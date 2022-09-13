House Oversight Committee asks records if Trump still has presidential records

The committee chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, also asks in the letter that the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, request “personal certification” from Trump that he has turned over all presidential records that ‘illegally removed’ from the White House.
WASHINGTON — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.
Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.
But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate. And in the year ending in August, core prices jumped 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive last month.
Core prices typically provide a clearer read on where costs are headed than overall inflation. Stock prices tumbled and bond yields jumped on the worse-than-expected core figures, with many investors fearful that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in its drive to curb inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average sank more than 800 points in early trading.
Further Fed rate hikes could weaken growth so much as to push the economy into a recession. Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to 4.5% or higher. That would make it even harder for the central bank to meet its goal of achieving a “soft landing, whereby it tames inflation without causing a recession.
“This was a disappointing report,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “It raises the risk of higher interest rates and a hard landing for the economy.”
Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce another big increase in the Fed’s key rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for many consumer and business loans.
Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment.
Grocery prices continue to rise rapidly, jumping 0.7% from July to August. In the past year, they have soared 13.5% — the biggest 12-month increase since 1979.
Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17% in the past year. And egg prices surged 2.9% just in August from July and are up nearly 40% from a year ago.
Republicans have sought to make inflation a central issue in the midterm congressional elections. They blame President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed last year for much of the increase. Many economists generally agree, though they say that snarled supply chains, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and widespread shortages of items like semiconductors have also been key factors in the inflation surge.
At the same time, the drop in gas prices — for consumers, perhaps the most visible barometer of inflation — could bolster Democrats’ prospects in the midterm elections. It may already have contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for Biden.
In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of inflation on family budgets. He has instead highlighted his administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that’s intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change.
Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.71, down from just above $5 in mid-June.
But the prices of many other goods are still rising even as supply chain snarls unravel, Rosner-Warburton pointed out. Furniture, rugs and new cars grew more expensive last month, suggesting that companies are still raising prices in the face of strong consumer demand.
“Companies are still putting through large price increases for those goods, and that’s problematic,” she said. It means the Fed will likely have to work harder to quash consumer spending through higher rates.
Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said the pandemic disruptions to overseas production of semiconductors, which have slowed auto output, have significantly dissipated and that overall supply chain disruptions have improved about 80% from the worst days of the pandemic.
Yet Americans are still desperate for cars, Buckberg said, which has allowed dealers to keep their markups much higher than pre-pandemic levels.
“Virtually every vehicle that gets to a dealer has already been sold to someone,” she said.
Ongoing price increases for raw materials — and labor — have left many small businesses struggling. Some are raising their own prices to keep up, only to then lose customers, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices.
Meaghan Thomas, co-owner of Pinch Spice Market in Louisville, Kentucky, an online spice seller, has avoided raising prices for the past two years but worries that that can’t last if inflation worsens.
The price to ship spices from overseas have quadrupled, she said, and she has seen little relief so far despite reports that such costs are declining. The cost of spices, which she and her partner grind and blend in a small factory, have jumped by as much as 25% in the past year. They plan to expand the factory, but have found that the cost of lumber, metal doors and other materials is higher than they expected.
The company’s profit margin has been cut by half, Thomas said, but she and her partner think it’s important to keep their products affordable. She says larger companies have made inflation worse by raising prices unnecessarily.
“We can hang on for a little bit if all these other companies can stop raising their prices,” Thomas said.
Next week, most Fed watchers expect the central bank to announce a third straight three-quarter-point hike, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed’s rapid rate increases — the fastest since the early 1980s — typically lead to higher costs for mortgages, auto loans and business loans, with the goal of slowing growth and reducing inflation.
The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to nearly 5.9% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the highest figure in nearly 14 years.
Powell has said the Fed will need to see several months of low inflation readings that suggest price increases are falling back toward its 2% target before it might suspend its rate hikes.
Wages are still rising at a strong pace — before adjusting for inflation — which has elevated demand for apartments as more people move out on their own. A shortage of available houses has also forced more people to keep renting, thereby intensifying competition for apartments.
