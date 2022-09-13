Jets DJ Reed learned of dad’s death just before the game

Newsletter Sign-Up
Jets cornerback DJ Reed played with a heavy heart on Sunday after finding out just before the game that his father had died.
Reed said Monday that his father, Dennis Reed Sr., had been battling multiple sclerosis since 2004 and had recently gotten worse. Reed’s mother told him last week that they were taking his father off the life support he was on and that he was likely to die. Reed’s father survived until Sunday morning.
As Reed prepared for pre-game introductions at MetLife Stadium before the Jets took on the Ravens, he received text messages from family members telling him his father had passed away.
“It was really emotional,” Reed said. “The national anthem played and I was crying and everything.”
Reed played a solid game against Baltimore. He didn’t give up any receptions and had an interception in the fourth quarter. He ran into midfield, took a knee and pointed to the sky in honor of his father. Some blamed him for the celebration since the score was 24-3 without knowing the meaning of the tribute.
“Honestly, I forgot the score and all that,” Reed said. “I don’t want to say I didn’t care because I care about winning, but it was just deeper than football when I was intercepted. That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to pay tribute to my father. I already knew what I was going to do and that’s what I did.
Reed, who signed as a free agent from the Seahawks in March, said it was hard for him to focus on the game at first but wanted to do it for his dad.
“It was tough. It was basically about controlling my energy really,” Reed said. “My emotions were all over the place. had a reason for that because he could have died all that week and he literally died right before the game started I just said, ‘OK I know he’s watching so I’ll give him a emission.’”
Reed said he is dedicating this season to his father.
“I’m honoring my dad this year, for sure, all year round,” he said. “That’s what I said to myself. This season is for my father.
New York Post
Trade Setup for Tuesday, September 13: The Nifty50 could head towards levels of 18,000-18,100 as long as it holds a key base at 17,850, experts say. Here’s what the technical charts suggest.
What do the graphs suggest for Dalal Street?
“A trend reversal is only possible after a layoff of 17,850,” he said.
It’s time to buy the dip in the banks
Nifty Bank formed a Doji candle on the daily chart, suggesting indecision, said Kunal Shah, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.
However, the nuance in the banking pack remains bullish, he added, suggesting traders take a buy-on-dip approach.
Here are the key things to know about the market ahead of the September 13 session:
European markets started the day in the green, led by banking stocks after Ukrainian forces made quick gains in retaking some seized territory. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.1% at the latest count.
S&P 500 futures rose half a percent, suggesting a higher start on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
Kotak Securities’ Chouhan thinks the Nifty50 could continue to rise hit 18,000-18,100 levels as long as it has 17,850.
However, a drop below 17,850 could lead to increased selling pressure towards the 17,750-17,700 levels, he warned.
LKP’s Shah expects strong Bank Index support at 40,000-39,800 and an immediate hurdle at 40,700, a move above which he believes should lead towards 41,500 levels at 41,800.
Major moving averages
The Nifty50 sits 1.7% above its long-term simple moving average in a positive sign.
|Period (Nb of sessions)
|ADM
|Nifty50
|Clever bank
|5
|17,944.6
|
40,580.2
|ten
|17,921.1
|40,539.5
|20
|17,874.6
|40,456.8
|50
|17,740.1
|39,996.6
|100
|17,648.1
|
39,527.1
|200
|17,648.1
|39 105.4
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy Indian stocks for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, in line with the trend of recent weeks.
The maximum call open interest is accrued at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum open interest to sell is 17,900, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 17,800, with 1.1 lakh.
This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and immediate support at 17,900 followed by a strong base at 17,800.
