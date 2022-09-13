News
latest news 4 men arrested in San Pedro Park shooting that left 2 dead
Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in July that killed two people and injured several others at Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles police said Monday.
Raynard French, 56, Travion McCraw, 31, Antoine Newsome, 41, and Kenyon Siler, 48, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Just before 4 p.m. on July 24, gunfire erupted in the park’s softball field, police said, then spread through a parking lot and the park’s entrance, where investigators said some people had been shot as they tried to flee.
At least nine people were shot, the LA Fire Department said in July, including two men who died in hospitals: Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress.
In the days after the shooting, investigators said it may have stemmed from an argument between two people at a softball game, which was set up to bring together different groups of Crips.
“It wasn’t a team against a team,” LAPD captain Adrian Gonzalez said at a July 28 community meeting. “It wasn’t gang versus gang. It was a few individuals we identified who had a dispute, and they decided to take it to the park on Sunday afternoon.
More than 50 casings were recovered from the park, Gonzalez said.
News
The SEC revealed today that it is accusing VMWare of fraud. . . then settled for next to nothing • TechCrunch
The world of enterprise software is often a bit set in stone. Not today, however. The Securities and Exchange Commission said today that it has accused cloud computing giant VMware of “misleading investors about its order book management practices, which allowed the Palo Alto-based technology company , California, to boost revenue in the coming quarters by delaying product shipments to customers, masking the company’s slower performance from its projections.
An agency investigation found that “beginning in fiscal year 2019, VMware began delaying delivery of license keys on certain orders until the end of the quarter so that it could recognize revenue from license sales. corresponding during the following quarter. Additionally, according to the SEC, “VMware shifted tens of millions of dollars of revenue into future quarters, buffering those periods and obscuring the company’s financial performance as its business slowed against fiscal year 2020 projections. Although VMware has publicly disclosed that its backlog is “managed based on multiple considerations”, it was not disclosed to investors that it uses the backlog to manage the timing of revenue recognition of the business,” according to a press release issued by the agency.
The full command is quite overwhelming. According to the SEC, VMWare falsified the numbers extensively during the aforementioned period. Meanwhile, analysts who have inquired about the continued trend of backlog reduction – with VMware Investor Relations staff or with VMware executives at hosted IR events – have been told that “[b]acklog represents only a small subset of our future revenue,” with no disclosure regarding the largely discretionary nature of VMware’s backlog and VMware’s use of
backlog to manage its quarterly total and licensing revenue, says the SEC.
Before drawing conclusions about what can happen when a company the size of VMWare is accused of fraud, the case, adds the SEC, has already been settled. Indeed, without admitting or denying the findings of the SEC order, VMWare has already consented to a cease and desist order and will pay an $8 million fine, the SEC says. Only $8 million! (VMWare, which currently has a market capitalization of $52 billion, likely paid its lawyers the same amount.)
VMware confirmed in its own statement that it has reached an agreement with the SEC, adding that it “believes this agreement is the right course of action for the company and remains committed to operating at the highest level of integrity, including respecting its public filings and communications with investors.
We’re still trying to make sense of what just happened here, but an obvious question is what chip giant Broadcom thinks of this now public development. In late May, Broadcom announced it was buying VMWare in a blockbuster $61 million cash and stock transaction. Presumably, he was aware of these accusations and moved forward anyway, but the company has yet to respond to our request for additional information. (We’ve also contacted VMWare and haven’t heard back yet.)
We also wonder how these allegations and settlement news will affect the reputation of Pal Gelsinger, who spent eight years as CEO of VMWare, leaving in February 2021 to become CEO of Intel.
Gelsinger was previously an executive at EMC, a storage company that acquired VMWare in 2004 and was itself acquired in 2015 by Dell (which created VMWare last year). As he left VMWare early last year, he said in an employee farewell video that when he took the job in 2012, “I had never been CEO, I wasn’t a software specialist and I didn’t really know the products or strategy,” he said.
