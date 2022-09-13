Connect with us

Blockchain

Investor Sentiment Sees Sharp Positive Spike Following Crypto market Recovery

Crypto Sentiment
The crypto market has been able to recover above $1 trillion once more after the market rally that was triggered by the Ethereum Merge. This has resulted in more positive market sentiment from investors, causing the Fear & Greed Index to move clear of the extreme fear territory. Such spikes in sentiment can often spell positive news for the digital assets in the space.

Index Moves Into Fear

Now, even with the positive movement in sentiment, the crypto Fear & Greed Index continues to remain in the fear territory. However, it is a welcome development from last week’s close of 22. With a current score of 34, the index has risen near one-month highs, showing a significant difference in how investors viewed the market last week compared to this week.

Nevertheless, the market sentiment is still down from where it was last month. The month of August was a rather good one for the market, where bitcoin had reached as high as $25,000, and Ethereum had clocked out at $2,000. In the end, the Fear & Greed Index had moved into a neutral 47, the highest it had been in four months. 

However, recent developments on Tuesday morning are likely to send market sentiment back into the extreme fear territory. Following the release of the CPI data, which came in at just 0.1%, the crypto market reacted poorly.

Market cap drops below $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin’s price had dropped sharply from the mid-$22,000s to below $22,000, losing more than $1,000 in a matter of minutes. The crypto market cap lost more than $40 billion dollars in this time, although it continues to hold above $1 trillion still.

Will Crypto Market Recover?

The crypto market is currently suffering from the aftermath of a combination of sharp increases and some negative news. A correction was already expected from the market, but the CPI data had pushed it farther down than expected.

However, bitcoin continues to show support just above $20,000. So if this level holds, it is likely that there will be a sharp bounce leading to another market recovery. This is largely dependent on the digital asset’s ability to continue to hold the $20,000-$20,800. A failure to hold will likely see bitcoin’s price back down below $20,000. If it holds, though, then a climb above $22,000 is likely.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,900 at the time of this writing, down 6.08% in the last 24 hours.

Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Cabital Partners with Matrixport to Offer Fiat On-and-Off Ramp Capability

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Cabital Partners With Matrixport To Offer Fiat On-And-Off Ramp Capability
As the adoption of cryptocurrency continues to grow, on-ramp and off-ramp solutions become increasingly important. On-ramps enable you to leave the traditional fiat monetary system and enter into the decentralized, blockchain-based finance system. Off-ramps let you leave the decentralized, blockchain finance system and enter into the fiat-based monetary system. On-and-off ramp payment infrastructure connects businesses and consumers to the world of crypto and Web3.

Cabital, a leading digital assets institution, developed Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-and-off ramp platform that can be integrated with businesses to enable their customers to convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again in a safe, compliant way.

Today, the company announced its partnership with Matrixport, one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystem. Through the new partnership, Cabital Connect was integrated with Matrixport to enable Matrixport’ customers to convert traditional currency to crypto and back again easily and safely. This also allows Matrixport’s users to buy and sell crypto through the widget without needing to leave Matrixport’s app, providing a seamless experience to drive conversions.

Through Cabital Connect, Matrixport’s users can buy and sell crypto using a wide range of fiat currencies, including CHF, EUR, and GBP using local bank transfer methods instead of costly credit cards and wire transfers. With Cabital, the high transaction fees are eliminated, hence helping to optimise the returns for Matrixport’s users on their investment products.

Cabital Connect is integrated with Matrixport via a new widget integration method, which offers business partners a more efficient way to integrate and maintain the fiat on-and-off ramp platform, requiring fewer resources. 

Whether it’s API or widget integration method, Cabital Connect offers business partners a reliable solution that meets compliance requirements. The first time a customer buys with Cabital, they will go through a simple know-your-customer (KYC) process to help prevent, identify, and mitigate risks. After verification, users can convert their fiat to crypto to invest, trade and leverage crypto assets on Matrixport without leaving the app.  

Kavi Saglani, SVP Marketing & Communications of Matrixport said:Our customers now have more ways to get their crypto. The partnership with Cabital complements and expands our on-and-off ramp offerings with the same high level of convenience and user-friendly experience that our customers have come to expect. These are important attributes that are crucial in embracing the next wave of digital assets adoption.”

“As the crypto and Web3 ecosystem continues to grow, there is greater demand from partners to build a compliant-centric fiat-to-crypto on-and-off ramp that allows users to safely purchase crypto through localized payment methods,” said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital. “This added flexibility is another step in our mission to make crypto accessible to all, and to provide a simple, secure, and sensible user experience.”

