Judge Trump’s special fight against FBI research is a red herring
Since an alarmed and exasperated FBI finally executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, Trump has thrown wrench after wrench into the investigation. of the government on very sensitive government documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. There were statements of anger on Truth Social, outrage at the officers who took his passports (the location of the passports, in the drawer of the former president’s desk alongside classified documents, is proof of Trump’s knowledge of the classified document) and, most recently, a contested request that the court appoint a special master to review the documents seized for attorney-client and executive privileges.
Trump’s tactic gained traction. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon approved the appointment of a special master and barred the government from reviewing the seized documents or using them in its investigation pending the special master’s review. According to the Department of Justice, this is an untenable position. The DOJ asked the judge to stay his injunction regarding the seized classified documents, arguing, reasonably, that the pre-existing classified government documents could in no way implicate solicitor-client privilege or executive privilege. The DOJ is ready to appeal its decision. Trump and his lawyers asked Cannon to ignore the DOJ’s request and keep the injunction in place.
So there’s a fight going on in West Palm Beach over who controls the government investigation. The DOJ? Asset? The tribunal?
At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Donald Trump and the Florida court cannot change the fact that Trump wrongly had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Whether the DOJ will ultimately charge Trump with a crime will depend on a lot of things, but not the main special ruling.
Even Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, recently called Trump’s special main motion a “red fugue.” And he was right about that. A red herring is a fatty, smelly fish from the seas of northern Europe. When the dogs used by fox hunters in England to sniff out their prey got too good at their job, hunters had to find a way to prolong the thrill of the hunt. Eventually, they began trailing smelly red herrings, temporarily distracting the dogs from the scent of foxes.
With the mantle of his former position, Trump has plenty of red herrings he can use to distract and delay the government investigation. But when it comes to obstruction of justice and possession of sensitive government documents, the dogs will eventually find the foxes.
Cannon’s appointment of a special master, while frustratingly ambiguous and in dire need of clarification, is not going to change the final outcome of this investigation. The Justice Department was probably never going to press charges against anyone this close to the midterm elections. That election is now less than 60 days away, and bringing charges at a time that could impact the election would violate a longstanding DOJ policy that exists to prevent partisanship from arising.
Trump’s motion for a special master, and a court’s acquiescence, are part of a day’s work for the DOJ.
And, even setting aside the court-ordered special examination, it’s likely that the DOJ will still take several months to conclude its investigation. In its most recent filing, the DOJ argued that it has yet to determine precisely how the documents were removed from the White House, how they were stored (and possibly moved) at Mar-A-Lago, and the actions taken by Trump’s team to comply with the May 11, 2022 federal grand jury subpoena. This means the DOJ still has work to do to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.
The search warrant dispute has been a time-consuming distraction for the DOJ, but it’s not going to derail the investigation. FBI agents are investigators and DOJ attorneys are litigants. Investigations and litigation are always full of surprises – new witnesses report different facts, equipment breaks, judges make unexpected decisions, jurors declare themselves sick. Dealing with the unexpected is an integral part of the job. Trump’s motion for a special master, and a court’s acquiescence, are part of a day’s work for the DOJ.
But the debate over the special appointment of the master is itself a red herring in terms of what many Democrats might see as the bigger picture – charging Trump with a crime and barring him from running for president. in 2024.
There may be good reasons not to indict Trump, even if the evidence warrants it. For example, accusing Trump could deepen the country’s partisan divide, or risk having to leak highly classified national secrets in court.
More importantly, even a criminal conviction is unlikely to prevent Trump from being president again. Contrary to popular belief, just being a convicted felon does not disqualify someone from becoming President of the United States. While there are theories that some argue that Trump could be kicked out of the presidency, these theories give rise to an impressive array of legal challenges.
Ultimately, Trump’s victory as president will not hinge on Cannon appointing a special master to review the documents. It will come down to something far more fundamental to our democracy: whether Americans believe Trump is fit to be the leader of the free world.
News
Upstate New York village with restaurant, 9 houses ask for $4.2 million
You won’t be the mayor of this upstate New York village, but now, and for the first time in generations, you can own it.
Indeed, a far-from-ordinary offering — encompassing a small gated complex with its own restaurant and nine residences spread across leafy grounds — hit the market for $4.2 million, The Post has learned.
Located in the town of Oneonta — an hour and a half west of the state capital — the assembly spans more than 270 acres.
Additionally, the community features 46 bedrooms, 27.5 bathrooms, chicken coops, a fenced-in tennis court, expansive swimming pool, frog pond, and well-maintained Japanese garden. Meanwhile, his restaurant has been serving customers for more than 40 years, the listing notes.
