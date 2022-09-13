News
Justice Kagan warns Supreme Court may lose legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned Monday that courts look political and lose legitimacy when they unnecessarily overturn precedent and decide more than necessary.
Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade, Kagan said public opinion about the tribunal can be damaged, especially when changes in its composition lead to big changes in the law.
She emphasized that she wasn’t talking about any particular decision or even a series of decisions she disagreed with.
Yet her remarks were similar to points raised in dissenting opinions she has written or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
“Judges create legitimacy issues for themselves…when they instead stray into places where they appear to be an extension of the political process or when they impose their own personal preferences,” Kagan told the Temple. Emanu-El in New York. The event was broadcast live.
The 62-year-old New Yorker took a different tone from Chief Justice John Roberts, who addressed a gathering of judges and lawyers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week.
“The mere fact that people disagree with an opinion is no reason to question the legitimacy of the tribunal,” Roberts said.
The Chief Justice has been a consistent defender of the court’s legitimacy against complaints that the court is not much different from the political branches of government.
But Kagan said the tribunal risks damaging its own legitimacy when big changes in the law follow changes in the composition of the tribunal.
The public has a right to expect, she said, “that personnel changes won’t bring the entire legal system to the brink.” Kagan joined the tribunal in 2010, nominated by President Barack Obama.
Three of the justices who are part of the court’s conservative majority were appointed by President Donald Trump. They voted to unseat Roe and also imposed limits on the Biden administration’s efforts to fight climate change, expanded gun rights and weakened the separation between church and state.
In the term that begins next month, the court will take up a challenge to the use of race in college admissions, just six years after the court reaffirmed affirmative action in higher education.
Kagan also briefly touched on the unprecedented leak of the draft notice in the abortion case, saying it makes the judges’ job much more difficult “when you might wake up tomorrow morning and there’s a notice. on the front page of the newspapers.
She said she didn’t know if the investigation Roberts ordered in May determined the source of the leak.
Mario Movie Producer Confirms Chris Pratt Won’t Use ‘That’s Me’ Voice
When Chris Pratt was cast as the voice of Mario in the next super mario movie, fans immediately started wondering how he was going to pull it off. The video game character Mario is known for his extremely exaggerated Italian accent, epitomized by the infamous “It’s me, Mario!” line. In fact, when the casting was announced, Pratt delivered the line in an Instagram post, quickly insisting that he wouldn’t be using the stereotypical voice.
Now, Mario Bros. co-producer Chris Meledandri confirms that Pratt won’t use the accent, and also reveals that the film will reference the familiar “its-a-me” voice.
“We cover it in the movie,” Meledandri told TooFab. “So you’ll see we definitely nod to (Mario’s voice). But that’s not the tenor of the performance throughout the movie.”
When asked if “woke” fans would feel the need to “cancel Mario” for the voice, he replied, “I don’t think so.”
Meledandri praised Pratt’s work, saying, “All I can tell you is that the voice acting he does for us in Mario is phenomenal… I can’t wait for people to read it. ‘hear.”
And while Pratt himself isn’t Italian, the producer said Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is of Italian descent.
The Mario movie, which does not yet have an official title, is set to be released on December 21, 2022.
Too early tennis Grand Slam predictions for 2023
NEW YORK — The major tennis season officially ended this weekend, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek each winning their first US Open title.
It was probably the first of many Grand Slam trophies for Alcaraz, 19, and the third for Swiatek, 21. Both are now the highest ranked players in the world and widely regarded as the sport’s brightest emerging superstars.
This year, three men – Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – and three women – Swiatek, Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina – won the most coveted titles of the year.