Here are five stocks that have seen an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|ATUL
|160,050
|9,675.05
|4.25%
|28.16%
|JKCEMENT
|315,000
|2,869.90
|0.57%
|17.22%
|APOLLOTIRE
|11,539,500
|285.15
|3.88%
|16.26%
|NAV INFLUENCER
|531,900
|4,685
|6.65%
|15.91%
|HAL
|3,564,875
|2,631
|7.46%
|15.55%
Long relaxation
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|SYNGENE
|4,201,000
|570.2
|-0.44%
|-3.64%
|JSWACIER
|31,453,650
|687.45
|-0.19%
|-2.31%
|PELLETS
|9,660,000
|308.55
|-0.68%
|-0.14%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|COFORGE
|849,000
|3,620
|1.25%
|-5.14%
|OFSS
|585,200
|3,224.70
|1.08%
|-3.62%
|GNFC
|6,353,100
|774.2
|4.05%
|-2.86%
|IEX
|60,536,250
|164.25
|2.43%
|-2.78%
|POLYCAB
|713 100
|2,564.75
|1.24%
|-2.57%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|COALINDE
|31,197,600
|231.5
|-2.77%
|30.20%
|IBULHSGFIN
|40,580,000
|135.05
|-3.54%
|14.27%
|MFSL
|1,748,500
|792.9
|-0.68%
|13.79%
|ASTRAL
|1,276,825
|2,550.50
|-0.65%
|11.37%
|TORNTPOWER
|3,469,500
|564.9
|-0.69%
|8.82%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
A total of 25 stocks in BSE’s broadest index – the BSE 500 – hit 52-week highs. Among them was a Sensex stock: SBI.
|ABFRL
|EICHERMOT
|KEI
|PATANJALI
|TINDIA
|ADANIPORTS
|FINEORG
|LEMON
|RATNAMANI
|TVSMOTOR
|ADANITRANS
|HAL
|MAHLIFE
|SBIN
|VINATIORGA
|APOLLOTIRE
|INDHOTEL
|NAV INFLUENCER
|SKFINDIA
|WEST LIFE
|BEAUTIFUL
|INDIANNB
|OBEROIRLTY
|TATAINVEST
|ZFCVINDIA
Natco Pharma was the only stock in the basket of 500 scripts to hit a 52-week low.
First post: Sep 12, 2022, 5:50 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones sat on the podium following the Connecticut Sun’s 67-64 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. Outside of the opening minutes, it was like game played to Connecticut’s taste stylistically – more defensive slog than high-scoring business. The Sun had a chance to tie the score after a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, but DeWanna Bonner missed a 3-point attempt, allowing the Aces to walk away with the win.
It would have been easy for the Sun to fix on what could have been: snatching a coveted victory on the road in front of a loud and contradictory crowd, especially after controlling the majority of the first half and leading by no less than eight points at the start of the third quarter. Instead, the players’ tone in the post-match press conference was composed. Unshakeable, even.
“After this game we need to have a lot of confidence,” said Thomas. “I mean, it’s a three-point game, and we had a chance to equalise. I think we’re very confident, and we know all you need is a [win] and then there are two games at home.”
As Jonquel Jones added, “At the end of the day, I’m happy with the game we played, and we gave ourselves a good chance to come out with a win, and it just didn’t happen in our meaning. But we’re excited about Game 2.”
The confidence the Sun channeled on Sunday did not come out of nowhere. Facing semi-final elimination, veteran forward Bonner called a players-only meeting after their crushing home loss to Chicago Sky on September 4. The reunion reignited an air of levity and conviction that saved Connecticut’s season and propelled the Sun to their first Finals appearance since 2019; and continuing to play that way remains essential for the Sun to overcome an 0-1 Finals deficit and win the franchise’s first WNBA championship.
“I don’t even know if we found that confidence at all in the playoffs until we won that Game 4 and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s go,’” Bonner said. “‘That’s how we want to play. We want to have fun. We can’t have fun if we’re playing tight.’”
Aside from their Finals counterpart, no team in the past four years has knocked on the door of winning a title as often as the Sun. Counting its debut in franchise history, which included WNBA Finals appearances in 2004 and 2005, Connecticut has the unfortunate distinction of having the most non-title playoff wins (36).
In the 2019 Finals, the Sun took the Washington Mystics to a decisive fifth game before Washington emerged late to claim the championship. The Sun reached the semi-finals the following two seasons, in 2020 without Jonquel Jones (opt-out) and in 2021 without Alyssa Thomas (torn Achilles tendon) most of the summer, but did not managed to advance both times.
Things were looking up in 2022 before longtime point guard Jasmine Thomas suffered a season-ending ACL tear in May. Bria Hartley, brought in to bolster the team’s backcourt depth, suffered the same injury three games into her Sun career. The team also suffered a personal tragedy when coach Curt Miller’s mother died in August.
Most teams facing an uncertain offseason say the future is not a priority, but the Sun has not been shy about speaking publicly about the closure of its league window. Sixth player of the year Brionna Jones as well as starters Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are all free agents heading into the offseason.
The weight of it all was evident as the Sun sank deeper into the playoffs, but especially in Game 3 of the semifinals, with the series tied. Connecticut played their favorite “messy” style of basketball but couldn’t cross the finish line at home, missing an uncharacteristically 39% of their shots within 5 feet of the rim. Miller, who was caught during the game, was caught saying on national television that he was “going to get fired because we can’t lay up.” After a tough night against Chicago length, 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones spent most of the final minutes of the contest — a move criticized by some fans — as Miller looked to finish with a smaller roster focused on Briona Jones.
What happened next had the potential to make or break their season. And so Bonner approached Miller after the game, insisting that instead of watching more movies, the team hold a players-only meeting.
Bonner said she saw a nervousness and tension that held the Sun back — that they played not to make mistakes, not to lose.
“I just sat everybody down, I said, ‘Come on, that’s not us,’” Bonner said. “”Let’s play like no matter what. They kicked our ass anyway, so why not play?”
“We ourselves weren’t the first two games of the [semifinals]. In fact, throughout the playoffs, I felt like we just weren’t ourselves.”
Bonner, at 34, the oldest player on the roster and the only one to win a title, has the experience and pedigree to hold the team accountable as she was on Phoenix Mercury’s championship squads in 2009 and 2014, when she starred alongside Diana. Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, Brittney Griner and Penny Taylor.
“DB is a champ,” sun guard Hiedeman said of Bonner. “She’s been there. She knows what it takes. Her speeches have been on point lately, so we’ve been feeding on that. …She’s leading the way and we’re following.”
Miller’s instinct is always to over-prepare, but he said: “At that time, DB had a heart to heart with our team, that’s what they needed, and they really took advantage of it. “
The Sun burst out the gates against the Sky in Game 4 with some of the best offensive flow and movement they’ve had in a long time, setting a WNBA playoff record with 66 points in the paint and, Miller said, giving them confidence they could play messy and disruptive defensively while finding success offensively.
Bonner, who played 70 postseason games, said Game 4 was unlike any other playoff game she’s ever played.
Miller acknowledged that people like him and the notoriously intense Alyssa Thomas are very competitive unlike players like Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams, who have upbeat personalities and play better when they’re having fun. But staying loose was what this team needed to rediscover their groove.
“This group certainly thrives on that,” Miller said. “That was the message from the players to each other, that was the message from me, the last thing we said before speaking [in Game 5]. Enjoy.”
Game 5 at Chicago wasn’t entirely fun for the Sun, especially in the third quarter, when their offensive execution was in shambles against the Sky’s heightened defensive aggression. The Sun faced an 11-point deficit early in the fourth, but their defense remained solid, while forcing the problem in transition to take the lead. They finished the game on an 18-0 run to send home a bewildered Wintrust Arena crowd.
The Sun found ways to move the ball well in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Finals, when they beat the Aces 21-9, and Connecticut finished with 18 of 28 assists to eight assists for Las Vegas. But the Sun was more stagnant in the second half, allowing Las Vegas to continue their run; and while their guarding efficiency flourished in Games 4 and 5 of the semifinals, Bonner and Williams combined for just eight of 3 points on 18 shooting from the field on Sunday. At times, Connecticut seemed to ignore the shot clock, and Miller believed his team didn’t always take advantage of the opportunities they had against the aces zone.
To even the series on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), before it heads east to Uncasville, Connecticut will need to show a renewed dedication to offensive execution, something that — like the proved the semi-finals and even parts of Game 1 on Sunday – – tend to be easier the looser and freer they are to play.
And an early deficit of 0-1? As Jonquel Jones posted on Instagram Sunday night, “We’re just getting started.”
“I think if we stick together anything is possible with this team,” Bonner said after the semi-finals. “What we’ve been through this year…it’s just crazy. We’ve been so relentless.
“We work so hard, but don’t count us yet. Because we are relentless.”
espn
CNN
—
President Joe Biden has been building a bit of momentum lately – buoyed by falling gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a string of legislative victories.
And with that momentum came two things:
1) Improved poll numbers for Biden.
2) Less chatter about whether Biden will – or should – run again.
But, less talk is not no talk.
See what Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee from Ohio, said late last week in response to a question about Biden’s run for a second term: “My hunch is that we need of new leadership at all levels – Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational change.
Ryan later added, “The president said from the start that he was going to be a bridge to the next generation, which is basically what I was saying.” Ryan attended Biden’s speech in Ohio on Friday touting a new semiconductor plant.
It is true that Biden has made a figure of bridge.
In March 2020 – just before Covid-19 shut down the country – Biden was campaigning with California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. And he said this: “Look, I consider myself a bridge, not something else. There is a whole generation of leaders that you have seen standing behind me. They are the future of this country.
Now, it should be noted here that Biden did not say whether his bridge status was a four-year or eight-year proposal. But there’s no doubt that when he was running for president, he presented himself as something of a band-aid. The country was in shock from four years of Donald Trump and Biden had the profile – moderate, confident, etc. – to beat him. Biden presented himself as the right man for the job — even if he didn’t represent the future of the Democratic Party.
But the presidency is a hell of a thing. Willingly stepping away from being the most powerful person in the world is, uh, not easy. Additionally, Trump appears to be a near-noticed candidate for 2024, a move that would allow Biden, yet again, to justify another campaign for the same reasons he ran in 2020.
Former First Lady press secretary on Biden 2024 chatter
It’s also worth considering here that Ryan’s comments about Biden aren’t entirely altruistic. The president’s approval ratings aren’t in great shape nationally, and in an even worse spot in Ohio. That means the onus is on Ryan to find ways to break with Biden and the National Democratic Party if he is to have any chance of winning the seat currently held by retired Republican Senator Rob Portman. It is then in Ryan’s political interest to be lukewarm (or colder) to the idea of a 2024 Biden candidacy.
And it’s not the first time that Ryan has raised the age issue at the top of the party. During the 2020 campaign, when Ryan himself was a candidate, he questioned whether Biden had the “energy” to beat Trump. The congresswoman also unsuccessfully challenged Nancy Pelosi for her position as House Democratic leader in 2016, arguing it was time for a younger generation to take over.
But he’s also far from the only Democrat to have expressed skepticism about a Biden re-election bid.
In late July, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips said, “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, and dynamic Democrats to step in.” In early August, New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney said she didn’t “believe [Biden is] run for re-election” before apologizing and saying she wants Biden to do just that. Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was more outspoken last month: “I would say we need new leadership in Washington throughout the Democratic Party ballot.
These doubts are echoed in the polls. In a New York Times/Sienna College poll released in July, two-thirds of Democratic voters said they preferred someone other than Biden to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee — a startling finding.
Again, that was two months ago. And Biden’s political outlook has clearly improved since then. But comments like the one made by Ryan last week should serve as a reminder that there are still considerable doubts within the Democratic ranks about Biden and his ability to run and win again in 2024.
Cnn
Olena Ribbon | time | Getty Images
By next month, tens of millions of Americans should be able to start applying for student loan forgiveness.
For a number of reasons, experts say borrowers should complete their application as soon as possible.
These are 4 dates that should be on your radar, including three before the end of this year.
President Joe Biden announced Aug. 24 that most federal student loan borrowers will be eligible for some remission: up to $10,000 if they do not receive a Pell Grant, which is a type of assistance available to low-income undergraduate students, and up to $20,000 if they did. (Not sure if you have one? We have tips to help you figure that out.)
Earlier this month, the US Department of Education said a simple application to receive this pardon would be ready by “early octoberIn the meantime, borrowers can register on its website for updates on the status of the form.
Learn more about personal finance:
Borrowers in these states may owe taxes on student loan forgiveness
How to prepare for the kids if your company cuts paid vacation
Inflation fears prompt buyers to rush into holiday season
Ideally, you’ll be ready to ask for help as soon as you launch the app, experts say.
Recent news that some Republicans may be taking legal action against student loan forgiveness means the relief could be in jeopardy. If you get your loans canceled before a lawsuit gets in your way, you might be able to keep it, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, ‘even if the courts rule against the Biden administration’ .
To be ready to get started when the application launches, check that your income and loans are eligible, and gather documents that may be useful to support your application.
Federal student loan borrowers should aim to apply for forgiveness no later than Nov. 15, Kantrowitz said.
That’s because the Department of Education says it will take up to about six weeks for borrowers to get a cancellation after they apply, and you want your balance reduced or eliminated by the time the payment breaks. of the pandemic era on federal student loans expires on December 31. .
“If the forgiveness results in your debt being wiped out completely, you can avoid having to make payments on your student loans,” Kantrowitz said.
If your balance is lower, your payments may also be lower.
In addition to Biden’s announcement on canceling student loans, he said he extend the payment pause on federal student loans until December 31. Payments will resume in January. This is the seventh extension of the policy launched under the Trump administration and will likely be the last.
Borrowers who expect to still have a monthly payment after forgiveness should start saving extra money now, experts say. to make sure they can pay the bill next year.
If you have questions for your repairman about when the payment break ends, contact them as soon as possible, Kantrowitz said. “Loan servicers are likely to be inundated with questions starting days before due dates.”
If you are unemployed or in a difficult financial situation, you can apply for an economic hardship or unemployment deferment.
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images
If you’re unemployed or facing other financial hardship, you’ll have options when payments resume. You can file a request for deferment of economic hardship or unemployment. These are the ideal ways to defer your federal student loan payments, as interest does not accrue under them.
If you don’t qualify for either, you can use an forbearance to continue to suspend your bills. Remember that interest will increase and your balance will be larger, possibly much larger, when you start paying again.
If your situation looks different than it did almost three years ago, it may be a good idea to look at the different student loan repayment plans to find the one that best suits your current situation.
Government income-based reimbursement programs, for example, cap your monthly bill at a share of your discretionary income. Some payments end up being as little as $0, and any remaining debt after 20 or 25 years is supposed to be forgiven. The standard repayment plan, on the other hand, may come with a larger monthly payment, but if you can afford it, it allows you to pay off your debt in just 10 years.
Use one of the calculators from Studentaid.gov or Freestudentloanadvice.org to compare repayment plans, said Betsy Mayotte, president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit organization.
For now, the Department of Education says the deadline for applying for a pardon will be the end of next year.
cnbc
Local
Anti-Semitic and racist banners were hung on highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday by masked men affiliated with a local neo-Nazi group.
The banners, displayed from the Walnut Street Bridge on Route 1 in Saugus and on a railroad bridge over Andover Street in Danvers, read “JEWS DID 9/11” and “DEFEND WHITE COMMUNITIES”, according to the Boston Globe. Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The National Socialist Club 131, or NSC-131 claimed responsibility for actions on social media, the World reported.
The group is identified as a neo-Nazi organization by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Members of NSC-131 see themselves as soldiers in a war against a nefarious Jewish-controlled system bent on destroying white people, according to the ADL.
Saugus police received multiple complaints about the messages around 6 p.m. Saturday, the department said in a statement. While the people were not breaking any laws, the department condemned their posts.
“Saugus police have determined that the men are not breaking the law despite the hateful subject matter of their post,” the statement read. “While the First Amendment protects the legal right to speak, the Saugus Police Department condemns hate messages posted in our community and we condemn anti-Semitism and hate in all its forms.”
Saugus police informed the ADL of the incident. In response, ADL Executive Director Robert O. Trestan said members of NSC-131 were “loosely masked extremists” who were using the 9/11 anniversary to spread hatred.
Neo-Nazi activity increases in Boston. Here is a timeline of recent events.
Neo-Nazi leader pleads not guilty after altercation with counter-protester outside drag queen event
“Scapegoating the Jewish community is an age-old but extremely harmful anti-Semitic trope that must be exposed and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs. Using this tragedy to spread false, destructive and divisive narratives harms our communities and our sense of security and dishonors the memory of the victims of that day,” Trestan said in a statement. statement.
Hate propaganda like the messages broadcast by NSC-131 is said to be more prominent in Massachusetts than in many parts of the country. The state had the fourth highest level of hate propaganda activity in America last year, according to a report released this spring by the ADL. The group found the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents across the country in 2021 since the ADL began tracking them in 1979.
NSC-131 has been particularly active in the Boston area this year. In July, NSC-131 leader Chris Hood was arrested for allegedly fighting a counter-protester nearly an hour long drag queen story in Jamaica Plain. The group gathered outside a community center to protest the event.
The neo-Nazi group also made headlines in March, when it unfurled a banner at Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that read “Keep Boston Irish.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston
The information comes from ANZ analysts and their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook “bias” index.
Further from ANZ:
cnbctv18-forexlive