“How little I knew,” he added in his video speech.
Some may now be wondering what Gelsinger knew in 2019 and 2020 as well.
techcrunch
News
Woke Capitalism Alienates Republicans
President Joe Biden said on Monday that the American people should have confidence that “we are on the right track” and that we are “seeing real progress” in the fight against inflation.
The latest survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that Americans are actually quite confident that we have seen the worst of inflation. Median one- and three-year inflation expectations “continued to fall sharply in August,” the New York Fed said. Expected inflation over the coming year fell to 5.7% from 6.2% in July. It was 6.8% in June and 6.6% in May.
The median inflation expectation over the next three years has fallen to 2.8% from 3.2%. This measure peaked in September and October at 4.2%. It is now back down around its long-term average, a sign that the public is really convinced that the Federal Reserve will bring inflation back to a historically normal level.
These expected figures are probably to be taken with great skepticism. If inflation were to average 5.7 over the next 12 months, for the average to fall to 2.8% over the next 36 months, the inflation rate in years two and three should be between 1.2% and 1.3%. It is extremely unlikely.
The New York Fed survey also indicates that household spending is expected to rise 7.8% from 6.9% a month ago. It is unlikely that such an increase in household spending will be followed by a sharp drop in inflation.
We’ll also note that average unemployment expectations—the likelihood that the U.S. jobless rate will be higher a year from now—decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to 40.0%. Similarly, the average perceived probability of losing one’s job over the next 12 months fell by seven tenths of a percentage point to 11.1%. These two elements are incompatible with a spectacular drop in inflation. They indicate that the public is still a bit naïve about how the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions is likely to inflict pain on the labor market.
CPI Day
The Department of Labor will release the August reading of the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday morning. Wall Street economists see the index falling by a tenth of a point, the first drop since May 2020. Much of that will be attributable to lower oil and gasoline prices, which fell due to increasing supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and declining demand due to lockdowns in China and impending recessions around the world. There will also likely be declines in some of last year’s best-performing vehicles, such as used cars. On an annual basis, the CPI is expected to rise by 8.1%, the fastest pace of inflation since 1981 (excluding this year’s astronomical readings).
Core inflation, which excludes fuel and food prices, is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 6.1% year-on-year. The annual figure would be an acceleration from July’s 5.9%. Although property inflation may moderate, it is almost certain that the rent and equivalent owner’s rent figures will show further inflation. Services inflation could also rise as the purchasing power freed up by lower gas prices is reduced to spending on leisure activities. Food inflation is expected to remain extremely high.
We will pay particular attention to the Cleveland Fed’s median and trimmed CPI measures. These arguably give a better view of underlying inflation than headline inflation or core inflation, as they eliminate the noise of large and idiosyncratic price changes. In both cases, inflation increased month-on-month in July, but at a slower pace than in June. Year over year, both were up in July.
Woke Capitalism Alienates Republicans
Every year, Gallup conducts a poll that asks Americans if they have positive or negative opinions about 25 US business and industry sectors. Last year, there was a large and little-noticed crash of Republican positivity on corporate America. The average score among Republicans fell from a net positive of 42 to a net positive of 32. In the latest poll, the score slipped one point to 31%.
This is most likely a reaction against woke capitalism. Republicans have noticed that many American corporations are hostile not only to their values, but also to Republicans and conservatives themselves. It’s no surprise that Republicans have a negative view of Hollywood, with 61% saying they have a somewhat or very negative view of TV and radio, and 53% having a negative view of Hollywood. cinema industry. More surprisingly, 49% have a negative opinion of Internet companies, 46% of the sports industry and 44% of publishing.
This has implications for business and the Republican Party. For businesses, this should be a wake-up call. Republicans have been reliable opponents of corporate tax increases and critics of heavy regulation. But Republican alienation largely due to cultural issues may weaken the party’s commitment to pro-business positions. Sitting on the left in the culture war comes at a cost to business.