Rising rents and more expensive services, such as medical care, are also keeping inflation high.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump’s presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at the Archives on an Aug. 24 call could not provide assurances that they have all of Trump’s presidential records. The committee in the letter asked the Archives to conduct an assessment of whether any Trump records remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.
“In light of revelations that Mr. Trump’s representatives misled investigators about his continued possession of government property and that material found at his club included dozens of ‘empty folders’ for classified material, I am deeply concerned that sensitive presidential records may remain out of the control and custody of the U.S. Government,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, wrote in the letter.
The House committee has jurisdiction over the Presidential Records Act, a 1978 law that requires the preservation of White House documents as property of the U.S. government. The request is the latest development in a monthslong back-and-forth between the agency and the committee, which has been investigating Trump’s handling of records.
The request also comes weeks after the FBI recovered more than 100 documents with classified markings and even more than 10,000 other government documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The search came after lawyers for Trump provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
Maloney and other Democratic lawmakers on the panel have been seeking a briefing from the National Archives, but haven’t received one due to the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.
But the letter notes a call between Archives staff and the committee on Aug. 24, where lawmakers were informed that documents could still be missing.
As a result, Maloney wrote, the committee is asking the agency to conduct an “urgent review” of all of the government records that have been recorded from the Trump White House to determine whether any additional records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president.
In addition, the committee also asked for the Archives to get a personal certification from Trump “that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office.”
The committee is asking the Archives to provide an initial assessment of this review by Sept. 27.
As the temperature soared above 110 one afternoon last week, the air inside L’aMaira Tyson’s sagging nylon tent felt like an explosion from an open oven.
“It’s hot in here,” she says with stoic understatement, lying next to two jugs of bottled water near a freeway overpass and a busy Sacramento street. “I’m doing with God.”
We appreciate his faith, but this encampment felt more like hell than heaven during the worst of the “heat dome” that sent temperatures soaring across California, including a record high of 116 in the capital.
“You can’t breathe,” Tyson said. “It wears you out.”
The heat has always made it harder to be homeless. But to use this favorite word of our time, it’s unprecedented. When the temperature hits new extremes and stays high for days on end, tens of thousands of homeless people find themselves at higher risk of heatstroke, cardiac arrest and dehydration.
Unlike cities on the East Coast and the Midwest, which rely on a strong network of shelters to spare homeless people the dangers of extreme cold, cities in the West have long left people languishing outside by our generally good weather.
But what happens when climate change makes that good weather bad?
Will the extreme heat cause California to pass a legal right to shelter or housing to help those who now cook in the summer and may find themselves shivering in freezing rain and escaping flooding as winter storms become more intense?
And, if more and more lives are at stake, does a “right” to be indoors mean a requirement to be indoors?
Already, Los Angeles has more deaths from hypothermia than many cities in colder regions, as more homeless people live outdoors here than anywhere else in the country.
“These days are extreme examples of what’s wrong and what’s broken in the first place,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a longtime advocate for the legal right to housing and health care. “If extreme weather can contribute to the change needed, then let’s take advantage of the crisis. »
In the United States, extreme heat kills more people each year than hurricanes, wildfires and floods. It just doesn’t deserve the same attention because these deaths are spread out, occurring in bedrooms, tents and workplaces one at a time, and not counted by coroners and health officials.
Last year, a Times investigation found that in California alone, around 3,900 people died from extreme heat between 2010 and 2019 – around six times more than the state was reporting – and some hospitals saw the cases heat-related increase over the past 15 years.
This year’s researchers found that unhoused people – particularly those with mental illness – were much more likely to end up in hospital during extreme heat than housed people, based on a study of emergency room admissions.
Blacks are usually the hardest hit. Like Tyson, who hunkered down in his broken tent for much of the past week, too tired and too hot to even fetch more water as cars drove by spewing exhaust fumes. She attributed her misery to the direct, relentless sun and the sidewalk that mercilessly radiated stored heat.