With four months to go until the next Grand Slam – and a slew of other tournaments, the ATP and WTA Finals, and an offseason too short for players to begin with – it’s not too early to start guessing who will emerge victorious in 2023 While there are players – cough, cough, Alcaraz and Swiatek – who could very well win multiple major titles next year, we’re limiting each player to just one to keep it interesting.
australian open
When: January 16-29, 2023
Where: Melbourne, Australia
Champions 2022: Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty (now retired)
Male winner in 2023: Carlos Alcaraz
After Alcaraz’s monumental run in New York and his rapid rise to world No. 1 ranking, he must be the favorite for the first Grand Slam of the year, especially after proving how good he can be on a court. hard.
Over the past two weeks, Alcaraz has displayed stunning athleticism and mental toughness and proven that no track is too overwhelming – and no rally too tough. While many players struggled after winning their first major, Alcaraz never seemed to have pressure or attention issues. Expect more titles for Alcaraz in 2023, starting from Down Under in January.
Female winner in 2023: Coco Gauff
Ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 in 2019, it seemed almost inevitable that Gauff would one day become a great champion. She came closer in 2022, reaching the final at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals at the US Open, and she looks set for her ultimate breakthrough in 2023. Now in the top 10 for the first time in her career, and with his game continuing to improve, Melbourne feels like the perfect place for his first major title.
French Open
When: May 28-June 11, 2023
Where: Paris
Defending Champions: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek
Male winner in 2023: Rafael Nadal
Nadal’s incredible reign on clay and at Roland Garros will eventually come to an end at some point, but we’re not quite ready to declare that era over just yet. Having won the tournament 14 times, including five in the past six years, the French Open will remain Nadal’s best chance for his 23rd Grand Slam title. It will no doubt be difficult, especially with young players like Alcaraz and 2022 runners-up Casper Ruud, and with Nadal’s bad luck with injuries, but Nadal remains the favorite until proven otherwise.
Female winner in 2023: Iga Swiatek
As she proved at the US Open and on her 37-game winning streak earlier this season, Swiatek has become a multi-surface contender. But clay remains his favorite and most dominant surface. In the 2022 clay-court season, she won three titles, including at Roland-Garros, and dropped just two sets throughout that run. It’s almost impossible to see anyone beating her in Paris in the near future.
Wimbledon
When: July 3-16, 2023
Where: London
Defending Champions: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina
Male winner in 2023: Novak Djokovic
Just like in 2022, a lot remains uncertain for Djokovic in the upcoming season due to his unvaccinated status and after all that expulsion from Australia last year. Will he be able to enter Australia in January? Won’t he? We still don’t know for sure (although it seems increasingly likely). But, all that said, Djokovic has won the last four titles at the All England Club, even with all the chaos of his 2022, and seven in total. The man loves the grass on center court, and he clearly loves it back. If there’s one major title he’s going to win in 2023, it has to be Wimbledon.
Female winner in 2023: Ons Jabeur
Unlike the men’s side, Wimbledon seems wide open to women at this point. But Jabeur, who reached the final at the All England Club in 2022 as well as the US Open, will most certainly be looking to avenge his two disappointing Grand Slam runs in the new season. His variety-filled game is well suited to the grass and two of his three career titles have surfaced. Jabeur said she believes she will win a Grand Slam in the future, and Wimbledon feels like her best opportunity next season.
U.S. Open
When: August 28-Sept. 10, 2023
Where: New York
Defending Champions: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek
Male winner in 2023: Frances Tiafoe
Is it recency bias? Absolutely. But Tiafoe had one of the most remarkable runs at the US Open in recent memory. There was an incredible fourth-round win over Nadal and a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev in the quarters, then he fought with everything he had in the semis against Alcaraz, forcing a deciding set even when it had previously seemed almost done. . Before leaving the pitch after the loss, he told the crowd, “I’m going to come back and I’m going to win this thing” and it’s hard to doubt him. Let’s note him tentatively as the one who ended the 20-year drought among American men for a Grand Slam title.
Female winner in 2023: Simona Halep
Prior to the 2022 tournament, five of the seven previous US Open women’s champions had been the first big winners, but Swiatek and others at the top of the game have continued to be consistent, and it looks like we’ll see a group dominating to win the majority of titles in the years to come.