For the Republican Party leadership, the polling numbers send a clear message that the party’s center of gravity has shifted in a populist direction. Republicans will increasingly have to make it clear that they are the party of the workers and not of corporate interests. In particular, GOP voters see themselves as very anti-Silicon Valley – only 5% have a very favorable view of the computer industry and 7% of internet companies.
Not quite coincidentally, that was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ theme at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami on Sunday. “The lesson for people on the right is, I think there was a generation of people, that kind of muscle memory was just if it’s private, just refer to it. If it’s a corporation, let them do what they want to do,” he said. “Because, you know, look, we don’t want to micromanage different things in the economy. I am not a central planner. I certainly don’t want to do that, but corporatism is not the same as free enterprise.
Breitbart News
News
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California — Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday, sources told Eyewitness News.
The shooting was reported at 1.23pm at the restaurant in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue.
Police say the shooting was committed during a robbery.
The rapper was seated at a table with a woman, believed to be his girlfriend – who had previously posted a photo of their food and location on Instagram.
“The victim and a female witness were in the dining room of a restaurant, when they were approached by at least one suspect, who brandished a gun and demanded property from the victim,” said LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz.
“The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and took away property, then left the scene in a getaway car.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, she said.
During a press conference on Monday, Muniz would not confirm the identity of the victim.
But sources tell Eyewitness News the person who was shot and later pronounced dead was rapper PnB Rock.
PnB Rock, 30, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, is known for his singles such as “Fleek” and “Selfish”.
He is originally from Philadelphia but is now based in Los Angeles. He has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Broncos defense? Too soft. Offensive line? Too soft. Shotgun runs at Seattle 1? Very, very sweet.
Initial thoughts on the Broncos’ 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at Lumen Field:
1. Where is Vic Fangio when you need him? Heaven help us. The pre-season warned us. But man, did the Broncos come out sluggish, especially at the line of scrimmage. Denver sacks, on three quarters: zero. (Bradley Chubb rectified that, thankfully, in the last stanza.) Denver goes for the loss after three: two. Geno Smith’s passer rating from fourth: 122.92. Seattle succeeds three quarters: zero. If you have serious playoff aspirations, especially in the AFC West, there’s only one word for it: Unacceptable.
2. Even in 2022, preseason tackles in the NFL matter. There’s a reason you practice blocking and tackling in pre-season tilts, with your starters, at the speed of the game. Is there a risk of injury? Sure. Is it a marathon and not a sprint? No question. But as the Broncos showed up to play flag football, the Seahawks and the 12th Man got off the bus looking for a street fight. Until Randy Gregory lifted DK Metcalf and snatched the ball out of his hands midway through the third quarter, Broncos starters along the front seven still seemed to be largely in preseason mode.
3. Enough with shotgun racing. Please. History, everyone! The Broncos became the first NFL team to fumble the ball on two plays at the opposition 1-yard line since the Chiefs retired it in 1987. On fourth-and-2, the Broncos made a match draw with Melvin Gordon on the right. The balloon broke away from its grip before it could cross the plane. Next drive: third and goal from 1. Javonte Williams this time. Same result, only uglier. Guard Graham Glasgow was pushed into the backfield and a collision released the ball into the end zone, where the hosts happily fell on it. Two reversals. Two touchdowns on the board. I can’t have it. Can not.
4. Penalties will come to Seattle, but…Twelve of them heading for the last ride? In week 1? Denver’s dirty dozen from the 2-minute warning was the biggest in a Broncos game since Oct. 6, 2019 (12) at the Chargers — another salty West Coast road trip.
denverpost
News
“Not 100%”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Andy Robertson will ‘at least’ be out until the end of this month’s international break.
The Reds have already struggled with a lack of available personnel due to injuries, with ten others, including captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, currently unavailable.
Now the Reds star left-back is set to miss his side’s next two games against Ajax and Chelsea after suffering a problem in last week’s 4-1 loss to Napoli.
