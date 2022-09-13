How to Unsend iMessages in iOS 16 on iPhone

An Australian mum has explained why she continues to breastfeed her 5-year-old son.

Mum-of-two Lauren McLeod has amassed a following on social media for posting her real and raw experiences with breastfeeding her two children.

The 29-year-old has faced backlash for continuing to breastfeed her five-year-old son, Bowie, beyond what she says society considers the ‘normal’ period.

She’s even been called “sick” and branded an “abuser,” which she says usually comes down to misinformation and misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding.

Lauren says that with women’s breasts being hypersexualized in modern times, many forget the real purpose of the body part – to feed children.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a million times more, humans were biologically designed to wean from the breast between the ages of 2 and 7,” said Lauren, who worked as a doula – an unskilled one. -medical attendant for women giving birth – for two years.

“I’ve been called ‘crazy’, told I’m gross, weird, rude, selfish, abuse my kids, the list goes on.

McLeod explained why she continues to breastfeed her 5-year-old son. the.lauren.mcleod/Instagram

“But honestly, I don’t care, because I’m doing what’s best for my kids, just like parents who make different parenting choices.

“Breastfeeding a five-year-old might not be common in today’s society, but there’s nothing ‘weird’ or ‘rude’ about it. I am literally feeding and comforting my child.

“Boobs can be sexual and that’s fine, but breastfeeding is very different from that.

“The fact that people combine the two, for me, it’s weird. I don’t know why you would sexualize such a natural act between a mother and her child.

Lauren says that while she hadn’t “planned” to breastfeed her son until he was five years old, it’s simply what has worked best for them in their parenting journey.

“When I had Bowie, I thought I would breastfeed him until he was two years old,” she said.

“I thought, well, that’s the World Health Organization recommendation, so maybe that’s what I should do too.

“But the years passed and it was a positive experience, so we kept going. I had no issues and didn’t feel that pressure to suddenly stop.

The mum explained that breastfeeding has many benefits for both her and her child.

“Bowie will just nurse before bed now, and it’s been a wonderful bonding experience for both of us,” she said.

“Milk is full of antibodies and nutritional support. It’s really great for supporting his brain development.

“There are some nice benefits for me too, it can reduce your risk of certain cancers and the release of oxytocin every time you breastfeed.”

With the mum being so open about her online breastfeeding journey, she admits she leaves herself open to all sorts of reactions to its content.

But thankfully, she said most of the feedback she receives is positive – however, there are those who take time out of their days to leave nasty feedback.

“The majority of people on my social media pages are very supportive and lovely,” she said.

“But of course you always get people who have an opinion.

“That’s why I’m sharing my story, because it’s the most natural thing in the world and it shouldn’t be a problem.

“It breaks my heart when I see other mums struggling. It’s such an individual thing, and everyone has their own path and journey.

“As parents, we all do our best for our children.”

As for the future of breastfeeding her children, Lauren says she’ll let Bowie wean off when the time comes.

“Every mother’s and child’s breastfeeding journey is different,” she said.

“For now, I’m all for Bowie continuing to breastfeed for as long as he needs to.

“Right now, he breastfeeds once a day, just before bed.

“That could change, but for now this is what works for us. I always say, just take one meal at a time.