Exactly who is in that group alongside Swiatek remains to be seen, but Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner and winner of the 1000-level Canadian Open in August, certainly could be. She’s been on a resurgence lately, landing a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon this summer in addition to the title in Toronto, and was one of the favorites at the 2022 US Open before being handed a shocking exit at the first. round. Now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her lift another major trophy in 2023. Why not in New York?
See all the fashion looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet
If they won you over on the small screen, wait until they hit the red carpet.
On Sept. 12, Hollywood’s biggest actors and actresses gathered for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Kenan Thompsonthe live awards show honored the best shows of the past year across multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max success Euphoriawho won 16. Comedy series contenders followed close behind, Ted Lassowinning 20 nominations, with hacks and Only murders in the building close behind, earning 17 each respectively. (For the full list of winners, click here.)
While the acceptance speeches and A-list presenters were enough to get fans hooked, it’s impossible not to mention the red carpet.
Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta Brunson, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya impressed with their fashionable looks. After all, it’s not every Monday that you get invited to an awards show.
Portland residents take precautions to avoid attack in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people with a mental health crisis while walking around the city, according to a recent poll, but people Fox News spoke to had mixed opinions on security in the city.
“I walk around all the time and during the day I feel great,” said Amber, who recently moved from California to Portland. “I’m still keeping my wits about me and being careful, but I don’t really feel in danger.”
But Brenda disagreed.
“I’m afraid of being physically assaulted,” she told Fox News. “It’s not safe. It’s just flat, not safe.”
MAN, 20, SHOT AT PORTLAND ILLEGAL STREET RACING RAKEOVER
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler commissioned the survey from local firm DHM Research. Nearly half (48%) of the 500 Portland residents who responded felt unsafe walking alone at night in their own neighborhood. Of those who felt unsafe, 78% told researchers they were afraid of being physically attacked.
“I’m not going to live in fear, but we’re much more aware of our surroundings,” Meredith said. “I won’t walk alone that often. I used to walk mindlessly everywhere at night. I think twice now.”
There were 5,960 crimes reported in July, the most recent month for which police statistics are available. That’s up slightly from 5,618 in the same month last year. Theft, vandalism and assault were the most frequently reported offences.
MAN RELEASED FROM PRISON BY LIBERAL PORTLAND FREEDOM FUND CHARGED WITH MURDER A WEEK LATER
According to the survey, people living in the east end of the city were more likely to fear being physically attacked than those in west Portland. Among women surveyed who felt unsafe, 81% said they feared being attacked, compared to 74% of men.
“I’m sure a lot of people don’t feel safe,” said Jon, who was from Seattle. “Yeah, but I’m not a 120-pound woman who walks alone at night.”
Shane agreed there was a gender divide.
“My partner is physically smaller than me…she feels completely uncomfortable being in town,” he said. “She started carrying pepper spray with her.”
As a “big guy”, Shane said he felt he was less of a target.
“Besides, I don’t really look like I have a lot of money,” he laughed.
Amber said she gets nervous at night or in neighborhoods perceived to be more dangerous. She said she was shouted at and followed by strangers and is making sure to stay alert.
“These are the people who have mental health issues because you don’t really know how they’re going to react,” she said. “I don’t listen to anything in my headphones. I always have my pepper spray on my keychain.
OREGON MAN CHARGED AFTER FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH OF PORTLAND TEEN
She added that she was constantly looking over her shoulder, “so I’m not oblivious to my surroundings.”
According to the survey and residents Fox News spoke to, concerns about interacting with people in mental health crisis or intoxicated are front and center for many Portland residents.
“Taking our granddaughters for walks and finding syringes on the floor and things like that is disheartening,” Meredith said.
The Portland Police Bureau has suffered from a staff shortage since 2020 and currently has more than 100 vacancies in the sworn police, according to the bureau. As anti-police protests rocked the city in 2020, the city council voted to cut the department’s budget by $15 million, though activists demanded cuts of $50 million.
Many officers have retired or gone to work in other cities, citing dissatisfaction with city leaders and poor morale during months of nightly protests.
“I think we need more police,” Brenda said. She can understand why people don’t want to become officers, but the city isn’t doing enough to promote safety, she said.
More than half of survey respondents told researchers they did not think the police would respond quickly to an emergency, according to the results, which were obtained by Fox News.
“With the police, overworked people think they can do anything now,” Carol told Fox News. “I feel like it won’t always be like this, but right now we’re in the midst of…anarchy.”
Portland has seen a bigger increase in violent crime than many other major cities. Homicides in the city increased by 83% from 2019 to 2020, while nationwide murders increased by an average of about 30%. There were 90 homicides in the city last year, breaking the city’s previous record of 66 in 1987, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
“They show a lot of stuff that I know on the news about the shooting…and I’m sure they’re there,” Dave said. “But on what? There were very few before.”
“I think the news has definitely made this area a lot more chaotic,” Shane said.
Rail strike: Bay Area Amtrak commuters could feel the impact as thousands of freight railroad workers consider quitting their jobs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — In a few days, many trains in the country could come to an abrupt halt.
All thanks to a potential strike by freight rail workers, who are fighting for better wages, benefits and furloughs.
If this materializes, tens of thousands of employees will leave their jobs on Friday – a decision could have adverse effects on the country’s economy.
RELATED: Crippling National Rail Strike Could Happen As Soon As Friday
“Time is money. So delays and disruptions to supply chains can impact these and all related industries,” said economist Julia Pollak.
Negotiations with the railway unions have been going on for weeks, but some sticking points remain.
If workers end up going on strike, economists say consumers and businesses will feel the pinch.
30% of all goods transported across the country are on freight rail.
“They’ve had to deal with one thing after another. Supply chain disruption, inflation, you know, as a result of pandemic and lockdowns. So it’s going to be very, very costly for them It is estimated that this will cost $2 billion a day,” Pollak said.
But it’s not just supply chains that could be affected by the potential strike. Amtrak commuters could also feel the impact if tracks like these continue to stand empty.
That’s because even if Amtrak doesn’t go on strike, nearly 21,000 miles of its commuter routes are on tracks owned by freight railroads.
So if the strike happens, these routes should be cancelled.
Chelsea Shepherd takes one of them from Sacramento to the Bay Area every week.
“No, no, not at all. I had no idea. It seems like no one else around me knew,” she said.
Without it, Shepherd doesn’t know what she will do.
She says the inconvenience would be bad not only for her, but also for her entire family.
“Definitely, because I don’t have the type of vehicle where I can go 100 miles, so I rely on public transportation,” Shepherd said.
Arvind Kejriwal has dinner with an auto rickshaw driver in Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. He addressed a gathering of rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which rickshaw driver Dantani, who is staying in Ghatlodia district, asked Kejriwal to have dinner at his house.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal dined Monday night at a rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad after accepting his invitation. Kejriwal drove to the auto rickshaw driver’s home in his three-wheeler with other AAP leaders.
Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. He addressed a gathering of rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, who is staying in Ghatlodia district, asked Kejriwal to have dinner at his house.
“I’m your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to dinner at a motorist’s in Punjab. So, are you coming to my house for dinner?” Dantani asked. Kejriwal immediately accepted the invitation
“Punjab and Gujarat autowalas love me. Should I come today evening? At 8 p.m.,” the AAP leader said. Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him home in his auto-rickshaw.
Before dinner, Kejriwal argued with police officers outside a five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road over security protocols. Kejriwal was not prepared to take police with him to his host’s house.
After the row over safety protocols, a police officer sat next to the rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler to Ghatlodia.
With PTI entries