The dire and profound effects of climate change are becoming more apparent with each passing week, across the country. President Biden’s infrastructure package includes $50 billion to protect against drought, extreme heat and flooding, but that’s a meager investment in resilience given the many threats.
Meanwhile, California still isn’t officially tracking heat-related deaths, including among unprotected people, though there are signs that could change. Beyond that, there remains little consistent momentum for action, other than early planning and a few ambitious mission statements. This is despite a $37.6 billion climate change program and $800 million in Budget 2021 to reduce urgent extreme heat risks.
Like so much other homelessness, the California plan relies on the voluntary action of local governments – where the dangers of climate change are too often treated as a passing inconvenience rather than a new normal.
Many cities and counties open cooling centers when temperatures hit certain markers, as they should. Los Angeles did it last week, as did Sacramento. But these centers tend to have limited hours and disappear as soon as the heat is no longer extreme, but still dangerous for the most vulnerable people on our streets.
And even that little respite is only available where public pressure has made political action necessary.
Then there are places like Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, where about 200 homeless people live on a smoldering expanse of the Mojave Desert just outside the city limits.
Eve Garrow, political analyst with the ACLU of Southern California, argued on their behalf. Many say, as the Guardian reported, that they were forced there by pushy sheriff’s deputies and are now locked up in tents, cars and RVs, miles from resources they need to survive.
“The weather is very inhospitable,” Garrow said, “and it’s getting hotter and hotter.”
Over the weekend, it was in the triple digits. Garrow said he met several homeless people who were nervous about doing anything that would cause physical exertion.
She met a man named Jeff, who told how he nearly died. He miscalculated and didn’t drink enough water before entering town, so he collapsed. He only survived because a relative found him and took him to the hospital.
A woman named Linda explained that she usually skated everywhere because she didn’t have a vehicle and the pavement had once melted the soles of her shoes. She lives with a friend who has a caravan, but no air conditioning. So they hooked up a car battery to a radiator fan, Garrow said.
With stories like this, California needs to do more to drive lasting change than draft plans and mission statements. It’s totally possible too. Steinberg points to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence.
Within months, thousands of people were moved from street camps to shelters and later to hotel and motel rooms under Project Roomkey and Project Homekey. It was an effort made possible by state and local public health orders coupled with California’s flush bank accounts.
In releasing the latest estimates of the homeless population in Los Angeles County, officials argued that policies enacted during the pandemic — from more housing options to rental assistance to eviction moratoriums – have slowed growth. Between 2020 and 2022, the homeless population increased by 4.1% to 69,144, compared to a jump of 25% in previous years.
Neither Project Roomkey nor Project Homekey has been perfect, and many activists are rightly critical of the way officials have passed off temporary shelters as “housing”. But each has shown what is possible when the government is legally bound to provide immediate solutions to homelessness.
“There is a precedent and there is a lesson” to be learned from what elected officials have been able to learn during the pandemic, Steinberg said: When the law compels the government to act, the government will act much more urgently and effectively. . .
But giving extreme heat the same legal weight as COVID-19 won’t be easy. Some, including Steinberg, would like to see the California legislature pass laws declaring a legal right to shelter, housing and care — at least for the vulnerable.
New York City has had the right to shelter, as required by the courts since 1981, when attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was denied shelter for lack of space. But even the officials there don’t go as far as Steinberg would.
The mayor, who is also a former head of the state Senate, is considering some sort of requirement for homeless people to accept shelter when offered. Fed up with the encampments, other elected leaders across California have echoed at least vague support for the same.
But such a requirement is non-existent for many activists and civil rights advocates, who argue that personal autonomy is the fundamental right that cannot be compromised — deadly heat wave or not.
Meanwhile, California is sure to face more extreme weather in the years to come, from catastrophic wildfires to tropical storms to giant floods. California has just had the longest and hottest September in its history, and this is just the beginning.
Tyson says the Sacramento heat is worse than the cold and snow in her hometown of Buffalo, NY, where she was also homeless. At least in the cold, she says she had some motivation to move. In the heat, she “can’t do anything.”