Known as Emmons Farm, the estate was owned by Lee Peakes and two other branches of the family who now reside in Germany and Venezuela. The same family had owned most of the land since before 1835, the listing notes – and they are now looking for a new generation to take it all on.
It was first owned by Peakes’ great-grandmother, who took it upon herself to expand an already historic estate.
“Until 1964 it was strictly used as residential property for her,” Peakes told the Post. The years since have seen subsequent generations, six in total, spend time at the property – but with family members living abroad these days it’s only used for weekends casual together.
“Because this is such a beautiful historic property, our family has decided, after many years of deliberation, that it deserves new life,” Peakes added.
The main house, named Woodchuck Knoll, has 11 bedrooms and is the only residence that has never been rented out. Instead, it’s used by families who live overseas when they come to visit the United States, Peakes added.
The earliest building on it dates to the mid to late 1800s. The grounds further include the Carriage House, a stately four-family unit with wood-beamed ceilings; the Granary building; a duplex residence next door; a greenhouse, which has now been converted into three bedrooms; and a two-bathroom cottage, with vaulted ceilings and a stone patio.
The former dunghill is now a three-story, two-bedroom cottage known as the Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Then there is the Feedhouse – a one bedroom, one bathroom cottage with a terrace overlooking the expanse of land. Each residence has its own garage.
“When you sell a house, you want it to go to a good person because you are invested in it. You put your own life into this thing. You want it to go to someone who appreciates it,” Peakes said. “But once they’ve bought it, it’s theirs. I hope someone buys it and brings it back to life, especially my grandmother’s house. It’s the one sitting empty. If they want to incorporate the apartments as a business. That they want to develop more because there’s a ton of properties out there, we just didn’t have the money to develop it , nor the skills needed to make developments.
As it stands, residences are rented out to residents on year-to-year terms, including teachers who work in local schools.
“We’ve been busy for 25 years,” Peakes said. “We never had a vacancy.”
“Every summer, we took our children to visit Grandma on the farm. Jan Peakes, wife of Lee Peakes, added. “It was kind of a magical place. Swimming pool, tennis courts. It was then that they also met their German and Venezuelan parents.
Woodchuck Knoll, the main house, features a formal entrance, music room, sunken living room with stone fireplace, and dining room with wet bar. The kitchen still contains an original six-burner stove with a 1930s oven, as well as an original “Icebox” refrigerator. Modern devices were also installed in the years that followed. This main residence is located on 3.5 acres of land surrounded by pine trees for more privacy.
“Over the past 40 years, the family has reinvested all rental income from the buildings and income generated from the adjacent commercial property to maintain the quality and beauty of…Emmons Farm,” Peakes said. “We hope the new owner will have the same interest in preserving the beauty of this historic property.”
The Peakes, who now spend time between Martha’s Vineyard and Florida, described the home as once “Gatsby-ish” in the early days.
“I’ve seen photos of the Japanese garden with peacocks marching. It was a different lifestyle,” Jan said. “It is a very nice property. »
Steve Gold and Rich Vizzini of Corcoran Country Living own the list.
US federal budget deficit for August 220 billion against 213.5 billion expected
- Last August there was a deficit of $170.6 billion
The trajectory is better than this data point indicates. The July figure was very strong with a surplus of $153 billion. There were probably changes to the payment schedule in July/August to balance it all out.
Twitter shareholders appear to approve $44 billion musk deal
Twitter shareholders appeared on Tuesday to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed a deal in the spring to buy the social network for 44 billion dollars. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders appear to have said they want it to continue.
At a special meeting, preliminary Twitter tabulations favored the acquisition, although final votes were still being counted. Under the deal, Musk would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter. The publicly traded company would also go private.
Shareholders had until Tuesday’s meeting to register their votes. The meeting itself went off without fanfare and without the leaders answering questions from the participants. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had no comment.
The shareholder approval is the latest development in a chaotic Twitter story that has unfolded over the past few months. Musk’s about-face on buying the social network has created uncertainty about Twitter’s future.
Twitter’s initial bid at $54.20 per share marked a 38% premium to the company’s stock price on April 1. Twitter’s stock is trading down about 1% from the opening bell on Tuesday, at $41.84 per share.
Musky Turbulences
When Musk unveiled his plan to buy Twitter, he painted himself as a savior of free speech which would free the social network from its self-imposed rules on content moderation. But at the beginning of July, he had changed his mind and announced that he was withdraw from the case.
Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle since. Twitter alleges in a lawsuit filed over the summer that the Tesla and SpaceX executive no longer wants to buy the social network because his personal wealth has plummeted. Musk, on the other hand, has Twitter accused misrepresentation or omission of information, including the number of fake accounts and spam on its platform.
Separately, former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint this summer about privacy and security issues he allegedly discovered while working for the company. The 84-page complaint, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission, outlines numerous security risks on Twitter. He also alleges that Twitter lied to Musk about the number of bots on the platform.
Musk’s lawyers are using the whistleblower’s complaint in the billionaire’s case to end the deal. Zatko, who denied filing charges to help Musk, testified before a Senate Committee earlier Tuesday. Twitter has disputed Zatko’s claims and says his complaint is inaccurate, inconsistent and lacks context.
Twitter and Musk are set to square off in a five-day trial in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17.
latest news Evacuation orders remain in San Bernardino County as it deals with mud and debris flows
Forecasters predict drier weather ahead after Tropical Storm Kay hit parts of Southern California on Monday, with intense thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides to several Inland communities Empire near recently burned areas.
Evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday morning for some residents of Oak Glen and Forest Falls in San Bernardino County due to threats of mudslides and debris, affecting about 50 homes, the Department of Health said. San Bernardino County Sheriff. An evacuation center has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School, located at 31000 E. Colton Ave. at Redlands.
Oak Glen and Forest Falls are communities close to the burn scars of El Dorado and Apple.
According to a post from the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Facebook, more than 40 firefighters, including several heavy equipment operators and other personnel, searched Forest Hills on Monday and found downed power lines, leaking propane tanks, damaged structures and roads buried in mud and debris. . The Potato Canyon Road and Oak Glen Road area in Oak Glen was also ravaged by downpours and mudslides.
Photos and videos from the areas show foot-high mudslides, sections of collapsed houses, an overturned car covered in mud, streams gushing with water, and roads covered in rocks and debris.
Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said some areas of the Apple Burns area and El Dorado were getting more than 2 inches of rain per hour.
“It was pretty remarkable,” Schenk said. Strawberry Creek, which is in the burn scar area, received the most precipitation, with 2.88 inches of rain on Monday. Several other places recorded more than an inch of rain.
No injuries or missing residents were reported on Monday, but crews were keep looking areas for all casualties and other hazardous flood fallout, the San Bernardino County Fire Department posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s department had no additional updates Tuesday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department could not be reached for comment.
National road 38 and National Road 18 were reopened early Tuesday morning after portions of each road were taken out of service Monday night by storm damage, according to Caltrans District 8 social media posts.
Riverside County was also hit by flooding, with KTLA-TV Channel 5 reporting that at least two vehicles became stranded when a stretch of Chicago Avenue was submerged. The video showed residents of the Perris area standing on the roof of their car as their vehicle got stuck in a sudden mudslide.
Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, which slammed into the southern California coast last week and was the closest region to a tropical storm in 25 years, helped generate the storms.
Tuesday should be a milder forecast, with only scattered storms and no widespread flash flooding, said Greg Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
“Today is a calm day and we should see less than yesterday,” Martin said, adding that storms will be less frequent, lighter and at higher elevations on Tuesday. “This is the very end of this active period.”
Scattered thunderstorms could develop around noon and extend into the early afternoon over the mountains of San Bernardino County and Riverside. High desert areas, including Victorville and Hesperia, and most eastern parts of the Inland Empire could also experience storms. There are no flash flood watches or warnings in effect, Martin said, adding that any flash flood should be an isolated incident.
There’s an “outside chance” of storms rolling into Oak Glen and Forest Falls on Tuesday, but any precipitation should be less severe than Monday, said Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.
Andrew Rorke, a senior National Weather Service forecaster in Oxnard, said storms rolled into parts of Los Angeles County on Monday, including localized flooding in Antelope Valley. A slight chance of storms remains from early afternoon to early evening in the LA County Mountains and Antelope Valley, although it is expected to be less powerful than the past few days. “The drying trend continues,” Rorke said.
Last week, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center estimated that the La Niña weather pattern, which is likely driving the unrelenting drought in the southwestern United States, could last through November.
As La Niña points to a drier-than-normal winter, California could escape its fate, Rorke said.
“We can get up and roll that seven if we’re lucky,” Rorke said.
Candidate for the LR presidency, Pradié speaks out against raising the retirement age – RT in French
While the government wants to quickly reform pensions, the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié, candidate for the presidency of his party, declared himself against the decline in the retirement age. But he is isolated on this point at Les Républicains.