Speaking ahead of his side’s second Champions League group stage tie against Ajax, Klopp confirmed: “Robbo is not 100% anymore.
“[He felt something] Very late, 93rd or any minute – in fact, he didn’t feel it until the next day.
“But yeah, he’s out at least, I would say, after the international break.”
Robertson’s injury means there will also be doubts over his ability to play in UEFA Nations League games in Scotland this month.
The 28-year-old’s absence from Klopp’s side adds to the team’s already significant injury problems as Liverpool seek to mend their inconsistent start to the campaign.
update
What Prem games will take place this weekend? Breaking news and what was said
revealed
Premier League football will return this weekend but three matches are postponed
scared
Diego Costa admits he was terrified during Wolves signing video
IT’S OFF
Arsenal confirm postponement decision over Europa League clash with PSV
slam
Ex-Chelsea keeper beaten in MMA title fight by British champ
RETURN
Wolves announce Costa signing and striker’s first game could be against Man City
However, the German has confirmed he will be offered a boost given summer signing Carvalho – who picked up a knock in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park – will be back.
Meanwhile, Klopp says Curtis Jones will stay out after suffering a setback with his calf injury following the win over Newcastle.
“Curtis, not available,” Klopp said.
“Fabio trained normally yesterday, will be available.”
Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also expected to be unavailable for selection until some point in October.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
How to Claim IRS Refund for 2019 or 2020 Late Filing Fees
If you missed the deadline for 2019 or 2020 tax returns, you may receive a refund for late-filing penalties. But you must file late returns by September 30 to qualify.
The IRS will disburse more than $1.2 billion in group refunds or credits to nearly 1.6 million late filers, according to the federal agency.
Many individuals and small businesses will receive automatic payments by the end of September, the IRS said.
Learn more about personal finance:
Borrowers in these states may owe taxes on student loan forgiveness
How to prepare for the kids if your company cuts paid vacation
Inflation fears prompt buyers to rush into holiday season
“Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and bring relief to people in various ways,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
The waiver applies to the agency’s late filing penalty of 5% of your outstanding balance per month, capped at 25%. Late payment penalties of 0.5% per month may still apply.
Eligible tax returns include individuals, corporations, estates and trusts, etc., according to an IRS notice.
IRS penalty relief ‘very welcome’, tax experts say
The announcement comes as the IRS faces continued criticism for a backlog of unprocessed tax returns, despite Rettig’s promises that the pileup will “absolutely” be resolved by December.
As of Aug. 26, there were 8.2 million unprocessed individual returns filed in 2022, according to the IRS, including 6.5 million paper returns.
This relief is “very welcome,” said Albert Campo, CPA and president of AJC Accounting Services in Manalapan, New Jersey.
Covid-19 has “significantly impacted” the agency’s ability to process paper, Campo said, and missing returns have triggered notices, further adding to the pile-up when filers respond.
“With this broad relief, the burden on taxpayers, tax practitioners and IRS staff should be alleviated to some extent,” he said.
The IRS has been “working aggressively” to process pending returns and correspondence from taxpayers, with the goal of returning to “normal operations” for the 2023 filing season, according to the notice. The penalty relief will allow the agency to “focus its resources more effectively,” the IRS said.
cnbc
latest news 4 men arrested in San Pedro Park shooting that left 2 dead
The SEC revealed today that it is accusing VMWare of fraud. . . then settled for next to nothing • TechCrunch
Ethereum Prints Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Past $1,800
Woke Capitalism Alienates Republicans
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, CA
Broncos defense? Too soft. Offensive line? Too soft. Shotgun runs at Seattle 1? Very, very sweet.
“Not 100%”
How to Claim IRS Refund for 2019 or 2020 Late Filing Fees
PA Democrat John Fetterman expected to debate before voting begins
Woman whose DNA from her rape kit led to her arrest sues San Francisco
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed