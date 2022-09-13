JKBOSE Result For 10th Class Kashmir Division, Download Full Gazette Here

Descending a dusty hill toward Newport’s Upper Bay, where recreation seekers share a path that hugs the marshy water, is a chain-link fence that separates public land from a sprawling bay-view property.

But not all of the fenced area belongs to owner Buck Johns, a wealthy energy executive and prominent Republican donor who sought to buy the land from Orange County in 2019, a purchase that was ultimately turned down. .

About a third of an acre is actually a public park, and the space has become a hotbed of rhetoric in recent years as residents have spoken out against blocked access amid allegations of political patronage.

“I pass every day on a six-mile hike. I think they are beautiful public parks, and it’s a shame that part of it is fenced off. If we let it happen here, it will happen elsewhere,” said David Lumion, a Newport Beach resident who was among dozens of protesters at the site last week.

A small but vocal group of about 40 protesters gathered outside Johns’ home on Thursday and marched down the path to his fence as Johns hosted a midterm campaign party for Republican officials. A woman smoking a cigarette outside the GOP case declined to comment on the closure issue.

“It’s a big red wave coming,” she said instead.

Last month, the California Coastal Commission weighed in on the debate, saying the county needed to remove the fence so the public could access the space.

The plot is within the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve, a 135-acre clifftop park where thousands of birds, including peregrine falcons, flock.

Johns and Orange County are locked in a battle for territory, as reported by Voice of OC. He attempted to buy the land in 2019, claiming it had previously belonged to him. It’s unclear if Johns had any plans for the package.

The staff of former county supervisor Michelle Steel spent more than a year guiding Johns through the labyrinthine process of buying land, helping him find an appraiser who set the value of the land at $13,000 – an amount some residents say is below market value.

Meanwhile, the energy mogul donated $2,800 to Steel’s successful 2020 campaign in Congress.

“We sincerely appreciate the excellent cooperation from Supervisor Steel staff,” Johns wrote in an email.

A spokeswoman for Steel declined to comment on the interaction.

An Orange County Parks diagram of the 0.32 acre parcel of land that Buck Johns was seeking to purchase from the county. (OC Parks)

The agreement to sell the land, which was declared in public documents in 1990 to be for “public use and enjoyment,” sparked outrage from Orange County residents.

“It should be on a level playing field, and the fact that Buck Johns is an influential Republican donor, I think, gave him a special privilege,” Susan Skinner said in an interview. The Orange County doctor helped secure 1,300 signatures last year for a petition opposing the sale.

The transaction never went through. By the time the final vote took place before the County Board of Supervisors in April 2021, Steel was off to begin her term in Congress. She was replaced on the board by Katrina Foley, a Democrat much less supportive of the plan.

During Foley’s first office meeting, she filed the vote. She later used her “district prerogative” to remove the sale from the council’s agenda.

“Clearly this is county land. It never was [Johns’]”, Foley told The Times in an interview. “He thinks if he puts up a fence, it suddenly makes it his land, but that’s not how public land law works.”

Johns, who declined to comment on the fence flap, couldn’t even count on support from his neighbors. Jill Apperson, whose property adjoins the fence, said she was discouraged when she learned of the planned sale.

“Especially during the pandemic, I’ve seen so many people using this land and so many people wanting to be able to walk around the park,” she said. “People were like, ‘Wait, why would you want to sell that?’ ”

As a result of Skinner’s motion, an Orange County grand jury investigated the proceedings for the sale of public beaches, wildlife refuges, parks and other recreational areas and found that ” [Steel] remained in office, the sale of this land would most likely have been successful.

He recommended in June that the county pull down the fence “to return the land to its natural (original) state” by the end of 2022.

But Johns’ attorneys threatened legal action if the fence was removed, and the county left the barrier intact, saying the spit of land is not usable and “provides no apparent benefit to the public park”.

In August, the California Coastal Commission entered the fray and determined that the fence violated the Coastal Act, which emphasizes the importance of public access to the California coast, among other regulations.

“We are seeing the erosion of open public spaces all over the coast…from rising sea levels eating away at beaches on one side to private encroachment on the other,” said Andrew Willis, responsible for law enforcement at the commission. “We really have to fight for every square foot of open public space.”

The commission warned Orange County in an August 17 letter that it could be held liable for violations if it did not remove the fence. The county’s parks department, board of supervisors and legal counsel are reviewing the missive, a county spokeswoman said.

The council plans to discuss the issue on Tuesday behind closed doors, according to a letter from the county council.

And Foley, no doubt, will continue to argue that the fence should fall.

“If there were no more, you could sit up there and meditate, admire the beautiful view. It’s 10,000 square feet of land,” she said.