned across 3,935 acres as firefighters continue to battle the blaze and areas are still under evacuation warnings.
Former CNN host Brian Stelter gets Harvard fellowship to discuss ‘threats to democracy’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Brian Stelter, who was dumped by CNN last month, has found a new gig to discuss “threats to democracy” and how the press can respond.
Stelter has been named Harvard Kennedy School’s Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship, and he will work with students and faculty in the fall of 2022.
“As a Walter Shorenstein Fellow, Stelter will convene a series of discussions on threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media. These discussions with media executives, policymakers, politicians and students, Kennedy School fellows and faculty will help deepen public and academic understanding of the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the school noted.
The Harvard Kennedy School, which is the prestigious university’s school of public policy, noted in its announcement that Stelter was the anchor of “Reliable Sources” until August 2022, but did not specify why it was. left the network.
HERE ARE 20 TOP MEDIA STORIES CNN’S BRIAN STELTER IGNORED ON HIS SO-CALLED MEDIA IN 2021
Stelter’s show was canceled and shown the door as new CNN CEO Chris Licht emphasized “news,” as opposed to the liberal opinion programming for which the network became known under the leadership of Jeff Zucker, especially during the Trump administration.
In what many assumed was an attempt to appease the new leadership, Stelter recently had a revelation about the seriousness of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a condemnable “right-wing media story” as the expert liberal insisted in 2020.
But the latest abandoned effort hasn’t saved his show on CNN and Stelter, which has earned a reputation as a leftist pundit and has spent much of its airtime criticizing conservative media, reportedly told reporters. people that he was essentially a “sacrificial lamb”.
TRUMP SAYS CNN HAS ‘WORSE’ UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: ‘THEY’VE LOST HUGE CREDIBILITY’
He was called out in a report earlier this year that noted he was the “face of the network’s liberal turn” in the eyes of conservatives, but continued to insist he was non-partisan until the very end. end.
“I know I didn’t have all the answers, I didn’t even always have all the right questions…Here’s what I know. I know it’s not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy and dialogue,” Stelter told CNN viewers. in his last appearance. “It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It’s necessary, it’s patriotic. We have to make sure we don’t give a platform to those who lie to us to our face. But we also have to make sure we represent the whole debate. and represent what is happening in this country and in this world.”
BRIAN STELTER: A RETROSPECTIVE OF THE AVOIDED CNN REPORTER
In April, Stelter was visibly uncomfortable when confronted by a freshman about his network being a “disinformation purveyor” during a panel discussion at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy in Chicago.
The Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship “brings leading figures in media, politics, and public policy to Harvard’s Kennedy School to work with students, faculty, scholars, and the public on important issues of the moment “, according to the school’s website. Former fellows include legendary CBS reporter Bob Schieffer, former TIME editor Richard Stengel and Obama-era FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.
Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Smoke over Hard Rock Stadium: Eight vehicles found in flames at Dolphins/Patriots game
Football fans got more than an eyeful during Sunday’s Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game — with more than a few taking to social media to show puffy plumes of smoke billowing over Hard Rock Stadium.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: “Sunday afternoon at 1:28 p.m., over 10 … units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot.
“Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.”
No injuries were reported. As of Monday afternoon, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said what caused the eight cars to catch fire is still under investigation.
Minutes after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue would have arrived outside the stadium, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques from his vantage point inside the stadium tweeted: “Something is smoking over behind the NorthWest [sic] corner of Hard Rock Stadium … not sure if it’s a fire but it’s gotten thicker over the past five minutes.”
Scott Dellorfano, who lives in Jupiter, said he hadn’t seen the smoke from inside the stadium and wasn’t aware his 2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 had been among the destroyed until he approached the chaotic parking lot. He said about four or five cars in the row where he parked were burned, in addition to others in a nearby row.
“It was burnt to the ground … It was just gone, the wheels were gone, there was nothing left,” he said.
Dellorfano said a security guard who was monitoring the lot told him he believed someone pushed a grill that was still lit underneath his or her car, eventually causing the flames to consume that car and the others.
Hard Rock Stadium officials arranged for a cab to take Dellorfano to the nearby hotel where he was staying, he said.
An email to the stadium’s parking administrator seeking information was not returned Monday afternoon.
The popular media company Only in Dade, which posts viral videos, memes and more on social media, offered a closer look at cars aflame with thick, black smoke billowing upward. The clip was posted at 2:13 p.m., and four hours later had already racked up more than 10,000 views.
()