“I don’t believe in raising the legal retirement age, it’s an old refrain, you’ll never hear me say to a worker or a 60-year-old craftsman who has worked all his life, who will be broken by work, that he will have to work a few more years”, declared this September 13 the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié at the microphone of France inter.
The one who currently holds the post of secretary general of the party and is seeking the presidency has pleaded for a reform based on annuities and taking into account the hardship. “It is according to the number of years worked that we must calculate our retirement. It is a fair measure which must take into account the arduousness – you work for five years in a difficult position, in a difficult situation, you gain a year of retirement, ”he said.
But this idea is far from unanimous in his own party. Thus, his competitor for the presidency of the Republicans, Senator Bruno Retailleau, on the same day, defended on the contrary on Sud Radio the raising of the legal retirement age “if we want to preserve the quality of life, the purchasing power of our retirees”.
A position close to that of the current president of the party, Olivier Marleix, who on France Info once again declared himself in favor of extending the retirement age, declaring: “For us, 64 could be a first step. The sole purpose of such a reform is to be able to increase pensions in our country.” But specific on the starting age, he said nothing about the increase in pensions.
“Total Opposition” by Marine Le Pen
Also interviewed on September 13, on Radio J, the Minister Delegate for People with Disabilities, Geneviève Darrieussecq, did not rule out that the pension reform would be voted on quickly via the Social Security Financing Bill.
The day before, President Emmanuel Macron had told journalists from the Presidential Press Association that the pension reform could not wait any longer and should come into force “from 2023”.
Finally, Marine Le Pen promised on September 13 on France 2 that her party would oppose a reform this fall. “If Emmanuel Macron, as I can hear, uses the Social Security budget to attack pensions, that is to say, in reality to circumvent a genuine debate on this subject, he will find himself confronted with total opposition on our part”, warned the boss of the RN group in the National Assembly.
Mary Peltola, a native of Alaska, will be sworn in Congress: NPR
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Mary Peltola will be sworn in as a member of Congress. But on Monday morning, she was speaking to reporters outside a locked door of what was Congressman Don Young’s office, across from the US Capitol.
“I don’t have any keys yet,” she said between interviews with Time Magazine and CBS. “I’m not an official member yet, so I’m standing here as one of Don’s constituents.”
The Alaskans elected Peltola to fill the remainder of Young’s term. Alaska’s only seat in the House has been vacant since his death in March.
Peltola is attracting unusual national media attention as the first Alaskan native elected to Congress, and even more so due to his special election win over Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump. . She receives more than 100 interview requests a day, her new spokesperson said.
She was surprised to find that she was even recognized here on the street.
“There was a young man who said, ‘Whoa, did you just win the seat in Alaska? And so we had a selfie…it was really sweet,” she said.
His swearing-in will take place on the House floor at 2:30 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday. It can be viewed here. It will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony in a reception room on the first floor of the House.
Peltola is in Washington with her seven children (including three stepchildren), two grandchildren, two sisters and her husband.
The eve of the swearing-in was filled with tasks, big and small. She had to pick up a special lapel pin that identifies her as a member of the United States House, allowing her to pass security throughout the Capitol. She had to start a series of COVID tests to accept an invitation to the White House to watch President Biden sign a bill on Tuesday afternoon.
Plus, “lots of interviews, and I’m going to take my 16-year-old son to make sure he has a suit that fits,” she said.
While she serves out the rest of Young’s term, Peltola will also campaign for re-election in November, when she’s on the ballot with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Libertarian Chris Bye.
Delighted Alaskan Brian Guvenir stumbled upon Peltola while walking up Capitol Hill from the National Mall.
“I came over and said, ‘Oh, there’s Mary Peltola! ‘” said Guvenir, a nurse from Anchorage visiting DC while his wife was attending a conference here.
Guvenir, an independent, said he voted for Peltola and was impressed with the civil tone she adopted for her campaign.
“We encourage him so much. So much,” he said. “I know it’s a big task, a big responsibility. I know she’s a little nervous but that’s okay. We encourage her to do this job for all Alaskans.”
Peltola also took a moment for a selfie with two Australian tourists.
“God’s wisdom about you and your future,” Jane Jayes, from Perth, said as they parted.
“I need all the prayers I can get, so thank you very much,” Peltola said.
On Monday, she quickly went through her to-do list. By afternoon Peltola had his pin and had access to his office in the Rayburn House Office Building.
NPR News