Cabital’s plans to power more Web3 and digital asset platforms with its payments infrastructure that connects businesses and consumers to the world of crypto and Web3.

Blockchain

UnoCoin Terminates their IMPS and NEFT Instant Withdrawals

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

UnoCoin Terminates their IMPS and NEFT Instant Withdrawals
Exchange News
  • UnoCoin has halted its IMPS and NEFT instant withdrawal services, as per reports.
  • The platform recently introduced a reward program for its users.

According to the latest reports, one of the prominent Indian crypto exchange platforms, UnoCoin has suspended its IMPS and NEFT instant withdrawal services. The UnoCoin users can collect their investments from the exchange, after a few business days. For this, the investors can submit a fund withdrawal request to the platform, as per the sources. 

 UnoCoin to Expand Their Services

The trading platform, UnoCoin, was founded in 2013. The firm has more than 2 million users across the world. To expand its service to a wider area, the exchange already partnered with various crypto companies. 

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & Co-Founder of UnoCoin, recently stated:

We processed transactions worth more than ₹2 billion per month for more than nineteen lakh customers and now aim to acquire a majority share of users across the nation. We want to extend heartfelt gratitude to the existing users and stakeholders for their unwavering support over the years.

The Indian crypto exchange is adapting various strategies to expand its functionalities across the country and the world. Recently, the platform introduced a reward program for its traders, to enable their customers to receive 51% of the trading fees on each transaction. 

Additionally, to reach a wider audience in tier-II and tier-III cities, UnoCoin has previously launched a new brand identity with an updated website design, and iOS application. The Indian citizen can access UnoCoin’s application in various Indian languages. 

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Revealed New Concept For Its Metaverse

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Shiba Inu Revealed New Concept For Its Metaverse
  • The Rocket Pond from SHIB,  The Metaverse’s first idea has made public by Shiba Inu.
  • Photographs of the Rocket Pond are in black and white.

Shiba Inu reveals The Rocket Pond, the original concept of the Metaverse. The term Rocket was chosen by the team since it is often used in the cryptocurrency sector. To refer to an asset class whose value is going to the moon. The Rocket Pond effect is shown in black and white.

The Team Stated :

Rocket Pond brings the feel of a hidden resort inside of mountains, The YMCA or KOA camping vibe with wilderness around you mixed with modern luxuries/touristy elements.

Notably, numerous American locales, including Lake Tahoe, Heavenly Village, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and Cape Canaveral, served as architectural inspirations. White Fur, California Corn Lily, Ponderosa, Alder, Cedar, Jeffrey Pine, and Sulfur flowers also served as floral inspiration.

The team also mentioned that the Resort, Gondolas, Alpine Coaster, Fly Fishing, Tubing, Trail Hiking, Bonfires/Camping, Hidden Waterfalls, and Gondolas all contributed to the idea for the Rocket Pond experience.  

The first idea for SHIB, The Metaverse WAGMI Temple, is disclosed by the meme-based cryptocurrency project. The purpose of sharing these concepts’ visuals with the public is to get the community’s response and to hint at the parts that each site will play in Shiba Inu’s metaverse project. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin And Ethereum Wick Down Ahead Of CPI

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Volatility has stuck the crypto market as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum trend to the downside. The two largest cryptocurrencies are reacting negatively and with volatility to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,600 after a rejection north of $22,000 and a 4% loss in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,640 with a 6% loss over the same period after an aggressive crash from a major resistance area near $1,8000.

Both cryptocurrencies made a sudden move to the downside before the CPI print. Bitcoin quickly dropped to around $21,300 while Ethereum crashed to $1,640, the current price action is filling into those downside moves and hints at a potential further downside for the cryptocurrencies.

BTC’s price sudden move to the downside. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

CPI Prints Beats Expectations, What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?

The U.S. CPI print came in at 8.3% with a core CPI rising to 6.3%, expectations for the former stood at 8.1%. In other words, the market was expecting inflation to be lower than today’s metrics with the hopes of relief in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).

A low CPI combined with a slowdown in the economy might have provided the financial institution with room to relax on its interest rate hike. However, market participants are pricing in another 75 basis points (bps) hike for the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

There is a small chance, according to recent market expectations, of a more aggressive from the Fed with a 100-bps hike in interest rates. The current monetary policy of the financial institution has broken havoc across global markets and risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin.

A 100 bps hike might push BTC’s price down into its yearly lows and beyond. Economist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger said the following about the CPI print and its implication on the U.S. Fed monetary policy:

Dreadful core CPI numbers. The 0.3% MoM miss should delay any Fed pivot by at least two months. Shorts should have it easy for a while, BTD can wait.

What Could Prevent Further Losses For Bitcoin And Ethereum

The coming days are bound to see more volatility as the CPI print, market expectations about a hawkish Fed, combined with the upcoming Ethereum “Merge”. The event that will complete this network transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” has caused a lot of hype across the crypto market.

A portion of market participants is expecting the Ethereum price to operate under a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, others expect a breach of the resistance around $2,000, and others expect the price to continue dropping from current levels.

The latter has led to a spike in upside liquidity, as traders continue to short ETH and getting “squeezed” by larger investors. This could provide ETH with the ammunition to reclaim the area around $1,700, as the market heads into “The Merge”.

Blockchain

AI and Machine Learning Platform Fetch-ai Network Onboards 40,000 New Users￼

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

AI and Machine Learning Platform Fetch-ai Network Onboards 40,000 New Users
Fetch-ai Network, which is powered by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, recently on-boarded 40,000 more users and is focused on scaling its network usage. 

Fetch-ai Network has reached this milestone right after announcing its $150 Million Development fund, which was through a collaboration with MEXC Global and ByBit. Fetch-ai Network’s innovative technology, referred to as Autonomous Economic Agents (AEA), are being supported by powerful AI tech and can offer advanced automation within any industry. These solutions may serve the needs of millions of users. Moreover, these agent-enabled systems provide flexibility, speed, and cryptographic security, which is comparable to leading layer-1 solutions.

Moving forward with its goal to scale its ecosystem of dApps and user-base, Fetch-ai Network has on-boarded 40,000 unique users from Get My Slice. There are also plans underway to on-board millions of Web3 users.

Fetch-ai Network Helping Consumers Leverage Web3 Tech 

As mentioned in the announcement, the Fetch-ai Network has been committed to supporting a Web3-enabled digital economy where users have control over their data. Users can also provide consent for others to access their data. Evidenced by its partnerships across the crypto ecosystem, with platforms like Bosch and Festo, the Fetch-ai network is focused on welcoming many other Web2 services to an interconnected ecosystem of dApps. This new environment prioritizes data privacy, and the development of smarter automation tech. As explained in the update, the key to lowering entry barriers for less tech-savvy users is by offering easy-to-use applications. 

Replacing Web2 Marketplaces with Web3 Tech Stacks

Get My Slice is one of the pioneers in the consumer-centered data marketplace and with a unique user-base of around 40,000 users, they’re focused on helping consumers control and monetize their data. This data may be created during typical online activities and can be stored securely within the Web3 ecosystem. 

Fetch-ai Network will reportedly assist Get My Slice (GMS) with transitioning from a Web 2.0 based direct cash (FIAT) incentivization system to an all-digital economy using Web 3.0 technology stacks. Currently under development is the dedicated token based on Fetch-ai network tokenomics with FET token as the main token used for facilitating user transactions and smart contract usage.  

The new platform users and the Fetch-ai Network community will be able to access a dedicated data marketplace that’s powered by Fetch-ai network tokenomics. This should encourage the ongoing development of a more equitable ecosystem for end-users, where they’re able to truly own and control how their data might be used. 

Playing an important role in the onboarding of 40,000 users will be the Fetch wallet. As confirmed in the update, the Fetch-ai network team is working on further enhancing its native wallet, so that it can address the requirements of Web3 platform users.

Kamal Ved, Chief Product Officer of Fetch-ai Network, remarked:

“We are constantly looking for use cases that leverage the core tenets of Web 3.0 and give all the participants equitable control with fine grained incentivization avenues. Use cases around data sharing based rewards such as the Get My Slice product offering can benefit using the Fetch-ai Network’s Web 3.0 tech stack of blockchain, agent based automation and AI to democratize data sharing.”

With a comprehensive roadmap to be revealed soon, Get My Slice have plans to provide a more robust platform for all users. This would require that the current Web 2.0 based data marketplace model be replaced with a private, transparent, and user-friendly alternative.

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Abra Plans To Establish Bank in U.S by 2023

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Crypto Exchange Abra Plans To Establish Bank in U.S by 2023
25 mins ago |