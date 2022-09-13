News
How to see Queen Elizabeth II’s body lying in state in London
Members of the public have a final opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen after her death at the age of 96.
The coffin of the late monarch is due to travel to London from Scotland on Tuesday, and her body will rest in state at Westminster Hall from 5pm (GMT).
On Tuesday, Her Majesty’s coffin will be driven from St. Giles Cathedral in Scotland to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to the nation’s capital.
He is due to land in London at 7 p.m. and will be immediately flown to Buckingham Palace, where the Royal Family can pay their respects.
Fans wishing to pay their respects to the royal in person will be able to visit Her Majesty’s coffin on Wednesday.
The Palace of Westminster will be open to the general public 24 hours a day and will close at 6.30am on September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s State Funeral.
Although the public will not actually see the Queen’s body, they will have the chance to walk by the royal’s closed coffin, which will be covered by the flag known as the Royal Standard.
Due to the large number of people expected, guards will be placed at each corner of the platform.
Mourners will be asked to walk past the casket without stopping, to ensure the line moves quickly throughout the day and night.
There will be an airport-style security clearance on entry, according to the UK government’s website.
Key moments from the ceremonial procession and the Lying-in-State will be shown on the BBC, Sky News and ITV.
The late Queen’s funeral, which will take place on Monday, is expected to be attended by dozens of world leaders.
President Joe Biden has officially accepted his invitation to attend, saying he will travel to England with First Lady Jill Biden for the service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Russian Vladimir Putin, however, will not be present, according to Sky News. A Kremlin spokesman said Putin had sent the new king a note expressing his condolences.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend, according to Sky News, as is Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch. His funeral will mark the end of the 10-day national mourning period and will be a public holiday across the UK.
‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ tops Emmy; 1st Time Winners Shine – The Denver Post
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted television’s influence and honored global sensation “Squid Game” and the winners. who delivered empowering messages.
The uplifting tone of the evening, as expressed in particular by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, contrasted with the darkness that permeated the narration of Best Drama Series winner “Succession” and even Comedy Series winner “ Ted Lasso”.
“Thank you for creating such a safe space to do this very challenging show,” Zendaya said, claiming her second Best Drama Actress award for “Euphoria,” about a group of difficult-to-age teenagers. adult.
“My biggest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you to everyone who shared your story with me. I carry them with me and carry them with me,” said Rue, her character. , Zendaya.
“Succession,” about a media empire run by a greedy and ruthless family, shared drama series honors with “Squid Game,” the daring South Korean drama about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.
“Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae, who played the show’s moral center, became the first Asian to win the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.
“Thank you for bringing realistic problems that we all face so creatively to life on screen,” Lee told “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Emmy for the best directing drama series. In Korean, Lee thanked the audience in his native country for watching.
Behind the scenes, Hwang said it was “a major moment for us,” and Lee said he expected the awards to open doors for other Asian actors.
Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart have won back-to-back acting trophies, but several new Emmy winners have been hit, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and “Abbott Elementary’s” Sheryl Lee Ralph picking up trophies.
Brunson, who created and starred in the freshman series, won the Emmy for Writing Comedy Series. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” also nominated for Best Comedy, is a rare bright spot for network streaming in an era of streaming and cable dominance.
Sudeikis picked up her second straight trophy for playing the unlikely American coach of a British soccer team in the comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that title for her role as a veteran comedian in “Hacks.”
Sudeikis gave a rare TV consumer awards ceremony: “Thank you to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we make it.”
There was an outpouring of backlash in the theater when ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong mentioned Britain’s new king, Charles III, as he accepted the show’s trophy, with the cast standing beside him.
“Big week for estates, new king in the UK, this for us. Obviously a few more votes involved in our victory than Prince Charles,” Armstrong said. “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than him. We will leave that to other people.
Ralph stopped the Emmy show by accepting the Best Supporting Actress award for “Abbott Elementary” with a brief but catchy affirmation song.
“I’m an endangered species, but I don’t sing any victim songs. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she said. She then encouraged anyone doubting her dream “I’m here to tell you what belief is like.”
The audience, including Lizzo and many TV stars, stood up to cheer on Ralph.
When Lizzo herself accepted the Best Competition Series trophy award for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.
“When I was little, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” the musical artist said.
There were also cheers for presenter Selma Blair, who publicly discussed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and used a cane on stage.
“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein won comedy supporting actors, while “Succession”‘s Matthew Macfadyen and “Ozark”‘s Julia Garner won drama series supporting acting honors.
“It’s such a pleasure and privilege for me to play this crazy gift of a role on this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said as he accepted the trophy for his role as an intriguing member of a media empire family.
Garner was among the winners who enjoyed covering all the bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.
“The White Lotus” garnered several accolades, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.
The accomplishments of “Squid Game,” “Abbott Elementary,” and a few other shows didn’t change the relative lack of diversity in this year’s nominations, which included far fewer people of color than in 2021.
Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, calling Tik-Tok “a little vertical TV” and a musical number hailing the show’s theme songs, from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” and on. by “Game of Thrones”.
After the music stopped, Thompson provided a drop-off moment from the mic – announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onstage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The first prize of the evening was awarded to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick”. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she presented him with her trophy.
“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor trapped by addiction to his patients. He then recalled the “magic” of being featured on TV when his father won a set in a raffle and thanked his parents for not making fun of his young acting attempts.
Amanda Seyfried won the limited series lead actress trophy for “The Dropout,” in which she played Elizabeth Holmes, the hapless Silicon Valley prodigy. She thanked a list of family members and co-workers and even her dog, Finn.
Murray Bartlett won Best Supporting Actor for “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaiian resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress honors for the show, thrilled the audience as she jiggled to the music meant to interrupt her acceptance speech.
The award for best variety talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” with the stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” winning for best writing for a comedy special.
“Good night everyone. I’m going home. I’m not like a bad winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t do better right now,” a defeated Carmichael said at the audience.
The glamor was back with a metallic sheen and plenty of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and fellow stars posed for the photographers.
___
AP writers Beth Harris and Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.
___
For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards
24 Hours of Miniature Golf: The quartet that broke a world record to raise money for Kentucky flood victims
CNN
—
On a balmy July morning at a small mini-golf center in northern Kentucky, four local regulars hit their first shots.
Their game was no different from the countless others played around the world that day, except for one not so small difference: it didn’t end until the next morning.
After 24 hours, 116.5 rounds, 14,664 strokes and almost 20 miles of walking, Putt-Putt Golf Erlanger has become the seat of a new Guinness World Record for the most holes in miniature golf in 24 hours. by a quartet.
Stopping only for the occasional short break, father-son duo Chris and Cole Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger completed 2,097 holes of their beloved local 18-hole course to smash the existing record of 657.
The idea had started as a joke with a comment from course owner Kevin Shea during one of his weekly tournaments last October. Still, it wasn’t a baseless joke, as the Hetzels happen to be a duo with a serious pedigree for world-record endurance efforts in niche sports.
In June 2020, the Hetzel Home Garden in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, was turned into a wiffleball field for an 11-player marathon game lasting 30 hours and one minute of baseball-style play. The following May, the pair went a minute further by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon by playing four squares at 30 hours and two minutes.
To say that Chris and Cole had caught the virus was an understatement. When their wiffleball record was broken by 17 minutes, they assembled a team and reclaimed the crown in emphatic style, setting a stunning new benchmark of just 36½ hours.
Read more: Meet ‘Snappy Gilmore,’ the viral TikTok sensation reinventing the golf swing
“I think it’s safe to say that we have an addiction to these endurance events at this point,” Cole, a cross-country athlete at DePauw University in Indiana, told CNN.
“There’s nothing like doing the same thing for a whole day in a row. It’s a fun time.
Naturally, after Cole regained the existing record of 1,440 mini-golf holes set in Germany in 2005, it didn’t take long for a joke to turn into a full-fledged app. The process was no small task given Guinness’ notoriously strict and extensive guidelines, but with the paperwork finally filed, July 31 was circled as the big day.
All that remained was to prepare the ground and complete the team. Putt-Putt’s Shea took the reins at the former, hosting taco, ice cream and cookie trucks, a live DJ and a host of other festivities to drum up support and turn the center into Erlanger’s “neighbourhood” during 24 hours.
Beyond personal glory, the event served to encourage donations for Matthew 25: Ministries (M25M), an international humanitarian and disaster relief organization. Based in Ohio, the group worked to provide support during the devastating floods that hit Kentucky in August, as well as during a tornado outbreak in December 2021.
Raising money for the organization proved to be the “highlight of the situation” for Schoettinger, who has previously volunteered with the group. After raising almost $3,000 directly, Schoettinger added that M25M informed him of a “huge increase” in donations at the time of the event.
“I understand firsthand how great the help they provide and what a great organization they are,” he said. “What better connection for a world record attempt than a world-class charity?”
The Hetzels knew the centers and Schoettinger from the weekly tournaments, but their decision to bring them into the squad was unsentimental. Centers was a mini-golf sniper with a penchant for holes-in-one, while Schoettinger, with a bicycle racing background, would serve as the team’s strategic and emotional anchor.
“The main skills we were looking for included the ability to consistently knock down aces, stamina and a positive attitude,” Chris said.
“There were more guys to choose from, but we picked the team that we knew was quick and could go through the 24 hours,” added Cole.
Read more: What does it take to win the Open? Meet golf psychologist ‘Dr. Mo’
After setting off at 8 a.m., the quartet set off for the existing record. Their ferocious pace was aided by Shea and volunteers, who were on hand to keep score and provide much-needed refreshments as temperatures peaked at around 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).
“It’s important to make sure you’re eating into a 24-hour endurance event,” Schoettinger said. “It’s no different than a cycle race or a foot race – it just happens to be a Guinness World Record race in this case.”
“We were like a well-oiled machine, it felt like poetry in motion,” added Centers, who settled into a remarkable pace of his own with a record 897 holes in one.
At 10:45 p.m., Schoettinger clinched the world record, much to the delight of the loyal crowd who had stayed to support the band. There was time for a quick group hug and a celebratory glass of champagne, but with over nine hours left to extend the record, business was far from over.
“There was no question if we were going to break the record,” Chris said. “It’s all about endurance – how much longer can we do it and push ourselves?”
Despite hitting the wall of inevitable fatigue in the early morning, Schoettinger returned home to sink the 3,197th hole in one with the 14,664th and final shot on the ninth hole – twenty seconds before 8 a.m. and 24 a.m. after the first putt.
“I don’t think we could have chosen a better team; we just went out there and clicked, had fun and enjoyed seeing everyone who came out to support us,” Centers said.
“It was a day that we can sit back years later and linger on and be able to tell our stories about something pretty awesome.”
Read more: The rise of legendary golf photographer David Cannon
The Hetzels are already touting pickleball – America’s new sensation – as a potential sport to target once the sound of the wood hitting the ball and the ball landing in the cup stops ringing between their ears. According to Chris, such echoes are very real side effects of endurance records, which last for days at a time.
For now though, all eyes will now be on the annual Guinness Book of World Records, due out in mid-September. Having never succeeded, the duo hope to see their latest feat printed among the world’s myriad wacky and wonderful achievements.
“We’re not in the book yet because we don’t have long fingernails and we’re not tall,” Chris joked. “I think this one has a good chance of being in there.”
Peloton Chairman John Foley to quit leadership reshuffle
Interactive Platoon said co-founder John Foley and other top executives are leaving the company in a management shake-up as the maker of connected exercise equipment races to recover.
Peloton has struggled with mounting losses this year after a pandemic-fueled spike in demand for its home workouts left the company with a glut of unsold bikes as consumers returned to gyms and outdoor activities. Shares of the company have plunged more than 90% in the past year.
Thousands of homes remain at risk from wildfires in Northern California
Firefighters say they are seeing progress in battling the Mosquito Creek Fire in Northern California, but thousands of homes remain at risk.
The fire, which started Sept. 6 outside of east Sacramento near Mosquito Road and the Oxbow River, currently covers 46,587 acres (73 square miles), according to the California Department of Forestry and Conservation. fire protection on Monday.
Ten percent of the Mosquito Creek Fire has been contained, but more than 5,800 structures remain at risk in Placer and El Dorado counties. About 11,200 people were evacuated from the communities of Forest Hill and Georgetown, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Many homes have been destroyed by the fires, but authorities have yet to release an estimated number, according to ABC 10.
Firefighters expect to be helped by favorable weather conditions as hot, dry and windy weather is not expected to “materialize” this week.
However, officials fear that dry vegetation – such as grass and tall trees – could fuel and prolong the fire.
“[T]The fire wasn’t going anywhere fast (meaning it wasn’t being blown by the wind), but where it was burning, it was really burning,” said Operations Commander Rick Young, who made his observations after a reconnaissance flight on Sunday.
The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, ABC 10 reported.
“Electrical activity” reportedly occurred in the area on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.
A peaceful hurricane last week that brought cooler temperatures helped crews in their efforts to fight fires across the state, the AP noted. The change in weather also helped the state’s power grid system.
However, unstable air quality and thunderstorms caused flash flooding and landslides in Southern California.
Along with wildfires in the Golden State, Oregon and Washington are also experiencing wildfires.
The combined fires in the three states blanketed parts of the western United States in smoke in the air over the weekend. As the wind pushes some of the smoke out of the Oregon and Washington coasts, it is expected to thicken in the middle part of those states and into Idaho and Montana.
Smoke is also expected to thicken near Reno and Carson City, Nevada, which is near the Mosquito Creek Fire.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
The Crypto Market Has Passed A Milestone But Hasn’t Flyen Yet
Market picture
Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $22,300 in the past 24 hours amid rising stock indices and a weaker US dollar. Ethereum lagged the market, losing 0.7% to $1,715. Best altcoin performers ranged from -1.5% (Cardano) to +10% (Solana).
The total crypto market cap, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 1% overnight to $1.06 trillion. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index added 9 points to 34 on Tuesday, the highest since mid-August.
BTC is just a hair above its 50-day average, which should hardly be seen as an encouraging bullish sign. The next intermediate stage of recovery that could revive the market is the 200-week average at $23.2K.
This latest dynamic suggests cautious market participants, likely to turn their attention to global macro issues. The most critical of these today is the US Inflation Report, which could restore optimism to markets if price growth slows and sales growth slows otherwise. TradingView shows that a correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 index started to strengthen again last week.
Solana posted the highest daily gain among the top coins. Despite the overall market decline, the number of NFTs issued on the Solana blockchain increased sharply, reaching 312K. Trading volumes of collectible assets on the network also surged.
News Background
According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw an outflow of $63 million last week, the highest in 12 weeks. Ethereum funds lost $62 million, bitcoin funds – $13 million, and short BTC funds received an influx of $11 million. This dynamic stands in stark contrast to price behavior and overall market capitalization, showing that institutions are not setting prices here at all.
The bitcoin network hash rate renewed its all-time high of 281.79 million TerraHash, moving the expected date of the next halving from May 2024 to Q4 2023.
According to a Harris Poll survey, 70% of cryptocurrency investors hope to become billionaires, which is significantly higher than the number of traditional investors.
On September 19, due to increased regulatory pressure, Huobi will remove seven anonymous cryptocurrencies, including Dash (DSH), Monero (XMR), and Zcash (ZEC).
This article was written by Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior Market Analyst at FxPro.
Netflix and Squid Game Make History with Emmy Wins Acting and Directing
Netflix made Emmy history on Monday, as its Korean-language hit Squid Game won Primetime Emmy Awards for Leading Role and Directing Drama – a first for a non-English-language program. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae won for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Hwang Dong-hyuk won for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series.
Until this year, non-English speaking projects had never won or even been nominated in a major category at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Scoring Emmys doesn’t necessarily unlock awards for service other than bragging rights. But with competition continuing to escalate between services vying for your eyeballs and subscription dollars, unprecedented Emmy wins like Netflix’s can draw attention to a service as a go-to place for decorated programming.
Squid Game, as a worldwide phenomenon, was already unprecedented. The South Korean thriller about a dystopian survival competition ignited as an unexpected global hit late last year. Netflix considers it the most-watched program ever released, with more than 1.65 billion hours of the show streaming in its first four weeks.
Netflix programming was first nominated in 2013 and last year won the most awards of any network or service.
